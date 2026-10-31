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দেশৰ ভিতৰতে অসমত প্ৰথম চৰকাৰী প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপীৰ চিকিৎসা: মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী

জিএমচিএইছত কৰ্কট ৰোগীয়ে কম টকাতে লাভ কৰিব প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপীৰ চিকিৎসা ৷ চুক্তি সম্পন্ন ৷ ঘোষণা কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই ৷

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জিএমচিএইছত কৰ্কট ৰোগীয়ে কম টকাতে লাভ কৰিব প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপীৰ চিকিৎসা (ETV Bharat Assam)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST

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Updated : October 31, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
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হায়দৰাবাদ : অসমৰ চিকিৎসা খণ্ডৰ বাবে এক নতুন অধ্যায়ৰ আৰম্ভণি ৷ গুৱাহাটী চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্য়ালয় আৰু হাস্পতালত শীঘ্ৰে উপলব্ধ হ'ব উন্নত প্ৰযুক্তিৰ দ্বাৰা কৰ্কট ৰোগৰ চিকিৎসা ৷ এই সন্দৰ্ভত লোকসেৱা ভৱনত শনিবাৰে অনুষ্ঠিত হয় এক বিশেষ বৈঠক ৷ সেই বৈঠকতে ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰ আৰু আইবিএ বেলজিয়াম (IBA Belgium)ৰ মাজত এক চুক্তি সম্পন্ন হয় ৷

প্ৰায় ৬০০ কোটি ব্যয়েৰে জিএমচিএইচত স্থাপন কৰিব কৰ্কট ৰোগৰ বাবে প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপি কেন্দ্ৰ ৷ অনুষ্ঠানত উপস্থিতি থাকি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই ভাষণ প্ৰসংগত কয়,"অসমৰ স্বাস্থ্য খণ্ডৰ বাবে এক ভাল খবৰ ৷ গুৱাহাটীত চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় আৰু হাস্পতালত স্থাপন কৰিবলগীয়া প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপিৰ বাবে চুক্তি সম্পন্ন হৈছে ৷"

মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে লগতে কয়,"ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা অসম আৰু উত্তৰ পূবৰ ৰাজ্যসমূহৰ লগতে বাংলাদেশ, ভূটানৰ বাবে উপকাৰ হ'ব ৷ বিশেষকৈ কৰ্কট ৰোগত আক্ৰান্ত শিশুৰ চিকিৎসাৰ বাবে ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা সহায় হ'ব ৷ প্ৰটন থেৰাপীৰ দ্বাৰা মগজু, মেৰুদণ্ড আদি সুৰক্ষিত কৰাত ৰক্ষা কৰে ৷ কৰ্কট ৰোগত আক্ৰান্ত শিশুৱে এই চিকিৎসাৰ দ্বাৰা পৰৱৰ্তী সময়ত উন্নত জীৱন লাভ কৰিব ৷"

তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"বৰ্তমান চেন্নাইৰ এপ'ল আৰু মুম্বাইৰ টাটা মে'মৰিয়েল হাস্পতালত এই প্ৰ'টন থেৰাপিৰ চিকিৎসাৰ ব্যৱস্থা আছে ৷ কিন্তু আমি প্ৰথমখন ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰ যি চৰকাৰৰ দ্বাৰা কৰ্কট ৰোগীক প্ৰ'টন চিকিৎসা প্ৰদানত সহায় কৰিব ৷"

"ব্যক্তিগত চিকিৎসালয়ত প্ৰ'টন চিকিৎসা কৰিবলৈ ৫০ লাখৰ প্ৰয়োজন হয়, যিটো নোৱাৰে সাধাৰণ লোকৰ বাবে সম্ভৱ নহয় ৷ কিন্তু অসম চৰকাৰে অতি কম মূল্যত প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপীৰ চিকিৎসা প্ৰদান কৰিম ৷ এই চিকিৎসা সামগ্ৰীৰ বাবে বিশ্ব বেংকৰ পৰা পোৱা তিনি হাজাৰ কোটিৰ এটা অংশ ৰাজহুৱা চিকিৎসাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ব্যৱহাৰ কৰা হ'ব ৷"- মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী

মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী শৰ্মাই কয়, "অসমত ইতিমধ্যে ১২ খনত কৰ্কট চিকিৎসালয় আছে আৰু আগন্তুক দিনত ১৭খনলৈ বৃদ্ধি পাব ৷ আগন্তুক দিনত অসমক চিকিৎসাৰ কেন্দ্ৰ হিচাপে নিৰ্মাণ কৰা হ'ব ৷"

লগতে পঢ়ক:সাঁচি কাঠৰ টুকুৰা, তেলৰ ৰপ্তানি কেন্দ্ৰ হ'ব বৰঝাৰ বিমান বন্দৰ : ঘোষণা কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰীৰ

Last Updated : October 31, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

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প্ৰটন বীম থেৰাপীৰ চিকিৎসা
আইবিএ বেলজিয়াম
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