অসমৰ হাবিত হলৌ বান্দৰৰ বাবে ৩৪ বিধ খাদ্য উদ্ভিদ প্ৰজাতি চিনাক্ত
কাৰ্বি আংলং জিলাত সম্পন্ন হোৱা এক বৈজ্ঞানিক গৱেষণাত বিলুপ্তপ্ৰায় হলৌ বান্দৰৰ খাদ্যৰ বাবে অপৰিহাৰ্য ৩৪ বিধ উদ্ভিদ চিনাক্ত কৰা হৈছে । বনমন্ত্ৰীৰ ঘোষণা ৷
Published : November 10, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : অসমৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক ঐতিহ্যসমূহৰ ভিতৰত অমূল্য সম্পদ হৈছে হলৌ বান্দৰ । অসমত পোৱা এই বিলুপ্তপ্ৰায় আদিম মানৱখ্যাত হলৌ বান্দৰবিধ সংৰক্ষণৰ বাবে চৰকাৰে পাৰ্যমাণে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰি আহিছে ।
শেহতীয়া খবৰ অনুসৰি, ই বিলুপ্তপ্ৰায় জীৱবিধৰ খাদ্যৰ বাবে অপৰিহাৰ্য ৩৪ বিধ প্ৰজাতিৰ উদ্ভিদ চিনাক্ত কৰিছে ৷ এই কথা এক্সযোগে বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই সদৰী কৰে ৷
বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে প্ৰকাশ কৰা মতে, কাৰ্বি আংলং জিলাত সম্পন্ন হোৱা এক বৈজ্ঞানিক গৱেষণাত এই বিলুপ্তপ্ৰায় হলৌ বান্দৰৰ খাদ্যৰ বাবে অপৰিহাৰ্য ৩৪ বিধ উদ্ভিদ চিনাক্ত কৰা হৈছে । এই গৱেষণাই বনাঞ্চলৰ জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্য আৰু ভাৰতৰ একমাত্ৰ বন-মানুহ প্ৰজাতিবিধৰ জীৱন ৰক্ষাৰ বাবে কাম কৰিছে ৷ এই গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ তথ্যই বন্যপ্ৰাণী জীয়াই ৰখাৰ স্বাৰ্থত প্ৰাকৃতিক বনাঞ্চল আৰু বিভিন্ন উদ্ভিদৰ সংৰক্ষণৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তাৰ কথা দাঙি ধৰিছে ৷
Positive Headline of the Day! Assam’s Forest Research Identifies 34 Food Plant Species Essential for Endangered Western Hoolock Gibbons.. A scientific study in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has identified 34 plant species that provide food for the endangered Western Hoolock Gibbon, highlighting the vital connection between forest biodiversity and the survival of India’s only ape. The findings reinforce the importance of protecting natural forests and the diverse vegetation that sustains wildlife. The research was conducted in the Marat Longri-Patradisa-Longnit Forest Complex by Parag Jyoti Kashyap and Sahana Bose of Assam University’s Diphu Campus. Published in the Asian Journal of Geographical Research, the study is based on field observations carried out between September 2023 and August 2024. The researchers documented 34 food plant species, including mango, Indian gooseberry, wild jackfruit, banyan, Indian hog plum, wild nutmeg, elephant apple and several species of fig. Fruits emerged as the most important food resource, with 23 plant species, representing 67.65 per cent of the recorded species, providing fruits. Leaves from 16 species also formed an important part of the gibbons’ diet. The study further highlighted seasonal variations in food availability. Winter accounted for the highest diversity of available food plants at 47.06 per cent, followed by the monsoon season at 44.12 per cent. Only one plant species was recorded as available throughout the year, demonstrating how the availability of natural food resources changes across seasons. These findings remind us that protecting an endangered animal means protecting the entire ecosystem on which it depends. Habitat fragmentation, shifting cultivation and logging can threaten the availability of essential food plants, affecting the survival of Western Hoolock Gibbons. The researchers have emphasised the conservation of semi-evergreen and moist deciduous forests, with particular attention to important plant groups such as Ficus, Mangifera and Terminalia. For Assam, this research offers valuable scientific knowledge to strengthen ecosystem-based conservation. Our responsibility is not simply to protect individual animals but also to safeguard the trees, plants and forest corridors that sustain their lives. Every tree that provides food, every forest patch that offers shelter and every habitat protected contributes to the survival of wildlife. By conserving forests in Karbi Anglong, we can help secure a future for the Western Hoolock Gibbon and the extraordinary biodiversity of Assam. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) November 9, 2026
বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই এক্সত এটা পোষ্ট কৰি কয়, ‘‘আছাম ইউনিভাৰ্চিটিৰ ডিফু কেম্পাছৰ পৰাগ জ্যোতি কাশ্যপ আৰু সাহানা বসুৱে মাৰাট লংৰি-পাত্ৰাডিছা-লংনিত ফৰেষ্ট কমপ্লেক্সত এই গৱেষণা চলাইছিল । এচিয়ান জাৰ্নেল অব জিঅ'গ্ৰাফিকেল ৰিচাৰ্ছ'ত প্ৰকাশিত এই অধ্যয়নটো ২০২৩ চনৰ ছেপ্টেম্বৰৰ পৰা ২০২৪ চনৰ আগষ্ট মাহৰ ভিতৰত কৰা ক্ষেত্ৰভিত্তিক পৰ্যবেক্ষণৰ ওপৰত আধাৰিত ।’’
পোষ্টটোত তেওঁ আৰু লিখে, "গৱেষকসকলে হলৌ বান্দৰৰ খাদ্য তালিকাৰ ৩৪ বিধ উদ্ভিদ নথিভুক্ত কৰিছে, যাৰ ভিতৰত আম, আমলখি, বনৰীয়া কঁঠাল, বটগছ, অমৰা, বনৰীয়া জলফাই, ঔটেঙা আৰু কেইবাটাও প্ৰজাতিৰ ডিমৰু গছো অন্তৰ্ভুক্ত । এই গৱেষণাত প্ৰকাশ পাইছে যে ফল হৈছে ইহঁতৰ আটাইতকৈ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ খাদ্য উৎস । এই ৩৪ বিধ উদ্ভিদৰ ভিতৰত ২৩ বিধ প্ৰজাতিয়েই (অৰ্থাৎ ৬৭.৬৫ শতাংশ) হলৌ বান্দৰক ফল হিচাবে যোগান ধৰিব পৰা যায় । ইয়াৰ উপৰিও ১৬ বিধ উদ্ভিদৰ পাতো ইহঁতৰ খাদ্যৰ এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অংশ হিচাবে বিবেচিত হৈছে ।"
তেওঁ এক্সৰ পোষ্টটোত আৰু কয়, ‘‘এই তথ্যই আমাক মনত পেলাই দিয়ে যে কোনো বিলুপ্তপ্ৰায় প্ৰাণীক সুৰক্ষা দিয়াৰ অৰ্থ হৈছে সমগ্ৰ পৰিস্থিতিতন্ত্ৰক সুৰক্ষিত কৰা, যাৰ ওপৰত নিৰ্ভৰ কৰি প্ৰাণীবিধ জীয়াই থাকে । বন ধ্বংস কৰি বাসস্থান নিৰ্মাণ, ঝুম খেতি আৰু গছ কটা ইত্যাদিৰ ফলতো হলৌ বান্দৰৰ বাবে এই প্ৰয়োজনীয় খাদ্য উদ্ভিদসমূহৰ অভাৱ ঘটিব পাৰে ৷ যাৰ পোনপটীয়া প্ৰভাৱ এই জীৱবিধৰ জীৱন ধাৰণত পৰিব পাৰে ।
এই অধ্যয়নটোত ঋতুভিত্তিক খাদ্যৰ উপলব্ধতাৰ তাৰতম্যৰ ওপৰতো আলোকপাত কৰা হৈছে । হলৌ বান্দৰৰ বাবে প্ৰয়োজনীয় খাদ্য তথা উদ্ভিদ শীতকালত সৰ্বাধিক ৪৭.০৬ শতাংশ উপলব্ধ থাকে আৰু বাৰিষা কালত ৪৪.১২ শতাংশ আমাৰ বনত উপলব্ধ হয় । কেৱল এটা উদ্ভিদৰ প্ৰজাতিহে বছৰটোৰ সকলো সময়তে উপলব্ধ থাকে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷’’
তেওঁ আৰু লিখে, ‘‘অসমৰ বাবে এই গৱেষণাই পৰিস্থিতিতন্ত্ৰ ভিত্তিক সংৰক্ষণ ব্যৱস্থাক অধিক শক্তিশালী কৰাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত মূল্যৱান বৈজ্ঞানিক তথ্য প্ৰদান কৰিছে । আমাৰ দায়িত্ব কেৱল এটা নিৰ্দিষ্ট প্ৰাণীক সুৰক্ষা দিয়াই নহয়, বৰঞ্চ ইহঁতৰ জীৱন ৰক্ষা কৰা গছ-গছনি, উদ্ভিদ আৰু বন্যপ্ৰাণীসমূহ অহা-যোৱা কৰা বাবে ব্যৱহৃত অৰণ্যৰ কৰিড’ৰসমূহো সুৰক্ষিত কৰা ।’’