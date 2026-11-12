ৰাজ্যত প্ৰথমবাৰৰ বাবে বাহ সাজিছে ‘অৰিয়েণ্টেল ডাৰ্টাৰ’ নামৰ জলচৰ চৰাইবিধে: জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱা

ৰাজ্যত প্ৰথমবাৰৰ বাবে বাহ সাজিছে ‘অৰিয়েণ্টেল ডাৰ্টাৰ’ নামৰ জলচৰ চৰাইবিধে: জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱা
গৱেষকৰ দলটোৱে মুঠ ৫১টা অৰিয়েণ্টেল ডাৰ্টাৰ চৰাইৰ উপস্থিতি ধৰা পেলোৱা বুলি বনমন্ত্ৰীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে । ইয়াৰে ভিতৰত ১৮টা প্ৰাপ্তবয়স্ক আৰু ৩৩টা পোৱালি আছিল ।
By PTI
Published : November 12, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : অসমত প্ৰথমবাৰৰ বাবে 'অৰিয়েণ্টেল ডাৰ্টাৰ' (Oriental Darter) নামৰ জলচৰ চৰাইবিধে বাহ সজা আৰু বংশবৃদ্ধি কৰাৰ তথ্য পোহৰলৈ আহিছে । ৰাজ্যখনৰ বন্যপ্ৰাণী সংৰক্ষণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ই এক অতি গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ সফলতা বুলি বৃহস্পতিবাৰে বন আৰু জলবায়ু পৰিৱৰ্তন মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই জানিবলৈ দিয়ে ।
তেওঁ জনোৱা মতে, ২০২৫ চনৰ জুলাই মাহত কামৰূপ জিলাৰ বৰ পনৰা গাঁৱত এই দৃশ্য পৰ্যবেক্ষণ কৰা হৈছিল । গৱেষকসকলে তাত থকা ২২ মিটাৰ ওখ এডাল পুৰণি শিৰিষ গছত ৯টা বাহ থকা এই চৰাইবিধৰ এটা সক্ৰিয় প্ৰজনন কেন্দ্ৰ বা কল'নী প্ৰত্যক্ষ কৰিছিল ।
সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ এটা পোষ্টত মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই কয়, "বাহবোৰ মাটিৰ পৰা প্ৰায় ১৯ মিটাৰ ওপৰত আৰু ওচৰৰ এখন জলাশয়ৰ পৰা প্ৰায় ১৩ মিটাৰ আঁতৰত আছিল ।"
Positive Headline of the Day! Assam Records First Confirmed Nesting of Oriental Darter, Highlighting Importance of Wetland Conservation.. Scientists have documented the first confirmed nesting and breeding record of the Oriental Darter (Anhinga melanogaster) in Assam, marking an important milestone in understanding the state’s rich birdlife and wetland ecosystems. The observations were made in July 2025 at Bar Panora village in Kamrup (Rural) district. Researchers recorded an active breeding colony with nine nests built in a mature 22-metre-tall Samanea saman tree. The nests were located around 19 metres above the ground and approximately 13 metres from a nearby wetland. The team counted 51 Oriental Darters at the site, including 18 adults and 33 juveniles or chicks. Several breeding behaviours were observed, including adults feeding their young, preening, resting, maintaining vigilance and defending their nests. The nesting tree was also occupied by Asian Openbills, creating a mixed-species nesting site. The findings, published as a short communication in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, were authored by Jyotiprakash Boro, Chandramita Boro, Kuldeep Bora and Baishali Das. Although the Oriental Darter is classified as Least Concern by BirdLife International and is widely distributed across parts of Asia, its confirmed breeding in Assam had not previously been documented in published records. For us, this discovery is a reminder that Assam’s wetlands are much more than water bodies. They provide essential feeding, nesting and breeding grounds for a remarkable range of bird species. Fish-rich wetlands, mature trees and undisturbed habitats near water are particularly important for the survival and reproduction of waterbirds. The researchers have highlighted the need for continued monitoring and protection of nesting trees and surrounding wetlands. These efforts can help maintain suitable breeding habitats and support future conservation planning. Every confirmed breeding record adds to our understanding of nature. By protecting our wetlands and the trees that sustain wildlife, we can safeguard Assam’s biodiversity for generations to come. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) November 12, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে জনায় যে গৱেষকৰ দলটোৱে উক্ত স্থানত মুঠ ৫১টা অৰিয়েণ্টেল ডাৰ্টাৰ চৰাইৰ উপস্থিতি ধৰা পেলাইছিল । ইয়াৰে ভিতৰত ১৮টা প্ৰাপ্তবয়স্ক আৰু ৩৩টা পোৱালি আছিল ।
মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয়, "তাত চৰাইবোৰৰ বিভিন্ন প্ৰজননকালীন আচৰণ দেখা গৈছিল । যেনে প্ৰাপ্তবয়স্ক চৰাইবোৰে পোৱালিক খাদ্য খুওৱা, পাখি পৰিষ্কাৰ কৰা, জিৰণি লোৱা, সতৰ্ক দৃষ্টি ৰখা আৰু নিজৰ বাহবোৰক সুৰক্ষা দিয়া আদি আছিল ।"
তেওঁ লগতে উল্লেখ কৰে যে বাহ সজা সেই একেডাল গছতে শামুকভঙা চৰায়েও বাহ সাজিছিল । যাৰ ফলত তাত দুটা ভিন্ন প্ৰজাতিৰ চৰাইৰ এটা সংমিশ্ৰিত আৱাসস্থলী গঢ় লৈ উঠিছিল ।
বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে জাৰ্নেল অব থ্ৰেটেনড টেক্সা'ত প্ৰকাশিত এই চমু গৱেষণা-পত্ৰখন জ্যোতিপ্ৰকাশ বড়ো, চন্দ্ৰমিতা বড়ো, কুলদীপ বৰা আৰু বৈশালী দাসে প্ৰস্তুত কৰিছে বুলি প্ৰকাশ কৰে ।
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "যদিও 'বাৰ্ডলাইফ ইণ্টাৰনেশ্যনেল'ৰ তালিকাত অৰিয়েণ্টেল ডাৰ্টাৰ চৰাইবিধক বিপদমুক্ত শ্ৰেণীত ৰখা হৈছে আৰু এছিয়াৰ বহু ঠাইত এই চৰাইবিধ পোৱা যায়, তথাপিও অসমত ইয়াৰ প্ৰজননৰ নিশ্চিত তথ্য ইয়াৰ পূৰ্বে কোনো প্ৰকাশিত নথিত উল্লেখ নাছিল ।"
জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই কয়, "এই আৱিষ্কাৰে আমাক মনত পেলাই দিয়ে যে অসমৰ জলাশয়সমূহ কেৱল পানী থকা ঠায়েই নহয়, বৰঞ্চ এইবোৰে বহুতো বিৰল আৰু উল্লেখযোগ্য প্ৰজাতিৰ চৰাইক খাদ্য সংগ্ৰহ বাহ সজা আৰু বংশবৃদ্ধিৰ বাবে অত্যাৱশ্যকীয় আশ্ৰয়স্থল প্ৰদান কৰে ।"
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "মাছেৰে পৰিপূৰ্ণ জলাশয়, পুৰণি ডাঙৰ গছ আৰু নিৰিবিলি পৰিৱেশ জলচৰ চৰাইবোৰৰ জীয়াই থকা আৰু বংশবৃদ্ধিৰ বাবে বিশেষভাৱে গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ।"
গৱেষকসকলে বাহ সজা গছ আৰু ইয়াৰ চাৰিওফালৰ জলাশয়সমূহ নিৰন্তৰভাৱে নিৰীক্ষণ আৰু সংৰক্ষণ কৰাৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তাৰ ওপৰত গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰিছে । তেওঁলোকৰ মতে, এনে পদক্ষেপে চৰাইবোৰৰ প্ৰজননৰ বাবে উপযুক্ত আৱাসস্থলী অটুট ৰখাত সহায় কৰিব আৰু ভৱিষ্যতৰ সংৰক্ষণ পৰিকল্পনাকো শক্তিশালী কৰিব ।
মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে দৃঢ়তাৰে কয়, "প্ৰজননৰ প্ৰতিটো নিশ্চিত তথ্যই প্ৰকৃতিৰ বিষয়ে আমাৰ জ্ঞান বৃদ্ধিত সহায় কৰে । আমাৰ জলাশয়সমূহ আৰু বন্যপ্ৰাণীক জীয়াই ৰখা গছ-গছনিবোৰ সুৰক্ষিত কৰি আমি অনাগত প্ৰজন্মৰ বাবে অসমৰ জৈৱ-বৈচিত্ৰ্য সংৰক্ষণ কৰিব পাৰোঁ ।"