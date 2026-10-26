অসমৰ উচ্ছেদক লৈ বাংলাদেশী নেতাৰ দাবীত বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্ল বৰুৱাৰ তথ্য়সহ প্ৰত্যুত্তৰ

অসমৰ উচ্ছেদক লৈ বাংলাদেশী নেতাৰ দাবীত বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্ল বৰুৱাৰ তথ্য়সহ প্ৰত্যুত্তৰ
মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই বাংলাদেশী নেতাগৰাকীয়ে উত্থাপন কৰা এই অভিযোগক সম্পূৰ্ণ ভুৱা আৰু বিভ্ৰান্তিকৰ বুলি দাবী কৰে ৷ বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে এইক্ষেত্ৰত আইনী আৰু প্ৰশাসনিক তথ্যসমূহো দাঙি ধৰে ।
Published : October 26, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী: মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ডঃ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা চৰকাৰে ৰাজ্যৰ বনাঞ্চলসমূহত দীৰ্ঘদিনৰে পৰা উচ্ছেদ চলাই আহিছে ৷ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীৰ নেতৃত্বত ৰাজ্যৰ বন বিভাগে এইক্ষেত্ৰত আগভাগ লৈছে ৷ ইতিমধ্যে একাধিক বনাঞ্চলৰ ভূমি বেদখলমুক্ত কৰা হৈছে ৷
শেহতীয়াকৈ ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰৰ বন বিভাগে গোলাঘাট আৰু নগাঁও জিলাৰ কেইবাটাও অঞ্চলত উচ্ছেদ কাৰ্যসূচী চলাইছিল । প্ৰথমে নগাঁৱৰ কামপুৰ বনাঞ্চলিক কাৰ্যালয়ৰ অন্তৰ্গত বৰপানী বনাঞ্চলৰ ইছলামপুৰত আৰু তাৰপিছত একেখন জিলাৰে লুটুমাৰী বনাঞ্চলত উচ্ছেদ চলোৱা হৈছিল ৷
নগাঁও জিলাৰ লুটুমাৰী সংৰক্ষিত বনাঞ্চলত উচ্ছেদ অভিযান সন্দৰ্ভত বাংলাদেশৰ সংসদীয় বিৰোধী দলৰ নেতা তথা বাংলাদেশ জামাত ইছলামীৰ ‘আমিৰ-ই-জামাত’ (মুখ্য)ৰ মুৰব্বী ছফিকুৰ ৰহমানে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰে ৷ ৰহমানৰ এই দাবীক অসমৰ বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্ল বৰুৱাই একেমুখে নস্যাৎ কৰে ।
We express our deep concern over the eviction of Muslim families and the demolition of Mosques in Assam. On Sunday, October 18, the State Government of Assam demolished the homes of more than 600 Muslim families in the Lutumari–Longjap Reserved Forest Area under Nagaon district. The previous day, Saturday, October 17, another 547 families were evicted across three districts of Assam. More than 1,100 families were subjected to eviction within just two days. Local residents have also reported that 10 more Mosques were demolished during these eviction drives, some of which were over 50 years old. A Gujarat High Court decision of removing a portion of the nearly 400-year-old Mancha Mosque in Ahmedabad, India, paved the way for its demolition. Earlier, in September 2024, several structures, including ancient mosques and graveyards, were demolished in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district. Although the Muslim petitioners approached the Supreme Court over the incident, the Court did not order a halt to the eviction drive. However, it did seek the government’s response on the matter. We are deeply concerned about these incidents. The Indian government is not only failing to protect the rights of Muslim minorities but is also undermining their rights in various ways. Such incidents run counter to humanity, the rule of law, and the values of a civilized society. Regardless of where such actions take place or who is responsible for them, these ill-activities must be condemned. We call upon all the people of Bangladesh not to allow anyone to exploit provocations to create religious divisions and social unrest within the country. We must not fall into anyone’s trap. We must preserve the social harmony that exists in our beloved country at all costs. May Almighty Allah grant us all the strength and guidance to ensure such situation, Ameen.— Dr. Shafiqur Rahman (@Drsr_Official) October 24, 2026
সামাজিক মাধ্যম এক্স হেণ্ডেলত তাৎক্ষণিকভাৱে সঁহাৰি জনাই মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই বাংলাদেশী নেতাগৰাকীয়ে উত্থাপন কৰা এই অভিযোগক সম্পূৰ্ণ ভুৱা আৰু বিভ্ৰান্তিকৰ বুলি দাবী কৰে ৷ ৰাজ্যৰ বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে এইক্ষেত্ৰত আইনী আৰু প্ৰশাসনিক তথ্যসমূহো দাঙি ধৰে ।
বাংলাদেশী নেতাগৰাকীয়ে অসম চৰকাৰে চলাই অহা এই অভিযানসমূহৰ জৰিয়তে ইছলামধৰ্মী লোকসকলৰ উপসনাৰ থলী হিচাপে থকা মছজিদসমূহ ধ্বংস কৰাৰ লগতে পৰিয়ালসমূহক উচ্ছেদ কৰা বুলি অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰিছিল ৷ বাংলাদেশী নেতা ৰহমানে এই সমগ্ৰ কাৰ্যক ধৰ্মীয়কৰণ কৰিবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰা বুলি বনমন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই পোষ্টটোত উল্লেখ কৰে ৷
মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীৰ মতে, চলিত বৰ্ষৰ ১৭ আৰু ১৮ অক্টোবৰত চলা উচ্ছেদ কাৰ্যসূচীৰ জৰিয়তে লুটুমাৰী সংৰক্ষিত বনাঞ্চলৰ ৩১৪ হেক্টৰ ভূমিক সামৰি লোৱা হৈছিল ৷ এই ভূমিত ৫৬৩ টা পৰিয়ালে দীৰ্ঘদিনৰে পৰা অবৈধভাৱে বাস কৰি আহিছিল ৷
চলিত বৰ্ষৰ ১০ ফেব্ৰুৱাৰীত দেশৰ সৰ্বোচ্চ আদালত উচ্চতম ন্যায়ালয়ে অসমৰ বনাঞ্চলসমূহত উচ্ছেদ চলোৱাৰ পদ্ধতি সন্দৰ্ভত এক নিৰ্দেশনা জাৰি কৰিছিল ৷ আদালতৰ এই নিৰ্দেশনাৰ কথাও বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে নিজৰ পোষ্টত উল্লেখ কৰে ৷ তেওঁ লগতে কয় যে আবেদনকাৰীসকলে দাখিল কৰা লেখ আবেদনসমূহ চলিত বছৰৰ ২ ছেপ্টেম্বৰত উচ্চতম ন্যায়ালয়ে নিষ্পত্তি কৰে ।
The claims made in this post present an incomplete and misleading picture of the facts. On 17–18 October 2026, eviction proceedings were carried out across 314 hectares of notified forest land in Lutumari Reserve Forest, Nagaon, involving 563 families. This was neither an arbitrary action nor one directed against any particular religion or community. The proceedings followed the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, including its order dated 10 February 2026. The petitioners had pursued their legal remedies, and their Special Leave Petitions (Civil) Nos. 28719–28723/2026 were disposed of on 2 September 2026. Notices were served well in advance. We deliberately waited for the rainy and flood season to end, recognising the difficulties that displacement can cause to families. The occupants were given time to vacate their homes and remove their belongings. The operation was conducted peacefully, without reported resistance or use of force. On behalf of the Forest Department, I must emphasise that protecting notified forest land is both a legal responsibility and an ecological necessity. The reclaimed area will be restored with indigenous forest species to regenerate wildlife habitats, particularly for elephants, and help reduce human–elephant conflict. We respect every community and understand the human difficulties involved in such proceedings. But forest protection and the rule of law cannot be selectively interpreted through a religious lens.— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 25, 2026
মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই দৃঢ়তাৰে কয় যে, তাত বাস কৰাসকলে তেওঁলোকৰ সকলো আইনী বিকল্প শেষ কৰি পেলাইছে ৷ যাৰ বাবে নিৰ্ধাৰিত আইনী প্ৰক্ৰিয়া অনুসৰণ কৰাৰ পিছতহে ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰে এইক্ষেত্ৰত পৰৱৰ্তী পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে ।
এই কাৰ্য স্বেচ্ছাচাৰীভাৱে কৰা হৈছিল বুলি বাংলাদেশৰ নেতা ছফিকুৰ ৰহমানে দাবী কৰিছিল ৷ কিন্তু ৰাজ্যৰ বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে এই দাবী নস্যাৎ কৰি বহু পূৰ্বেই চৰকাৰে এনেধৰণৰ জাননী জাৰি কৰা বুলি স্থিতি স্পষ্ট কৰে ৷ মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই কয় যে এইক্ষেত্ৰত চৰকাৰ সদায়েই সচেতন হৈ আহিছে যাতে উচ্ছেদিত লোকসকলে কোনোধৰণৰ কষ্টৰ সন্মুখীন হ’ব নালাগে ৷ বিশেষকৈ বাৰিষাৰ বতৰ আৰু বান পৰিস্থিতিৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখি বতৰ ঠিক হোৱালৈ চৰকাৰে বাট চাইছিল বুলিও মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে দাবী কৰে ৷
তেওঁ লগতে কৈছিল যে উচ্ছেদ হ’বলগীয়া পৰিয়ালসমূহক বহু পূৰ্বেই জাননী জাৰি কৰা হৈছিল যাতে তেওঁলোকে ইঠাইৰ পৰা সিঠাইলৈ যাবলৈ হ’লে প্ৰয়োজনীয় সময়খিনি লাভ কৰিব পাৰে ৷ চৰকাৰে এনে কৰাৰ ফলত শান্তিপূৰ্ণভাৱে উচ্ছেদ কাৰ্যসূচী সম্পন্ন হৈছিল আৰু চৰকাৰে কোনোধৰণৰ বাধাৰ সন্মুখীন হোৱা নাছিল ৷
ৰাজ্যখনৰ বনমন্ত্ৰীয়ে অধিসূচিত বনভূমি সুৰক্ষিত কৰাটো কেৱল আইনী বাধ্যবাধকতা নহয়, পৰিৱেশগত প্ৰয়োজনীয়তা বুলিও গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰে ৷ তেওঁ স্পষ্ট কৰি দিয়ে যে এই অভিযান বনাঞ্চলৰ ভূমি পুনৰ বেদখলমুক্ত কৰাৰ উদ্দেশ্যেৰে গ্ৰহণ কৰা হৈছে ৷ কোনোধৰণৰ ধৰ্মীয় বা সামাজিক সম্প্ৰদায়ক লক্ষ্য কৰি এই উচ্ছেদ অভিযান চৰকাৰে গ্ৰহণ কৰা নাই ৷
পৰৱৰ্তী সময়ত চৰকাৰে বেদখলমুক্ত এনেধৰণৰ ভূমিসমূহত স্থানীয় প্ৰজাতিৰ গছ-গছনি ৰোপণৰ চিন্তা-চৰ্চা কৰে ৷ চৰকাৰৰ এনেধৰণৰ পদক্ষেপে বন্যপ্ৰাণীসমূহৰ সৈতে মানুহৰ দীৰ্ঘদিনীয়া সংঘাত ৰোধৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ফলপ্ৰসু ভূমিকা পালন কৰিব বুলি আশা কৰা হৈছে ৷ বিশেষকৈ হস্তী-মানৱৰ সংঘাত ৰোধৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত এনে পদক্ষেপে এক যথোপযুক্ত ভূমিকা গ্ৰহণ কৰিব বুলি চৰকাৰ আশাবাদী ৷
উল্লেখ্য যে, বাংলাদেশী নেতাগৰাকীয়ে উচ্ছেদ সন্দৰ্ভত যি প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া আগবঢ়াইছে, তাৰ উত্তৰত মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই কয় যে চৰকাৰে প্ৰতিটো সম্প্ৰদায়ক সন্মান কৰে ৷ উচ্ছেদৰ সৈতে জড়িত সমস্যাসমূহ বুজি পায় । বন সুৰক্ষা আৰু আইনৰ শাসনক ধৰ্মীয়কৰণৰ দৃষ্টিৰে ব্যাখ্যা কৰিব নোৱাৰি বুলি মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে সজোৰে কয় । তথ্য আৰু ঘটনাৰ ক্ৰম দাঙি ধৰি অসমৰ বনমন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই বাংলাদেশৰ এজন বিৰোধী নেতাই দাবী কৰা এই আখ্যানক প্ৰত্যাহ্বান জনাই আৰু এই বন সংৰক্ষণ ব্যৱস্থাত ধৰ্মীয় মাত্ৰা প্ৰদান কৰিবলৈ কৰা প্ৰচেষ্টাক নস্যাৎ কৰে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: পানীৰে অসম-অৰুণাচলক নিঃশেষ কৰিব চীনে, এই দশকৰ শেষৰ ফালে আহিব ভয়ংকৰ বান ! চীনা গৱেষকৰ ভৱিষ্যদ্বাণী