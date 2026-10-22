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এইবাৰ প্ৰিয়ংকাপুত্ৰক লৈ দেশৰ ৰাজনীতিত চৰ্চা : প্ৰদৰ্শনীথলীৰ পৰা প্ৰশাসনে আঁতৰালে ছবি

যেতিয়া ক্ষমতাত থকা কোনোবাই ভয় খায়... ৷ পুত্ৰৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনী বিবাদক লৈ চৰকাৰক আক্ৰমণ প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধীৰ ৷

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প্ৰদৰ্শনীত প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধীৰ পুত্ৰ ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰা (@priyankagandhi/X via PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 22, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST

5 Min Read
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নতুন দিল্লী : কংগ্ৰেছ নেত্ৰী প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধী ভাদ্ৰাই তেওঁৰ ফটোগ্ৰাফাৰ পুত্ৰৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনীক লৈ হোৱা বিবাদৰ মাজতে বৃহস্পতিবাৰে কয় যে যেতিয়া কোনো ক্ষমতাসম্পন্ন ব্যক্তিয়ে আন কাৰোবাৰ প্ৰকাশভংগীলৈ ভয় কৰে, তেতিয়া তেওঁ সেইটো নাজানে । কিন্তু তেওঁ প্ৰকৃততে সেই ক্ষমতা হেৰুৱাই পেলাইছে যাক তেওঁ ৰক্ষা কৰিবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰি আছে ।

"ন' আইডিয়া ইজ ফাইনেল" শীৰ্ষক এই অনুষ্ঠানটো বুধবাৰে প্ৰাক-প্ৰদৰ্শনী কৰা হৈছিল আৰু বৃহস্পতিবাৰে মুকলি কৰা হয় । ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰাক টেগ কৰি প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধীয়ে মোদী চৰকাৰক আক্ৰমণ কৰি কয়, "যেতিয়া ক্ষমতাত থকা কোনোবাই আনৰ প্ৰকাশভংগীক ভয় কৰে, তেতিয়া তেওঁ সেইটো নাজানে, কিন্তু তেওঁ নিজক ৰক্ষা কৰিবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰা ক্ষমতাটোৱেই ইতিমধ্যে হেৰুৱাই পেলাইছে ।"

উল্লেখ্য যে সাসংদ প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধী ভাদ্ৰা আৰু ব্যৱসায়ী ৰবাৰ্ট ভাদ্ৰাৰ পুত্ৰ ৰাইহান ৰাজীৱ ভাদ্ৰাৰ এক চিত্ৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনীক লৈ বিতৰ্কৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে । অভিযোগ অনুসৰি, তেওঁৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনী আৰম্ভ হোৱাৰ পূৰ্বে দিল্লীত অনুষ্ঠিত ছাত্ৰ আৰু যুৱ প্ৰতিবাদৰ কেইবাখনো ছবি আঁতৰাবলৈ তেওঁক কৰ্তৃপক্ষই নিৰ্দেশ দিয়ে । প্ৰদৰ্শনীত তেওঁ মুঠ ১০৫ খন নিৰ্বাচিত ছবি প্ৰদৰ্শনৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিছিল । কিন্তু কৰ্তৃপক্ষৰ নিৰ্দেশৰ পিছত তেওঁ ৪ খন ছবি আঁতৰাবলগীয়া হয় ।

এই সন্দৰ্ভত প্ৰিয়ংকা-তনয় শিল্পী তথা ফটোগ্ৰাফাৰ ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰাই বৃহস্পতিবাৰে কয় যে বিকানেৰ হাউছ প্ৰশাসনে তেওঁৰ একক প্ৰদৰ্শনীৰ ঠিক পূৰ্বে শেহতীয়াকৈ দিল্লীত অনুষ্ঠিত প্ৰতিবাদৰ কেইবাখনো ছবি আঁতৰাই পেলাইছিল ।

বিকানেৰ হাউছত তেওঁৰ ফটো প্ৰদৰ্শনীত আংশিকভাৱে নিষেধাজ্ঞা আৰোপ কৰা সন্দৰ্ভত ৰাইহানে পিটিআইৰ আগত কয়, "বিগত ছবছৰত মই ইয়াত প্ৰায় ১২-১৫টা শ্ব' কৰিছোঁ । ইয়াত কাম কৰা লোকসকলৰ সৈতে মোৰ বহুত ভাল সম্পৰ্ক । আনকি মই শ্ব' নকৰাৰ সময়তো ইয়ালৈ আহি কফি খাওঁ । ই হৈছে কাম কৰিবলৈ মোৰ প্ৰিয় ঠাইবোৰৰ ভিতৰত এখন ঠাই ।"

তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "গতিকে ইয়াত কিবা ভুল হোৱা বুলি মই নাভাবোঁ । ই ৰাজনৈতিক উদ্দেশ্যপ্ৰণোদিত নেকি সেইটোও নাজানো । মই ভাবোঁ যে তেওঁলোকৰ নীতিৰ বিৰুদ্ধে, সম্ভৱতঃ নীতিৰ বিৰুদ্ধে থকাৰ বাবে চাৰিখন ফটো আঁতৰাবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰাৰ পদক্ষেপত তেওঁলোকে এখন বহুত ডাঙৰ জাননী দিছে, যিটো মই ভুল বুলি ভাবোঁ । কালি মোৰ মা ইয়াত আছিল আৰু তেওঁ মাত্ৰ এইটো কৈছিল যে তুমি যিটো সঠিক বুলি অনুভৱ কৰা সেয়া কৰি থাকিব লাগে আৰু নিজৰ স্থিতিত অটল থাকিব লাগে ।"

আনহাতে, বিকানেৰ হাউছ প্ৰদৰ্শনী আৰু পুত্ৰ ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰাৰ সৈতে জড়িত ফটো আঁতৰোৱাৰ বিতৰ্ক সন্দৰ্ভত ব্যৱসায়ী ৰবাৰ্ট ভাদ্ৰাই কয়, "মোৰ পুত্ৰক লৈ মই অতি গৌৰৱান্বিত... তেওঁ এজন অতি কঠোৰ পৰিশ্ৰমী ব্যক্তি... তেওঁ নিজৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনীখন কৰিবলৈ বহুত কষ্ট কৰে । যি কাৰণেই নহওক কিয়... ই অতি দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক...।"

তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "বিগত ৬-৭ বছৰ ধৰি তেওঁ প্ৰদৰ্শনী কৰি আহিছে আৰু বিকানেৰ হৈছে বহুবাৰ ব্যৱহাৰ কৰা এখন মঞ্চ । তেওঁ সংবেদনশীলতা আৰু প্ৰট'কল বুজি পাইছে । তেওঁ সদায় প্ৰদৰ্শিত হ’বলগীয়া সকলো বিষয়বস্তুৰ পিডিএফ ফাইল প্ৰদান কৰে । বিকানেৰ হাউছৰ প্ৰশাসনৰ হাতত সম্পূৰ্ণ এটা সপ্তাহ সময় আছিল সিদ্ধান্ত ল’বলৈ যে তেওঁলোকৰ কিবা আপত্তি আছে নেকি... নিমন্ত্ৰণ আৰু সকলো কথা সম্পন্ন হোৱাৰ পিছত, উদ্বোধনীৰ দুঘণ্টা আগতে বিকানেৰ হাউছ পৰিচালনা কৰা পৰিচালক বা আয়ুক্তই ক’লে, ‘আপুনি যিবোৰ ছবি প্ৰদৰ্শন কৰিছে, সেইবোৰত মই বৰ আশ্বস্ত নহয় আৰু সেইবোৰ আঁতৰাব লাগিব’ ।"

আনহাতে, এই ঘটনাক লৈ কংগ্ৰেছে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে । কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা পৱন খেড়াই এক X পোষ্টত কয়, "অসুবিধাজনক সত্যক লৈ চৰকাৰে ইমানেই ভয় খাইছে যে বাস্তৱৰ মুখামুখি হোৱাতকৈ চেঞ্চৰ কৰাটোৱেই ভাল বুলি গণ্য কৰিছে । প্ৰবন্ধ, ফটোগ্ৰাফ, শিল্পকৰ্ম, গ্ৰন্থ— এনে যিকোনো ধৰণৰ সামগ্ৰী যিয়ে চৰকাৰে যথেষ্ট চিন্তা-চৰ্চাৰে সৃষ্টি কৰা আখ্যানক প্ৰত্যাহ্বান জনাই আহিছে সেইবোৰক নিস্তব্ধ কৰি ৰখা হয় । বিড়ম্বনাৰ কথাটো হ’ল, এটা ধাৰণাক দমন কৰাৰ প্ৰতিটো প্ৰচেষ্টাই চৰকাৰে কি লুকুৱাবলৈ ইমান হতাশ হৈ পৰিছে, সেইটোলৈহে অধিক দৃষ্টি আকৰ্ষণ কৰে ।"

তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "চেঞ্চৰশ্বিপে বাস্তৱক নোহোৱা কৰিব নোৱাৰে; ই কেৱল সেই শাসনক উন্মোচিত কৰে যিয়ে এই কথাটোক লৈ ভয় খাই আছে মানুহে কি দেখা পাব । আপোনাৰ চতুৰ্থ একক প্ৰদৰ্শনৰ বাবে ৰাইহান ভাদ্ৰাক অভিনন্দন । আকাশেই সীমা !"

অৱশ্যে কংগ্ৰেছে এই ঘটনাক লৈ বিজেপি দল বা চৰকাৰকেই আওপকীয়াকৈ সমালোচনা কৰিছে যদিও বৰ্তমানলৈকে বিষয়টো সন্দৰ্ভত কোনোধৰণৰ প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া বিজেপিয়ে প্ৰকাশ কৰা নাই ৷

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