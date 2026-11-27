অনুৰাগীৰ বাবে ভাল খবৰ, ৰোহিত শৰ্মাক পুনৰ অধিনায়কৰ দায়িত্ব
মুম্বাই ইণ্ডিয়ানছৰ অনুৰাগীৰ বাবে ভাল খবৰ, ৰোহিত শৰ্মাক পুনৰ অধিনায়কৰ দায়িত্ব দিয়া হৈছে...
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : ক্ৰিকেটাৰ ৰোহিত শৰ্মাক পুনৰ অধিনায়কৰ দায়িত্ব প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছে ৷ আগন্তুক আই পি এল ২০২৭ ছিজনৰ বাবে মুম্বাই ইণ্ডিয়ানছৰ অধিনায়ক হিচাপে ৰোহিত শৰ্মাক পুনৰ নিযুক্ত দিয়া হৈছে ৷ এই কথা মুম্বাই ইণ্ডিয়ানছৰ কৰ্তৃপক্ষই ঘোষণা কৰিছে ৷
উল্লেখ্য যে, ৰোহিতৰ নেতৃত্বতে মুম্বাই ইণ্ডিয়ানছে পাঁচবাৰকৈ ইণ্ডিয়ান প্ৰিমিয়াৰ লীগ চমুকৈ IPLৰ খিতাপ জয় কৰিছিল ৷ সেয়ে ফ্ৰেঞ্চাইজিটোৱে ৰোহিত শৰ্মাৰ নেতৃত্বতে পুনৰ এম আয়ে খিতাপ দখল কৰিব পাৰিব বুলি আশা ব্যক্ত কৰিছে ৷
বৃহস্পতিবাৰে ফ্ৰেঞ্চাইজিটোৱে নিজৰ 'এক্স'ত কৰা এটা ভিডিঅ’ত ২৪ ঘণ্টাৰ ভিতৰত নতুন অধিনায়কৰ নাম ঘোষণা কৰাৰ ইংগিত দিছিল । বিগত কেইবাটাও ছিজনত এম আইৰ অধিনায়কৰ দায়িত্বত আছিল হাৰ্দিক পাণ্ডিয়া ৷ কিন্তু হাৰ্ডিকৰ নেতৃত্ব থকা দলটোৱে বিগত ছিজনসমূহত উন্নত প্ৰদৰ্শন কৰিব পৰা নাছিল ৷
Media Release - Rohit Sharma to Captain Mumbai Indians Mumbai, 27th November 2026: Mumbai Indians today, announced that Rohit Sharma will captain the team, going into the 2027 IPL season. As the franchise prepares to celebrate its landmark 20th season, one of its most loved and successful leaders will lead the Blue and Gold into an exciting new chapter. Rohit’s journey with Mumbai Indians has been a special one. Since joining the franchise in 2011, he has been at the heart of some of its greatest moments, leading MI to five IPL titles and helping shape the team’s winning culture. His leadership, belief in young talent and deep connection with the Paltan have made him an integral part of the Mumbai Indians story. Mrs. Nita M. Ambani said: “We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man.” “As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!” Mr. Akash Ambani said: “I am delighted to have Rohit lead the Blue and Gold into our landmark 20th season. The bond that Rohit shares with Mumbai Indians and our Paltan is truly special. In our conversations about the season ahead, there was a shared sense of excitement and ambition for what we can achieve together.” “With Rohit’s experience and leadership, and the exciting team we are building, there is so much to look forward to. We want to play the kind of cricket that makes our Paltan proud and create many more special memories together.” Mr. Rohit Sharma, Captain, Mumbai Indians, said: “Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.” “I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game.” With Rohit leading the team into its 20th season, Mumbai Indians look forward to 2027 with renewed energy, ambition and the unwavering support of the Paltan. About Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians (MI), owned by Reliance Industries Limited through its subsidiary Indiawin Sports Private Limited, is one of the most successful teams in franchise cricket, with a legacy of championship-winning performances across men’s and women’s competitions. Part of the #OneFamily, MI now includes seven teams across four continents and five countries, featuring both men’s and women’s sides. With a total of 13 championship titles, Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in global T20 leagues - including five IPL titles, two Champions League T20 titles, two Women’s Premier League titles, two Major League Cricket titles (MI New York), and one each in the ILT20 (MI Emirates) and SA20 (MI Cape Town) and titles with MI London (men’s and women’s), competing in The Hundred (England). https://t.co/7jYtMiodqg— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) November 27, 2026
যাৰ বাবে হাৰ্দিক পাণ্ডিয়া পঞ্জাৱ কিংছ দলৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰাৰ পাছতে ৰোহিত শৰ্মাক পুনৰ মুম্বাই ইণ্ডিয়ানছৰ অধিনায়কৰ দিয়ত্ব প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছে ৷ ইফালে হাৰ্দিকে গুজৰাট টাইটানছৰ পৰা মুম্বাই ইণ্ডিয়ানছলৈ অহাৰ সময়ত ৰোহিত শৰ্মাৰ পৰা অধিনায়কৰ দায়িত্ব গ্ৰহণ কৰিছিল ।
ৰোহিত শৰ্মাই ২০১৩ চনৰ পৰা ২০২৩ চনলৈ মুঠ ১১টা ছিজনত মুম্বাই ইণ্ডিয়ানছক নেতৃত্ব দিছিল । তেওঁৰ অধিনায়কত্বত মুম্বাই ইণ্ডিয়ানছে মুঠ পাঁচবাৰৰ চেম্পিয়ন হৈছিল ৷ তেওঁ ১৫৮ খন মেচত এম আইক নেতৃত্ব দিছে, যাৰ ভিতৰত ৮৭ খনত জয়লাভ কৰিছে আৰু ৬৭ খনত পৰাজিত হৈছে । তেওঁৰ জয়ৰ শতকৰা হাৰ ৫৫.০৬ । শৰ্মাই এম আইৰ হৈ ২৭৬ টা ইনিংছত ২৯.৯১ গড় আৰু ১৩২.৯১ ষ্ট্ৰাইক ৰেটেৰে ৭,৩২৯ ৰান সংগ্ৰহ কৰিছে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক:'সৰ্বশ্ৰেষ্ঠ দিব্যাংগজন’ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বঁটাৰে সন্মানিত কৰা হ’ব পেৰা-সাঁতোৰবিদ পি মহম্মদ আছিমক