নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ নামেৰে জনা যাব নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰক

নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ নামেৰে জনা যাব নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰক
উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ জেৱাৰ বিমানবন্দৰৰ নাম প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ নামেৰে ৰখাৰ প্ৰস্তাৱত উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশ কেবিনেটৰ অনুমোদন ৷
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
লক্ষ্ণৌ : এতিয়াৰে পৰা নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰক ‘‘নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰ, নয়দা-জেৱাৰ’’ নামেৰে জনা যাব ৷
উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ কেবিনেটে শুকুৰবাৰে জেৱাৰস্থিত নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰক প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ নামেৰে নামকৰণৰ প্ৰস্তাৱত অনুমোদন জনায় ৷ এই কথা প্ৰকাশ কৰে উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী যোগী আদিত্যনাথে ৷
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves naming Noida International Airport after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the Noida International Airport in Jewar to the state. It is set to become the state's largest airport and, in the future, the country's biggest aviation hub. The Cabinet has therefore approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet wholeheartedly acknowledges and appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering, continuous dedication to the state." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026
কেবিনেট বৈঠকৰ অন্তত সাংবাদিকৰ আগত আদিত্যনাথে কয় যে ৰাজ্যৰ কেবিনেটে এই বিমানবন্দৰৰ বাবে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ ওচৰত কৃতজ্ঞতা প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে । উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ বাবে ই এক ডাঙৰ উপহাৰ বুলি আদিত্যনাথে অভিহিত কৰে ৷
STORY | UP's Jewar airport to be renamed after PM Modi The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. READ: https://t.co/aL2ASwJ0Xd (PTI File Photo)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026
মুখ্যমন্ত্রী যোগী আদিত্যনাথে কয়, "জেৱাৰত থকা নয়দা আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰ ৰাজ্যখনক উপহাৰ দিয়াৰ বাবে উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ মন্ত্ৰী পৰিষদে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীক কৃতজ্ঞতা জ্ঞাপন কৰিছে । ইয়াৰ নাম নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰ, নয়দা-জেৱাৰ ৰখাৰ প্ৰস্তাৱত কেবিনেটে অনুমোদন জনাইছে ।"
News Alert! UP cabinet approves proposal to name Noida International Airport in Jewar after PM Narendra Modi: CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (Image Source: Third Party) https://t.co/N5GuYF733R— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026
আদিত্যনাথে কয় যে এই বিমানবন্দৰটো উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ সৰ্ববৃহৎ বিমানবন্দৰ আৰু দেশৰ এক প্ৰধান বিমান কেন্দ্ৰ হিচাপে আত্মপ্ৰকাশ কৰিবলৈ সাজু হৈছে ।
VIDEO | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on the renaming of Noida's Jewar airport as Narendra Modi International Airport and Akhilesh Yadav's challenge to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, says, "Naming the Noida Jewar airport after Narendra Modi will certainly send a message of happiness among the people of the state and the country. It is a very good name, befitting his stature."If Akhilesh Yadav has the courage, he should contest from Ayodhya, and our Chief Minister should also contest from Ayodhya. They can then gauge their popularity against each other. Although the BJP's central parliamentary board and central election committee decide the party's tickets, I am also telling Akhilesh Yadav that he can contest from Ayodhya, Mathura or Kashi. The lotus is going to bloom in all three places and across the state." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026
উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ উপ-মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী কেশৱ প্ৰসাদ মৌৰ্যই কয়, ‘‘নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ নামত নয়দা জেৱাৰ বিমানবন্দৰৰ নামকৰণে নিশ্চিতভাৱে ৰাজ্য আৰু দেশৰ জনসাধাৰণৰ মাজত সুখৰ বাৰ্তা প্ৰেৰণ কৰিব । ই এক অতি উত্তম আৰু উপযুক্ত নাম ।’’
উল্লেখ্য যে, প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীয়ে চলিত বৰ্ষৰ ২৮ মাৰ্চত বিমানবন্দৰটো উদ্বোধন কৰাৰ পাছত ১৫ জুনত লক্ষ্ণৌৰ পৰা অহা ইণ্ডিগ’ বিমানে প্ৰথমবাৰৰ বাবে অৱতৰণ কৰিছিল ।
চুইজাৰলেণ্ডৰ জুৰিখ এয়াৰপৰ্ট ইণ্টাৰনেশ্যনেল এ জিৰ সহযোগী প্ৰতিষ্ঠান য়ামুনা ইণ্টাৰনেশ্যনেল এয়াৰপৰ্ট প্ৰাইভেট লিমিটেডে উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশ চৰকাৰৰ হৈ কাৰ্যকৰী সংস্থা নয়দা ইণ্টাৰনেশ্যনেল এয়াৰপৰ্ট লিমিটেডৰ সহযোগত এই বিমানবন্দৰটো নিৰ্মাণ কৰিছিল । এই বিমানবন্দৰটোক এছিয়াৰ ভিতৰতে আটাইতকৈ ডাঙৰ আৰু বিশ্বৰ চতুৰ্থ বৃহত্তম বিমানবন্দৰ হিচাপে বিকশিত কৰাৰ পৰিকল্পনা কৰা হৈছে ।
১১,২৮২ কোটি টকা ব্যয়ৰে নিৰ্মিত এই বিমানবন্দৰটোৰ প্ৰথম পৰ্যায়ৰ বাৰ্ষিক ক্ষমতা ১.২ কোটি যাত্ৰী আছিল, যিটো কেইবছৰমানৰ ভিতৰতে ৭ কোটিলৈ বৃদ্ধি কৰিব পৰা যাব বুলি বিভাগীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষই অনুমান কৰিছে । ইয়াত বহল পৰিসৰত বিমান পৰিচালনা কৰিব পৰা ৩৯০০ মিটাৰ ৰাণৱেৰ লগতে আধুনিক নেভিগেচন ব্যৱস্থাও আছে ।