মণিপুৰৰ সংগীত শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ দিল্লীত হত্যাকাণ্ডক লৈ গৰম দেশৰ ৰাজনীতি
মণিপুৰৰ সংগীত শিল্পী চংথাম বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ হত্যাকাৰীক কঠোৰৰ পৰা কঠোৰ শাস্তি দিয়াৰ দাবী, ৰাজনৈতিক মহলত প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া.. সামাজিক মাধ্য়মত প্ৰতিবাদ
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : দিল্লীৰ ছানলাইট ক'লনীৰ কিলোকৰী গাঁৱত মণিপুৰৰ ৫৪ বছৰীয়া সংগীত শিল্পী চংথাম বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ হত্যাকাণ্ডক লৈ এতিয়া চৌদিশে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়াৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ গীটাৰিষ্ট, সংগীত শিক্ষক তথা সংগীত শিল্পী সিঙৰ হত্যাকাৰীক উচিত শাস্তি প্ৰদানৰ দাবীৰে দিল্লীত ইতিমধ্যে মণিপুৰ আৰু উত্তৰ-পূবৰ ভিন্ন সংগঠনসমূহে প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰি আছে ৷
আনহাতে মঙলবাৰে বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ হত্যাকাণ্ডৰ লগত জড়িতৰ অভিযোগত সাতজনক দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰিছে ৷ মণিপুৰৰ সংগীত শিল্পী সিঙৰ হত্যাকাণ্ডক লৈ তেওঁৰ পত্নী জোষনা চঙথামে কয়,"আমি কোনো প্ৰতিশোধ নিবিচাৰো ৷ আমি বিচাৰো ন্যায় ৷ হত্যাকাৰীক উচিত শাস্তি প্ৰদান কৰিব লাগে ৷"
#WATCH | Manipur-origin musician C. Vikram Singh died after alleged physical assault by delivery executives in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
His wife, Joshna Chongtham, says, "I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham Vikram. He was my husband, my child's… pic.twitter.com/Lzees4WW0e
ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী কিৰেণ ৰিজিজুৱে কয়, "বহুত দুখজনক ঘটনা ৷ দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ইতিমধ্যে আঠজনক গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰিছে ৷ এখন ধাবাৰ কৰ্মচাৰী আৰু ডেলিভাৰী বয়ৰ সৈতে বিক্ৰম সিঙ বাক বিতণ্ডাত লিপ্ত হৈছিল ৷ তাৰ পাছতে আঠজনলোকে মিলি মাৰধৰ কৰাত বিক্ৰমৰ মৃত্যু হয় ৷ ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত দুই সপ্তাহৰ ভিতৰত অধিক শক্তিশালীভাবে চাৰ্জশ্বিট দাখিল কৰিব আৰক্ষীয়ে ৷"
VIDEO | On death of a musician from Manipur after altercation in Delhi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) says, " it is a very sad incident, vikram singh from manipur, who was a musician, he got into altercation with few delivery boys, workers of a 'dhaba', after the… pic.twitter.com/oscV3ifeIO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"অপৰাধীসকল ভিন্ন ৰাজ্যৰ লোক আছিল ৷ সেয়ে পলায়নৰ চেষ্টা কৰিছিল যদিও আৰক্ষীয়ে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰিবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে ৷ ঘটনাক লৈ বিভাজনৰ ৰাজনীতি কৰিব নাগালে ৷ সকলো ভাৰতীয় লোক, সেয়ে নিৰাপত্তাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত কোনো আপোচ কৰা নহ'ব ৷"
কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী জ্যোতিৰাদিত্য সিন্ধিয়াই কয়, "সংগীত শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ সৈতে হোৱা ঘটনা অতি দুখজনক ৷ উত্তৰ-পূবৰ প্ৰতিজন লোকৰ নিৰাপত্তাক লৈ কোনো কাৰণত আপোচ কৰা নহ'ব ৷"
The tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur is deeply distressing.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 8, 2026
The safety and dignity of every person from the Northeast is non-negotiable. I urge the Delhi Police to ensure swift action and a thorough investigation, and that those responsible face the…
ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় কংগ্ৰেছৰ সভাপতি মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গেয়ে কয়, "শিক্ষাৰ্থীৰ বাবে নিৰাপদ নহয়, মহিলাসকলে প্ৰতিদিনে নিৰ্যাতনৰ সন্মুখীন হয়, উত্তৰ-পূবৰ বাসিন্দাৰ সৈতে বৈষম্যৰ স্বীকাৰ হয়, দলিত, আদিৱাসী আৰু সংখ্যালঘু সকল অসুৰক্ষিত দিল্লীত ৷ গৃহমন্ত্ৰী শ্বাহৰ তত্বাৱধানত, দিল্লী এক অপৰাধৰ ৰাজধানী হৈ পৰিছে ৷ মণিপুৰৰ বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ সৈতে যি ঘটনা হ'ল সেয়া নিন্দনীয় ৷"
The merciless lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a well-known musician from Manipur, by a mob is yet another chilling reminder of the utter lawlessness under the BJP.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 8, 2026
Students are unsafe. Women face atrocities every day. People from Northeast India face discrimination.… pic.twitter.com/uGfjNCYvbn
কংগ্ৰেছ সাংসদ প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধীয়ে কয়, "বিক্ৰম সিঙক যি দৰে হত্যা কৰা হ'ল সেয়া দেশৰ বাবে অতি দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷ এনে ঘটনাক নিন্দা প্ৰকাশ কৰিছো ৷ দোষীয়ে যাতে উপযুক্ত শাস্তি পায় তাৰ বাবে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ব্যৱস্থা লোৱা উচিত ৷"
The senseless murder of renowned musician from Manipur, Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, in the heart of Delhi is a national shame. He was brutally beaten and murdered only for asking some people to make less noise.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 8, 2026
Is this what it’s come to? Is there no safety for a young father…
কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা পৱন খেড়াই কয়," মণিপুৰটো সুৰক্ষিত নহয়, দিল্লীটো মণিপুৰৰ লোক সুৰক্ষিত নহয় ৷ মণিপুৰৰ ঘটনা আৰু দিল্লীৰ ঘটনাক লৈ মুখ খুলিব নে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীয়ে ?"
When will people from Manipur finally feel safe?— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) September 8, 2026
They are not safe in Manipur.
They are not even safe in Delhi.
Will the Prime Minister finally open his mouth about the violence and insecurity faced by the people of Manipur? https://t.co/Q6iRaLZhFa
প্ৰদেশ কংগ্ৰেছৰ সভাপতি তথা সাংসদ গৌৰৱ গগৈয়ে কয়, "তেওঁৰ আত্মাই শান্তি লাভ কৰক ৷ বিক্ৰমে ন্যায় যাতে পায় তাৰে কামনা কৰিছো ৷"
“He (Chongtham Vikram Singh) was a humble soul with no ego, no animosity, just a peaceful soul who loved music. He was one of those rare people who would do it all, yet receive acknowledgement from almost no one.” quote from a friend.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 8, 2026
Rest in peace. May you get justice. The… https://t.co/TQP2JeltGk
মেঘালয়ৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী কনৰাড চাংমায়ে কয়, "উত্তৰ পূৱৰ লোকৰ বাবে এয়া অতি দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷ দিল্লীত নৃসংশ ভাবে মণিপুৰৰ শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙক যিদৰে হত্যা কৰিলে সেয়া অতি দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷"
Disturbed by the assault incident that led to the tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur in Delhi.— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 8, 2026
This incident has once again reopened the painful wounds of atrocities faced by people from the North East in the capital.
Call upon the authorities and…
মণিপুৰৰ প্ৰাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী এন বিৰেন সিঙে সোমবাৰৰ পৰা এই বিষয়ত সক্ৰিয়তাৰে সামাজিক মাধ্য়মত মন্তব্য় কৰি আছে ৷
Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer, Shri Chongtham Vikram Singh, and deeply concerned by the incident in which he was allegedly assaulted near his residence in southeast Delhi.— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 7, 2026
Shri Vikram Singh’s invaluable… pic.twitter.com/MH49Pcdh8A
তেওঁ কয়,"দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনকভাবে মণিপুৰৰ অতি জনপ্ৰিয় শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙক হত্যা কৰা ঘটনা দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷ তেওঁৰ সৃষ্টি সদায় মণিপুৰৰ লোকে মনত ৰাখিব ৷ কিন্তু তেওঁক যি দৰে হত্যা কৰা হ'ল তাৰ বাবে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে কঠোৰ ব্যৱস্থা ল'ব লাগে ৷"
লগতে পঢ়ক: দিল্লীত মণিপুৰৰ সংগীত শিল্পীক হত্যাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে উত্তৰ-পূবৰ সংগঠনৰ প্ৰতিবাদ