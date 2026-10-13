বিৰোধী নেতাৰ সৈতে চাহ মেলত গণতন্ত্ৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ হকে যুঁজ অব্যাহত ৰখাৰ হুংকাৰ ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ
প্ৰতিবাদ অব্যাহত থাকিব । ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ বাসভৱনত চাহ মেলৰ পাছতে দিলে হুংকাৰ ।
Published : October 13, 2026 at 11:09 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী: মঙলবাৰে ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ বাসভৱত এক চাহ মেল অনুষ্ঠিত হয় । উক্ত চাহ মেলত উপস্থিত থকা ইণ্ডিয়া মিত্রজোঁটৰ নেতাসকলৰ লগতে ছাত্ৰ-সংগঠন আৰু নাগৰিক সমাজৰ সদস্যসকলক ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়ে আতিথ্য প্ৰদান কৰে । উক্ত বৈঠকৰ পিছতে সংবাদমাধ্যমক সম্বোধন কৰে নেতাসকলে ।
সংবাদমাধ্যমৰ সন্মুখত ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়ে কয়, ‘‘আমি সকলো একেলগে আছোঁ । মই কালি যিদৰে কৈছিলোঁ যে, কোনোৱে পৃথককৈ প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰা নাই । এটাই প্ৰতিবাদ হৈ আছে আৰু ইয়াৰ উদ্দেশ্যও এটাই-ভাৰতৰ গণতন্ত্ৰ বাহাল ৰখা । এইখন দেশত গণতন্ত্ৰ শেষ কৰি দিয়া হৈছে । নিৰ্বাচন ব্যৱস্থাক ধ্বংস কৰি দিয়া হৈছে । সংবিধান ফালি পেলাই দিয়া হৈছে ।’’
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrives at the residence of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for a high tea meeting. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, and student organizations to his residence for tea.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
গান্ধীয়ে কয়, ‘‘আমি এইখন দেশৰ গণতান্ত্ৰিক শাসন, অৰ্থাৎ প্ৰকৃত গণতান্ত্ৰিক শাসন অব্যাহত ৰখাৰ বাবে একেলগে যুঁজি আছোঁ । গণতন্ত্ৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠা কৰাৰ একমাত্ৰ মাধ্যম আছিল যন্তৰ-মন্তৰ আৰু এতিয়া চৰকাৰে গণতান্ত্ৰিক ভাৱনাক প্ৰকাশ কৰিবলৈ যন্তৰ-মন্তৰক ব্যৱহাৰ কৰিব নোৱাৰিব বুলি বাধা দিব খুজিছে ।’’
চৰকাৰৰ সিদ্ধান্তক প্ৰত্যাহ্বান জনাই তেওঁ কয়, ‘‘আমি এই সিদ্ধান্তক প্ৰত্যাহ্বান জনাবলৈ গৈ আছোঁ । ভাৰতৰ জনতাই নিজৰ দাবী উত্থাপন কৰাৰ বাবে যুঁজ নিদিব, সেই কথা চৰকাৰে নিশ্চিত কৰাৰ বাবে ইমান সহজ নহ'ব । যিসকলে এনে কৰিছে, তেওঁলোকে বুজা উচিত যে তেওঁলোকক ন্যায়ৰ শিকলিৰে কঠোৰভাৱে বান্ধিবলৈ চেষ্টা চলি আছে ।’’
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...You have witnessed the tremendous success of the initiatives undertaken by the INDIA alliance over the past four days; Rahul-ji and other leaders addressed the public's issues with great seriousness and dedication. Rarely have people turned out in such vast numbers. This is the first time in Delhi that young people and citizens have come together entirely on their own initiative. You have seen this, so I do not wish to elaborate further. Everyone is now prepared to fully expose PM Modi's plan to steal votes"— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
চৰকাৰক সকিয়নী দি তেওঁ কয়, ‘‘এয়া ইমানো সহজ নহয় যে আপোনালোকে ভাৰতীয় সংবিধানক ধ্বংস কৰিব আৰু হাত সাৰি যাব । কালি আপোনালোকে যি দেখিলে, সেয়া কেৱল তাত উপস্থিত থকা ৰাজনৈতিক দলৰ মতামত নাছিল, বৰঞ্চ সমগ্ৰ ভাৰতবাসীৰ দাবী আছিল । আমিও তাত উপস্থিত আছিলোঁ, কিন্তু কালি যি হ'ল, সেইটো এই দেশৰ সাধাৰণ নাগৰিক তথা কোনো ৰাজনৈতিক সম্পৰ্ক নথকাৰ নাগৰিকৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ অবিহনে সম্ভৱ হোৱা নাছিল ।’’
VIDEO | After hosting the high tea meet, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, "We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests. There is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: restoration of democracy in India. Democracy has been destroyed in this country. The election system has been destroyed. The Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuine democratic rule in this country. The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar and now the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. Well, we are going to challenge that idea. It is not going to be so simple for the government to decide that the Indian people will not fight for their voice. The people who have done this, they need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it. Yesterday you saw an expression, not of the political parties standing here, but an expression of the people of India. We were there, but what happened yesterday could not have happened without the expression of the average citizen of this country, non-political citizen of this country. So the first thing as a group we would like to do is we would like to thank the people of Delhi, the people of India who stood with us against what is being done. This is not about us, this is about the people of India, this is about the future of the people of India. And we, all of us together, because we love you and we respect you are going to fight to the end to restore the democratic process in this country. It is our commitment, the people who have done this, are going to be brought to justice." #HighTea #ElectionCommission— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026
সুনহাৰী বাগ ৰোডৰ ৫ নং গান্ধীৰ বাসগৃহত অনুষ্ঠিত উক্ত চাহ বৈঠকত আৰজেডিৰ তেজস্বী যাদৱ আৰু মনোজ ঝা, জেএমএমৰ মহুৱা মাজী, এছপিৰ হৰেন্দ্ৰ মালিক, আনন্দ ভদোৰিয়া আৰু মহিবুল্লাহ নাদৱী, চিপিএমৰ এম এ বেবী, চিপিআইৰ ডি ৰাজা আৰু পি সন্তোষ কুমাৰ, আইছাৰ মুৰব্বী নেহা বৰা, চিপিআই(এমএল)ৰ দিপাংকৰ ভট্টাচাৰ্য আৰু টিএমচিৰ মহুৱা মৈত্ৰ উপস্থিত থাকে ।