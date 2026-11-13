গাজাৰ চিকিৎসালয়ত ইজৰাইলৰ আক্ৰমণ, চিকিৎসকসহ ৬ জনৰ মৃত্যু, আহত ২৭ গৰাকী

গাজাৰ চিকিৎসালয়ত ইজৰাইলৰ আক্ৰমণ, চিকিৎসকসহ ৬ জনৰ মৃত্যু, আহত ২৭ গৰাকী
গাজাৰ স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে জনোৱা মতে, চিকিৎসালয়খনৰ অস্ত্ৰোপচাৰ ভৱনটোলৈ লক্ষ্য কৰি চলোৱা আক্ৰমণত ডাঃ ৰিজক আবু শ্বুয়াইৰাকে ধৰি ছয়জন লোকৰ মৃত্যু ঘটে ।
By ANI
Published : November 13, 2026 at 8:25 AM IST
গাজা: অব্যাহত আছে মধ্য প্ৰাচ্য়ৰ সংঘাত ৷ দক্ষিণ গাজাৰ খান ইউনিছস্থিত নাছেৰ মেডিকেল কমপ্লেক্সৰ অস্ত্ৰোপচাৰ ভৱনত ইজৰাইলৰ ষ্ট্ৰাইক ৷ এই আক্ৰমণত এগৰাকী স্বাস্থ্যকৰ্মী আৰু ৰোগীৰ লগতে তেওঁলোকৰ অভিভাৱকসহ ছজন লোকৰ মৃত্যু ঘটে ৷ এই ঘটনাত আহত হয় আন ২৭ গৰাকীকৈ লোক । গাজাৰ স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্ৰণালয়ৰ উদ্ধৃতিৰে আজ জাজিৰাই প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে এই তথ্য ।
আল জাজিৰাই প্ৰকাশ কৰা অনুসৰি গাজাৰ স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে জনোৱা মতে, চিকিৎসালয়খনৰ অস্ত্ৰোপচাৰ ভৱনটোলৈ লক্ষ্য কৰি পুৱাৰ ভাগত চলোৱা আক্ৰমণত ডাঃ ৰিজক আবু শ্বুয়াইৰাকে ধৰি ছয়জন লোকৰ মৃত্যু হোৱাৰ বিপৰীতে কেইবাজনো লোক আহত হয় ।
News Alert! Gaza's Health Ministry says an Israeli strike on a hospital killed 6 people, reports AP. https://t.co/Jv1RkvfRrw— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2026
মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে এই আক্ৰমণক চিকিৎসা সুবিধা, স্বাস্থ্যসেৱা কৰ্মী আৰু ৰোগীক সুৰক্ষা প্ৰদান কৰা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় আইনসমূহৰ ‘স্পষ্ট উলংঘা’ বুলি অভিহিত কৰে ৷ গাজাৰ স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সম্প্ৰদায় আৰু ৰাষ্ট্ৰসংঘৰ সংস্থাসমূহক চিকিৎসালয়সমূহক সুৰক্ষা প্ৰদান আৰু জবাবদিহিতা নিশ্চিত কৰাৰ বাবে হস্তক্ষেপ কৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনায় ।
Gaza: Six killed, 27 injured in Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital; IDF says Hamas commanders targeted Read @ANI story | https://t.co/qRHxnC7OoY #Gaza #Israel https://t.co/oaEfLQMZhY— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 13, 2026
বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থাৰ সঞ্চালক প্ৰধান টেড্ৰ’ছ আধানোম গেব্ৰেইছাছেও চিকিৎসালয়খনৰ অস্ত্ৰোপচাৰ বিভাগৰ ব্যাপক ক্ষতিৰ খবৰ দিয়ে । টেড্ৰছে এক্সত প্ৰকাশ কৰা এক বিবৃতিত কয়, ‘‘গাজাত স্বাস্থ্যসেৱাৰ ওপৰত আন এক মাৰাত্মক আক্ৰমণ: ৰাতিপুৱাৰ ভাগত নাছেৰ মেডিকেল কমপ্লেক্সৰ অস্ত্ৰোপচাৰ বিভাগত আক্ৰমণ হয়, যাৰ ফলত এজন স্বাস্থ্যকৰ্মী, ৰোগী আৰু অভিভাৱককে ধৰি ছয়জন লোকৰ মৃত্যু হয় আৰু কমেও ২৭ জন লোক আহত হয় । বিভাগটোৰ ব্যাপক ক্ষতি হোৱাৰ খবৰ পোৱা গৈছে ।’’
Another deadly attack on health care in #Gaza: in the early morning hours, the surgery department of Nasser Medical Complex was hit, resulting in six deaths -- including a health worker, patients and companions, and injuring at least 27 others. The department is reported to be extensively damaged. Other hospital floors were also reportedly affected, including the surgical theatres, recovery unit and intensive care unit. Assessment of the full impact is ongoing. Since October 2023, WHO has documented 1056 attacks on health care in Gaza, resulting in 1010 deaths and 1725 injuries. Health needs remain immense in Gaza and will only grow as winter sets in. Rain, flooding and the cold will worsen living conditions and raise the risk of disease amidst the crippled water and sanitation systems. Our call remains unchanged: allow unhindered humanitarian access and let more medical and humanitarian supplies enter Gaza. Gaza’s health facilities are lifelines for its people. They must be protected. They must never be militarized or attacked. The best medicine is peace.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 12, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয় যে চিকিৎসালয়খনৰ অস্ত্ৰোপচাৰ কক্ষ, ৰিক’ভাৰী ইউনিট আৰু ইনটেনচিভ কেয়াৰ ইউনিটকে ধৰি অন্যান্য অংশৰো ক্ষতিগ্ৰস্ত হোৱাৰ খবৰ আহিছে, ক্ষতিৰ সম্পূৰ্ণ পৰিসৰৰ মূল্যায়ন চলি আছে ।
গাজাৰ স্বাস্থ্যসেৱাৰ আন্তঃগাঁথনিৰ ওপৰত আক্ৰমণৰ বহল প্ৰভাৱৰ সন্দৰ্ভত আলোকপাত কৰি বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থাৰ মুৰব্বীগৰাকীয়ে কয় যে ২০২৩ চনৰ অক্টোবৰৰ পৰা পেলেষ্টাইন ভূখণ্ডৰ স্বাস্থ্যসেৱাৰ সুবিধাসমূহত সংঘটিত হোৱা ১০৫৬টা আক্ৰমণৰ নথিভুক্ত কৰা হৈছে, যাৰ ফলত ১০১০ জন লোকৰ মৃত্যু হৈছে আৰু ১৭২৫ জন লোক আহত হৈছে ।
🎯 STRUCK: HAMAS BRIGADE COMMANDER HIDING IN A HOSPITAL WHO HELD NUMEROUS HOSTAGES CAPTIVE. The Commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade Muhammad Abu Ismail & additional terrorists hiding inside of the Nasser Hospital were struck in a targeted IDF & ISA strike in southern Gaza. Abu Ismail was responsible for directing terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and for holding numerous hostages captive throughout the war. Hamas turned the hospital complex into a headquarters to advance dozens of terrorist attacks and restore the brigade’s terror capabilities. Additionally, dozens of hostages were held captive within the hospital. Prior to the strike, advance warnings were issued to the civilian population & precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance assets were employed to minimize the risk of harm to civilians.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2026
ইফালে ইজৰাইলৰ প্ৰতিৰক্ষা বাহিনীয়ে জনোৱা মতে, এই আক্ৰমণত নাছেৰ হাস্পতালৰ চৌহদৰ ভিতৰৰ পৰা কাম কৰা বুলি অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰা হামাছৰ সামৰিক কৰ্মীসকলক লক্ষ্য কৰি লোৱা হৈছে ৷ ইয়াত গোটটোৰ খান ইউনিছ ব্ৰিগেডৰ এজন জ্যেষ্ঠ অধিনায়কো আছিল ।
‼️🏥 Hamas’ exploitation of the Nasser Hospital: The hospital’s second floor serves as a Hamas military HQ, where civilians are not permitted to enter, as it is used by Hamas commanders, including Muhammad Abu Ismail, the Khan Yunis Brigade Commander who was targeted in the strike earlier today. Dozens of hostages were held captive at the Nasser Hospital, and Muhammad Abu Ismail was responsible for holding numerous of them, including: Nimrod Cohen, Matan Zangauker, Edan Alexander, Avera Mengistu, Colonel Asaf Hamami, Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel & Captain Omer Neutra. The strike was specifically directed at the room from which the brigade commander & the other terrorist were conducting military activities. Prior to the strike, the IDF warned on several occasions that the military activity at the hospital be halted. Despite these warnings, the activity at the hospital did not cease.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2026
এক বিবৃতিত আইডিএফে দাবী কৰে যে মহম্মদ আবু ইছমাইল নামৰ অধিনায়কজন যুদ্ধৰ সময়ত চিকিৎসালয়ৰ ভিতৰতে আছিল । ইজৰাইলৰ সেনাই অভিযোগ কৰে যে চিকিৎসালয়খনৰ দ্বিতীয় মহলাটো হামাছৰ সামৰিক মুখ্য কাৰ্যালয় হিচাপে ব্যৱহাৰ কৰা হৈছিল, য’ত কমাণ্ডাৰসকলে কঠোৰ নিৰাপত্তা ব্যৱস্থাৰ অধীনত কাম কৰিছিল আৰু সাধাৰণ নাগৰিকক প্ৰৱেশৰ অনুমতি দিয়া হোৱা নাছিল ।
লগতে পঢ়ক: ছৌদি আৰৱৰ ভয়ংকৰ আক্ৰমণত য়েমেনত ৩৩ জন নিহত