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বিৰোধী নেতাৰ সৈতে চাহ মেলত গণতন্ত্ৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ হকে যুঁজ অব্যাহত ৰখাৰ হুংকাৰ ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ

প্ৰতিবাদ অব্যাহত থাকিব । ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ বাসভৱনত চাহ মেলৰ পাছতে দিলে হুংকাৰ ।

"Constitution torn up, fighting to restore democracy in country": Rahul Gandhi
বিৰোধী নেতাৰ সৈতে ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ চাহ বৈঠক (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 11:09 PM IST

2 Min Read
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নতুন দিল্লী: মঙলবাৰে ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ বাসভৱত এক চাহ মেল অনুষ্ঠিত হয় । উক্ত চাহ মেলত উপস্থিত থকা ইণ্ডিয়া মিত্রজোঁটৰ নেতাসকলৰ লগতে ছাত্ৰ-সংগঠন আৰু নাগৰিক সমাজৰ সদস্যসকলক ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়ে আতিথ্য প্ৰদান কৰে । উক্ত বৈঠকৰ পিছতে সংবাদমাধ্যমক সম্বোধন কৰে নেতাসকলে ।

সংবাদমাধ্যমৰ সন্মুখত ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়ে কয়, ‘‘আমি সকলো একেলগে আছোঁ । মই কালি যিদৰে কৈছিলোঁ যে, কোনোৱে পৃথককৈ প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰা নাই । এটাই প্ৰতিবাদ হৈ আছে আৰু ইয়াৰ উদ্দেশ্যও এটাই-ভাৰতৰ গণতন্ত্ৰ বাহাল ৰখা । এইখন দেশত গণতন্ত্ৰ শেষ কৰি দিয়া হৈছে । নিৰ্বাচন ব্যৱস্থাক ধ্বংস কৰি দিয়া হৈছে । সংবিধান ফালি পেলাই দিয়া হৈছে ।’’

গান্ধীয়ে কয়, ‘‘আমি এইখন দেশৰ গণতান্ত্ৰিক শাসন, অৰ্থাৎ প্ৰকৃত গণতান্ত্ৰিক শাসন অব্যাহত ৰখাৰ বাবে একেলগে যুঁজি আছোঁ । গণতন্ত্ৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠা কৰাৰ একমাত্ৰ মাধ্যম আছিল যন্তৰ-মন্তৰ আৰু এতিয়া চৰকাৰে গণতান্ত্ৰিক ভাৱনাক প্ৰকাশ কৰিবলৈ যন্তৰ-মন্তৰক ব্যৱহাৰ কৰিব নোৱাৰিব বুলি বাধা দিব খুজিছে ।’’

চৰকাৰৰ সিদ্ধান্তক প্ৰত্যাহ্বান জনাই তেওঁ কয়, ‘‘আমি এই সিদ্ধান্তক প্ৰত্যাহ্বান জনাবলৈ গৈ আছোঁ । ভাৰতৰ জনতাই নিজৰ দাবী উত্থাপন কৰাৰ বাবে যুঁজ নিদিব, সেই কথা চৰকাৰে নিশ্চিত কৰাৰ বাবে ইমান সহজ নহ'ব । যিসকলে এনে কৰিছে, তেওঁলোকে বুজা উচিত যে তেওঁলোকক ন্যায়ৰ শিকলিৰে কঠোৰভাৱে বান্ধিবলৈ চেষ্টা চলি আছে ।’’

চৰকাৰক সকিয়নী দি তেওঁ কয়, ‘‘এয়া ইমানো সহজ নহয় যে আপোনালোকে ভাৰতীয় সংবিধানক ধ্বংস কৰিব আৰু হাত সাৰি যাব । কালি আপোনালোকে যি দেখিলে, সেয়া কেৱল তাত উপস্থিত থকা ৰাজনৈতিক দলৰ মতামত নাছিল, বৰঞ্চ সমগ্ৰ ভাৰতবাসীৰ দাবী আছিল । আমিও তাত উপস্থিত আছিলোঁ, কিন্তু কালি যি হ'ল, সেইটো এই দেশৰ সাধাৰণ নাগৰিক তথা কোনো ৰাজনৈতিক সম্পৰ্ক নথকাৰ নাগৰিকৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ অবিহনে সম্ভৱ হোৱা নাছিল ।’’

সুনহাৰী বাগ ৰোডৰ ৫ নং গান্ধীৰ বাসগৃহত অনুষ্ঠিত উক্ত চাহ বৈঠকত আৰজেডিৰ তেজস্বী যাদৱ আৰু মনোজ ঝা, জেএমএমৰ মহুৱা মাজী, এছপিৰ হৰেন্দ্ৰ মালিক, আনন্দ ভদোৰিয়া আৰু মহিবুল্লাহ নাদৱী, চিপিএমৰ এম এ বেবী, চিপিআইৰ ডি ৰাজা আৰু পি সন্তোষ কুমাৰ, আইছাৰ মুৰব্বী নেহা বৰা, চিপিআই(এমএল)ৰ দিপাংকৰ ভট্টাচাৰ্য আৰু টিএমচিৰ মহুৱা মৈত্ৰ উপস্থিত থাকে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক: ২০২৯ ত আন এক বৃহৎ পৰাজয়ৰ বাবে সাজু হওক ৰাহুল গান্ধী: অমিত শ্বাহ

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