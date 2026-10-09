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নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ নামেৰে জনা যাব নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰক

উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ জেৱাৰ বিমানবন্দৰৰ নাম প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ নামেৰে ৰখাৰ প্ৰস্তাৱত উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশ কেবিনেটৰ অনুমোদন ৷

Uttar Pradesh Jewar airport to be renamed after PM Narendra Modi
নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰক নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰ নামেৰে নামকৰণ (ETV Bharat UP)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
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লক্ষ্ণৌ : এতিয়াৰে পৰা নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰক ‘‘নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰ, নয়দা-জেৱাৰ’’ নামেৰে জনা যাব ৷

উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ কেবিনেটে শুকুৰবাৰে জেৱাৰস্থিত নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰক প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ নামেৰে নামকৰণৰ প্ৰস্তাৱত অনুমোদন জনায় ৷ এই কথা প্ৰকাশ কৰে উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী যোগী আদিত্যনাথে ৷

কেবিনেট বৈঠকৰ অন্তত সাংবাদিকৰ আগত আদিত্যনাথে কয় যে ৰাজ্যৰ কেবিনেটে এই বিমানবন্দৰৰ বাবে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ ওচৰত কৃতজ্ঞতা প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে । উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ বাবে ই এক ডাঙৰ উপহাৰ বুলি আদিত্যনাথে অভিহিত কৰে ৷

মুখ্যমন্ত্রী যোগী আদিত্যনাথে কয়, "জেৱাৰত থকা নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰ ৰাজ্যখনক উপহাৰ দিয়াৰ বাবে উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ মন্ত্ৰী পৰিষদে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীক কৃতজ্ঞতা জ্ঞাপন কৰিছে । ইয়াৰ নাম নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰ, নয়দা-জেৱাৰ ৰখাৰ প্ৰস্তাৱত কেবিনেটে অনুমোদন জনাইছে ।"

আদিত্যনাথে কয় যে এই বিমানবন্দৰটো উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ সৰ্ববৃহৎ বিমানবন্দৰ আৰু দেশৰ এক প্ৰধান বিমান কেন্দ্ৰ হিচাপে আত্মপ্ৰকাশ কৰিবলৈ সাজু হৈছে ।

উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ উপ-মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী কেশৱ প্ৰসাদ মৌৰ্যই কয়, ‘‘নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ নামত নয়দা জেৱাৰ বিমানবন্দৰৰ নামকৰণে নিশ্চিতভাৱে ৰাজ্য আৰু দেশৰ জনসাধাৰণৰ মাজত সুখৰ বাৰ্তা প্ৰেৰণ কৰিব । ই এক অতি উত্তম আৰু উপযুক্ত নাম ।’’

উল্লেখ্য যে, প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীয়ে চলিত বৰ্ষৰ ২৮ মাৰ্চত বিমানবন্দৰটো উদ্বোধন কৰাৰ পাছত ১৫ জুনত লক্ষ্ণৌৰ পৰা অহা ইণ্ডিগ’ বিমানে প্ৰথমবাৰৰ বাবে অৱতৰণ কৰিছিল ।

চুইজাৰলেণ্ডৰ জুৰিখ এয়াৰপৰ্ট ইণ্টাৰনেশ্যনেল এ জিৰ সহযোগী প্ৰতিষ্ঠান য়ামুনা ইণ্টাৰনেশ্যনেল এয়াৰপৰ্ট প্ৰাইভেট লিমিটেডে উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশ চৰকাৰৰ হৈ কাৰ্যকৰী সংস্থা নয়দা ইণ্টাৰনেশ্যনেল এয়াৰপৰ্ট লিমিটেডৰ সহযোগত এই বিমানবন্দৰটো নিৰ্মাণ কৰিছিল । এই বিমানবন্দৰটোক এছিয়াৰ ভিতৰতে আটাইতকৈ ডাঙৰ আৰু বিশ্বৰ চতুৰ্থ বৃহত্তম বিমানবন্দৰ হিচাপে বিকশিত কৰাৰ পৰিকল্পনা কৰা হৈছে ।

১১,২৮২ কোটি টকা ব্যয়ৰে নিৰ্মিত এই বিমানবন্দৰটোৰ প্ৰথম পৰ্যায়ৰ বাৰ্ষিক ক্ষমতা ১.২ কোটি যাত্ৰী আছিল, যিটো কেইবছৰমানৰ ভিতৰতে ৭ কোটিলৈ বৃদ্ধি কৰিব পৰা যাব বুলি বিভাগীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষই অনুমান কৰিছে । ইয়াত বহল পৰিসৰত বিমান পৰিচালনা কৰিব পৰা ৩৯০০ মিটাৰ ৰাণৱেৰ লগতে আধুনিক নেভিগেচন ব্যৱস্থাও আছে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক : ৰতন টাটাই উত্তৰ-পূবক মৰ্যাদা আৰু উচ্চাকাংক্ষা প্ৰদান কৰিলে : মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী

লগতে পঢ়ক : 'জ্ঞানেশগে'ট'ৰ চাপত প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী ! আমেৰিকাৰ ভিছা নিষেধাজ্ঞাৰ প্ৰতিশোধ নলয় : কংগ্ৰেছৰ তীৰ্যক বাক্যবাণ

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উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ জেৱাৰ বিমানবন্দৰ
নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী বিমানবন্দৰ
নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰ
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী যোগী আদিত্যনাথ
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