অধ্যাপক ৰবাৰ্ট ই হল, মাইকেল উডফৰ্ডলৈ অৰ্থনীতি বিজ্ঞানৰ ন'বেল বঁটা
ঘোষণা কৰা হ'ল ২০২৬ বৰ্ষৰ অৰ্থনীতি বিজ্ঞানৰ ন'বেল বঁটা ৷
Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : মহামাৰী, যুদ্ধৰ বাবে বিশ্বজুৰি যোগান আৰু আৰ্থিক সমস্যাই গা কৰি উঠিছে ৷ সেই সময়তে কেনেকৈ অৰ্থনৈতিক সংকট, যোগান সমস্যা দূৰ কৰিব পাৰিব তাৰ বাবে বিশেষ সমাধান সূত্ৰ প্ৰস্তুত কৰিছিল আমেৰিকাৰ দুই অৰ্থনীতিবিদে ৷
সোমবাৰে ঘোষণা কৰা হোৱা ২০২৬ বৰ্ষৰ অৰ্থনীতি বিজ্ঞানৰ এই দুই বিজ্ঞানীক ন'বেল কমিটিয়ে বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰে ৷ অৰ্থনীতি বিজ্ঞানৰ নোবেল বঁটা বিজয়ী দুই অৰ্থানীতিবিদ হৈছে আমেৰিকাৰ ষ্টেণ্ডফৰ্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ অধ্যাপক ৰবাৰ্ট ই হল(Robert E. Hall) আৰু আমেৰিকাৰ নাগৰিক তথা কলম্বিয়া বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ অধ্যাপক মাইকেল উডফৰ্ড (Michael woodford) ৷
BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.” #NobelPrize https://t.co/2i7ktB1Q2b— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026
দ্য ৰয়েল ছুইডিছ একাডেমী অৱ ছায়েন্সেছৰ তৰফৰ পৰা জনোৱা অনুসৰি, 'For macroeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation' সূত্ৰৰ বাবে দুয়োগৰাকী বিজ্ঞানীক এই বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছে ৷
The 2026 prize in economic sciences has been awarded to Robert Hall and Michael Woodford “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.” Do you agree that governments and central banks should use stabilisation policies?— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026
নোবেল কমিটিয়ে এক্স যোগে কয়,"ৰবাৰ্ট ই হল আৰু মাইকেল উডফৰ্ডৰ গৱেষণাই অৰ্থনীতিত সুস্থিৰতা নীতিৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত এক যুগান্তকাৰী পৰিৱৰ্তন আনিছে । তেওঁলোকৰ গৱেষণাৰ তথ্যৰ দ্বাৰা সুস্থিৰ নীতিয়ে কেনেকৈ ব্যৱসায়িক চক্ৰসমূহক প্ৰভাৱিত কৰে তাক ব্যাখ্যা আৰু পৰিমাণগতভাৱে নিৰূপণ কৰাত সহায় কৰে । বৰ্তমান সমগ্ৰ বিশ্বৰ কেন্দ্ৰীয় বেংক আৰু বিত্ত মন্ত্ৰণালয়সমূহে এই আৰ্হি ব্যৱহাৰ কৰে ।"
Robert E. Hall’s and Michael Woodford’s research has generated a paradigm shift in stabilisation policy. New Keynesian models, a result of their research, allow us to explain and quantify how stabilisation policy affects business cycles and are now used by central banks and finance ministries around the world. Since the laureates’ works were published, the models have been developed and refined; this process can be expected to continue as our economies keep changing. The models can easily be adapted to the varying circumstances encountered by households and businesses. The laureates’ research has made it possible to manage major macroeconomic crises far more effectively than before. It has been hugely beneficial during the pandemic and the energy crises of recent years, which have not had such long-term consequences for growth and inflation as in the critical periods of the 1970s. We have not become mired in a catastrophic economic depression like that of the 1930s. Recessions and episodes of high inflation have not disappeared, but they are less long-lasting.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026
"অৰ্থনীতিত পৰিৱৰ্তনৰ হোৱাটো স্বভাৱিক, কিন্তু দুয়োগৰাকী নোবেল বিজয়ীৰ গৱেষণাপত্ৰসমূহ প্ৰকাশ পোৱা তথ্যৰ দ্বাৰা আমাৰ অৰ্থনীতিৰ ধাৰাবাহিক পৰিৱৰ্তনত খাপ খাবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে আৰু ভৱিষ্যতেও অব্যাহত থাকিব বুলি আশা কৰা হৈছে । ঘৰুৱা গ্ৰাহক আৰু ব্যৱসায়িক প্ৰতিষ্ঠানসমূহে মুখামুখি হোৱা ভিন্ন পৰিস্থিতিৰ সৈতে এই আৰ্হিসমূহ সহজেই খাপ খুৱাই ল'ব পৰা যায় ।" -ন'বেল কমিটি
2026 economic sciences laureate Michael Woodford’s economic model has made it possible to respond to supply shocks more effectively. Various types of shocks can disrupt the balance between supply and demand. A negative supply shock could be a commodity shortage, while a positive supply shock could be a technological breakthrough that makes the production of large volumes cheaper and easier. A positive demand shock could be good news about the future that increases households’ consumption, and a negative one the opposite news. If the balance is disrupted, it can be reset using a stabilisation policy that reduces demand (to the left) or increases it (to the right). #NobelPrize— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026
তেওঁলোকে কয়,"মাইক্ৰ ই'কনমিৰ দ্বাৰা বৃহৎ বৃহৎ অৰ্থনৈতিক সংকটসমূহ নিয়ন্ত্ৰণ কৰাটো সম্ভৱ কৰি তুলিছে । শেহতীয়াকৈ মহামাৰী আৰু যুদ্ধৰ বাবে তেলৰ সংকটৰ সময়ত ই অতিশয় উপকাৰী হিচাপে প্ৰমাণিত হৈছে ৷ যাৰ ফলত ১৯৭০ৰ দশকৰ সংকটপূৰ্ণ সময়ছোৱাৰ দৰে অৰ্থনৈতিক বিকাশ আৰু মুদ্ৰাস্ফীতিৰ ওপৰত কোনো দীৰ্ঘম্যাদী প্ৰভাৱ পৰা নাই ।"
নোবেল কমিটিয়ে এক্স যোগে কয়,"নোবেল বিজয়ী মাইকেল উডফৰ্ডৰ অৰ্থনীতি আৰ্হিটোৱে বজাৰৰ যোগানজনিত সংকট দূৰ কৰাত যথেষ্ট সহায়ক হৈ পৰিছে ৷ বিভিন্ন ধৰণৰ সংকটে যোগান আৰু চাহিদাৰ মাজৰ ভাৰসাম্য নষ্ট কৰিব পাৰে । যদি এই ভাৰসাম্য বিঘ্নিত হয়, তেন্তে চাহিদা হ্ৰাস বা বৃদ্ধি কৰাৰ এক সুস্থিৰতা নীতিৰ জৰিয়তে ইয়াক পুনৰ ঠিক কৰিব পৰা যায় ।"
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