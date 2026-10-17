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সপ্তমীৰ নিশা পূজা মণ্ডপত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা, বহু লোকৰ মৃত্যুৰ আশংকা, ৩৫ জনক চিকিৎসালয়ত ভৰ্তি

পশ্চিমবংগৰ এটা পূজামণ্ডপত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা, প্ৰাথমিক তথ্য অনুসৰি ৩৫ জনক চিকিৎসালয়ত ভৰ্তি কৰা হৈছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷

West Bengal A stampede-like situation
পূজা মণ্ডপত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা, বহু লোকৰ মৃত্যুৰ আশংকা (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 17, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
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হায়দৰাবাদ : মহাসপ্তমীৰ দিনাই পশ্চিমবংগত সংঘটিত হৈছে পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা ৷ প্ৰাথমিক তথ্য অনুসৰি বহু লোকৰ মৃত্যু হোৱাৰ আংশকা কৰা হৈছে আৰু আহতৰ সংখ্যা প্ৰায় ৩৫ জন লোক আহত হোৱা বুলি সন্দেহ কৰা হৈছে ৷ এই তথ্য বৰ্তমানো নিশ্চিত হোৱা নাই...

ঘটনা অনুসৰি, শনিবাৰে নিশা চোৰবাগান সৰ্বজনীন পূজামণ্ডপত পদপিষ্ট হোৱা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷ তথ্য অনুসৰি, ৩৫ জন লোকক ঘটনাস্থলীৰ পৰা উদ্ধাৰ কৰি চিকিৎসালয়লৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷ ঘটনাস্থলীত কলকাতা আৰক্ষীৰ উচ্চপদস্থ বিষয়াসকল উপস্থিত হৈছে তদন্ত আৰম্ভ কৰিছে ৷

এটা সূত্ৰৰ দাবী কৰা অনুসৰি, ভিৰৰ মাজতে কেইবাজনো লোকে একেলগে চিঞৰি উঠিছিল যে পেণ্ডেল জুই লাগিছে । তাৰ বাবেই হেঁচা-ঠেলাৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছিল ৷ অৱশ্যে সেয়াই পদপিষ্ট হোৱাৰ একমাত্ৰ কাৰণ হয়নে নহয় সেয়া এতিয়াও স্পষ্ট হোৱা নাই । আৰক্ষীৰ তৰফৰ পৰা এতিয়াও আনুষ্ঠানিকভাৱে কোনো বিবৃতি দিয়া হোৱা নাই ।

ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কলকাতা আৰক্ষীৰ অতিৰিক্ত আৰক্ষী আয়ুক্ত কুণাল আগৰৱালাই কয়, "শনিবাৰে সন্ধিয়া প্ৰায় ৭:৪০ বজাত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ মাজত পেণ্ডেলত বহুত ভিৰ হৈছিল ৷ যাৰ বাবে সাৰদা পাৰ্ক (চোৰবাগান) পূজা মণ্ডপৰ প্ৰস্থান দ্বাৰত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা ঘটে । আহত সকলক চিকিৎসালয়লৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে ৷ ঘটনাস্থলীলৈ অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনী, কলকাতা আৰক্ষী, দুৰ্যোগ প্ৰশমন বাহিনী আৰু চিকিৎসকৰ দল প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে । বৰ্তমান পূজা মণ্ডপটো বন্ধ ৰখা হৈছে ।"

এই ঘটনাৰ বাবে লালবজাৰত আৰক্ষীয়ে নিয়ন্ত্ৰণ কক্ষ খোলা হৈছে । টোল ফ্ৰী নম্বৰ 1800 345 5678 আৰু লেণ্ডলাইন নম্বৰ 033 2214 1310। জৰুৰীকালীন প্ৰয়োজনত পোনপটীয়াকৈ যোগাযোগ কৰিবলৈ আৰক্ষী প্ৰশাসনে আহ্বান জনাইছে ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক: SIR, মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগৰ পদত্যাগৰ দাবীত পুনৰ দিল্লী কঁপাব কংগ্ৰেছে

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পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা
পশ্চিমবংগত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা
দুৰ্গা পূজা
কলকাতা আৰক্ষী
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