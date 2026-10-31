দেশৰ ভিতৰতে অসমত প্ৰথম চৰকাৰী প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপীৰ চিকিৎসা: মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী
জিএমচিএইছত কৰ্কট ৰোগীয়ে কম টকাতে লাভ কৰিব প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপীৰ চিকিৎসা ৷ চুক্তি সম্পন্ন ৷ ঘোষণা কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই ৷
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : অসমৰ চিকিৎসা খণ্ডৰ বাবে এক নতুন অধ্যায়ৰ আৰম্ভণি ৷ গুৱাহাটী চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্য়ালয় আৰু হাস্পতালত শীঘ্ৰে উপলব্ধ হ'ব উন্নত প্ৰযুক্তিৰ দ্বাৰা কৰ্কট ৰোগৰ চিকিৎসা ৷ এই সন্দৰ্ভত লোকসেৱা ভৱনত শনিবাৰে অনুষ্ঠিত হয় এক বিশেষ বৈঠক ৷ সেই বৈঠকতে ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰ আৰু আইবিএ বেলজিয়াম (IBA Belgium)ৰ মাজত এক চুক্তি সম্পন্ন হয় ৷
প্ৰায় ৬০০ কোটি ব্যয়েৰে জিএমচিএইচত স্থাপন কৰিব কৰ্কট ৰোগৰ বাবে প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপি কেন্দ্ৰ ৷ অনুষ্ঠানত উপস্থিতি থাকি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই ভাষণ প্ৰসংগত কয়,"অসমৰ স্বাস্থ্য খণ্ডৰ বাবে এক ভাল খবৰ ৷ গুৱাহাটীত চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় আৰু হাস্পতালত স্থাপন কৰিবলগীয়া প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপিৰ বাবে চুক্তি সম্পন্ন হৈছে ৷"
Assam's first ✅ North East's first ✅ India's first ✅ I am extremely proud to share that Assam has signed the MoU to set up India's first Proton Beam Therapy centre in the public health sector at a cost of ₹600 cr. Until now, proton beam therapy, one of the world's most advanced cancer treatments, has been available only in private hospitals in India, at costs of up to ₹50 lakh. Assam seeks to change that today. This advanced technology attacks tumours with pinpoint precision while sparing healthy tissues. For suitable patients, particularly children, that can make a significant difference. With 17 cancer hospitals rising across the state, 12 of them being functional, a community level constant outreach programme and consistent investments in human capital and infrastructure, our ambition is clear: Assam will be a global centre for cancer care. @TheAshokSinghal @gmchgauhati— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 31, 2026
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে লগতে কয়,"ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা অসম আৰু উত্তৰ পূবৰ ৰাজ্যসমূহৰ লগতে বাংলাদেশ, ভূটানৰ বাবে উপকাৰ হ'ব ৷ বিশেষকৈ কৰ্কট ৰোগত আক্ৰান্ত শিশুৰ চিকিৎসাৰ বাবে ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা সহায় হ'ব ৷ প্ৰটন থেৰাপীৰ দ্বাৰা মগজু, মেৰুদণ্ড আদি সুৰক্ষিত কৰাত ৰক্ষা কৰে ৷ কৰ্কট ৰোগত আক্ৰান্ত শিশুৱে এই চিকিৎসাৰ দ্বাৰা পৰৱৰ্তী সময়ত উন্নত জীৱন লাভ কৰিব ৷"
তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"বৰ্তমান চেন্নাইৰ এপ'ল আৰু মুম্বাইৰ টাটা মে'মৰিয়েল হাস্পতালত এই প্ৰ'টন থেৰাপিৰ চিকিৎসাৰ ব্যৱস্থা আছে ৷ কিন্তু আমি প্ৰথমখন ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰ যি চৰকাৰৰ দ্বাৰা কৰ্কট ৰোগীক প্ৰ'টন চিকিৎসা প্ৰদানত সহায় কৰিব ৷"
#WATCH | Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "... Today, the Assam government has signed an important MoU with IBA Belgium to procure a proton beam therapy machine for Guwahati Medical College. The machine will cost Rs 600 crore and is expected to be installed within three years. This will be the first equipment of its kind in the public healthcare system in the country... Proton beam therapy is currently at the forefront of radiation-based cancer treatment. Assam will continue to track developments in advanced treatments... We will have very minimal capital costs, allowing us to provide proton beam therapy at an affordable price. Cancer treatment in Assam is already affordable, with most treatments covered under the Rs5 lakh health cover provided by the Prime Minister. This is why Assam is gradually emerging as a centre for medical tourism, attracting patients from Bhutan, Bangladesh, North Bengal and across the Northeast."— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
"ব্যক্তিগত চিকিৎসালয়ত প্ৰ'টন চিকিৎসা কৰিবলৈ ৫০ লাখৰ প্ৰয়োজন হয়, যিটো নোৱাৰে সাধাৰণ লোকৰ বাবে সম্ভৱ নহয় ৷ কিন্তু অসম চৰকাৰে অতি কম মূল্যত প্ৰ'টন বীম থেৰাপীৰ চিকিৎসা প্ৰদান কৰিম ৷ এই চিকিৎসা সামগ্ৰীৰ বাবে বিশ্ব বেংকৰ পৰা পোৱা তিনি হাজাৰ কোটিৰ এটা অংশ ৰাজহুৱা চিকিৎসাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ব্যৱহাৰ কৰা হ'ব ৷"- মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী শৰ্মাই কয়, "অসমত ইতিমধ্যে ১২ খনত কৰ্কট চিকিৎসালয় আছে আৰু আগন্তুক দিনত ১৭খনলৈ বৃদ্ধি পাব ৷ আগন্তুক দিনত অসমক চিকিৎসাৰ কেন্দ্ৰ হিচাপে নিৰ্মাণ কৰা হ'ব ৷"
লগতে পঢ়ক:সাঁচি কাঠৰ টুকুৰা, তেলৰ ৰপ্তানি কেন্দ্ৰ হ'ব বৰঝাৰ বিমান বন্দৰ : ঘোষণা কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰীৰ