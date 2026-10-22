এইবাৰ প্ৰিয়ংকাপুত্ৰক লৈ দেশৰ ৰাজনীতিত চৰ্চা : প্ৰদৰ্শনীথলীৰ পৰা প্ৰশাসনে আঁতৰালে ছবি

এইবাৰ প্ৰিয়ংকাপুত্ৰক লৈ দেশৰ ৰাজনীতিত চৰ্চা : প্ৰদৰ্শনীথলীৰ পৰা প্ৰশাসনে আঁতৰালে ছবি
যেতিয়া ক্ষমতাত থকা কোনোবাই ভয় খায়... ৷ পুত্ৰৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনী বিবাদক লৈ চৰকাৰক আক্ৰমণ প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধীৰ ৷
Published : October 22, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী : কংগ্ৰেছ নেত্ৰী প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধী ভাদ্ৰাই তেওঁৰ ফটোগ্ৰাফাৰ পুত্ৰৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনীক লৈ হোৱা বিবাদৰ মাজতে বৃহস্পতিবাৰে কয় যে যেতিয়া কোনো ক্ষমতাসম্পন্ন ব্যক্তিয়ে আন কাৰোবাৰ প্ৰকাশভংগীলৈ ভয় কৰে, তেতিয়া তেওঁ সেইটো নাজানে । কিন্তু তেওঁ প্ৰকৃততে সেই ক্ষমতা হেৰুৱাই পেলাইছে যাক তেওঁ ৰক্ষা কৰিবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰি আছে ।
"ন' আইডিয়া ইজ ফাইনেল" শীৰ্ষক এই অনুষ্ঠানটো বুধবাৰে প্ৰাক-প্ৰদৰ্শনী কৰা হৈছিল আৰু বৃহস্পতিবাৰে মুকলি কৰা হয় । ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰাক টেগ কৰি প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধীয়ে মোদী চৰকাৰক আক্ৰমণ কৰি কয়, "যেতিয়া ক্ষমতাত থকা কোনোবাই আনৰ প্ৰকাশভংগীক ভয় কৰে, তেতিয়া তেওঁ সেইটো নাজানে, কিন্তু তেওঁ নিজক ৰক্ষা কৰিবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰা ক্ষমতাটোৱেই ইতিমধ্যে হেৰুৱাই পেলাইছে ।"
.@raihanrvadra When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect. You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be. ❤️ mama— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 22, 2026
উল্লেখ্য যে সাসংদ প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধী ভাদ্ৰা আৰু ব্যৱসায়ী ৰবাৰ্ট ভাদ্ৰাৰ পুত্ৰ ৰাইহান ৰাজীৱ ভাদ্ৰাৰ এক চিত্ৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনীক লৈ বিতৰ্কৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে । অভিযোগ অনুসৰি, তেওঁৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনী আৰম্ভ হোৱাৰ পূৰ্বে দিল্লীত অনুষ্ঠিত ছাত্ৰ আৰু যুৱ প্ৰতিবাদৰ কেইবাখনো ছবি আঁতৰাবলৈ তেওঁক কৰ্তৃপক্ষই নিৰ্দেশ দিয়ে । প্ৰদৰ্শনীত তেওঁ মুঠ ১০৫ খন নিৰ্বাচিত ছবি প্ৰদৰ্শনৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিছিল । কিন্তু কৰ্তৃপক্ষৰ নিৰ্দেশৰ পিছত তেওঁ ৪ খন ছবি আঁতৰাবলগীয়া হয় ।
VIDEO | Delhi: Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, on Bikaner House partially prohibiting his photo exhibition, says, "I mean, over the last six years, I must have now done 12-15 shows here. I have great relationships with the people who work here. Even when I'm not doing shows, I'm here all the time having coffee. It's one of my favourite places to work. So I don't think it was a mistake. I don't know if it's politically motivated. I think in their steps to try and remove four photos for being against their policy, possibly against their policy, they've given a sweeping notice, which I think is wrong. I mean, my mum was here yesterday and she just said that you should continue to do what you feel is right and just stand by your stance." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2026
এই সন্দৰ্ভত প্ৰিয়ংকা-তনয় শিল্পী তথা ফটোগ্ৰাফাৰ ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰাই বৃহস্পতিবাৰে কয় যে বিকানেৰ হাউছ প্ৰশাসনে তেওঁৰ একক প্ৰদৰ্শনীৰ ঠিক পূৰ্বে শেহতীয়াকৈ দিল্লীত অনুষ্ঠিত প্ৰতিবাদৰ কেইবাখনো ছবি আঁতৰাই পেলাইছিল ।
বিকানেৰ হাউছত তেওঁৰ ফটো প্ৰদৰ্শনীত আংশিকভাৱে নিষেধাজ্ঞা আৰোপ কৰা সন্দৰ্ভত ৰাইহানে পিটিআইৰ আগত কয়, "বিগত ছবছৰত মই ইয়াত প্ৰায় ১২-১৫টা শ্ব' কৰিছোঁ । ইয়াত কাম কৰা লোকসকলৰ সৈতে মোৰ বহুত ভাল সম্পৰ্ক । আনকি মই শ্ব' নকৰাৰ সময়তো ইয়ালৈ আহি কফি খাওঁ । ই হৈছে কাম কৰিবলৈ মোৰ প্ৰিয় ঠাইবোৰৰ ভিতৰত এখন ঠাই ।"
VIDEO | Delhi: Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, on Thursday said the Bikaner House administration pulled down many of his pictures of the recent Delhi protests ahead of a solo exhibition. Speaking to PTI about the possible reasons behind his photographs being taken down, he says, “I had to tell them that an art institution should not have such a policy. I mean, most art is political, right? You cannot function as an artistic institution and then say that political content is not allowed. But that was my interpretation. Either that, or they should have reviewed the images a week earlier. I had shared a layout with them a week before, and they responded to it. I told them this, but yesterday they said that they had not been able to view the layout. I said, ‘That was on October 15. You had six days to tell me that you couldn’t view the layout and ask me to send it again. You’re telling me just four hours before my show that you couldn’t see the layout. Now, 70 photographs have to be removed. What am I supposed to do?’ And then, you have to expect a reaction, right? You cannot expect me to sit quietly in a corner and say, ‘Okay, thank you for removing my photographs’. Three years of my work is now just sitting in a corner, and the walls are empty.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "গতিকে ইয়াত কিবা ভুল হোৱা বুলি মই নাভাবোঁ । ই ৰাজনৈতিক উদ্দেশ্যপ্ৰণোদিত নেকি সেইটোও নাজানো । মই ভাবোঁ যে তেওঁলোকৰ নীতিৰ বিৰুদ্ধে, সম্ভৱতঃ নীতিৰ বিৰুদ্ধে থকাৰ বাবে চাৰিখন ফটো আঁতৰাবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰাৰ পদক্ষেপত তেওঁলোকে এখন বহুত ডাঙৰ জাননী দিছে, যিটো মই ভুল বুলি ভাবোঁ । কালি মোৰ মা ইয়াত আছিল আৰু তেওঁ মাত্ৰ এইটো কৈছিল যে তুমি যিটো সঠিক বুলি অনুভৱ কৰা সেয়া কৰি থাকিব লাগে আৰু নিজৰ স্থিতিত অটল থাকিব লাগে ।"
#WATCH | Delhi: On the Bikaner House Exhibition and photo removal controversy involving his son Raihan Vadra, Businessman Robert Vadra says, "I'm very proud of my son... he's a very hardworking person... he puts a lot of effort into doing his exhibition, whatever the subject it may be... It's very unfortunate... he's done exhibitions for the last 6-7 years, and Bikaner has been a platform that he's used many times, and he understands the sensitivities and the protocol. He always provides a PDF file of all the content that will be displayed. The administration at Bikaner House had a whole week to decide if they had any objections to anything... after the invitations and everything, two hours prior to inauguration, the director or the commissioner who's managing the Bikaner House said, 'I'm not very comfortable with the pictures that you're displaying, and you have to remove them'... He said, 'All 75 on the first floor will be removed'. But he (Raihan) said, 'But it's not something that I'm putting up that is going to influence anybody or is going to be like a situation is going to be created... It's something that has existed for a very long time, and all of this is on social media. It's the feeling that everybody had... I've been in the protest for a very long time, and I see whatever goes on, and this is my expression. If I, as a young person living in India, have my own vision and creativity, it's not going to be an influence or going to change people's minds. People's minds are whatever they are, and that's why the protests are in place.'" He adds, "He (Raihan) explained to him and tried to define and argue... he (Raihan) says, 'Which ones would you like us to remove? Or we could basically turn the pictures around, the ones that you have an issue with'... they had the information a week in advance. They said, 'No, you're just going to have to remove this. If you don't, I will not let you use the premises to have your exhibition'... they didn't hear him (Raihan)... They had just put a lot of pressure on him that they had to remove all the pictures.... he (Raihan) argued for the two pictures that had the Indian flag, which was very prominent in the pictures... Raihan said, 'The 70 out of the 75 you can take, the 73, but these two will definitely be there, and that's what I'm going to fight for.' I'm proud of him for standing for the Tricolor and the pictures that had the Tricolor... They just wanted all 75 pictures to go..."— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026
আনহাতে, বিকানেৰ হাউছ প্ৰদৰ্শনী আৰু পুত্ৰ ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰাৰ সৈতে জড়িত ফটো আঁতৰোৱাৰ বিতৰ্ক সন্দৰ্ভত ব্যৱসায়ী ৰবাৰ্ট ভাদ্ৰাই কয়, "মোৰ পুত্ৰক লৈ মই অতি গৌৰৱান্বিত... তেওঁ এজন অতি কঠোৰ পৰিশ্ৰমী ব্যক্তি... তেওঁ নিজৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনীখন কৰিবলৈ বহুত কষ্ট কৰে । যি কাৰণেই নহওক কিয়... ই অতি দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক...।"
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "বিগত ৬-৭ বছৰ ধৰি তেওঁ প্ৰদৰ্শনী কৰি আহিছে আৰু বিকানেৰ হৈছে বহুবাৰ ব্যৱহাৰ কৰা এখন মঞ্চ । তেওঁ সংবেদনশীলতা আৰু প্ৰট'কল বুজি পাইছে । তেওঁ সদায় প্ৰদৰ্শিত হ’বলগীয়া সকলো বিষয়বস্তুৰ পিডিএফ ফাইল প্ৰদান কৰে । বিকানেৰ হাউছৰ প্ৰশাসনৰ হাতত সম্পূৰ্ণ এটা সপ্তাহ সময় আছিল সিদ্ধান্ত ল’বলৈ যে তেওঁলোকৰ কিবা আপত্তি আছে নেকি... নিমন্ত্ৰণ আৰু সকলো কথা সম্পন্ন হোৱাৰ পিছত, উদ্বোধনীৰ দুঘণ্টা আগতে বিকানেৰ হাউছ পৰিচালনা কৰা পৰিচালক বা আয়ুক্তই ক’লে, ‘আপুনি যিবোৰ ছবি প্ৰদৰ্শন কৰিছে, সেইবোৰত মই বৰ আশ্বস্ত নহয় আৰু সেইবোৰ আঁতৰাব লাগিব’ ।"
The government has become so afraid of inconvenient truths that it would rather censor reality than confront it. Articles, photographs, artworks, books — anything that challenges its carefully manufactured narrative is silenced. The irony is that every attempt to suppress an idea only draws more attention to what the government is so desperate to hide. Censorship cannot make reality disappear; it only exposes a regime terrified of what people might see. Congratulations on your fourth solo show, @raihanrvadra. The sky is the limit!— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) October 22, 2026
আনহাতে, এই ঘটনাক লৈ কংগ্ৰেছে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে । কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা পৱন খেড়াই এক X পোষ্টত কয়, "অসুবিধাজনক সত্যক লৈ চৰকাৰে ইমানেই ভয় খাইছে যে বাস্তৱৰ মুখামুখি হোৱাতকৈ চেঞ্চৰ কৰাটোৱেই ভাল বুলি গণ্য কৰিছে । প্ৰবন্ধ, ফটোগ্ৰাফ, শিল্পকৰ্ম, গ্ৰন্থ— এনে যিকোনো ধৰণৰ সামগ্ৰী যিয়ে চৰকাৰে যথেষ্ট চিন্তা-চৰ্চাৰে সৃষ্টি কৰা আখ্যানক প্ৰত্যাহ্বান জনাই আহিছে সেইবোৰক নিস্তব্ধ কৰি ৰখা হয় । বিড়ম্বনাৰ কথাটো হ’ল, এটা ধাৰণাক দমন কৰাৰ প্ৰতিটো প্ৰচেষ্টাই চৰকাৰে কি লুকুৱাবলৈ ইমান হতাশ হৈ পৰিছে, সেইটোলৈহে অধিক দৃষ্টি আকৰ্ষণ কৰে ।"
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "চেঞ্চৰশ্বিপে বাস্তৱক নোহোৱা কৰিব নোৱাৰে; ই কেৱল সেই শাসনক উন্মোচিত কৰে যিয়ে এই কথাটোক লৈ ভয় খাই আছে মানুহে কি দেখা পাব । আপোনাৰ চতুৰ্থ একক প্ৰদৰ্শনৰ বাবে ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰাক অভিনন্দন । আকাশেই সীমা !"
অৱশ্যে কংগ্ৰেছে এই ঘটনাক লৈ বিজেপি দল বা চৰকাৰকেই আওপকীয়াকৈ সমালোচনা কৰিছে যদিও বৰ্তমানলৈকে বিষয়টো সন্দৰ্ভত কোনোধৰণৰ প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া বিজেপিয়ে প্ৰকাশ কৰা নাই ৷