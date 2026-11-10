কেবিনেটৰ ডাঙৰ সিদ্ধান্ত: লাখ লাখ পৰিয়াল আৰু ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীৰ বাবে কি বিশেষ ঘোষণা কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে ?
‘আয়ুষ্মান অসম’ৰ বাবে ২০০ কোটি টকাৰ অনুমোদন কেবিনেটত । ডেৰ লাখ ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীৰ বিনামূলীয়া নামভৰ্তিৰ বাবে ১০৮.৮১ কোটি টকাৰ অনুমোদন ।
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী: মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাৰ অধ্যক্ষতাত মঙলবাৰে গুৱাহাটীৰ লোকসেৱা ভৱনত ৰাজ্যিক কেবিনেটৰ এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত হয় । এই বৈঠকত চিকিৎসা, উচ্চ শিক্ষা আৰু স্কুলীয়া শিক্ষা খণ্ডৰ উন্নয়নৰ বাবে কেইবাটাও অতি গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ঐতিহাসিক সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰা হয় ।
উক্ত কেবিনেট বৈঠকত তলত উল্লেখ কৰা সিদ্ধান্তসমূহ গ্ৰহণ কৰা হয়-
In today's #AssamCabinet meeting we approved 1️⃣₹200cr for continuing Ayushman Asom Yojana 2️⃣₹108cr to support free admission in colleges 3️⃣Enhanced ex-gratia for SSA employees 4️⃣Better mechanism for school Teaching learning material procurement 5️⃣Boost to Sanskrit studies https://t.co/uT7lhfuLp2— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 10, 2026
- আয়ুষ্মান অসমক শক্তিশালীকৰণ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী আয়ুষ্মান ভাৰত আঁচনিৰ জৰিয়তে ৰাজ্যৰ ৩০ লাখ লোকক সামৰি লোৱাৰ উপৰি ৰাজ্যখনৰ আন ৪০ লাখৰো অধিক পৰিয়াললৈ স্বাস্থ্যসেৱাৰ সুবিধা অব্যাহত ৰখাৰ লক্ষ্যৰে মুখ্যমন্ত্রী আয়ুষ্মান অসম আঁচনিৰ বাবে ৰাজ্যিক কেবিনেটে ২০০ কোটি টকাৰ পুঁজি আৱণ্টনত অনুমোদন জনায় ।
- সমগ্র শিক্ষা অভিযানৰ কৰ্মচাৰীলৈ বর্ধিত এককালীন সাহায্য: সমগ্র শিক্ষা অভিযানৰ অধীনত কৰ্মৰত বিষয়া-কৰ্মচাৰীৰ দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক মৃত্যুৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰে প্ৰদান কৰা এককালীন সাহায্যৰ পৰিমাণ ৫ লাখ টকাৰ পৰা ৭.৫ লাখ টকালৈ বৃদ্ধিত কেবিনেটে অনুমোদন জনায় ।
- সংস্কৃত শিক্ষাৰ অধিক শক্তিশালীকৰণ: ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীৰ বৃহত্তৰ স্বাৰ্থৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখি গুৱাহাটীৰ কৃষ্ণকান্ত সন্দিকৈ চৰকাৰী সংস্কৃত মহাবিদ্যালয়ক নলবাৰীৰ কুমাৰ ভাস্কৰ বৰ্মা সংস্কৃত আৰু পুৰাতন অধ্যয়ন বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ সৈতে একত্ৰীকৰণৰ প্ৰস্তাৱত কেবিনেটে অনুমোদন জনায় ।
- মহাবিদ্যালয়ত বিনামূলীয়া নামভর্তি : ২০২৬-২৭ বৰ্ষৰ প্ৰজ্ঞান ভাৰতী আঁচনিৰ অধীনত ১.৫ লাখৰো অধিক স্নাতক প্ৰথম বৰ্ষৰ শিক্ষাৰ্থীৰ নামভৰ্তি মাচুল ৰেহাইত সহযোগিতা আগবঢ়োৱা মহাবিদ্যালয়সমূহক ক্ষতিপূৰণ হিচাপে ১০৮ কোটিৰো অধিক টকা মোকলাই দিয়াৰ বাবে কেবিনেটে অনুমোদন জনায় ।
- বিদ্যালয়ত সামগ্রিক শিক্ষণ পদ্ধতিৰ উন্নয়ন: আই আই টি গুৱাহাটীৰ 'ৰিছাৰ্চ পার্ক'ৰ জৰিয়তে সমগ্ৰ শিক্ষা অভিযানৰ অধীনৰ বিভিন্ন বিদ্যালয়ত শিক্ষণ-শিকন সামগ্ৰীৰ উদ্ভাৱন আৰু যোগানৰ প্ৰস্তাৱত ৰাজ্যিক কেবিনেটে অনুমোদন জনায় । ইয়াৰ জৰিয়তে বৰ্তমানৰ ব্যৱস্থাৰ পৰিৱৰ্তন ঘটোৱাৰ লগতে শিক্ষণ-শিকন সামগ্রীসমূহ অধিক শিক্ষার্থী অনুকূল আৰু সামগ্রিক শিক্ষণ-বিধিৰ উপযোগী কৰি তোলা হ'ব ।
The Assam cabinet today approved Rs 200 crore for Ayushman Asom. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. Announcing the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, in a major step towards ensuring accessible healthcare for over 40 lakh families in Assam, the State Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the implementation of the Ayushman Asom scheme. The initiative aims to ensure continuity of healthcare benefits and strengthen the state's healthcare protection framework. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that, under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme for the academic year 2026–27, the Cabinet approved Rs 108.81 crore as compensation to colleges for extending free admission benefits to more than 1.5 lakh first-year undergraduate students. The decision will support participating colleges while ensuring that financial constraints do not impede students' access to higher education. "To strengthen the quality and effectiveness of school education, the Cabinet approved the development and procurement of Teaching-Learning Material (TLM) kits through IIT Guwahati's Research Park. The initiative seeks to reform the existing procurement mechanism and make learning materials more student-friendly, interactive and conducive to holistic learning," the Assam Chief Minister said— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026
কেবিনেট বৈঠকৰ পাছতেই মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই সংবাদমেল সম্বোধনক কৰি এই কথা সদৰী কৰে । লগতে সামাজিক মাধ্যমযোগেও তেওঁ সিদ্ধান্তসমূহ সদৰী কৰি লিখে,"জনসাধাৰণৰ স্বাস্থ্য সুৰক্ষাৰ পৰা শিক্ষাৰ্থীৰ শৈক্ষিক ভৱিষ্যৎ সুনিশ্চিত কৰালৈকে, অসমৰ সামগ্ৰিক উন্নয়নৰ লক্ষ্যৰে আজি অনুষ্ঠিত অসম কেবিনেটৰ বৈঠকত কেইবাটাও গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰা হয় ।"