সপ্তমীৰ নিশা পূজা মণ্ডপত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা, বহু লোকৰ মৃত্যুৰ আশংকা, ৩৫ জনক চিকিৎসালয়ত ভৰ্তি

সপ্তমীৰ নিশা পূজা মণ্ডপত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা, বহু লোকৰ মৃত্যুৰ আশংকা, ৩৫ জনক চিকিৎসালয়ত ভৰ্তি
পশ্চিমবংগৰ এটা পূজামণ্ডপত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা, প্ৰাথমিক তথ্য অনুসৰি ৩৫ জনক চিকিৎসালয়ত ভৰ্তি কৰা হৈছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷
Published : October 17, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : মহাসপ্তমীৰ দিনাই পশ্চিমবংগত সংঘটিত হৈছে পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা ৷ প্ৰাথমিক তথ্য অনুসৰি বহু লোকৰ মৃত্যু হোৱাৰ আংশকা কৰা হৈছে আৰু আহতৰ সংখ্যা প্ৰায় ৩৫ জন লোক আহত হোৱা বুলি সন্দেহ কৰা হৈছে ৷ এই তথ্য বৰ্তমানো নিশ্চিত হোৱা নাই...
ঘটনা অনুসৰি, শনিবাৰে নিশা চোৰবাগান সৰ্বজনীন পূজামণ্ডপত পদপিষ্ট হোৱা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷ তথ্য অনুসৰি, ৩৫ জন লোকক ঘটনাস্থলীৰ পৰা উদ্ধাৰ কৰি চিকিৎসালয়লৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷ ঘটনাস্থলীত কলকাতা আৰক্ষীৰ উচ্চপদস্থ বিষয়াসকল উপস্থিত হৈছে তদন্ত আৰম্ভ কৰিছে ৷
#WATCH | North Kolkata, West Bengal | A stampede-like situation was reported at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal. The injured were shifted to the hospital. More details awaited. https://t.co/EZm78mo5mN— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
এটা সূত্ৰৰ দাবী কৰা অনুসৰি, ভিৰৰ মাজতে কেইবাজনো লোকে একেলগে চিঞৰি উঠিছিল যে পেণ্ডেল জুই লাগিছে । তাৰ বাবেই হেঁচা-ঠেলাৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছিল ৷ অৱশ্যে সেয়াই পদপিষ্ট হোৱাৰ একমাত্ৰ কাৰণ হয়নে নহয় সেয়া এতিয়াও স্পষ্ট হোৱা নাই । আৰক্ষীৰ তৰফৰ পৰা এতিয়াও আনুষ্ঠানিকভাৱে কোনো বিবৃতি দিয়া হোৱা নাই ।
Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede incident | Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "I have spoken with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding this incident. I will postpone all my scheduled programs in West Bengal for tomorrow and visit the hospital to meet the injured..." "I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and extend my condolences to their families. The administration is providing all possible medical assistance to those injured. I will postpone all my scheduled programs in West Bengal for tomorrow and visit the hospital to meet the injured. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those who have been hurt"— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কলকাতা আৰক্ষীৰ অতিৰিক্ত আৰক্ষী আয়ুক্ত কুণাল আগৰৱালাই কয়, "শনিবাৰে সন্ধিয়া প্ৰায় ৭:৪০ বজাত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ মাজত পেণ্ডেলত বহুত ভিৰ হৈছিল ৷ যাৰ বাবে সাৰদা পাৰ্ক (চোৰবাগান) পূজা মণ্ডপৰ প্ৰস্থান দ্বাৰত পদপিষ্টৰ ঘটনা ঘটে । আহত সকলক চিকিৎসালয়লৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে ৷ ঘটনাস্থলীলৈ অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনী, কলকাতা আৰক্ষী, দুৰ্যোগ প্ৰশমন বাহিনী আৰু চিকিৎসকৰ দল প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে । বৰ্তমান পূজা মণ্ডপটো বন্ধ ৰখা হৈছে ।"
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "A very unfortunate incident has occurred at the Chor Bagan Puja in North Kolkata. The process of bringing some of the devotees who were there to the Medical College is ongoing. How this incident happened or why, all that comes later, but our priority is to save people. We request the police administration; our workers are cooperating. The number of medical staff in hospitals should be increased... We are cooperating with the police. Relief and rescue operations still need to be carried out inside the pandal... We are keeping an eye on the situation. This is a very unfortunate incident during the Puja time." (Source: Self Made)— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
এই ঘটনাৰ বাবে লালবজাৰত আৰক্ষীয়ে নিয়ন্ত্ৰণ কক্ষ খোলা হৈছে । টোল ফ্ৰী নম্বৰ 1800 345 5678 আৰু লেণ্ডলাইন নম্বৰ 033 2214 1310। জৰুৰীকালীন প্ৰয়োজনত পোনপটীয়াকৈ যোগাযোগ কৰিবলৈ আৰক্ষী প্ৰশাসনে আহ্বান জনাইছে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: SIR, মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগৰ পদত্যাগৰ দাবীত পুনৰ দিল্লী কঁপাব কংগ্ৰেছে