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অসমৰ উচ্ছেদক লৈ বাংলাদেশী নেতাৰ দাবীত বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্ল বৰুৱাৰ তথ্য়সহ প্ৰত্যুত্তৰ

মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই বাংলাদেশী নেতাগৰাকীয়ে উত্থাপন কৰা এই অভিযোগক সম্পূৰ্ণ ভুৱা আৰু বিভ্ৰান্তিকৰ বুলি দাবী কৰে ৷ বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে এইক্ষেত্ৰত আইনী আৰু প্ৰশাসনিক তথ্যসমূহো দাঙি ধৰে ।

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অসমৰ বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্ল বৰুৱা (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST

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গুৱাহাটী: মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ডঃ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা চৰকাৰে ৰাজ্যৰ বনাঞ্চলসমূহত দীৰ্ঘদিনৰে পৰা উচ্ছেদ চলাই আহিছে ৷ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীৰ নেতৃত্বত ৰাজ্যৰ বন বিভাগে এইক্ষেত্ৰত আগভাগ লৈছে ৷ ইতিমধ্যে একাধিক বনাঞ্চলৰ ভূমি বেদখলমুক্ত কৰা হৈছে ৷

শেহতীয়াকৈ ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰৰ বন বিভাগে গোলাঘাট আৰু নগাঁও জিলাৰ কেইবাটাও অঞ্চলত উচ্ছেদ কাৰ্যসূচী চলাইছিল । প্ৰথমে নগাঁৱৰ কামপুৰ বনাঞ্চলিক কাৰ্যালয়ৰ অন্তৰ্গত বৰপানী বনাঞ্চলৰ ইছলামপুৰত আৰু তাৰপিছত একেখন জিলাৰে লুটুমাৰী বনাঞ্চলত উচ্ছেদ চলোৱা হৈছিল ৷

নগাঁও জিলাৰ লুটুমাৰী সংৰক্ষিত বনাঞ্চলত উচ্ছেদ অভিযান সন্দৰ্ভত বাংলাদেশৰ সংসদীয় বিৰোধী দলৰ নেতা তথা বাংলাদেশ জামাত ইছলামীৰ ‘আমিৰ-ই-জামাত’ (মুখ্য)ৰ মুৰব্বী ছফিকুৰ ৰহমানে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰে ৷ ৰহমানৰ এই দাবীক অসমৰ বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্ল বৰুৱাই একেমুখে নস্যাৎ কৰে ।

সামাজিক মাধ্যম এক্স হেণ্ডেলত তাৎক্ষণিকভাৱে সঁহাৰি জনাই মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই বাংলাদেশী নেতাগৰাকীয়ে উত্থাপন কৰা এই অভিযোগক সম্পূৰ্ণ ভুৱা আৰু বিভ্ৰান্তিকৰ বুলি দাবী কৰে ৷ ৰাজ্যৰ বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে এইক্ষেত্ৰত আইনী আৰু প্ৰশাসনিক তথ্যসমূহো দাঙি ধৰে ।

বাংলাদেশী নেতাগৰাকীয়ে অসম চৰকাৰে চলাই অহা এই অভিযানসমূহৰ জৰিয়তে ইছলামধৰ্মী লোকসকলৰ উপসনাৰ থলী হিচাপে থকা মছজিদসমূহ ধ্বংস কৰাৰ লগতে পৰিয়ালসমূহক উচ্ছেদ কৰা বুলি অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰিছিল ৷ বাংলাদেশী নেতা ৰহমানে এই সমগ্ৰ কাৰ্যক ধৰ্মীয়কৰণ কৰিবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰা বুলি বনমন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই পোষ্টটোত উল্লেখ কৰে ৷

মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীৰ মতে, চলিত বৰ্ষৰ ১৭ আৰু ১৮ অক্টোবৰত চলা উচ্ছেদ কাৰ্যসূচীৰ জৰিয়তে লুটুমাৰী সংৰক্ষিত বনাঞ্চলৰ ৩১৪ হেক্টৰ ভূমিক সামৰি লোৱা হৈছিল ৷ এই ভূমিত ৫৬৩ টা পৰিয়ালে দীৰ্ঘদিনৰে পৰা অবৈধভাৱে বাস কৰি আহিছিল ৷

চলিত বৰ্ষৰ ১০ ফেব্ৰুৱাৰীত দেশৰ সৰ্বোচ্চ আদালত উচ্চতম ন্যায়ালয়ে অসমৰ বনাঞ্চলসমূহত উচ্ছেদ চলোৱাৰ পদ্ধতি সন্দৰ্ভত এক নিৰ্দেশনা জাৰি কৰিছিল ৷ আদালতৰ এই নিৰ্দেশনাৰ কথাও বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে নিজৰ পোষ্টত উল্লেখ কৰে ৷ তেওঁ লগতে কয় যে আবেদনকাৰীসকলে দাখিল কৰা লেখ আবেদনসমূহ চলিত বছৰৰ ২ ছেপ্টেম্বৰত উচ্চতম ন্যায়ালয়ে নিষ্পত্তি কৰে ।

মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই দৃঢ়তাৰে কয় যে, তাত বাস কৰাসকলে তেওঁলোকৰ সকলো আইনী বিকল্প শেষ কৰি পেলাইছে ৷ যাৰ বাবে নিৰ্ধাৰিত আইনী প্ৰক্ৰিয়া অনুসৰণ কৰাৰ পিছতহে ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰে এইক্ষেত্ৰত পৰৱৰ্তী পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে ।

এই কাৰ্য স্বেচ্ছাচাৰীভাৱে কৰা হৈছিল বুলি বাংলাদেশৰ নেতা ছফিকুৰ ৰহমানে দাবী কৰিছিল ৷ কিন্তু ৰাজ্যৰ বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে এই দাবী নস্যাৎ কৰি বহু পূৰ্বেই চৰকাৰে এনেধৰণৰ জাননী জাৰি কৰা বুলি স্থিতি স্পষ্ট কৰে ৷ মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই কয় যে এইক্ষেত্ৰত চৰকাৰ সদায়েই সচেতন হৈ আহিছে যাতে উচ্ছেদিত লোকসকলে কোনোধৰণৰ কষ্টৰ সন্মুখীন হ’ব নালাগে ৷ বিশেষকৈ বাৰিষাৰ বতৰ আৰু বান পৰিস্থিতিৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখি বতৰ ঠিক হোৱালৈ চৰকাৰে বাট চাইছিল বুলিও মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে দাবী কৰে ৷

তেওঁ লগতে কৈছিল যে উচ্ছেদ হ’বলগীয়া পৰিয়ালসমূহক বহু পূৰ্বেই জাননী জাৰি কৰা হৈছিল যাতে তেওঁলোকে ইঠাইৰ পৰা সিঠাইলৈ যাবলৈ হ’লে প্ৰয়োজনীয় সময়খিনি লাভ কৰিব পাৰে ৷ চৰকাৰে এনে কৰাৰ ফলত শান্তিপূৰ্ণভাৱে উচ্ছেদ কাৰ্যসূচী সম্পন্ন হৈছিল আৰু চৰকাৰে কোনোধৰণৰ বাধাৰ সন্মুখীন হোৱা নাছিল ৷

ৰাজ্যখনৰ বনমন্ত্ৰীয়ে অধিসূচিত বনভূমি সুৰক্ষিত কৰাটো কেৱল আইনী বাধ্যবাধকতা নহয়, পৰিৱেশগত প্ৰয়োজনীয়তা বুলিও গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰে ৷ তেওঁ স্পষ্ট কৰি দিয়ে যে এই অভিযান বনাঞ্চলৰ ভূমি পুনৰ বেদখলমুক্ত কৰাৰ উদ্দেশ্যেৰে গ্ৰহণ কৰা হৈছে ৷ কোনোধৰণৰ ধৰ্মীয় বা সামাজিক সম্প্ৰদায়ক লক্ষ্য কৰি এই উচ্ছেদ অভিযান চৰকাৰে গ্ৰহণ কৰা নাই ৷

পৰৱৰ্তী সময়ত চৰকাৰে বেদখলমুক্ত এনেধৰণৰ ভূমিসমূহত স্থানীয় প্ৰজাতিৰ গছ-গছনি ৰোপণৰ চিন্তা-চৰ্চা কৰে ৷ চৰকাৰৰ এনেধৰণৰ পদক্ষেপে বন্যপ্ৰাণীসমূহৰ সৈতে মানুহৰ দীৰ্ঘদিনীয়া সংঘাত ৰোধৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ফলপ্ৰসু ভূমিকা পালন কৰিব বুলি আশা কৰা হৈছে ৷ বিশেষকৈ হস্তী-মানৱৰ সংঘাত ৰোধৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত এনে পদক্ষেপে এক যথোপযুক্ত ভূমিকা গ্ৰহণ কৰিব বুলি চৰকাৰ আশাবাদী ৷

উল্লেখ্য যে, বাংলাদেশী নেতাগৰাকীয়ে উচ্ছেদ সন্দৰ্ভত যি প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া আগবঢ়াইছে, তাৰ উত্তৰত মন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই কয় যে চৰকাৰে প্ৰতিটো সম্প্ৰদায়ক সন্মান কৰে ৷ উচ্ছেদৰ সৈতে জড়িত সমস্যাসমূহ বুজি পায় । বন সুৰক্ষা আৰু আইনৰ শাসনক ধৰ্মীয়কৰণৰ দৃষ্টিৰে ব্যাখ্যা কৰিব নোৱাৰি বুলি মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে সজোৰে কয় । তথ্য আৰু ঘটনাৰ ক্ৰম দাঙি ধৰি অসমৰ বনমন্ত্ৰী বৰুৱাই বাংলাদেশৰ এজন বিৰোধী নেতাই দাবী কৰা এই আখ্যানক প্ৰত্যাহ্বান জনাই আৰু এই বন সংৰক্ষণ ব্যৱস্থাত ধৰ্মীয় মাত্ৰা প্ৰদান কৰিবলৈ কৰা প্ৰচেষ্টাক নস্যাৎ কৰে ৷

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