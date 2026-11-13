মৌচুমী চেটাৰ্জীৰ স্বামী জয়ন্ত মুখাৰ্জীৰ দেহাৱসান
মৌচুমী চেটাৰ্জীৰ প্ৰযোজক স্বামী জয়ন্ত মুখাৰ্জীৰ মুম্বাইত পৰলোকপ্ৰাপ্তি ৷ বয়সৰ লগত জড়িত স্বাস্থ্যজনিত সমস্যাৰ বাবেই তেওঁৰ মৃত্যু ঘটে ৷
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
হায়দৰবাদ : অভিনেত্ৰী মৌচুমী চেটাৰ্জীৰ স্বামী প্ৰবীণ চলচ্চিত্ৰ প্ৰযোজক জয়ন্ত মুখাৰ্জীৰ দেহাৱসান । বয়সৰ লগত জড়িত স্বাস্থ্যজনিত সমস্যাৰ বাবে বৃহস্পতিবাৰে সন্ধিয়া মুম্বাইৰ খাৰত থকা নিজা বাসগৃহত তেওঁৰ মৃত্যু হয় ৷ মৃত্যুৰ সময়ত তেওঁৰ বয়স ৭০ৰ উৰ্ধত আছিল । তেওঁৰ মৃত্যুৰ কথা নিশ্চিত কৰিছে ফেডাৰেশ্বন অফ ৱেষ্টাৰ্ণ ইণ্ডিয়া চিনে এম্প্লয়িজৰ সভাপতি বি এন তিৱাৰীয়ে ।
নিউজৱায়াৰৰ সৈতে হোৱা এক সাক্ষাৎকাৰত তিৱাৰীয়ে কয়, “বিগত সন্ধিয়া খাৰস্থিত নিজৰ বাসগৃহত বয়স সম্পৰ্কীয় সমস্যাৰ বাবে তেওঁৰ মৃত্যু হয় ।” লগতে তেওঁ কয় যে, যথেষ্ট দিন ধৰি মুখাৰ্জী অসুস্থ হৈ আছিল ।
AICWA TRIBUTE Film Producer and Composer Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened by the demise of film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away on 12 November at his residence in Mumbai. There is an atmosphere of shock across the Indian film industry. Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of the legendary musician Hemant Kumar and the husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee. He was part of a family that has given Indian cinema some of its most memorable music and performances. As a producer, he gave the industry films such as Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979). He also produced the television series Talaash (1992), which Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed and in which Moushumi Chatterjee acted. He also worked in music, and he lent his voice as a playback singer in Biwi Aur Makan (1966). His contribution to Indian cinema will not be forgotten. The film industry will always remember him and his work. With his passing, an era has come to an end. AICWA prays that God grants peace to his soul and gives strength and courage to Moushumi Chatterjee, his daughter and the entire family in this hour of grief. AICWA pays heartfelt tribute. 🙏 | #AICWA | #JayantaMukherjee | | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 13, 2026
বিখ্যাত গায়ক তথা সংগীত সুৰকাৰ হেমন্ত কুমাৰৰ পুত্ৰ জয়ন্ত মুখাৰ্জী । তেওঁ প্ৰযোজক হিচাপে চলচ্চিত্ৰ আৰু টেলিভিছন উদ্যোগৰ সৈতে জড়িত আছিল । তেওঁৰ কিছুমান উল্লেখনীয় প্ৰকল্পৰ ভিতৰত মজাক (১৯৭৫) আৰু দো লড়কে দোনো কড়কে (১৯৭৯) ছবি দুখনৰ কথা উল্লেখ কৰিব পাৰি । দুয়োখন ছবিতে তেওঁৰ পত্নী মৌচুমী চেটাৰ্জীয়ে অভিনয় কৰিছিল । অভিনেত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে অভিনয় কৰা টেলিভিছন ধাৰাবাহিক তালাছ (১৯৯২)ৰ সৈতেও তেওঁৰ সম্পৰ্ক আছিল । চলচ্চিত্ৰ নিৰ্মাণৰ উপৰিও তেওঁ চলচ্চিত্ৰ নিৰ্মাতা হৃষিকেশ মুখাৰ্জীৰ বিৱি ঔৰ মকান (১৯৬৬)ৰ সংগীত বিভাগত কাম কৰিছিল ।
জয়ন্ত আৰু মৌচুমীৰ বিবাহ পাঁচ দশকৰো অধিক হ’ল । স্কুলত পঢ়ি থকা অৱস্থাতে কম বয়সতে বিবাহপাশত আবদ্ধ হয় অভিনেত্ৰীগৰাকী । চলিত বৰ্ষৰ আৰম্ভণিতে আন এটা নিউজৱায়াৰৰ সৈতে হোৱা এক সাক্ষাৎকাৰত তেওঁ স্মৰণ কৰিছিল যে দশম শ্ৰেণীত পঢ়ি থকাৰ সময়ত তেওঁৰ এংগেজমেণ্ট ঠিক হৈছিল আৰু তাৰ পিছত অলপ সময়ৰ ভিতৰতে বিয়াখন হৈছিল । পিছলৈ এই দম্পতীটো মুম্বাইলৈ গুচি যায় আৰু তাতেই মৌচুমীয়ে নিজৰ অভিনয় কেৰিয়াৰ গঢ়ি তোলে ।
PRODUCER JAYANTA MUKHOPADHYAY PASSES AWAY The entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of film producer Jayanta Mukhopadhyay. Mukhopadhyay, who was the son of celebrated singer Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday, 12 November. According to his daughter, Megha, the producer had been battling a prolonged illness prior to his passing. #JayantaMukhopadhyay #MoushumiChatterjee #HemantaMukhopadhyay #BengaliCinema #Mumbai #RIP— Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) November 13, 2026
দম্পতীটোৰ দুগৰাকী কন্যা মেঘা মুখাৰ্জী আৰু পায়েল মুখাৰ্জী । কিন্তু ২০১৯ চনৰ ডিচেম্বৰ মাহত ৪৫ বছৰ বয়সত তেওঁলোকে ডাঙৰ কন্যা পায়েলক হেৰুৱাইছিল । জুভেনাইল ডায়েবেটিছত আক্ৰান্ত হৈ মৃত্যুৰ পূৰ্বে বহুদিন ক’মাত আছিল পায়েল ।
ভাৰতীয় চিনেমাৰ অন্যতম চিনাকি অভিনেত্ৰী মৌচুমী চেটাৰ্জী । অনুৰাগ, নৈনা, বেনাম, কচ্চে ধাগে, হমশ্বকল, ৰৌটি কপড়া ঔৰ মকান আদি কেইবাখনো হিন্দী আৰু বাংলা ছবিত কাম কৰিছে । পিছলৈ তেওঁ ৰাজনীতিত সোমাই পৰে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক : বিশিষ্ট চলচ্চিত্ৰ নিৰ্মাতা জাহ্নু বৰুৱাৰ পত্নী-প্ৰযোজক গায়ত্ৰী বৰুৱাৰ আকস্মিক বিয়োগ