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মণিপুৰৰ সংগীত শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ দিল্লীত হত্যাকাণ্ডক লৈ গৰম দেশৰ ৰাজনীতি

মণিপুৰৰ সংগীত শিল্পী চংথাম বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ হত্যাকাৰীক কঠোৰৰ পৰা কঠোৰ শাস্তি দিয়াৰ দাবী, ৰাজনৈতিক মহলত প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া.. সামাজিক মাধ্য়মত প্ৰতিবাদ

Vikram Singh murder reaction
শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ হত্যাকাণ্ডক লৈ গৰম দেশৰ ৰাজনীতি (ETV Bharat Assam)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST

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হায়দৰাবাদ : দিল্লীৰ ছানলাইট ক'লনীৰ কিলোকৰী গাঁৱত মণিপুৰৰ ৫৪ বছৰীয়া সংগীত শিল্পী চংথাম বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ হত্যাকাণ্ডক লৈ এতিয়া চৌদিশে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়াৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ গীটাৰিষ্ট, সংগীত শিক্ষক তথা সংগীত শিল্পী সিঙৰ হত্যাকাৰীক উচিত শাস্তি প্ৰদানৰ দাবীৰে দিল্লীত ইতিমধ্যে মণিপুৰ আৰু উত্তৰ-পূবৰ ভিন্ন সংগঠনসমূহে প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰি আছে ৷

আনহাতে মঙলবাৰে বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ হত্যাকাণ্ডৰ লগত জড়িতৰ অভিযোগত সাতজনক দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰিছে ৷ মণিপুৰৰ সংগীত শিল্পী সিঙৰ হত্যাকাণ্ডক লৈ তেওঁৰ পত্নী জোষনা চঙথামে কয়,"আমি কোনো প্ৰতিশোধ নিবিচাৰো ৷ আমি বিচাৰো ন্যায় ৷ হত্যাকাৰীক উচিত শাস্তি প্ৰদান কৰিব লাগে ৷"

ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী কিৰেণ ৰিজিজুৱে কয়, "বহুত দুখজনক ঘটনা ৷ দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ইতিমধ্যে আঠজনক গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰিছে ৷ এখন ধাবাৰ কৰ্মচাৰী আৰু ডেলিভাৰী বয়ৰ সৈতে বিক্ৰম সিঙ বাক বিতণ্ডাত লিপ্ত হৈছিল ৷ তাৰ পাছতে আঠজনলোকে মিলি মাৰধৰ কৰাত বিক্ৰমৰ মৃত্যু হয় ৷ ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত দুই সপ্তাহৰ ভিতৰত অধিক শক্তিশালীভাবে চাৰ্জশ্বিট দাখিল কৰিব আৰক্ষীয়ে ৷"

তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"অপৰাধীসকল ভিন্ন ৰাজ্যৰ লোক আছিল ৷ সেয়ে পলায়নৰ চেষ্টা কৰিছিল যদিও আৰক্ষীয়ে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰিবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে ৷ ঘটনাক লৈ বিভাজনৰ ৰাজনীতি কৰিব নাগালে ৷ সকলো ভাৰতীয় লোক, সেয়ে নিৰাপত্তাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত কোনো আপোচ কৰা নহ'ব ৷"

কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী জ্যোতিৰাদিত্য সিন্ধিয়াই কয়, "সংগীত শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ সৈতে হোৱা ঘটনা অতি দুখজনক ৷ উত্তৰ-পূবৰ প্ৰতিজন লোকৰ নিৰাপত্তাক লৈ কোনো কাৰণত আপোচ কৰা নহ'ব ৷"

ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় কংগ্ৰেছৰ সভাপতি মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গেয়ে কয়, "শিক্ষাৰ্থীৰ বাবে নিৰাপদ নহয়, মহিলাসকলে প্ৰতিদিনে নিৰ্যাতনৰ সন্মুখীন হয়, উত্তৰ-পূবৰ বাসিন্দাৰ সৈতে বৈষম্যৰ স্বীকাৰ হয়, দলিত, আদিৱাসী আৰু সংখ্যালঘু সকল অসুৰক্ষিত দিল্লীত ৷ গৃহমন্ত্ৰী শ্বাহৰ তত্বাৱধানত, দিল্লী এক অপৰাধৰ ৰাজধানী হৈ পৰিছে ৷ মণিপুৰৰ বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ সৈতে যি ঘটনা হ'ল সেয়া নিন্দনীয় ৷"

কংগ্ৰেছ সাংসদ প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধীয়ে কয়, "বিক্ৰম সিঙক যি দৰে হত্যা কৰা হ'ল সেয়া দেশৰ বাবে অতি দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷ এনে ঘটনাক নিন্দা প্ৰকাশ কৰিছো ৷ দোষীয়ে যাতে উপযুক্ত শাস্তি পায় তাৰ বাবে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ব্যৱস্থা লোৱা উচিত ৷"

কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা পৱন খেড়াই কয়," মণিপুৰটো সুৰক্ষিত নহয়, দিল্লীটো মণিপুৰৰ লোক সুৰক্ষিত নহয় ৷ মণিপুৰৰ ঘটনা আৰু দিল্লীৰ ঘটনাক লৈ মুখ খুলিব নে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীয়ে ?"

প্ৰদেশ কংগ্ৰেছৰ সভাপতি তথা সাংসদ গৌৰৱ গগৈয়ে কয়, "তেওঁৰ আত্মাই শান্তি লাভ কৰক ৷ বিক্ৰমে ন্যায় যাতে পায় তাৰে কামনা কৰিছো ৷"

মেঘালয়ৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী কনৰাড চাংমায়ে কয়, "উত্তৰ পূৱৰ লোকৰ বাবে এয়া অতি দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷ দিল্লীত নৃসংশ ভাবে মণিপুৰৰ শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙক যিদৰে হত্যা কৰিলে সেয়া অতি দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷"

মণিপুৰৰ প্ৰাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী এন বিৰেন সিঙে সোমবাৰৰ পৰা এই বিষয়ত সক্ৰিয়তাৰে সামাজিক মাধ্য়মত মন্তব্য় কৰি আছে ৷

তেওঁ কয়,"দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনকভাবে মণিপুৰৰ অতি জনপ্ৰিয় শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙক হত্যা কৰা ঘটনা দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷ তেওঁৰ সৃষ্টি সদায় মণিপুৰৰ লোকে মনত ৰাখিব ৷ কিন্তু তেওঁক যি দৰে হত্যা কৰা হ'ল তাৰ বাবে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে কঠোৰ ব্যৱস্থা ল'ব লাগে ৷"

লগতে পঢ়ক: দিল্লীত মণিপুৰৰ সংগীত শিল্পীক হত্যাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে উত্তৰ-পূবৰ সংগঠনৰ প্ৰতিবাদ

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শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিং
শিল্পী বিক্ৰম সিঙৰ হত্যাকাণ্ড
মন্ত্ৰী কিৰেণ ৰিজিজু
দিল্লী আৰক্ষী
VIKRAM SINGH FROM MANIPUR

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