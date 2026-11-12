ঢাকাৰ কদৰ্যময় অঞ্চলক দিল্লীৰ বুলি চিনাকী চীনা ভ্লগাৰৰ : ক্ষুব্ধ দিল্লীবাসী

ঢাকাৰ কদৰ্যময় অঞ্চলক দিল্লীৰ বুলি চিনাকী চীনা ভ্লগাৰৰ : ক্ষুব্ধ দিল্লীবাসী
বাংলাদেশৰ ভিডিঅ’ প্ৰচাৰেৰে ভাৰতক বদনামী কৰাৰ চক্ৰান্ত চীনা ভ্লগাৰৰ ৷ ঢাকাৰ কদৰ্যময় অঞ্চলক দিল্লীৰ বুলি উপস্থাপন সামাজিক মাধ্যমত ৷
By PTI
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী: সামাজিক মাধ্যমত চীনৰ একাংশ ভ্লগাৰৰ বিতৰ্কিত ভিডিঅ’ক লৈ ভাৰত আৰু বাংলাদেশত অসন্তুষ্টিৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ চীনৰ কেইজনমান ভ্লগাৰে বাংলাদেশৰ ঢাকাত কিছুমান ভিডিঅ’ ৰেকৰ্ড কৰি সেয়া ভাৰতৰ অতি দৰিদ্ৰ বসতিপূৰ্ণ আৰু কদৰ্য অঞ্চল বুলি মিছাকৈ উপস্থাপন কৰিছিল ৷ তাৰ পাছতেই ভাৰতীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষ জাঙুৰ খাই উঠে আৰু বাংলাদেশ চৰকাৰক এই সম্পৰ্কত ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ বাবে আহ্বান জনায় ৷
স্থানীয় আইন প্ৰয়োগকাৰী সংস্থাসমূহৰ চোৰাংচোৱাগিৰি বৃদ্ধি পোৱাৰ পিছত চীনা ভ্লগাৰে নিজৰ কাৰ্যকলাপ হ্ৰাস কৰিছে । ভাৰতক বিশ্বৰ চকুত বদনামী কৰাৰ উদ্দেশ্য লৈ এনে কাৰ্য কৰা বুলি অভিযোগ উঠিছে ৷
Chinese vloggers misrepresent Dhaka's impoverished neighbourhoods as New Delhi, make disparaging remarks about India • Over 150 Chinese nationals have been filming and livestreaming from economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods of Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, falsely depicting them as parts of New Delhi, India, according to several reports 🔗https://t.co/HCZs1YZWSf— IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2026
বাংলাদেশৰ উত্তৰা পশ্চিম থানাৰ ভাৰপ্ৰাপ্ত বিষয়া মহম্মদ খালিদ মনছুৰে কয় যে আইন প্ৰয়োগকাৰী সংস্থাৰ হস্তক্ষেপৰ ফলত চীনৰ ভ্লগাৰসকলৰ কাৰ্যকলাপ হ্ৰাস পোৱা বুলি বৃহস্পতিবাৰে দেশখনৰ অন্যতম বাতৰি কাকত 'প্ৰথম আলো'ৱে প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ।
আৰক্ষী আৰু চোৰাংচোৱা সংস্থাই চীনৰ নাগৰিকসকলৰ ওপৰত চোৰাংচোৱাগিৰি বৃদ্ধি কৰি তেওঁলোকৰ কাৰ্যকলাপৰ নিৰীক্ষণ আৰম্ভ কৰিছে বুলিও তেওঁ কয় ।
বাংলাদেশৰ সংবাদ মাধ্যমত প্ৰকাশ পোৱা বাতৰি অনুসৰি ঢাকাৰ টেকপাৰা আৰু উত্তৰা অঞ্চলত প্ৰায় ১৫০ জন চীনা নাগৰিকে কাম কৰি আছিল ৷ তেওঁলোকে সংকীৰ্ণ ৰাস্তা আৰু দৰিদ্ৰ লোকৰ বসতি থকা অঞ্চলৰ ফুটেজ চীনৰ ছ’চিয়েল মিডিয়াত লাইভষ্ট্ৰীম কৰিছিল । এই ভ্লগাৰসকলে বাংলাদেশৰ বিভিন্ন স্থানক নতুন দিল্লী বুলি উল্লেখ কৰি বাসিন্দাসকলৰ জীৱনশৈলীক লৈ অৱমাননামূলক মন্তব্য কৰিছিল ।
#WATCH | Delhi: On Chinese vloggers reportedly livestreaming from slums in Dhaka, falsely portraying them as locations in Delhi, Chinese Studies Expert at JNU, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli says, "The number of anti-India and anti-South Asia videos on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and other platforms similar to Facebook has increased substantially. That is true. The information we have received suggests that these videos have been circulating since November 2024. They seek to paint a bleak picture of South Asia, particularly India and Bangladesh, using derogatory portrayals. I would like to make a few general observations. First, as per capita income in China has increased, some people are travelling around in search of exotic content. They want to establish a higher profile on Weibo, WeChat and other social networking platforms. Their social standing and prestige increase with the number of subscribers, likes and validation they receive for their videos. This has created a certain excitement around showcasing such places on Chinese social media. They are travelling not just across Dhaka but also to Indonesia, Vietnam and other countries. They highlight income inequality and other problems. However, this is an artificial portrayal of other countries. I have travelled to villages and have seen similar conditions and sanitation problems in different parts of the world, including areas in China. My second observation, based on some of these videos over the last two years, relates to China's campaign to build a well-off society. When UNDP reports that India has also made progress in overcoming extreme poverty, with only around 2% of the population living in extreme poverty, this becomes a surprising development for some in China. They question how India, with a democratic system and a different model of governance, has managed to make progress in poverty reduction without China's level of GDP or investment. This is also an ideological struggle. To communicate this narrative, some vloggers create a negative image of these countries..."— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026
ভ্লগাৰসকলে মানুহৰ ঘৰ আৰু দৈনন্দিন কাম-কাজৰ চিত্ৰগ্ৰহণ কৰিছিল, তেওঁলোকে আনকি মানুহৰ আৱাসিক চৌহদতো প্ৰৱেশ কৰি ফুটেজ সংগ্ৰহ কৰিছিল ৷ সেই ফুটেজ ক’ত আপলোড কৰা হৈছে বা কেনেকৈ বৰ্ণনা কৰা হৈছে সেই বিষয়ে বাসিন্দাসকলে নাজানিছিল ।
এয়া এক সমন্বিত ভুল তথ্য উপস্থাপন অভিযানৰ অংশ বুলি সন্দেহ কৰা হৈছে ।
'প্ৰথম আলো'ৰ এক প্ৰতিবেদনত কোৱা হৈছে, ‘‘তেওঁলোকৰ কাৰ্যকলাপৰ ওপৰত আৰক্ষীৰ কোনো ধৰণৰ চোৰাংচোৱাগিৰি নাছিল । প্ৰতিদিনে এশৰো অধিক ভ্লগাৰে এনেধৰণৰ ভিডিঅ' বনাইছিল । এই কামৰ বাবে বাংলাদেশী নাগৰিকক ধনো দিছিল ।’’
#WATCH | Delhi: On Chinese vloggers reportedly livestreaming from slums in Dhaka, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen media reports in this regard. Such efforts to present a distorted picture of any country are unfortunate. Insofar as efforts to buy foreign elements to portray Dhaka as Delhi are concerned, the peddling of false narratives only undermines the credibility of those who are undertaking such actions and those who are behind them. And I would urge the authorities concerned to take action against such people."— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026
ভাৰতৰ বৈদেশিক পৰিক্ৰমা মন্ত্ৰালয়ে ১০ নৱেম্বৰত ভাৰতক বদনাম কৰিবলৈ ‘‘মিছা কাহিনী’’ প্ৰচাৰ কৰা চীনা ভ্লগাৰসকলৰ বিৰুদ্ধে উপযুক্ত ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ আহ্বান জনাইছিল ।
এই বিতৰ্কৰ পিছতে চীনৰ নাগৰিকসকলক পাছপ’ৰ্ট আৰু ভিছা প্ৰদৰ্শন কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়া হয় আৰু পৰ্যটন ভিছাত বাংলাদেশ ভ্ৰমণৰ সময়ত তেওঁলোকে কিয় এনে কাম হাতত লৈছে সেই বিষয়ে স্পষ্ট কৰিবলৈ কোৱা হয় ।
আৰক্ষীৰ উদ্ধৃতি দি 'প্ৰথম আলো'ৰ প্ৰতিবেদনত কোৱা হৈছে যে ভিছাত অনুমতিপ্ৰাপ্ত সময়সীমা শেষ হোৱাৰ পিছত তেওঁলোকক নিজৰ দেশলৈ উভতি যাবলৈও কোৱা হৈছে । কিন্তু চীনৰ নাগৰিকসকলৰ কাৰ্যকলাপৰ আনুষ্ঠানিক তদন্ত আৰম্ভ হৈছে নে নাই বা ভিছাৰ চৰ্ত উলংঘাৰ অভিযোগত তেওঁলোকৰ বিৰুদ্ধে কি ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰা হৈছে সেয়া এতিয়ালৈকে জানিব পৰা হোৱা নাই ।
বাসিন্দাসকলে কয় যে যোৱা কেইদিনমানৰ পৰা উত্তৰা আৰু টেকপাৰাত তেওঁলোকে কোনো চীনা নাগৰিকক দেখা পোৱা নাই । টেকপাৰা অঞ্চলৰ বাসিন্দা মহম্মদ চেলিমে কয়, ‘‘অসুস্থতাৰ বাবে দুদিন ধৰি ঘৰত আছোঁ । চীনৰ কোনো নাগৰিক অহা দেখা নাই ।’’
ৰিক্সাচালক ইমামুল ইছলামৰ মতে উত্তৰা ১২ নং ছেক্টৰৰ কাষৰ খালৰ ওপৰত এখন দলং চীনৰ বাবে “আত্মগোপনৰ স্থান” আছিল । ‘‘তেওঁলোকে গোটেই দিনে-ৰাতিয়ে ভিডিঅ' ৰেকৰ্ড কৰিছিল । তেওঁলোকে আমাৰো ভিডিঅ’ কৰিছিল আৰু যাত্ৰীসকলৰো ভিডিঅ' ৰেকৰ্ড কৰিছিল । মই তেওঁলোকক দেখা নাই কিছুদিনৰ পৰা ।’’ ইমামুলে কয় ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: বিশ্বৰ প্ৰতি ১০ শিক্ষাৰ্থীৰ ভিতৰত ১জন চাইবাৰ হাৰাশাস্তিৰ চিকাৰ : ৪ বছৰত ৪৪ খন দেশত ১২% ৰ পৰা ১৫% বৃদ্ধি