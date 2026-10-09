অসম-ভূটানৰ মাজত ৩৮ হাজাৰ হস্তী নিৰীক্ষণ স্থান চিনাক্ত
পাঁচ বছৰত চলোৱা অনুসন্ধানে দিছে নতুন তথ্য । বনমন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাৰ ঘোষণা ৷
Published : October 9, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : বন্যপ্ৰাণী সংৰক্ষণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত অসমে বিজ্ঞানভিত্তিক নিৰীক্ষণৰে আগুৱাই যাবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে । বন্যপ্ৰাণী সংৰক্ষণ শক্তিশালী কৰিবলৈ গ্ৰহণ কৰা পদক্ষেপে নতুন হস্তীদণ্ডীৰ তথ্য পোহৰলৈ আনিছে । শেহতীয়াকৈ ওদালগুৰি জিলাক ভূটানৰ জমতছাংখা বন্যপ্ৰাণী অভয়াৰণ্যৰ সৈতে সংযোগ কৰা গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ হস্তীদণ্ডী পোহৰলৈ আহিছে ।
সামাজিক মাধ্যমত দিয়া এটা পোষ্টত এই বিষয়ে উল্লেখ কৰি কয় যে জি পি এছ ট্ৰেকিং তথ্যই এই হস্তীদণ্ডীৰ তথ্য় পোহৰলৈ আনিছে । অসম বন বিভাগ আৰু ডব্লিউ ডব্লিউ-ইণ্ডিয়াই চলোৱা এক পাঁচবছৰীয়া ট্ৰেকিং অভিযানে পোহৰলৈ আনিছে এই তথ্য ।
৩৮ সহস্ৰাধিক হস্তী নিৰীক্ষণ স্থান চিনাক্ত
এইদৰে অভিযান চলোৱাৰ সময়ত হাতীৰ বসতিস্থল নিৰীক্ষণ কৰা হয় । এই নিৰীক্ষণত ৩৮ হাজাৰতকৈও অধিক অৱস্থানৰ ঠাই নিশ্চিত কৰা হৈছে । এই অভিযানৰ সময়ত হাতীৰ জাকসমূহ কিদৰে বিভিন্ন জিলা আৰু আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সীমান্ত পাৰ হৈ চলাচল কৰে সেই বিষয়ে জানিব পাৰি । তদুপৰি শুকান বতৰত খাদ্য, পানী আৰু উপযুক্ত বসতিস্থলৰ সন্ধান কৰা আদিৰ বিষয়ে মূল্যৱান তথ্য লাভ কৰাটো সম্ভৱ ।
Positive Headline of the Day! 38,000 Elephant Tracking Points Reveal Hidden Wildlife Corridors Between Assam and Bhutan.. Assam is strengthening its approach to wildlife conservation through science-based monitoring, with GPS tracking data revealing important elephant movement corridors connecting Udalguri district to Bhutan’s Jomotsangkha Wildlife Sanctuary. A five-year tracking initiative involving the Assam Forest Department and WWF-India mapped more than 38,000 location points by monitoring elephants across their habitats. These findings offer valuable insights into how herds move across districts and international boundaries, particularly during the dry season when elephants search for food, water and suitable habitats. One significant finding highlights the importance of cross-border corridors linking Udalguri with protected areas in Bhutan. These routes demonstrate that elephant conservation cannot be limited by administrative or national boundaries. Protecting the landscapes through which herds travel is essential to ensuring their long-term survival. For Assam, this information can help strengthen conservation planning. Precise movement data can guide the identification of critical corridors, support habitat protection and help authorities take preventive measures in areas where elephant movement overlaps with human settlements, roads and agricultural land. Our focus is on using scientific evidence to build a safer environment for both wildlife and people. By understanding where elephants travel and when they use particular routes, forest authorities can improve monitoring, coordinate responses and work with local communities to reduce human-elephant conflict. The findings also highlight the importance of cooperation with Bhutan. Shared ecosystems require shared conservation priorities, and better coordination between the two sides can help protect important elephant habitats and migration routes across the international border. This initiative reflects how modern technology can support traditional conservation efforts. GPS tracking provides researchers and forest officials with a clearer picture of elephant behaviour, enabling more informed decisions about habitat management and wildlife protection. Every mapped location tells a story of movement, survival and the need for safe passage. By identifying these hidden corridors, Assam is taking an important step towards a future where elephants can move more safely through their natural habitats and people can live with greater security alongside wildlife.— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 9, 2026
বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে 'এক্স'ত কয়, "এটা গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অনুসন্ধানে ভূটানৰ সংৰক্ষিত বনাঞ্চলসমূহৰ সৈতে ওদালগুৰিক সংযোগ কৰা আন্তঃসীমান্ত হস্তীদণ্ডীসমূহৰ গুৰুত্বক আলোকপাত কৰিছে ।
এই পথবোৰে হাতী সংৰক্ষণ কেৱল প্ৰশাসনিক বা ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় পৰিসীমাৰ মাজতে সীমাবদ্ধ থাকিব নোৱাৰি বুলি প্ৰমাণ কৰিছে । হাতীৰ জাকবোৰে যাতায়ত কৰা এই প্ৰাকৃতিক পৰিৱেশ সুৰক্ষিত কৰাটো দীৰ্ঘদিন জীয়াই থকাৰ বাবে অপৰিহাৰ্য ।"
অসমৰ বাবে এই তথ্যই বন্যপ্ৰাণী সংৰক্ষণ পৰিকল্পনা অধিক শক্তিশালী কৰাত সহায় কৰিব পাৰে বুলি বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে উক্ত পোষ্টটোত উল্লেখ কৰে । হাতীৰ চলাচলৰ সঠিক তথ্যৰ দ্বাৰা গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ হস্তীদণ্ডীসমূহ চিনাক্ত কৰাত নিৰ্দেশনা দিব পাৰে । তদুপৰি হাতীৰ বাসস্থানো সুৰক্ষিত কৰাত সহায় কৰিব পাৰে ।
বনমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে আৰু কয়, "বৈজ্ঞানিক প্ৰমাণ ব্যৱহাৰ কৰি বন্যপ্ৰাণী আৰু মানুহ দুয়োৰে বাবে এক সুৰক্ষিত পৰিৱেশ গঢ়ি তোলাটোৱেই আমাৰ মূল লক্ষ্য । হাতীয়ে কোনবোৰ বাটেৰে আৰু কেতিয়া চলাচল কৰে সেয়া জানিলে বন কৰ্তৃপক্ষই পৰ্যবেক্ষণ ব্যৱস্থা উন্নত কৰিব পাৰিব । তদুপৰি সমন্বয়ৰে হস্তী-মানৱৰ সংঘাত হ্ৰাস কৰিবলৈ স্থানীয় ৰাইজৰ সৈতে কাম কৰাটো সম্ভৱ হ'ব ।"
বিগত পাঁচ বছৰত চলোৱা এই অনুসন্ধানে ভূটানৰ সৈতে সহযোগিতাৰ গুৰুত্বকো প্ৰতিফলিত কৰা বুলি মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয় । আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সীমান্তৰ সিপাৰে হাতীৰ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ বাসস্থান আৰু সীমান্ত অতিক্ৰমি অহা পথসমূহ সুৰক্ষিত কৰিবলৈ দুয়োপক্ষৰ মাজত উন্নত সমন্বয়ে সহায় কৰিব পাৰে বুলিও মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয় ।
মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে লগতে কয় যে এই গোপন হস্তীদণ্ডী চিনাক্ত কৰি অসমে এনে এক ভৱিষ্যতৰ দিশে এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে, য’ত হাতীয়ে নিজৰ প্ৰাকৃতিক বাসস্থানত অধিক নিৰাপদে চলাচল কৰিবলৈ সক্ষম হ'ব ।
আনহাতে মানুহেও বন্যপ্ৰাণীৰ সৈতে অধিক সুৰক্ষাৰে বসবাস কৰিব পৰা পৰিৱেশ এটিৰ সৃষ্টি হ'ব । জি পি এছ ট্ৰেকিঙে গৱেষক আৰু বন বিষয়াসকলক হাতীৰ আচৰণৰ স্পষ্ট ছবি প্ৰদান কৰিব পাৰে আৰু সেই বাবে বাসস্থান ব্যৱস্থাপনা আৰু বন্যপ্ৰাণী সুৰক্ষাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত সহজে সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰিব পাৰে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক:বিশ্ব হস্তী দিৱসত উদ্বেগজনক তথ্য : ৬ বছৰত ৰাজ্যত হাতী-মানুহৰ সংঘাতত ৬৬৯ লোকৰ মৃত্যু
হাতী-মানুহৰ সংঘাত; ২০২০-২০২৬লৈ ৬৬৯ লোকৰ মৃত্যু:বন বিভাগ, ঢেকীয়াজুলিত পুনঃ দুজনৰ মৃত্যু
অসম-মেঘালয়ৰ পাঁচ জিলাত হাতী-মানুহৰ সংঘাত প্ৰতিৰোধ হৈছে কেনেকৈ ?