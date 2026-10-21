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'আপ'ৰ আক্ষেপ ! দিল্লী বিমান বন্দৰত ৩ ঘণ্টা ধৰি আবদ্ধ পঞ্জাৱৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী, ৫০ হাজাৰ টকা জৰিমনাও ভৰিলে মানে

দিল্লী বিমান বন্দৰত পঞ্জাবৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভগৱন্ত মানক হাৰাশাস্তি কৰাৰ অভিযোগ ৷

AAP Claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained At Delhi Airport And Fined
পঞ্জাৱৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভগৱন্ত মান (File Photo)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST

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Updated : October 21, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST

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চণ্ডীগড় : পঞ্জাৱৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভগৱন্ত মানক দিল্লী বিমান বন্দৰত তিনি ঘণ্টাজুৰি আবদ্ধ কৰি ৰখা হৈছিল ৷ এই গুৰুতৰ আভিযোগ আম আদমি পাৰ্টী (আপ)ৰ ৷ দলটোৱে দাবী কৰিছে যে পেৰিছৰ পৰা উভতি অহাৰ পিছতে সোমবাৰে সন্ধিয়া (১৯ অক্টোবৰ) প্ৰায় তিনি ঘণ্টা ধৰি দিল্লী বিমানবন্দৰত মান আবদ্ধ হৈ আছিল ।

তদুপৰি তেওঁক ৫০ হাজাৰ টকাৰ জৰিমনাও বিহা হৈছিল । অৱশ্যে দলটোৱে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভগৱন্ত মানক কিয় বিমানবন্দৰত আবদ্ধ কৰি ৰাখিছিল বা এই জৰিমনা বিহা হৈছিল, সেই কথা স্পষ্ট কৰা নাই ৷

পঞ্জাৱৰ 'আপ'ৰ মিডিয়া প্ৰভাৰী বালতেজ পান্নুৱে অভিযোগ কৰে যে পেৰিছৰ পৰা দিল্লীত উপস্থিত হোৱাৰ পিছতে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীক ইচ্ছাকৃতভাৱে বিমানবন্দৰত ৰখাই থোৱা হৈছিল ।

তেওঁ কয় যে প্ৰথমে মানৰ বয়-বস্তু বা বেগ অহাত পলম হৈছিল ৷ তাৰ পাছত বেগৰ পৰীক্ষা কৰা হৈছিল ৷ এই কামসমূহৰ বাবেই মানে বিমানবন্দৰত বহু সময় অপেক্ষা কৰিব লগা হৈছিল ।

বালতেজ পান্নুৱে আৰু কয় যে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীক তিনি ঘণ্টাৰ পিছত যাবলৈ দিয়া হৈছিল । বিষয়াসকলে উচ্চপদস্থ বিষয়াৰ তীব্ৰ হেঁচাত পৰিছিল ৷ ইয়াৰ পিছত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীক ৫০ হাজাৰ টকাৰ জৰিমনা বিহা হয় । পান্নুৱে ইয়াক পঞ্জাৱৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ প্ৰতি অসন্মানজনক ব্যৱহাৰ বুলি অভিহিত কৰে । অৱশ্যে 'আপ'ৰ এই অভিযোগ প্ৰমাণ হোৱা নাই ।

'আপ'ৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি, মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে পঞ্জাৱৰ বিখ্যাত সামগ্ৰীসমূহ আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় মঞ্চত উপস্থাপন কৰিবলৈ পেৰিছলৈ গৈছিল । তাত তেওঁ বিশ্বৰ দ্বিতীয় বৃহত্তম খাদ্য উৎসৱত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰিছিল ।

পান্নুৱে কয় যে এই বিদেশ ভ্ৰমণ পঞ্জাৱ আৰু হাৰিয়ানা উচ্চ ন্যায়ালয়ৰ নিৰ্দেশৰ পিছতে হয় । তেওঁৰ মতে, আদালতে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীক উপযুক্ত প্ৰট’কল দিবলৈও নিৰ্দেশ দিছিল । পেৰিছত থকা ভাৰতীয় দূতগৰাকীয়ে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী মানক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিবলৈও অহা নাছিল বুলিও 'আপ'ৰ নেতাগৰাকীয়ে অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক : বিজেপি যুৱ মৰ্চাৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিষয়ববীয়াৰ নাম ঘোষণা : অসমৰ বিশ্বজিৎ খাউণ্ডক সম্পাদকৰ দায়িত্ব
Last Updated : October 21, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST

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পঞ্জাবৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভগৱন্ত মান
আম আদমী পাৰ্টী
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বিমানবন্দৰত আৱদ্ধ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী
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