হোলোঙাপাৰ গিবন অভয়াৰণ্যৰ সমীপত নতুন মাইক্ৰ’ মথৰ প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ
অসমৰ হাবিত এইবাৰ এক নতুন মাইক্ৰ’ মথৰ প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছে ৷ এই বাতৰিয়ে উত্তৰ-পূবৰ জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰ্যলৈ এক আশাৰ ৰেঙণি কঢ়িয়াই আনিছে ৷
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : প্ৰকৃতিপ্ৰেমীৰ বাবে এক ভাল খবৰ ৷ যোৰহাট জিলাৰ হোলোঙাপাৰ গিবন অভয়াৰণ্যৰ সমীপতে এক নতুন মাইক্ৰ’ মথৰ প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছে ৷ শুকুৰবাৰে পুৱাৰ ভাগতে অসমৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ডঃ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই এক্সযোগে এই বাতৰি শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে ৷
তেওঁ এক্সৰ পোষ্টটোত লিখে যে নতুনকৈ আৱিষ্কাৰ হোৱা এই নতুন মাইক্ৰ’ মথ প্ৰজাতিটোক Glyphipterix brevimucronata নামেৰে নামাকৰণ কৰা হৈছে ৷ এই আৱিষ্কাৰে প্ৰায় এশ বছৰৰ ভিতৰত ভাৰতৰ প্ৰথমটো চেজ মথ পৰিয়ালত সংযোজন ঘটাইছে বুলিও তেওঁ কয় ৷
Wonderful news for nature lovers! Assam is once again making headlines with the discovery of a new micro moth species near Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary. Named Glyphipterix brevimucronata, this discovery marks India's first addition to the sedge moth family in nearly a century. Another reminder that Assam's natural world still holds so many fascinating secrets waiting to be discovered.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 20, 2026
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ডঃ শৰ্মাই লগতে কয় যে অসমৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক জগতখনত এতিয়াও বহু মনোমোহা গোপনীয়তা আছে, যি এতিয়াও আৱিষ্কাৰ হ’বলৈ আছে ৷
এই খবৰে উত্তৰ-পূবৰ জৈৱ বৈচিত্ৰ্যলৈ এক আশাৰ ৰেঙণি কঢ়িয়াই আনিছে ৷ এই বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ প্ৰজাতিসমূহ পোহৰলৈ অনাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত বৈজ্ঞানিক গৱেষণাৰ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকাক আলোকপাত কৰা হৈছে ।
উল্লেখ্য যে, অসমৰ ডিমা হাছাও জিলাত কেঁকোসাপৰ এটি নতুন প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছিল ৷ পাহাৰীয়া জিলাখনৰ উমৰাংছ’ৰ কঠিন শিলাখণ্ডৰ মাজত এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিৰ কেঁকোসাপৰ প্ৰজাতিটো আৱিষ্কাৰ কৰা হৈছিল ৷ সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ জৰিয়তে বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই এই খবৰ প্ৰকাশ কৰিছিল ৷
Positive Headline of the Day! New Gecko Species Discovered in Assam’s Umrangso Rocky Habitats.. A new gecko species has been discovered in the rocky habitats of Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, adding to the Northeast’s remarkable biodiversity and highlighting the importance of scientific research in uncovering lesser-known wildlife. Researchers from Mizoram University identified the new species, named Cyrtodactylus diamensis, belonging to the gecko genus Cyrtodactylus. The discovery was published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, bringing scientific attention to the unique reptiles inhabiting the region’s rocky landscapes. The study was conducted by researchers from Mizoram University, including Krijotiya Thaochen, Mathipi Vabeirureilai, Mara Duaa Hlychho and Hmar Flawte. They examined specimens collected during August 2025 and July 2026, covering seven nights of fieldwork. The researchers recorded specimens in microhabitats around Umrangso, including rocky areas, examined their physical features and genetic characteristics, and established their identity. The new species was found to be closely related to Cyrtodactylus arunachalensis but differs in its genetic makeup and morphological characteristics. The discovery demonstrates how careful field surveys and modern scientific methods can reveal previously undocumented life forms in our region. For Assam, this finding is another reminder of the ecological value of its diverse landscapes. The rocky habitats of Dima Hasao are not merely geological formations; they also support specialised wildlife that may remain unknown without dedicated research and conservation efforts. As we continue to explore our natural heritage, protecting these habitats becomes increasingly important. Supporting biodiversity research, conserving unique ecosystems and encouraging collaboration among scientists can help us understand and safeguard the extraordinary variety of life across Assam and the Northeast. Every new species discovered deepens our understanding of nature and strengthens our responsibility to protect it. From our forests and wetlands to our rocky hillsides, every habitat has a story waiting to be discovered. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 29, 2026
মিজোৰাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ গৱেষকসকলে চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ ডায়েনমেনচিছ নামেৰে নামাকৰণ কৰা কেঁকোসাপৰ এই নতুন প্ৰজাতিটো চাইৰ’ডেক্টিলাছ প্ৰজাতিৰ অন্তৰ্গত ৷ জাৰ্ণেল অৱ থ্ৰেটেড টেক্সাত প্ৰকাশ পোৱা এই আৱিষ্কাৰে এই সৰীসৃপবিধে বৈজ্ঞানিকসকলৰ দৃষ্টি আকৰ্ষণ কৰিছে ।
ইয়াৰ পূৰ্বেও চলিত বৰ্ষতে গুৱাহাটী মহানগৰীত ফেঁচাৰ আঠটাকৈ নতুন প্ৰজাতি আৱিষ্কাৰ হৈছিল ৷ সামাজিক মাধ্যমযোগে বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই প্ৰকাশ কৰা মতে, আৰবান ইক’চিষ্টেমছ নামৰ আলোচনীখনত এই অধ্যয়নৰ কথা প্ৰকাশ পাইছিল ৷ ২০২৩ চনৰ নৱেম্বৰৰ পৰা ২০২৫ চনৰ জুলাই মাহৰ ভিতৰত কৰা ৩৩টা জৰীপত ‘এক বৰ্গ কিলোমিটাৰ’ গ্ৰীড কোষৰ ভিতৰত ২৪ টাকৈ ফেঁচাৰ উপস্থিতি ধৰা পৰিছে ।
Positive Headline of the Day! Guwahati’s Nocturnal Wildlife Comes into Focus as Study Records Eight Owl Species.. A new scientific study has recorded eight owl species across Guwahati, highlighting the city’s rich nocturnal biodiversity and the importance of protecting its remaining green spaces. The research also identifies urban noise as a major challenge in detecting these elusive birds, underlining the need to make conservation an integral part of urban development. Published in the journal Urban Ecosystems, the study documented owls in 24 of the 33 one-square-kilometre grid cells surveyed between November 2023 and July 2025. The Barn Owl and Spotted Owlet were the most frequently detected species. The six other species recorded were the Brown Hawk Owl, Brown Fish Owl, Collared Scops Owl, Mountain Scops Owl, Oriental Scops Owl and Asian Barred Owlet. These findings remind us that our cities support a diverse range of wildlife, even when many species remain hidden from everyday view. Owls play an important ecological role, including helping to control rodent populations naturally. Protecting their habitats can therefore benefit both biodiversity and urban communities. The research found that background noise, particularly the sound of traffic and the general urban environment, could mask owl calls and reduce the likelihood of detecting the birds. This means that an owl going unnoticed during a survey does not necessarily indicate its absence. The study highlights why scientific monitoring must account for detection challenges when assessing urban wildlife populations. As Guwahati continues to expand, we have an opportunity to build a future in which development and nature progress together. Conserving existing vegetation, wetlands, mature trees and green patches can help sustain wildlife habitats amid changing land use. Considering noise pollution in urban planning and strengthening long-term wildlife monitoring can further support these efforts. The message is clear: our cities are not just spaces for people; they are also living habitats shared with countless other species. By protecting green spaces and recognising the ecological value of nocturnal wildlife, we can help Guwahati grow while preserving its natural heritage. Every owl that thrives in our city is a reminder that a greener, more wildlife-friendly Guwahati is possible when conservation becomes part of the way we plan our future. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 28, 2026