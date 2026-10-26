পঞ্জাৱত এছইউভিত অহা বন্দুকধাৰীৰ দলে প্ৰাণ ল’লে দুই যুৱকৰ
মাজনিশা গুলীৰ শব্দ শুনি স্থানীয় লোকসকল স্বাভাৱিকতে আতংকিত হৈ পৰে ৷
Published : October 26, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
মোগা(পঞ্জাব): পঞ্জাৱৰ মোগা জিলাত অচিনাক্ত বন্দুকধাৰীৰ নিৰ্বিচাৰ গুলীবৰ্ষণ ৷ দেওবাৰে নিশা এই চাঞ্চল্যকৰ ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ৷ এই ঘটনাত দুজন যুৱকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুওৱাৰ লগতে আন দুজন গুৰুতৰভাৱে আহত হয় ৷
জিলাখনৰ অংগদপুৰা অঞ্চলত এই ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ৷ মাজনিশা গুলীৰ শব্দ শুনি স্থানীয় লোকসকল স্বাভাৱিকতে আতংকিত হৈ পৰে ৷ এই ঘটনাৰ পিছতে পঞ্জাৱ আৰক্ষী সষ্টম হৈ পৰিছে ৷ আৰক্ষীয়ে অভিযুক্তক বিচাৰি অভিযান আৰম্ভ কৰিছে ৷ এই ঘটনাৰ পিছত ৰাজ্যখনৰ সুৰক্ষা সন্দৰ্ভত বহু প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন হৈছে ৷
#WATCH | Moga, Punjab | SSP Moga Sartaj Singh Chahal says, "We received information this evening regarding an incident where shots were fired, and our officers, our force, and I personally arrived at the scene immediately. We have assessed the situation. Based on the information we are receiving—and with the cooperation of the victims' families—we are taking appropriate legal action. We will ensure that the perpetrators face the strictest possible consequences. The acccused came in a black Scorpio, carried out the attack, and subsequently fled the scene. We have mobilized our teams to track the case and ensure comprehensive action is taken. Our FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is currently investigating...We will provide further details as our investigation progresses. Three to four individuals are injured; they are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital" (25.10)— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026
ঘটনাৰ বিৱৰণী অনুসৰি, দেওবাৰে নিশা এখন বিপণিৰ সন্মুখত দুজন যুৱক থিয় হৈ আছিল ৷ ঠিক তেনে সময়তে এখন ক’লা ৰঙৰ এছইউভি বাহনত অহা বন্দুকধাৰীৰ এটা দলে বিপণিখনৰ সন্মুখত থকা যুৱককেইজনক উদ্দেশ্যি জধেমধে গুলীয়াবলৈ ধৰা বুলি পৰৱৰ্তী সময়ত প্ৰত্যক্ষদৰ্শীয়ে জানিবলৈ দিয়ে ৷
মুহূৰ্ততে গুলীয়ে চাৰিজনকৈ যুৱকৰ বুকু ভেদি যায় ৷ তাৰে দুজনৰ মৃত্যু ঘটাৰ বিপৰীতে আন দুজন গুৰুতৰভাৱে আহত হয় ৷ আহত দুজন সম্প্ৰতি চিকিৎসাধীন হৈ আছে ৷
Moga, Punjab: Five youths were injured after unidentified men in a black Scorpio opened fire outside a shop in Moga’s Angadpura locality. Three injured are reportedly in critical condition, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal says, "Today evening, we received information regarding gunshots, and immediately our police force, including SHO Sahib, GOs Sahib, and I, arrived at the scene. We immediately assessed the scene, cordoned off the area, and initiated necessary action. When asked about the attackers, the official stated that they arrived in a black Scorpio vehicle according to current information. Special teams have been formed to apprehend them as soon as possible so that strict action can be taken..." (25/10/26)— IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2026
স্থানীয় ৰাইজে জনোৱা মতে, বন্দুকধাৰী দলটোৱে যুৱক কেইজনক উদ্দেশ্যি প্ৰায় ১৫-২০ জাঁই গুলী চলায় ৷ নিহত যুৱকদ্বয় ক্ৰমে অংগদপুৰাৰ বাসিন্দা চাহিল আৰু গগণ বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে । ঘৰৰ সমীপৰ এখন বিপণিৰ বাহিৰত থিয় হৈ বন্ধুৰ সৈতে কথা পাতি থকা অৱস্থাত বন্দুকধাৰীৰ দলটোৱে যুৱকসকলক উদ্দেশ্যি গুলীচালনা কৰে ৷
আকস্মিকভাৱে সংঘটিত হোৱা এই গুলীচালনাৰ ঘটনাই সমগ্ৰ অঞ্চলটোতে হুৱা-দুৱাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰে ৷ গুলীৰ শব্দ শুনি তাত উপস্থিত থকা লোকসকলে যেনিয়ে-তেনিয়ে পলাবলৈ ধৰে ৷ ততালিকে আহতসকলক স্থানীয় চিকিৎসালয়ত ভৰ্তি কৰোৱা হয় ৷
অৱশ্যে পৰৱৰ্তী সময়ত দুজনৰ স্বাস্থ্যৰ অৱনতি ঘটাত তেওঁলোকক উন্নত চিকিৎসাৰ বাবে লুধিয়ানালৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হয় । মোগাৰ এখন ব্যক্তিগত চিকিৎসালয়ত এজন যুৱকৰ মৃত্যু ঘটাৰ বিপৰীতে আনজনৰ লুধিয়ানাস্থিত ডিএমচি হাস্পতালত মৃত্যু ঘটে ৷
মোগাৰ এছএছপি সৰ্তাজ সিং চাহালে এই ঘটনা নিশ্চিত কৰি আৰক্ষীয়ে বিষয়টোৰ তদন্ত কৰি থকা বুলি জানিবলৈ দিয়ে ৷ শীৰ্ষ আৰক্ষী বিষয়া চাহালে কয়, ‘‘আক্ৰমণকাৰীৰ পৰিচয়, আক্ৰমণৰ পিছফালে থকা উদ্দেশ্য, গুলীচালনাৰ কাৰণ এই মুহূৰ্ত পৰ্যন্ত জানিব পৰা হোৱা নাই । আৰক্ষীৰ তদন্ত সম্পূৰ্ণ হ’লেহে সকলো কথা পৰিস্ফুট হ’ব ৷’’
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