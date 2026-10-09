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নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাইলৈ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা

তামিল মূলৰ নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাই হৈছে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা পোৱা বিশ্বৰ সপ্তমগৰাকী মহিলা ৷

nobel peace prize 2026
নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাইলৈ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা ২০২৬ (The Nobel Prize X)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST

4 Min Read
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হায়দৰাবাদ : ঘোষণা কৰা হ'ল শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা ২০২৬ ৷ শান্তি আৰু আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় আইনৰ প্ৰসাৰৰ বাবে চলোৱা প্ৰচেষ্টাৰ বাবে দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাই ২০২৬ চনৰ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটাৰ বাবে বাছনি কৰা হৈছে ৷

উল্লেখ্য যে, নাভি পিল্লায়ে ৰাষ্ট্ৰৰ মুৰব্বীসকলক যুদ্ধ বা ভিন্ন কাৰণত সংঘাতৰ বলি হোৱা লোকসকলৰ অধিকাৰৰ বাবে জবাবদিহি কৰা আৰু সংঘৰ্ষপীড়িত লোকৰ বাবে কাম কৰি আশাৰ ৰেঙণি কঢ়িয়াই আনিছে ৷ লগতে যুদ্ধ অপৰাধ, মানৱতাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে অপৰাধ আৰু নৰহত্যাৰ দৰে গোচৰসমূহৰ বিচাৰ প্ৰক্ৰিয়া নিশ্চিত কৰাত গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকা পালন কৰি আহিছে নাভানেথেমে

নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাই কোন ?

নাভানেথেম নাভি পিল্লাই এগৰাকী দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ আইনবিদ ৷ নাভানেথামৰ জন্ম হৈছিল ১৯৪১ চনৰ ২৩ ছেপ্টেম্বৰত দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ ডাৰবানত ৷ তেওঁ তামিল মূলৰ এগৰাকী দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ নাগৰিক ৷

জানিব পৰা মতে ,তেওঁৰ ককাক-আইতাক ১৮৯০চনত কুঁহিয়াৰৰ বাগিচাত কাম কৰিবলৈ চুক্তিবদ্ধ শ্ৰমিক হিচাপে ভাৰতৰ পৰা গৈছিল দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ নাটালালৈ ৷ তেতিয়াৰ পৰা বসবাস কৰা তামিল পৰিয়াল নাৰায়ণস্বামী নাইডু আৰু শান্তমা নাইডুৰ অষ্টম সন্তান আছিল নাভানেথেম

১৯৬৩ চনত কলা শাখাৰ স্নাতক নাভানেথেমে ১৯৬৫ চনত আইন শাখাৰ স্নাতক ডিগ্ৰী লাভ কৰে । বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ শিক্ষা সমাপ্ত কৰাৰ পিছত পিল্লায়ে অধিবক্তা হিচাপে কৰ্মজীৱন আৰম্ভ কৰে আৰু অপৰাধমূলক প্ৰতিৰক্ষা অধিবক্তা এন টি নাইকাৰৰ অধীনত কাৰ্যনিৰ্বাহ কৰি বৰ্ণবাদ বিৰোধী আইনী প্ৰতিৰক্ষাত যোগদান কৰে ।

তেওঁ ২০০৮-১৪ চনলৈ ৰাষ্ট্ৰসংঘৰ মানৱাধিকাৰ উচ্চায়ুক্ত হিচাপে কাৰ্যনিৰ্বাহ কৰিছিল । লগতে পিল্লাই দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ উচ্চ ন্যায়ালয়ৰ প্ৰথমগৰাকী অনা-শ্বেতাংগ মহিলা ন্যায়াধীশ আছিল । তেওঁ আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় অপৰাধ ন্যায়ালয়ৰ ন্যায়াধীশ আৰু ৰাৱাণ্ডাৰ বাবে গঠিত আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় অপৰাধ ট্ৰিবিউনেলৰ অধ্যক্ষ হিচাপেও কাৰ্যনিৰ্বাহ কৰিছিল ।

বৰ্তমানলৈকে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা লাভ কৰা মহিলাসকল

সমগ্ৰ বিশ্বজুৰি মানৱ অধিকাৰ, গণতন্ত্ৰ আৰু বিশ্ব শান্তিৰ হকে কাম কৰা লোকক ১৯০১ চনৰ পৰা প্ৰতি বছৰে প্ৰদান কৰি অহা হৈছে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা ৷ বৰ্তমানলৈকে মুঠ ২০ গৰাকী মহিলাই লাভ কৰিছে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা ৷

সেই সকল মহীয়সী নাৰীৰ ভিতৰত অন্যতম হৈছে-

1.অষ্ট্ৰিয়াৰ বাৰ্থা ভন চুটনাৰ ৷ ১৯০৫ চনত তেওঁৰ বিখ্যাত উপন্যাস 'Lay Down Your Arms' ৰ বাবে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল চুটনাৰক ৷ এই উপন্যাসৰ দ্বাৰা বিশ্বত চলা যুদ্ধ সমাপ্ত কৰাৰ বাবে আহ্বান জনোৱা হৈছিল ৷ ইয়াৰ লগে লগে চুটনাৰে শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা লাভ কৰা প্ৰথমগৰাকী মহিলা হিচাপে পৰিচিতি লাভ কৰে ।

2.অনাথ, দৰিদ্ৰ লোকৰ সেৱাৰ বাবে ভাৰতীয় মহিলা মাদাৰ টেৰেছাক ১৯৭৯ চনত শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰাদন কৰা হৈছিল ৷ তেওঁ ভাৰতীয় নাগৰিক হিচাপে এই বঁটা পোৱা একমাত্ৰ মহিলা ।

3.ম্যানমাৰত গণতন্ত্ৰ আৰু মানৱ অধিকাৰ ৰক্ষাৰ বাবে যি শান্তিপূৰ্ণ আন্দোলন কৰা হৈছিল তাৰ বাবে ম্যানমাৰৰ অং চান চ্যু কীক ১৯৯১ চনত শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷

4.২০০৪ চনত কেনিয়াৰ 'গ্ৰীণ বেল্ট মুভমেণ্ট'ৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাপক ৱাংগাৰী মাথাইক শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷ 'গ্ৰীণ বেল্ট মুভমেণ্ট'এ বহনক্ষম উন্নয়ন, গণতন্ত্ৰ আৰু শান্তিৰ হকে কাম কৰিছিল ৷

5. ২০১৪ চনত পাকিস্তানী ছাত্ৰী মালালা ইউছুফজাইক শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷ মহিলা শিশুৰ শিক্ষাৰ অধিকাৰৰ সমৰ্থনত কৰা সংগ্ৰামৰ বাবে তেওঁক এই বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷

6.একনায়কত্ববাদৰ পৰা গণতন্ত্ৰলৈ শান্তিপূৰ্ণ পৰিৱৰ্তন আৰু নাগৰিকৰ গণতান্ত্ৰিক অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষিত কৰাৰ বাবে ভেনিজুৱেলাৰ মাৰিয়া কৰিনা মাচাডোলৈ ২০২৫ বৰ্ষৰ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল ৷

7.এই বৰ্ষৰ শান্তিৰ নোবেল বঁটা দক্ষিণ আফ্ৰিকাৰ পিল্লাইক প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছে ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক:কানাডাৰ লেখিকা এন্নে কাৰ্ছনলৈ ২০২৬ চনৰ সাহিত্যৰ নোবেল বঁটা

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