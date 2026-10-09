নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাইলৈ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা
তামিল মূলৰ নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাই হৈছে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা পোৱা বিশ্বৰ সপ্তমগৰাকী মহিলা ৷
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : ঘোষণা কৰা হ'ল শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা ২০২৬ ৷ শান্তি আৰু আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় আইনৰ প্ৰসাৰৰ বাবে চলোৱা প্ৰচেষ্টাৰ বাবে দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাইক ২০২৬ চনৰ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটাৰ বাবে বাছনি কৰা হৈছে ৷
উল্লেখ্য যে, নাভি পিল্লায়ে ৰাষ্ট্ৰৰ মুৰব্বীসকলক যুদ্ধ বা ভিন্ন কাৰণত সংঘাতৰ বলি হোৱা লোকসকলৰ অধিকাৰৰ বাবে জবাবদিহি কৰা আৰু সংঘৰ্ষপীড়িত লোকৰ বাবে কাম কৰি আশাৰ ৰেঙণি কঢ়িয়াই আনিছে ৷ লগতে যুদ্ধ অপৰাধ, মানৱতাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে অপৰাধ আৰু নৰহত্যাৰ দৰে গোচৰসমূহৰ বিচাৰ প্ৰক্ৰিয়া নিশ্চিত কৰাত গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকা পালন কৰি আহিছে নাভানেথেমে ।
BREAKING NEWS The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. #NobelPrize https://t.co/97vurspw6z— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026
নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাই কোন ?
নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাই এগৰাকী দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ আইনবিদ ৷ নাভানেথামৰ জন্ম হৈছিল ১৯৪১ চনৰ ২৩ ছেপ্টেম্বৰত দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ ডাৰবানত ৷ তেওঁ তামিল মূলৰ এগৰাকী দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ নাগৰিক ৷
জানিব পৰা মতে ,তেওঁৰ ককাক-আইতাক ১৮৯০চনত কুঁহিয়াৰৰ বাগিচাত কাম কৰিবলৈ চুক্তিবদ্ধ শ্ৰমিক হিচাপে ভাৰতৰ পৰা গৈছিল দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ নাটালালৈ ৷ তেতিয়াৰ পৰা বসবাস কৰা তামিল পৰিয়াল নাৰায়ণস্বামী নাইডু আৰু শান্তমা নাইডুৰ অষ্টম সন্তান আছিল নাভানেথেম ৷
More and more conflicts are being addressed through diplomacy, treaties and legal mechanisms, rather than threats, violence and warfare. International law is a foundation for a more peaceful world. At a time of existential challenges – including more wars and conflicts than the world has seen in a long time – international law is no longer just a supplement to peace and security. It is an absolute necessity. Today Navi Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Read more about the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize: https://t.co/JMjpp1jPKc— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026
১৯৬৩ চনত কলা শাখাৰ স্নাতক নাভানেথেমে ১৯৬৫ চনত আইন শাখাৰ স্নাতক ডিগ্ৰী লাভ কৰে । বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ শিক্ষা সমাপ্ত কৰাৰ পিছত পিল্লায়ে অধিবক্তা হিচাপে কৰ্মজীৱন আৰম্ভ কৰে আৰু অপৰাধমূলক প্ৰতিৰক্ষা অধিবক্তা এন টি নাইকাৰৰ অধীনত কাৰ্যনিৰ্বাহ কৰি বৰ্ণবাদ বিৰোধী আইনী প্ৰতিৰক্ষাত যোগদান কৰে ।
Newly awarded peace laureate Navi Pillay has held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to victims of violence and conflict. Navi Pillay is one of the great defenders of international legal principles in our time. Her distinguished career reminds us of the need to support, fortify and expand the global rule of law. Navi Pillay’s commitment to justice and human dignity is a source of hope and inspiration to all who seek to bring about a more peaceful world. Read more about the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize: https://t.co/JMjpp1jPKc #NobelPrize— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026
তেওঁ ২০০৮-১৪ চনলৈ ৰাষ্ট্ৰসংঘৰ মানৱাধিকাৰ উচ্চায়ুক্ত হিচাপে কাৰ্যনিৰ্বাহ কৰিছিল । লগতে পিল্লাই দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ উচ্চ ন্যায়ালয়ৰ প্ৰথমগৰাকী অনা-শ্বেতাংগ মহিলা ন্যায়াধীশ আছিল । তেওঁ আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় অপৰাধ ন্যায়ালয়ৰ ন্যায়াধীশ আৰু ৰাৱাণ্ডাৰ বাবে গঠিত আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় অপৰাধ ট্ৰিবিউনেলৰ অধ্যক্ষ হিচাপেও কাৰ্যনিৰ্বাহ কৰিছিল ।
The #NobelPeacePrize for 2026 goes to a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order. This year’s laureate Navi Pillay has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted. #NobelPrize— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026
বৰ্তমানলৈকে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা লাভ কৰা মহিলাসকল
সমগ্ৰ বিশ্বজুৰি মানৱ অধিকাৰ, গণতন্ত্ৰ আৰু বিশ্ব শান্তিৰ হকে কাম কৰা লোকক ১৯০১ চনৰ পৰা প্ৰতি বছৰে প্ৰদান কৰি অহা হৈছে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা ৷ বৰ্তমানলৈকে মুঠ ২০ গৰাকী মহিলাই লাভ কৰিছে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা ৷
2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay’s commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career. Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion. A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time. This year’s laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide. In historic international court cases, she has shown that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence. Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthen the institutions of international law. Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time. Learn more about the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize: https://t.co/JMjpp1jPKc #NobelPeacePrize #NobelPrize— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026
সেই সকল মহীয়সী নাৰীৰ ভিতৰত অন্যতম হৈছে-
1.অষ্ট্ৰিয়াৰ বাৰ্থা ভন চুটনাৰ ৷ ১৯০৫ চনত তেওঁৰ বিখ্যাত উপন্যাস 'Lay Down Your Arms' ৰ বাবে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল চুটনাৰক ৷ এই উপন্যাসৰ দ্বাৰা বিশ্বত চলা যুদ্ধ সমাপ্ত কৰাৰ বাবে আহ্বান জনোৱা হৈছিল ৷ ইয়াৰ লগে লগে চুটনাৰে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা লাভ কৰা প্ৰথমগৰাকী মহিলা হিচাপে পৰিচিতি লাভ কৰে ।
2.অনাথ, দৰিদ্ৰ লোকৰ সেৱাৰ বাবে ভাৰতীয় মহিলা মাদাৰ টেৰেছাক ১৯৭৯ চনত শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰাদন কৰা হৈছিল ৷ তেওঁ ভাৰতীয় নাগৰিক হিচাপে এই বঁটা পোৱা একমাত্ৰ মহিলা ।
3.ম্যানমাৰত গণতন্ত্ৰ আৰু মানৱ অধিকাৰ ৰক্ষাৰ বাবে যি শান্তিপূৰ্ণ আন্দোলন কৰা হৈছিল তাৰ বাবে ম্যানমাৰৰ অং চান চ্যু কীক ১৯৯১ চনত শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷
4.২০০৪ চনত কেনিয়াৰ 'গ্ৰীণ বেল্ট মুভমেণ্ট'ৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাপক ৱাংগাৰী মাথাইক শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷ 'গ্ৰীণ বেল্ট মুভমেণ্ট'এ বহনক্ষম উন্নয়ন, গণতন্ত্ৰ আৰু শান্তিৰ হকে কাম কৰিছিল ৷
5. ২০১৪ চনত পাকিস্তানী ছাত্ৰী মালালা ইউছুফজাইক শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷ মহিলা শিশুৰ শিক্ষাৰ অধিকাৰৰ সমৰ্থনত কৰা সংগ্ৰামৰ বাবে তেওঁক এই বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷
6.একনায়কত্ববাদৰ পৰা গণতন্ত্ৰলৈ শান্তিপূৰ্ণ পৰিৱৰ্তন আৰু নাগৰিকৰ গণতান্ত্ৰিক অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষিত কৰাৰ বাবে ভেনিজুৱেলাৰ মাৰিয়া কৰিনা মাচাডোলৈ ২০২৫ বৰ্ষৰ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷
7.এই বৰ্ষৰ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ পিল্লাইক প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক:কানাডাৰ লেখিকা এন্নে কাৰ্ছনলৈ ২০২৬ চনৰ সাহিত্যৰ নোবেল বঁটা