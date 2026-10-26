ETV Bharat / bharat

পঞ্জাৱত এছইউভিত অহা বন্দুকধাৰীৰ দলে প্ৰাণ ল’লে দুই যুৱকৰ

মাজনিশা গুলীৰ শব্দ শুনি স্থানীয় লোকসকল স্বাভাৱিকতে আতংকিত হৈ পৰে ৷

OPEN FIRE IN MOGA PUNJAB
আৰক্ষীৰ দল ঘটনাস্থলীত উপস্থিত (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

মোগা(পঞ্জাব): পঞ্জাৱৰ মোগা জিলাত অচিনাক্ত বন্দুকধাৰীৰ নিৰ্বিচাৰ গুলীবৰ্ষণ ৷ দেওবাৰে নিশা এই চাঞ্চল্যকৰ ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ৷ এই ঘটনাত দুজন যুৱকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুওৱাৰ লগতে আন দুজন গুৰুতৰভাৱে আহত হয় ৷

জিলাখনৰ অংগদপুৰা অঞ্চলত এই ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ৷ মাজনিশা গুলীৰ শব্দ শুনি স্থানীয় লোকসকল স্বাভাৱিকতে আতংকিত হৈ পৰে ৷ এই ঘটনাৰ পিছতে পঞ্জাৱ আৰক্ষী সষ্টম হৈ পৰিছে ৷ আৰক্ষীয়ে অভিযুক্তক বিচাৰি অভিযান আৰম্ভ কৰিছে ৷ এই ঘটনাৰ পিছত ৰাজ্যখনৰ সুৰক্ষা সন্দৰ্ভত বহু প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন হৈছে ৷

ঘটনাৰ বিৱৰণী অনুসৰি, দেওবাৰে নিশা এখন বিপণিৰ সন্মুখত দুজন যুৱক থিয় হৈ আছিল ৷ ঠিক তেনে সময়তে এখন ক’লা ৰঙৰ এছইউভি বাহনত অহা বন্দুকধাৰীৰ এটা দলে বিপণিখনৰ সন্মুখত থকা যুৱককেইজনক উদ্দেশ্যি জধেমধে গুলীয়াবলৈ ধৰা বুলি পৰৱৰ্তী সময়ত প্ৰত্যক্ষদৰ্শীয়ে জানিবলৈ দিয়ে ৷

মুহূৰ্ততে গুলীয়ে চাৰিজনকৈ যুৱকৰ বুকু ভেদি যায় ৷ তাৰে দুজনৰ মৃত্যু ঘটাৰ বিপৰীতে আন দুজন গুৰুতৰভাৱে আহত হয় ৷ আহত দুজন সম্প্ৰতি চিকিৎসাধীন হৈ আছে ৷

স্থানীয় ৰাইজে জনোৱা মতে, বন্দুকধাৰী দলটোৱে যুৱক কেইজনক উদ্দেশ্যি প্ৰায় ১৫-২০ জাঁই গুলী চলায় ৷ নিহত যুৱকদ্বয় ক্ৰমে অংগদপুৰাৰ বাসিন্দা চাহিল আৰু গগণ বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে । ঘৰৰ সমীপৰ এখন বিপণিৰ বাহিৰত থিয় হৈ বন্ধুৰ সৈতে কথা পাতি থকা অৱস্থাত বন্দুকধাৰীৰ দলটোৱে যুৱকসকলক উদ্দেশ্যি গুলীচালনা কৰে ৷

আকস্মিকভাৱে সংঘটিত হোৱা এই গুলীচালনাৰ ঘটনাই সমগ্ৰ অঞ্চলটোতে হুৱা-দুৱাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰে ৷ গুলীৰ শব্দ শুনি তাত উপস্থিত থকা লোকসকলে যেনিয়ে-তেনিয়ে পলাবলৈ ধৰে ৷ ততালিকে আহতসকলক স্থানীয় চিকিৎসালয়ত ভৰ্তি কৰোৱা হয় ৷

অৱশ্যে পৰৱৰ্তী সময়ত দুজনৰ স্বাস্থ্যৰ অৱনতি ঘটাত তেওঁলোকক উন্নত চিকিৎসাৰ বাবে লুধিয়ানালৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হয় । মোগাৰ এখন ব্যক্তিগত চিকিৎসালয়ত এজন যুৱকৰ মৃত্যু ঘটাৰ বিপৰীতে আনজনৰ লুধিয়ানাস্থিত ডিএমচি হাস্পতালত মৃত্যু ঘটে ৷

মোগাৰ এছএছপি সৰ্তাজ সিং চাহালে এই ঘটনা নিশ্চিত কৰি আৰক্ষীয়ে বিষয়টোৰ তদন্ত কৰি থকা বুলি জানিবলৈ দিয়ে ৷ শীৰ্ষ আৰক্ষী বিষয়া চাহালে কয়, ‘‘আক্ৰমণকাৰীৰ পৰিচয়, আক্ৰমণৰ পিছফালে থকা উদ্দেশ্য, গুলীচালনাৰ কাৰণ এই মুহূৰ্ত পৰ্যন্ত জানিব পৰা হোৱা নাই । আৰক্ষীৰ তদন্ত সম্পূৰ্ণ হ’লেহে সকলো কথা পৰিস্ফুট হ’ব ৷’’

লগতে পঢ়ক: 'অৰ্ণৱ' আহি আছে ! পেপুৱা লাগিছে উত্তৰৰ পৰা দক্ষিণলৈ কেবাখনো ৰাজ্য

TAGGED:

পঞ্জাবৰ মোগা জিলাত গুলীচালনা
পঞ্জাবত গুলীচালনাত যুৱকৰ মৃত্যু
পঞ্জাব আৰক্ষী
পঞ্জাবত গুলীয়াগুলী
OPEN FIRE IN MOGA PUNJAB

Quick Links / Policies

সম্পাদকৰ পচন্দ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.