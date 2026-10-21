'আপ'ৰ আক্ষেপ ! দিল্লী বিমান বন্দৰত ৩ ঘণ্টা ধৰি আবদ্ধ পঞ্জাৱৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী, ৫০ হাজাৰ টকা জৰিমনাও ভৰিলে মানে
দিল্লী বিমান বন্দৰত পঞ্জাবৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভগৱন্ত মানক হাৰাশাস্তি কৰাৰ অভিযোগ ৷
Published : October 21, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST|
Updated : October 21, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
চণ্ডীগড় : পঞ্জাৱৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভগৱন্ত মানক দিল্লী বিমান বন্দৰত তিনি ঘণ্টাজুৰি আবদ্ধ কৰি ৰখা হৈছিল ৷ এই গুৰুতৰ আভিযোগ আম আদমি পাৰ্টী (আপ)ৰ ৷ দলটোৱে দাবী কৰিছে যে পেৰিছৰ পৰা উভতি অহাৰ পিছতে সোমবাৰে সন্ধিয়া (১৯ অক্টোবৰ) প্ৰায় তিনি ঘণ্টা ধৰি দিল্লী বিমানবন্দৰত মান আবদ্ধ হৈ আছিল ।
তদুপৰি তেওঁক ৫০ হাজাৰ টকাৰ জৰিমনাও বিহা হৈছিল । অৱশ্যে দলটোৱে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভগৱন্ত মানক কিয় বিমানবন্দৰত আবদ্ধ কৰি ৰাখিছিল বা এই জৰিমনা বিহা হৈছিল, সেই কথা স্পষ্ট কৰা নাই ৷
Watch: On CM Bhagwant Mann handing over the Parvinder Singh Jhota murder investigation to the CBI, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "...Now, when he saw that pressure from the Central Government had increased, he had to order a CBI inquiry within an hour. It will not stop at a CBI inquiry; justice will be delivered. As the Union Home Minister said, justice will be delivered to the Jhota family. Action will also be taken against the drug traffickers who, allegedly under the patronage of Bhagwant Mann and Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, have been involved in selling drugs in Punjab in exchange for money. The Home Minister has clearly stated that the BJP government will work to make Punjab drug-free..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026
পঞ্জাৱৰ 'আপ'ৰ মিডিয়া প্ৰভাৰী বালতেজ পান্নুৱে অভিযোগ কৰে যে পেৰিছৰ পৰা দিল্লীত উপস্থিত হোৱাৰ পিছতে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীক ইচ্ছাকৃতভাৱে বিমানবন্দৰত ৰখাই থোৱা হৈছিল ।
তেওঁ কয় যে প্ৰথমে মানৰ বয়-বস্তু বা বেগ অহাত পলম হৈছিল ৷ তাৰ পাছত বেগৰ পৰীক্ষা কৰা হৈছিল ৷ এই কামসমূহৰ বাবেই মানে বিমানবন্দৰত বহু সময় অপেক্ষা কৰিব লগা হৈছিল ।
VIDEO | Delhi: "Proper explanation should be provided on why Mann was detained," says Congress leader Udit Raj over AAP claims that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was detained for three hours at Delhi airport and fined Rs 50,000 while returning from Paris. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026
বালতেজ পান্নুৱে আৰু কয় যে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীক তিনি ঘণ্টাৰ পিছত যাবলৈ দিয়া হৈছিল । বিষয়াসকলে উচ্চপদস্থ বিষয়াৰ তীব্ৰ হেঁচাত পৰিছিল ৷ ইয়াৰ পিছত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীক ৫০ হাজাৰ টকাৰ জৰিমনা বিহা হয় । পান্নুৱে ইয়াক পঞ্জাৱৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ প্ৰতি অসন্মানজনক ব্যৱহাৰ বুলি অভিহিত কৰে । অৱশ্যে 'আপ'ৰ এই অভিযোগ প্ৰমাণ হোৱা নাই ।
VIDEO | AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reportedly being 'detained for three hours' at Delhi airport, says, "The central government is now openly showing step-motherly attitude. BJP CMs go on foreign visits frequently. PM Modi visits foreign nations thrice a month... The government stops an elected CM who wants to visit Paris to promote agriculture products of his state. The central government bows to orders of the High Court. He was humiliated at the Delhi airport, harassed for three hours. Even a fine of Rs 50,000 was slapped on him. The entire world is watching how the Centre is treating the CMs of our own country." #AAP #BhagwantMann #SaurabhBharadwaj (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd )— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026
'আপ'ৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি, মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে পঞ্জাৱৰ বিখ্যাত সামগ্ৰীসমূহ আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় মঞ্চত উপস্থাপন কৰিবলৈ পেৰিছলৈ গৈছিল । তাত তেওঁ বিশ্বৰ দ্বিতীয় বৃহত্তম খাদ্য উৎসৱত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰিছিল ।
পান্নুৱে কয় যে এই বিদেশ ভ্ৰমণ পঞ্জাৱ আৰু হাৰিয়ানা উচ্চ ন্যায়ালয়ৰ নিৰ্দেশৰ পিছতে হয় । তেওঁৰ মতে, আদালতে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীক উপযুক্ত প্ৰট’কল দিবলৈও নিৰ্দেশ দিছিল । পেৰিছত থকা ভাৰতীয় দূতগৰাকীয়ে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী মানক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিবলৈও অহা নাছিল বুলিও 'আপ'ৰ নেতাগৰাকীয়ে অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰে ।