নতুন দিল্লীত বিকশিত অসম নিৰ্মাণৰ পথ অন্বেষণ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ
নতুন দিল্লীত প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীকে ধৰি কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰৰ কেবাগৰাকীও মন্ত্ৰীৰ সৈতে মিলিত হয় অসমৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড৹ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা ৷
Published : November 23, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী: বিগত কেইদিনত দেশৰ ৰাজধানী নতুন দিল্লীত প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীকে ধৰি কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰৰ কেবাগৰাকীও মন্ত্ৰীৰ সৈতে মিলিত হয় অসমৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড৹ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা ৷ এই সম্পৰ্কে সোমবাৰে সামাজিক মাধ্যমত কিছু তথ্য প্ৰকাশ কৰে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে ৷ বিকশিত অসম নিৰ্মাণৰ উদ্দেশ্যে কিদৰে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰা হৈছে সেই বিষয়েও তেওঁ ব্যক্ত কৰে ৷
এক্সৰ এটা পোষ্টত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰিছে, ‘‘বিগত কিছুদিন নতুন দিল্লীত দেশৰ একাংশ আগশাৰীৰ নেতাৰ সৈতে মত বিনিময় কৰাৰ সৌভাগ্য লাভ কৰিছিলোঁ ৷ অসমৰ উন্নয়নৰ অগ্ৰাধিকাৰৰ বিষয়ে আলোচনা কৰিছিলোঁ, তেওঁলোকৰ পথ প্ৰদৰ্শন বিচাৰিছিলোঁ আৰু ‘বিকশিত ভাৰত’ৰ অবিচ্ছেদ্য অংশ হিচাপে এখন ‘বিকশিত অসম’ গঢ়ি তোলাৰ আমাৰ সামূহিক সংকল্প মজবুত কৰিছিলোঁ ।’’
Over the past few days in New Delhi, I had the privilege of engaging with some of the country's foremost leaders, discussing Assam's development priorities, seeking their guidance and strengthening our collective resolve to build a Viksit Assam as an integral part of Viksit Bharat. One of the most memorable moments was my meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. I had the opportunity to brief him on the preparations and plans for the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and personally invite him to grace the commemorative event on the 29th. I am deeply grateful that he has graciously accepted our invitation. Beyond this, our interaction was an invaluable opportunity to benefit from his wisdom, experience and guidance on governance, development and the road ahead for Assam. His affection for Assam and his vision for the Northeast continue to inspire us to work with greater ambition and commitment. I also had a fruitful meeting with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji, where we discussed Assam's developmental journey, the state's priorities and several important issues concerning its future. His valuable counsel and continued support remain a tremendous source of strength as we work towards a stronger, more prosperous and secure Assam. During my meeting with the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji, we discussed Assam's growth trajectory, its financial priorities and our developmental aspirations. It was encouraging to receive her appreciation of the state's improving economic indicators and her assurance of the Centre's full support in achieving our financial and developmental goals. The Centre's continued partnership will be crucial in accelerating our journey towards a Viksit Assam. With the Hon'ble Union Health Minister, Shri J.P. Nadda ji, our discussions centred on strengthening Assam's healthcare ecosystem. We reviewed our ambitious plans to establish a medical college in every district, expand healthcare infrastructure and increase MBBS and postgraduate medical seats. We also discussed the effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat, PM-JAY and other flagship healthcare initiatives. Shri Nadda ji has always been a well-wisher of Assam, and I am grateful for his assurance of continued support and his valuable suggestions on making our healthcare delivery system even more robust. Our commitment remains clear: quality healthcare must become more accessible to every citizen, irrespective of where they live. My meeting with the Hon'ble Union Railway Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, was equally significant. We undertook a comprehensive review of important railway projects underway in Assam, including our proposed suburban railway network, track doubling along critical sections and measures to expedite ongoing infrastructure works. A particularly significant milestone is that railway electrification across Assam has now reached 100%. This is a major achievement in our infrastructure journey, made possible through the leadership and support of the Union Railway Minister. Assam's railway network is steadily transforming into a stronger backbone for connectivity, trade, mobility and economic growth, opening up new possibilities for the state. I also met BJP National President, Shri Nitin Nabin ji, and briefed him on the organisational developments and preparations of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam. We discussed ways to further strengthen our organisation, energise our karyakartas and deepen our engagement with people at the grassroots. I sought his guidance on making our organisational machinery even more responsive and effective in serving the people. Beyond these formal engagements, I had the opportunity to interact with several people in Delhi who have a connection with Assam. It was heartening to hear their experiences, their perspectives on the state's transformation and, most importantly, their enthusiasm about returning to Assam and contributing meaningfully to its growth. The aspirations of our people, wherever they may be, are an important part of the Assam we are building. I concluded my Delhi visit with the dedication of the new Assam House at Dwarka, a much-needed facility whose establishment was long overdue. This will provide vital support and accommodation to patients and their attendants travelling to Delhi for medical treatment, as well as students and other visitors from Assam. It is another step towards ensuring that our people have access to better facilities and support even when they are away from home. With renewed confidence, greater resolve and an unwavering commitment, we continue our journey towards a Viksit Assam, contributing to the making of a Viksit Bharat.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 23, 2026
প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ সৈতে হোৱা আলোচনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে লিখে, ‘‘এটা স্মৰণীয় মুহূৰ্ত আছিল প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী ডাঙৰীয়াৰ সৈতে হোৱা মোৰ সাক্ষাৎ । ভাৰত ৰত্ন ড৹ ভূপেন হাজৰিকাৰ জন্ম শতবাৰ্ষিকী উদযাপনৰ প্ৰস্তুতি আৰু পৰিকল্পনাৰ বিষয়ে তেওঁক অৱগত কৰাৰ লগতে ২৯ তাৰিখে স্মৃতিচাৰণ অনুষ্ঠানত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ ব্যক্তিগতভাৱে তেওঁক আমন্ত্ৰণ জনোৱাৰ সুযোগ পালোঁ । তেওঁ আমাৰ আমন্ত্ৰণ গ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ বাবে মই গভীৰ কৃতজ্ঞতা জ্ঞাপন কৰিছোঁ ।’’
As the nation celebrates the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, I had the privilege of inviting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to grace the mega celebrations in New Delhi on 29th November 2026. Adarniya Modi Ji has honoured Sudhakantha in an unprecedented manner: the Bharat Ratna in 2019, the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Brahmaputra, and the launch of the centenary celebrations in Guwahati with a special ₹100 coin. From Lachit Barphukan to Bhupen Hazarika, Assam's icons are being celebrated across Bharat. Grateful for Pradhan Mantri Ji's love for Assam 🙏🏽— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2026
‘‘ইয়াৰ বাহিৰেও আমাৰ পাৰস্পৰিক আলোচনাৰ সময়ত শাসন, উন্নয়ন আৰু অসমৰ বাবে আগন্তুক পথৰ ওপৰত তেওঁৰ জ্ঞান, অভিজ্ঞতা আৰু পথ প্ৰদৰ্শনৰ দ্বাৰা উপকৃত হোৱাৰ এক অমূল্য সুযোগ লাভ কৰোঁ । অসমৰ প্ৰতি তেওঁৰ স্নেহ আৰু উত্তৰ-পূৰ্বাঞ্চলৰ প্ৰতি তেওঁৰ দৃষ্টিভংগীয়ে আমাক অধিক উচ্চাকাংক্ষা আৰু দায়বদ্ধতাৰে কাম কৰিবলৈ অনুপ্ৰাণিত কৰি আহিছে ।’’ তেওঁ লগতে উল্লেখ কৰে ৷
आज नई दिल्ली में माननीय गृह मंत्री आदरणीय @AmitShah जी का मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त करने का सौभाग्य मिला। माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के vision को साकार करने में उनका अमूल्य योगदान और अथक परिश्रम हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। उनके कुशल नेतृत्व में हम असम को एक समृद्ध, सुदृढ़, आत्मनिर्भर और शांतिपूर्ण राज्य बनाने का संकल्प पूर्ण करेंगे।— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2026
কেন্দ্ৰীয় গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহৰ সৈতেও এক বৈঠকত মিলিত হয় ড৹ শৰ্মা ৷ এই সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁ লিখে, ‘‘আমি অসমৰ উন্নয়নমূলক যাত্ৰা, ৰাজ্যৰ অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ আৰু ইয়াৰ ভৱিষ্যত সম্পৰ্কীয় কেইবাটাও গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ বিষয়ৰ ওপৰত আলোচনা কৰিলোঁ । তেওঁৰ বহুমূলীয়া পৰামৰ্শ আৰু অবিৰত সমৰ্থন শক্তিৰ এক প্ৰচণ্ড উৎস ৷ যিহেতু আমি এখন শক্তিশালী, অধিক সমৃদ্ধিশালী আৰু সুৰক্ষিত অসমৰ দিশত কাম কৰিছোঁ ।’’
It is always a privilege to work with Smt @nsitharaman Ji, whose approachability and pragmatism have greatly served Assam's growth. India's continued outperformance of its global peers, despite strong headwinds, is a testament to her leadership. In today's meeting, the Hon'ble Finance Minister reaffirmed the Government of India's full support in propelling Assam towards its development goals.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2026
কেন্দ্ৰীয় বিত্তমন্ত্ৰী নিৰ্মলা সীতাৰমণৰ সৈতে অসমৰ বিকাশৰ কৌশল, আৰ্থিক অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ আৰু উন্নয়নমূলক আকাংক্ষাৰ বিষয়ে আলোচনা কৰে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী শৰ্মাই । ‘‘ৰাজ্যৰ উন্নত অৰ্থনৈতিক সূচকসমূহৰ প্ৰতি কেন্দ্ৰীয় বিত্তমন্ত্ৰী নিৰ্মলা সীতাৰমণৰ প্ৰশংসা আৰু আমাৰ আৰ্থিক আৰু উন্নয়নমূলক লক্ষ্যত উপনীত হোৱাত কেন্দ্ৰই সম্পূৰ্ণ সহায় আগবঢ়োৱাৰ আশ্বাস লাভ কৰাটো উৎসাহজনক আছিল । এখন বিকশিত অসমৰ দিশত আমাৰ যাত্ৰা ত্বৰান্বিত কৰাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত কেন্দ্ৰৰ অবিৰত অংশীদাৰিত্ব অতি গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ হ’ব ।’’ ড৹ শৰ্মাই উল্লেখ কৰে ৷
Assam's healthcare story is one of steady change- more medical colleges, stronger last-mile care, and, for the first time, a maternal mortality rate better than the national average. To build on this momentum, I called on Hon'ble Union Health Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji, a steadfast friend of Assam, in New Delhi this Sunday. His deep grasp of the health sector and constant support have greatly benefited Assam. True to his decisive approach, he directed officials to take our proposals forward without delay.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2026
আনহাতে, কেন্দ্ৰীয় স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্ৰী জে পি নাড্ডাৰ সৈতেও অসমৰ স্বাস্থ্যসেৱাৰ পৰিৱেশ তন্ত্ৰক শক্তিশালী কৰা সন্দৰ্ভত আলোচনা কৰে অসমৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে । এই সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁ লিখে, ‘‘আমি প্ৰতিখন জিলাতে এখন চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় স্থাপন, স্বাস্থ্যসেৱাৰ আন্তঃগাঁথনি সম্প্ৰসাৰণ আৰু এমবিবিএছ আৰু স্নাতকোত্তৰ চিকিৎসা আসন বৃদ্ধিৰ আমাৰ অভিলাষী পৰিকল্পনাসমূহ পৰ্যালোচনা কৰিলোঁ । আয়ুষ্মান ভাৰত, পি এম-জে আৰু অন্যান্য স্বাস্থ্যসেৱাৰ পদক্ষেপৰ ফলপ্ৰসূ ৰূপায়ণৰ বিষয়েও আমি আলোচনা কৰিলোঁ ।’’
‘‘নাড্ডা ডাঙৰীয়া সদায় অসমৰ শুভাকাংক্ষী, আৰু তেওঁৰ অবিৰত সমৰ্থনৰ আশ্বাস আৰু আমাৰ স্বাস্থ্যসেৱা প্ৰদান ব্যৱস্থাক আৰু অধিক শক্তিশালী কৰাৰ বাবে তেওঁৰ বহুমূলীয়া পৰামৰ্শৰ বাবে মই কৃতজ্ঞ । আমাৰ প্ৰতিশ্ৰুতি স্পষ্ট: প্ৰতিজন নাগৰিকৰ বাবে গুণগত স্বাস্থ্যসেৱা অধিক সুলভ হ’ব লাগিব ।’’ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে ৷
From zero electrified track before 2014 to a 100% electric rail network today, Assam is moving on clean energy. Called on Hon'ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji to thank him for this milestone. Next up: suburban train services, new tracks and bridges to power Assam's industrial growth. Grateful for Ashwini Ji's positive approach.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2026
ইফালে কেন্দ্ৰীয় ৰে’লমন্ত্ৰী অশ্বিনী বৈষ্ণৱৰ সৈতেও বৈঠকত মিলিত হয় হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা । প্ৰস্তাৱিত উপনগৰীয় ৰে’লৱে নেটৱৰ্ক, জটিল অংশৰ কাষেৰে দ্বৈত লাইন স্থাপন কৰা আৰু চলি থকা আন্তঃগাঁথনিৰ কাম ক্ষিপ্ৰতাৰে কৰা ব্যৱস্থাকে ধৰি অসমত চলি থকা গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ৰে’ল প্ৰকল্পসমূহৰ বিস্তৃত পৰ্যালোচনা কৰে দুয়োগৰাকীয়ে ।
বিশেষভাৱে উল্লেখযোগ্য মাইলৰ খুঁটিৰ কথা উল্লেখ কৰি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে কয় যে সমগ্ৰ অসমত ৰে’লপথৰ বৈদ্যুতিকৰণ এতিয়া ১০০% হৈছেগৈ । এয়া কেন্দ্ৰীয় ৰে’লমন্ত্ৰীৰ নেতৃত্ব আৰু সমৰ্থনৰ জৰিয়তে সম্ভৱ হোৱা আন্তঃগাঁথনি যাত্ৰাৰ এক বৃহৎ সাফল্য বুলি কয় মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে । অসমৰ ৰে’লৱে নেটৱৰ্ক ক্ৰমাগতভাৱে সংযোগ, বাণিজ্য, গতিশীলতা আৰু অৰ্থনৈতিক বিকাশৰ বাবে শক্তিশালী মেৰুদণ্ডলৈ ৰূপান্তৰিত হৈ ৰাজ্যখনৰ বাবে নতুন সম্ভাৱনা মুকলি কৰিছে বুলিও তেওঁ উল্লেখ কৰে ।
आज नई दिल्ली में हमारे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आदरणीय @NitinNabin जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की और उन्हें सरकार एवं संगठन द्वारा संचालित जनहितकारी कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी दी। आपके निरंतर मार्गदर्शन और सहयोग के लिए @BJP4Assam परिवार के प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता की ओर से हृदय से आभार। https://t.co/LMKdAS0GlQ— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 21, 2026
ইয়াৰ লগতে বিজেপিৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি নীতিন নবীনক সাক্ষাৎ কৰি ভাৰতীয় জনতা পাৰ্টীৰ অসমৰ সাংগঠনিক বিকাশ আৰু প্ৰস্তুতিৰ বিষয়ে অৱগত কৰে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে । ‘‘আমি আমাৰ সংগঠনটোক আৰু অধিক শক্তিশালী কৰাৰ, আমাৰ কৰ্মকৰ্তাক শক্তিশালী কৰাৰ আৰু তৃণমূল পৰ্যায়ৰ মানুহৰ সৈতে আমাৰ সংযোগ গভীৰ কৰাৰ উপায়ৰ বিষয়ে আলোচনা কৰিলোঁ । আমাৰ সাংগঠনিক যন্ত্ৰপাতিক জনসাধাৰণৰ সেৱাত আৰু অধিক সঁহাৰি জনোৱা আৰু ফলপ্ৰসূ কৰি তোলাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত মই তেওঁৰ নিৰ্দেশনা বিচাৰিলোঁ ।’’ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে ৷
এই আনুষ্ঠানিক বৈঠকৰ বাহিৰেও অসমৰ সৈতে সম্পৰ্ক থকা দিল্লীৰ কেইবাজনো লোকৰ সৈতে মত বিনিময় কৰে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড৹ শৰ্মাই । ‘‘তেওঁলোকৰ অভিজ্ঞতা, ৰাজ্যখনৰ ৰূপান্তৰৰ প্ৰতি তেওঁলোকৰ দৃষ্টিভংগী আৰু আটাইতকৈ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ কথাটো হ’ল অসমলৈ ঘূৰি আহি ইয়াৰ বিকাশত অৰ্থপূৰ্ণ অৰিহণা যোগোৱাৰ বাবে তেওঁলোকৰ ইচ্ছাৰ কথা শুনি উৎসাহিত হ’লো ।’’ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে কয় ৷
Dedicated the newly built Assam House in Dwarka, New Delhi today, which is the 3rd Assam Bhawan in the national capital. We are building 10 more such complexes across India to cater to the growing demand, especially from patients & students who seek a homely environment outside.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 23, 2026
‘‘আমাৰ মানুহৰ আকাংক্ষা, যি ঠাইতে নাথাকক কিয়, আমি গঢ়ি তোলা অসমৰ এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অংগ । দিল্লী ভ্ৰমণৰ সামৰণি মাৰিলোঁ দ্বাৰকাত নতুন অসম হাউচ উছৰ্গা কৰি ৷ যিটো অতি প্ৰয়োজনীয় সুবিধা, ইয়াৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ পৰিকল্পনা বহুদিনীয়া আছিল । ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা চিকিৎসাৰ বাবে দিল্লীলৈ যোৱা ৰোগী আৰু তেওঁলোকৰ অভিভাৱকসকলৰ লগতে অসমৰ পৰা অহা ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰী আৰু অন্যান্য দৰ্শনাৰ্থীসকলেও অতি প্ৰয়োজনীয় সহায় আৰু থকাৰ ব্যৱস্থা লাভ কৰিব । আমাৰ মানুহে ঘৰৰ পৰা আঁতৰত থাকিলেও যাতে উন্নত সুবিধা আৰু সহায়ৰ সুবিধা লাভ কৰে সেই দিশত এয়া আন এক পদক্ষেপ । নৱীকৃত আত্মবিশ্বাস, বৃহত্তৰ সংকল্প আৰু অদম্য দায়বদ্ধতাৰে আমি এখন বিকশিত অসমৰ দিশে যাত্ৰা অব্যাহত ৰাখিছোঁ, এক বিকশিত ভাৰত নিৰ্মাণত অৰিহণা যোগাইছোঁ ।’’ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে শেষত উল্লেখ কৰে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: দিল্লীৰ দ্বাৰকা ছেক্টৰ ১৩ত তৃতীয়টো অসম হাউচ মুকলি কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী শৰ্মাই