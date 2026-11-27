লোকসভাৰ আসন বৃদ্ধিৰ প্ৰস্তাৱক লৈ সাংসদ গৌৰৱ গগৈৰ প্ৰশ্ন?
সমষ্টি পুনৰ নিৰ্ধাৰণক লৈ বিৰোধীৰ আপত্তি । মহিলা সংৰক্ষণৰ আঁৰত ৰাজনৈতিক উদ্দেশ্য থকাৰ অভিযোগ কংগ্ৰেছী নেতাৰ...
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
গুৱাহাটী : কেন্দ্ৰীয় কেবিনেটে সংসদৰ প্ৰতিনিধিৰ আসন ৫০ শতাংশ বৃদ্ধিৰ প্ৰস্তাৱ আৰু সমষ্টি পুনৰ নিৰ্ধাৰণ বিধেয়কত অনুমোদন জনোৱা হৈছে বুলি সূত্ৰই প্ৰকাশ কৰাৰ লগে লগে বিভিন্ন মহলত প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া অব্যাহত আছে ।
সংসদৰ সদস্য সংখ্যা ৮০০ৰো অধিক কৰাৰ প্ৰস্তাৱক লৈ কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে বিৰোধী দলবোৰো সৰৱ হৈ উঠিছে । লোকসভাৰ আসন বৃদ্ধি আৰু সমষ্টি পুনৰ নিৰ্ধাৰণৰ সৈতে মহিলা সংৰক্ষণ বিধেয়কক সংযুক্ত কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱ্য পদক্ষেপক লৈ কংগ্ৰেছে চৰকাৰৰ উদ্দেশ্যৰ ওপৰতো প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন কৰিছে ।
VIDEO | Delhi: The Union Cabinet met here on Friday and is learnt to have cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill, which is likely to be brought before the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week. Sources said the bill was brought before the special meeting of the Union Cabinet, which is expected to accord its nod to the fresh bill with some amendments to ensure that no state loses its representation in the Lok Sabha in proportion to other states after delimitation. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was convened at 1 pm at Sewa Teerth to discuss the bill, which the government is keen to get passed in the special sitting of Parliament starting Monday. Source: PMO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026
এই সন্দৰ্ভত কংগ্ৰেছ সাংসদ গৌৰৱ গগৈয়েও সামাজিক মাধ্যমত প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ।
গৌৰৱ গগৈয়ে প্ৰশ্ন কৰিছে, "৮০০ৰো অধিক সাংসদেৰে গঠিত সংসদে বৰ্তমানৰ সংসদতকৈ জনসাধাৰণক অধিক ভালদৰে প্ৰতিনিধিত্ব কৰিব পাৰিবনে ? সংসদত আলোচনা অধিক ফলপ্ৰসূ হ'বনে, চৰকাৰসমূহ অধিক জবাবদিহি হ'বনে ? আইন আৰু বিধি অধিক সূক্ষ্মভাৱে পৰীক্ষা কৰাৰ সুযোগ বৃদ্ধি পাবনে ?" গণতন্ত্ৰ সুৰক্ষিত হ'বনে আৰু ভৱিষ্যতে সংবিধান সুৰক্ষিত থাকিবনে বুলিও তেওঁ প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন কৰে ।
Do you believe that a Parliament of 800 plus MPs will be able to represent the people of India better than the current one ? Will discussions be more productive ? Will successive governments be held more accountable ? Will the laws and regulations be open to closer scrutiny ? Will democracy be served ? Will the Constitution be protected in the future ? This is not India first. This is Modi - Shah first. #SamvidhanRakshaMarch #SamvidhanDiwas— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) November 27, 2026
এই পদক্ষেপ ভাৰতৰ স্বাৰ্থত নহয় বৰঞ্চ মোদী-শ্বাহৰ স্বাৰ্থত বুলিও অভিযোগ কৰি গৌৰৱ গগৈয়ে চৰকাৰৰ ৰাজনৈতিক উদ্দেশ্যক সমালোচনা কৰে ।
একেদৰে কংগ্ৰেছৰ জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতা জয়ৰাম ৰমেশেও সংসদৰ বিশেষ অধিৱেশনক লৈ অসন্তুষ্টি প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে । ৩০ নৱেম্বৰৰ পৰা লোকসভাত সংবিধান সংশোধনী বিধেয়ক আৰু অন্যান্য বিধেয়কৰ ওপৰত আলোচনা হোৱাৰ কথা অথচ শুকুৰবাৰে সন্ধিয়ালৈ সাংসদসকলক বিধেয়কসমূহৰ প্ৰতিলিপি প্ৰদান কৰা হোৱা নাই বুলি তেওঁ অভিযোগ কৰে । এই অভিযোগেৰে জয়ৰাম ৰমেশে সামাজিক মাধ্যমত লিখিছে, "প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী আৰু গৃহ মন্ত্ৰীৰ যুটিয়ে খেল অব্যাহত ৰাখিছে ।"
It is extraordinary and totally unacceptable that the Lok Sabha is scheduled to debate the Constitution Amendment Bill and other Bills on Monday Nov 30th and till 1800 hrs on Friday, Nov 27th, the Bills have NOT been shared with the MPs. Games continue to be played by the PM-HM jodi.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 27, 2026
কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা পৱন খেৰাইও অসম আৰু জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰত বিজেপিয়ে সম্পন্ন কৰা সমষ্টি পুনৰ নিৰ্ধাৰণৰ উদাহৰণ দাঙি ধৰি এই প্ৰক্ৰিয়াক লৈ সকলো ৰাজনৈতিক দলকে সতৰ্ক হ'বলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছে । তেওঁ সামাজিক মাধ্যমত লিখিছে, "সমষ্টি পুনৰ নিৰ্ধাৰণৰ জৰিয়তে ৰাজনৈতিক প্ৰতিনিধিত্বৰ ভাৰসাম্য বিকৃত কৰি শাসকীয় দলৰ অনুকূল হোৱাকৈ নিৰ্বাচনী মানচিত্ৰ পুনৰ অংকন কৰাৰ আশংকা আছে ।"
সমষ্টি পুনৰ নিৰ্ধাৰণৰ নামত মহিলা সংৰক্ষণক ব্যৱহাৰ কৰাৰ চেষ্টা চলোৱা হৈছে বুলিও তেওঁ অভিযোগ কৰে । তেওঁৰ মতে কংগ্ৰেছে এই বিধেয়কৰ বিৰোধিতা কৰিছে । এই ক্ষেত্ৰত তেওঁ কংগ্ৰেছৰ কেইবাটাও দাবীও উত্থাপন কৰে । তেওঁৰ মতে কংগ্ৰেছৰ দাবী হৈছে ৰাজ্যভিত্তিক সংসদীয় প্ৰতিনিধিত্বৰ বৰ্তমানৰ অনুপাত অক্ষুণ্ণ ৰাখি লোকসভাৰ আসনৰ সংখ্যা ৫৪৩ত সীমাবদ্ধ ৰখা । ইফালে ১৯৭৬ চনত ইন্দিৰা গান্ধী আৰু ২০০১ চনত অটল বিহাৰী বাজপেয়ীৰ চৰকাৰে গ্ৰহণ কৰা সিদ্ধান্তৰ আৰ্হিত আসনৰ সংখ্যা আৰু ৰাজ্যভিত্তিক অনুপাত পুনৰ ২৫ বছৰৰ বাবে স্থগিত ৰখা কংগ্ৰেছৰ অন্যতম দাবী ।
The delimitation exercises carried out by the BJP government in Assam, and Jammu & Kashmir should serve as a stark warning to every political party. They demonstrate how delimitation can be manipulated to distort political representation and redraw the electoral map in the ruling party’s favour. Today’s fleeting political collusion with the BJP could become tomorrow’s political annihilation. Every party must therefore unequivocally oppose the BJP’s attempt to smuggle in delimitation under the guise of women’s reservation. The composition of the Delimitation Commission only deepens these concerns. The Chief Election Commissioner, or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, is an ex-officio member of the Commission. Given the current CEC’s record, there is little reason to have confidence in the impartiality of a process that could fundamentally alter India’s electoral landscape. The Congress Party firmly opposes the government’s attempt to push through the Bill. Our demands are clear: 1️⃣Retain the Lok Sabha’s strength at 543 seats, along with the existing state-wise proportion of parliamentary representation. 2️⃣Freeze the strength and state-wise proportion of seats for another 25 years, following the precedent set by Smt. Indira Gandhi in 1976 and extended by Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001. Modi’s wisdom is no greater than that of the leaders who came before him. 3️⃣Implement one-third reservation for women, with internal reservation for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Women’s reservation must not be held hostage to a politically engineered delimitation exercise. The truth is that Modi and Shah have understood that they are headed for a humiliating defeat in 2029, if not sooner. That is why they have suddenly begun pretending to care about women’s representation — not to empower women, but to weaponise the issue for their own political survival.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) November 27, 2026
আনহাতে ২০২৯ চনৰ লোকসভা নিৰ্বাচনৰ পৰাই মহিলাৰ বাবে এক-তৃতীয়াংশ আসন সংৰক্ষণ কৰা আৰু অনুসূচিত জাতি-জনজাতিৰ মহিলাৰ বাবে সংৰক্ষণৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰাৰো কংগ্ৰেছে দাবী জনাইছে বুলি পৱন খেৰাই উল্লেখ কৰে ।
বিৰোধীৰ বিপৰীতে শাসকীয় বিজেপি আৰু মিত্ৰদলবোৰে চৰকাৰৰ এই সিদ্ধান্তক আদৰণি জনাইছে ।
#WATCH | Kolkata: On Parliament’s Special Session, BJP MP Rahul Sinha says, "There will be a discussion, and the bill (delimitation and women's reservation bill) will be passed. We all feel that the bill will be passed this time. As for what exactly happens, that will unfold within the House... The number of those opposing it will decrease, while the number of those supporting it will increase. That is why we are all hopeful that the bill will be passed..."— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026
বিজেপি সাংসদ ৰাহুল সিনহাই বিশেষ অধিৱেশনত সমষ্টি পুনৰ নিৰ্ধাৰণ আৰু মহিলা সংৰক্ষণ বিধেয়ক গৃহীত হোৱাৰ আশা প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে । তেওঁৰ মতে এই বিধেয়কৰ সমৰ্থনত সাংসদৰ সংখ্যা বৃদ্ধি পাব আৰু বিৰোধিতা কৰাৰ সংখ্যা হ্ৰাস পাব । বিধেয়কৰ ভাগ্য অৱশেষত সংসদৰ ভিতৰত হোৱা আলোচনাৰ ওপৰত নিৰ্ভৰ কৰিব বুলিও তেওঁ উল্লেখ কৰে ।
মুঠতে সমষ্টি পুনৰ নিৰ্ধাৰণ আৰু মহিলা সংৰক্ষণক লৈ কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰ আৰু বিৰোধীৰ মাজত তীব্ৰ বাক-বিতণ্ডা অব্যাহত আছে । এনে পৰিস্থিতিত অহা সোমবাৰৰ সংসদৰ বিশেষ অধিৱেশন উত্তপ্ত হ'ব বুলি আশা কৰা হৈছে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক :
প্ৰশ্নোত্তৰ কাল নাই, শূন্যকালীন ঘণ্টা নাই, এয়া কেনেকুৱা অধিৱেশন ? গৌৰৱ গগৈৰ প্ৰশ্ন