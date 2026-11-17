প্ৰথমবাৰৰ বাবে অসমত গানছ এন ৰ’জেছ, আজি নিশা ৰক বেণ্ডৰ সুৰত মায়াবী হৈ পৰিব গুৱাহাটী
আজি ৰাতি, প্ৰথমবাৰৰ বাবে, আমি গুৱাহাটীত খেলিম! লেটছ হিয়েৰ ইউ গানাৰ্ছ-পশু চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় ফিল্ডত অনুষ্ঠান পৰিৱেশন কৰিবলৈ উৎসুক হৈ আছে আমেৰিকান ৰক বেণ্ড ৷
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : আজি গুৱাহাটী গুঞ্জৰিত হ’ব আমেৰিকান ৰক বেণ্ড গানছ এন ৰ’জেছৰ ৰোমাঞ্চিত কৰা অনুষ্ঠানেৰে ৷ ইতিমধ্যে সকলো যাৱতীয় কাম-কাজ সম্পূৰ্ণ হৈ উঠিছে ৷ খানাপাৰা পশু চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় ফিল্ড সাজু হৈছে কিংবদন্তী ৰক বেণ্ডটোক আদৰিবলৈ ৷ আবেলি ৪/৫ বজাৰ পৰা শ্ব’ৰ আৰম্ভণি হ’ব ৷ ফিল্ডৰ মুখ্য গেট খোলা হ’ব ৩ বজাত ৷
১৭ ডিচেম্বৰলৈকে বিশ্বৰ বিভিন্ন ঠাইত অনুষ্ঠান পৰিৱেশন কৰিবলৈ আগবঢ়া ৰ’জেছ এন গানছৰ ভাৰতত মাত্ৰ দুঠাইতহে শ্ব’ আছে ৷ তাৰে এটা শ্ব’ ইতিমধ্যে বেংগালুৰুত ১৪ নৱেম্বৰত অনুষ্ঠিত হৈ যায় ৷ আজি গুৱাহাটীত তেওঁলোকৰ দ্বিতীয়টো শ্ব’ ৷ অনুৰাগীৰ মাজত তীব্ৰ উদ্দীপনা দেখিবলৈ পোৱা গৈছে ৷ গানছ এন ৰ’জেছৰ গুৱাহাটী কনচাৰ্ট ঘোষণা হোৱাৰে পৰা চৰ্চাত আছে ৷
Tonight, for the first time ever, we play Guwahati! Let’s hear you, Gunners! https://t.co/MEmUoXESI4— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) November 17, 2026
It's almost time. India, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, let's hear you! Who's comin' out? Nov 14, Bengaluru, IN 🇮🇳 Nov 17, Guwahati, IN 🇮🇳 Nov 21, Jakarta, ID 🇮🇩 Nov 25, Singapore, SG 🇸🇬 Nov 29, Adelaide, Australia 🇦🇺 Dec 2, Townsville, Australia 🇦🇺 Dec 5, Brisbane, Australia 🇦🇺 Dec 8, Newcastle, Australia 🇦🇺 Dec 11, Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺 Dec 14, Sydney, Australia 🇦🇺 Dec 17, Auckland, New Zealand 🇳🇿— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) November 9, 2026
অসমৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড৹ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই ৰক বেণ্ড ‘গানছ এন ৰ’জেছ’ অসমলৈ অহাৰ কথা সামাজিক মাধ্যমযোগে ঘোষণা কৰিছিল । মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে এক্সৰ পোষ্টত লিখিছিল, "বিশ্বৰ অন্যতম চিনাকি ৰক বেণ্ড 'গানছ এন' ৰ'জেছ'ক অহা ১৭ নৱেম্বৰত অসমলৈ আদৰণি জনাবলৈ পাই আনন্দিত হৈছোঁ ।"
Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam. Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum. As fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam's hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 8, 2026
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে আগলৈ লিখিছিল, "প'ষ্ট মেলনৰ কনচাৰ্টৰ ঐতিহাসিক সফলতাৰ পিছত বিশ্বব্যাপী লাইভ সংগীতৰ গন্তব্যস্থান হিচাপে অসমৰ উত্থানে গতি লাভ কৰি আহিছে । সমগ্ৰ ভাৰতৰ লগতে বাহিৰৰ পৰাও অহা অনুৰাগীসকলে অসমৰ আতিথ্য, সংস্কৃতি আৰু স্পন্দন অনুভৱ কৰিব । একে সময়তে পৰ্যটন আৰু স্থানীয় অৰ্থনীতিৰ বাবে নতুন সুযোগ সৃষ্টি কৰিব ।"
Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red river and Blue hills!— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 17, 2026
খানাপাৰাৰ পশু চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় ফিল্ডত আমেৰিকাৰ ৰক বেণ্ড গানছ এন’ ৰ’জেছৰ কনচাৰ্টৰ পূৰ্বে ১৭ নৱেম্বৰত গুৱাহাটীৰ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অংশত যাতায়ত নিষেধাজ্ঞা আৰু পাৰ্কিং নিয়ম বলবৎ কৰা হৈছে ।
আইকনিক সংগীতজ্ঞ এক্সল ৰ’জ আৰু স্লেছৰ উপস্থিতিত এই কনচাৰ্টত বৃহৎ জনসমাগম হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷ অসম পৰ্যটন বিভাগে বিগত বছৰত হোৱা আমেৰিকান ৰেপ্পাৰ প’ষ্ট মেলনৰ কনচাৰ্টতকৈ আজি অধিক ভিৰ হোৱাৰ আশা কৰিছে ৷
From #JMBDESK From 'GUNS' to 'ROSES': Guwahati’s journey from insurgency to music and tourism There was a time when insurgency, violence and uncertainty dominated headlines from Assam. The 1990s were difficult years for the state, with Guwahati often caught in the shadow of conflict. Today, the city is preparing to welcome legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses on November 17, reflecting a remarkable shift from a troubled past to a future driven by music, tourism and new opportunities. The journey from guns to roses is more than a play on words. It represents Assam’s transformation and Guwahati’s growing ambition to become a destination for international entertainment and cultural events. Following the Post Malone concert in December 2025, the Guns N’ Roses performance at Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara, marks another major milestone for Northeast India. This transformation is closely linked to improvements in the security environment. Peace agreements involving Bodo groups in 2020 and Karbi groups in 2021 helped bring thousands of former cadres into the mainstream. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also reported that insurgency incidents in the Northeast reached their lowest level in 25 years in 2025. Assam has also made significant progress in wildlife conservation. Kaziranga recorded zero rhino poaching cases in 2025, reflecting stronger protection efforts. The national park also welcomed a record 4.68 lakh visitors during the 2025–26 season, highlighting the growing appeal of Assam’s wildlife tourism. International concerts are creating another avenue for economic growth. Such events generate business for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, retailers and local service providers. They can also encourage visitors to explore destinations such as Kaziranga, Manas, Pobitora and other tourism attractions across the state. The larger ambition should be to establish Guwahati as a regular destination on the international concert circuit while developing other cities such as Dibrugarh and Jorhat as complementary tourism and event hubs. Better infrastructure, hospitality and transport facilities will be essential to sustain this momentum. As Guns N’ Roses prepare to take the stage, the occasion symbolises how far Assam has travelled. From insurgency to peace, from rhino poaching concerns to conservation achievements, and from limited tourism avenues to international entertainment, the state is embracing new possibilities. Once, the sound of guns represented uncertainty. Today, guitars, applause and celebration are telling a different story. Assam’s journey from guns to roses is ultimately about peace, progress and creating opportunities for the next generation. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam @bookmyshow #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) November 16, 2026
মন্ত্ৰী জয়ন্ত মল্লবৰুৱাই আমেৰিকান ৰক বেণ্ডৰ অসম আগমন সন্দৰ্ভত সামাজিক মাধ্যমযোগে নিজৰ মনৰ ভাৱ প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷ তেওঁ লিখিছে, "আজি চহৰখনে ১৭ নৱেম্বৰত আমেৰিকাৰ কিংবদন্তি ৰক বেণ্ড গানছ এন’ ৰ’জেছক আদৰিবলৈ সাজু হৈছে, যিয়ে সংগীত, পৰ্যটন আৰু নতুন সুযোগৰ দ্বাৰা পৰিচালিত ভৱিষ্যতলৈ অশান্ত অতীতৰ পৰা এক উল্লেখনীয় পৰিৱৰ্তন প্ৰতিফলিত কৰিছে । ই অসমৰ ৰূপান্তৰ আৰু আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় মনোৰঞ্জন আৰু সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠানৰ গন্তব্যস্থান হোৱাৰ গুৱাহাটীৰ ক্ৰমবৰ্ধমান উচ্চাকাংক্ষাক প্ৰতিনিধিত্ব কৰে । ২০২৫ চনৰ ডিচেম্বৰ মাহত প’ষ্ট মেলন কনচাৰ্টৰ পিছত খানাপাৰাৰ পশু চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় খেলপথাৰত গানছ এন’ ৰ’জেছৰ অনুষ্ঠানে উত্তৰ-পূব ভাৰতৰ বাবে আন এক ডাঙৰ মাইলৰ খুঁটি হিচাপে চিহ্নিত কৰিছে ।"
লগতে পঢ়ক :
গুৱাহাটীত ‘গানছ এন ৰ’জেছ’: খানাপাৰা পশু চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় ফিল্ডত বাজিব 'November Rain'
খানাপাৰাত গানছ এন ৰ’জেছৰ কনচাৰ্টলৈ আহিব নেকি ? জানি লওক পথ নিৰ্দেশনা
গুৱাহাটীত Guns N’ Roses ৰ ৰক সংগীতৰ জোৱাৰত বিলীন হ’বলৈ সাজু অনুৰাগী