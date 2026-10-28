কংক্ৰিটৰ মহানগৰীত ফেঁচাৰ নতুন আঠটা প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ
আৰবান ইক’চিষ্টেমছ নামৰ আলোচনীখনত এই অধ্যয়নৰ কথা প্ৰকাশ পাইছে ৷
By PTI
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী: গুৱাহাটী মহানগৰীৰ বুকুত নিশাৰ প্ৰহৰীস্বৰূপ ফেঁচাৰ আঠটাকৈ নতুন প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ ৷ এয়া অসমবাসীৰ বাবে এক সুখবৰ ৷ সামাজিক মাধ্যমযোগে বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই এই সুখবৰ ৰাজ্যবাসীক দিছে ৷
শেহতীয়াকৈ কৰা এক বৈজ্ঞানিক অধ্যয়নত এই কথা প্ৰকাশ পাইছে ৷ অৱশ্যে এই প্ৰজাতিসমূহ আৱিষ্কাৰৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত মহানগৰীৰ তীব্ৰ কোলাহলে যথেষ্ট প্ৰত্যাহ্বানৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছিল ৷
আৰবান ইক’চিষ্টেমছ নামৰ আলোচনীখনত এই অধ্যয়নৰ কথা প্ৰকাশ পাইছে ৷ ২০২৩ চনৰ নৱেম্বৰৰ পৰা ২০২৫ চনৰ জুলাই মাহৰ ভিতৰত কৰা ৩৩টা জৰীপত ‘এক বৰ্গ কিলোমিটাৰ’ গ্ৰীড কোষৰ ভিতৰত ২৪ টাকৈ ফেঁচাৰ উপস্থিতি ধৰা পৰিছে ।
Positive Headline of the Day! Guwahati’s Nocturnal Wildlife Comes into Focus as Study Records Eight Owl Species.. A new scientific study has recorded eight owl species across Guwahati, highlighting the city’s rich nocturnal biodiversity and the importance of protecting its remaining green spaces. The research also identifies urban noise as a major challenge in detecting these elusive birds, underlining the need to make conservation an integral part of urban development. Published in the journal Urban Ecosystems, the study documented owls in 24 of the 33 one-square-kilometre grid cells surveyed between November 2023 and July 2025. The Barn Owl and Spotted Owlet were the most frequently detected species. The six other species recorded were the Brown Hawk Owl, Brown Fish Owl, Collared Scops Owl, Mountain Scops Owl, Oriental Scops Owl and Asian Barred Owlet. These findings remind us that our cities support a diverse range of wildlife, even when many species remain hidden from everyday view. Owls play an important ecological role, including helping to control rodent populations naturally. Protecting their habitats can therefore benefit both biodiversity and urban communities. The research found that background noise, particularly the sound of traffic and the general urban environment, could mask owl calls and reduce the likelihood of detecting the birds. This means that an owl going unnoticed during a survey does not necessarily indicate its absence. The study highlights why scientific monitoring must account for detection challenges when assessing urban wildlife populations. As Guwahati continues to expand, we have an opportunity to build a future in which development and nature progress together. Conserving existing vegetation, wetlands, mature trees and green patches can help sustain wildlife habitats amid changing land use. Considering noise pollution in urban planning and strengthening long-term wildlife monitoring can further support these efforts. The message is clear: our cities are not just spaces for people; they are also living habitats shared with countless other species. By protecting green spaces and recognising the ecological value of nocturnal wildlife, we can help Guwahati grow while preserving its natural heritage. Every owl that thrives in our city is a reminder that a greener, more wildlife-friendly Guwahati is possible when conservation becomes part of the way we plan our future. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 28, 2026
মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে জানিবলৈ দিয়া মতে, মহানগৰীখনত দেখিবলৈ পোৱা ‘বাৰ্ণ উইল’ আৰু ‘স্পটেড অ’লেট’ নামৰ প্ৰজাতি দুটাৰ ফেঁচাসমূহৰ সংখ্যা সৰ্বাধিক ৷ ইয়াৰোপৰি আন ছটা প্ৰজাতি হৈছে এনেধৰণৰ -
- ব্ৰাউন হক-আউল
- ব্ৰাউন ফিচ-আউল
- কলাৰড স্কপছ-আউল
- মাউণ্টেন স্কপছ-আউল
- অৰিয়েণ্টেল স্কপছ-আউল
- এছিয়ান বাৰেড উইলেট
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, “এই তথ্যসমূহে আমাক সোঁৱৰাই দিয়ে যে আমাৰ চহৰসমূহত বিভিন্ন ধৰণৰ বন্যপ্ৰাণী বাস কৰে যদিও এনেধৰণৰ বহু প্ৰাণীয়েই আমাৰ চকুত সহজে ধৰা নপৰে ৷’’
নিশাৰ প্ৰহৰী খ্যাত এই ফেঁচাসমূহে পৰিৱেশ ৰক্ষাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকা পালন কৰে ৷ ইহঁতৰ বাসস্থান সুৰক্ষিত কৰিলে জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰ্যৰ লগতে নগৰীয়া সম্প্ৰদায় উভয়ে উপকৃত হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷
অৱশ্যে মহানগৰীৰ তীব্ৰ কোলাহলে ফেঁচাৰ মাতসমূহ বিশেষভাৱে প্ৰভাৱিত কৰিব পাৰে ৷ যাৰ ফলত ইহঁতৰ উপস্থিতি ধৰা পৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা তেনেই ক্ষীণ ৷ গৱেষকসকলে লগতে কয়, ‘‘ইয়াৰ অৰ্থ হ'ল যদি কোনো জৰীপৰ সময়ত কোনো ফেঁচাৰ অৱস্থিতি ধৰা নপৰে, তেন্তে ইয়াৰ অৰ্থ এইটো নহয় যে কোনো ফেঁচাই নাই ।’’
নগৰ অঞ্চলত পোৱা বন্যপ্ৰাণীসমূহৰ জনসংখ্যাৰ মূল্যায়ন কৰোঁতে সন্মুখীন হোৱা প্ৰত্যাহ্বানসমূহৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰখাটো কিয় গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ, সেই কথাও অৱগত কৰিব লাগিব বুলি মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই কয় ৷
বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে লগতে কয়, ‘‘গুৱাহাটী মহানগৰীৰ সম্প্ৰসাৰণ অব্যাহত আছে ৷ আমি এনে এক ভৱিষ্যত গঢ়ি তোলাৰ সুযোগ লাভ কৰিছো য’ত উন্নয়ন আৰু প্ৰকৃতি একেলগে আগুৱাই আছে । বৰ্তমানৰ গছ-গছনি, জলাশয়, পুৰণি গছবোৰৰ লগতে সেউজীয়া ঠাই সংৰক্ষণে পৰিৱৰ্তিত ভূমি ব্যৱহাৰৰ মাজত বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ বাসস্থান অপৰিৱৰ্তিত কৰি ৰখাত সহায় কৰিব পাৰে ।’’
নগৰ পৰিকল্পনাত শব্দ প্ৰদূষণৰ কথা বিবেচনা কৰা আৰু দীৰ্ঘম্যাদী বন্যপ্ৰাণী নিৰীক্ষণ শক্তিশালী কৰাটোৱে এই প্ৰচেষ্টাসমূহক আৰু অধিক সমৰ্থন কৰিব পাৰে বুলিও তেওঁ লগতে কয় । চহৰবোৰ কেৱল মানুহৰ বাবে নহয় বৰং আন অগণন প্ৰজাতিৰো বাসস্থান ৷ সকলোৱে সমভাৱে বাস কৰিব লাগিব ৷
মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই কয়, ‘‘সেউজীয়া স্থানসমূহ সুৰক্ষিত কৰাৰ লগতে নিশাচৰ বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ পৰিৱেশগত মূল্যক স্বীকৃতি দি আমি গুৱাহাটীৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক ঐতিহ্য সংৰক্ষণৰ সমান্তৰালভাৱে বৃদ্ধি কৰাত সহায় কৰিব পাৰো । আমাৰ চহৰত বাস কৰা প্ৰতিটো ফেঁচাই যাতে এখন সেউজীয়া, বন্যপ্ৰাণী অনুকূল গুৱাহাটী লাভ কৰিব পাৰে, সেই কথা আমিয়েই নিশ্চিত কৰিব লাগিব ৷’’
লগতে পঢ়ক: দীপাৱলীৰ পূৰ্বে চৰকাৰী কৰ্মচাৰীৰ মৰগীয়া বানচ ৩ শতাংশ বৃদ্ধি, কোনসকল কৰ্মচাৰী উপকৃত হ’ব ?