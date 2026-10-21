আশুতোষ-সৌৰভ : কনাট প্লেচ থানাত ৰুজু গোচৰৰ তদন্ত ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ
চিজেপি নেতা সৌৰভ দাস আৰু আশুতোষ ৰাংকাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ৰুজু হোৱা দুয়োটা গোচৰৰ তদন্ত ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চক অৰ্পণ কৰিছে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ।
Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী : ক’কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টীৰ নেতা আশুতোষ ৰাংকা আৰু সৌৰভ দাসৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ৰুজু হোৱা এটা গোচৰ তদন্তৰ বাবে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ কৰিছে । যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত অনাধিকাৰ প্ৰৱেশৰ গোচৰটোৰ পাছতে কনাট প্লেচ থানাত ৰুজু হোৱা গোচৰটোও মঙলবাৰে ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ কৰা হৈছিল ।
জানিব পৰা মতে, ৰাংকা আৰু দাসৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ভাৰতীয় ন্যায় সংহিতাৰ ২২৩এ (ৰাজহুৱা কৰ্মচাৰীয়ে যথাযথভাৱে জাৰি কৰা আদেশ অমান্য), ৩৩২ (অপৰাধৰ উদ্দেশ্যৰে কোনো ঠাইত অবৈধভাৱে প্ৰৱেশ) আৰু ৬১(২) (অপৰাধমূলক ষড়যন্ত্ৰ) ধাৰাত কনাট প্লেচ থানাত গোচৰ ৰুজু কৰা হৈছিল ।
STORY | Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP's Das, Ranka to Crime Branch Delhi Police has transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch, sources said. The Crime Branch will now investigate two cases against the CJP leaders. The other case linked to Das and Ranka allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area was transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday. According to Delhi Police, on October 13, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site, by trespassing through private premises. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and tried to stop them. All 14 people were detained, and two FIRs were registered. Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14 by a Special Executive Magistrate for breaching peace bonds. Their judicial custody was extended by two days on Monday.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026
উল্লেখ্য যে, ক’কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টীৰ সহ আহ্বায়ক আশুতোষ ৰাংকা আৰু সৌৰভ দাসৰ যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত অনাধিকাৰ প্ৰৱেশৰ গোচৰটো সোমবাৰে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ কৰিছিল ৷ দিল্লী আৰক্ষীৰ এক সূত্ৰই এই কথা প্ৰকাশ কৰিছিল ৷ তথ্য মতে, ১৩ অক্টোবৰত এই দুয়োটা গোচৰে পঞ্জীয়ন হৈছিল ৷
STORY | Delhi Police transfers second case against Das, Ranka to Crime Branch Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch, sources said. READ: https://t.co/WlTqpEWX63 https://t.co/LX2r450Utc— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2026
দিল্লী আৰক্ষীৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি, ১৩ অক্টোবৰত আশুতোষ ৰাংকা, সৌৰভ দাস আৰু অন্যান্য চিজেপিৰ সদস্যসকল যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত উপস্থিত হৈছিল । নিৰ্দিষ্ট প্ৰতিবাদস্থলীৰ তালিকাৰ পৰা যন্তৰ-মন্তৰক আঁতৰাই দিয়াৰ পিছতে তেওঁলোক উপস্থিত হোৱাত আৰক্ষীয়ে তেওঁলোকক প্ৰৱেশত বাধা দিয়াৰ চেষ্টা চলাইছিল ।
STORY | Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP's Das, Ranka to Crime Branch Delhi Police has transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch, sources said. The Crime Branch will now investigate two cases against the CJP leaders. The other case linked to Das and Ranka allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area was transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday. READ: https://t.co/PgPPxk3D6H— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026
আৰক্ষীৰ অভিযোগ যে তেওঁলোকে এক ব্যক্তিগত চৌহদৰ মাজেৰে যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত প্ৰৱেশ কৰি বেৰিকেড পাৰ হৈ গৈছিল । এই প্ৰতিবাদৰ সময়তে আৰক্ষীয়ে মুঠ ১৪ জন লোকক আটক কৰে আৰু ঘটনা সন্দৰ্ভত দুটা গোচৰ ৰুজু কৰা হয় ।
STORY | Delhi Police transfers trespassing case against CJP leaders to Crime Branch unit Delhi Police on Monday transferred the trespassing case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to its Crime Branch unit, shortly after their judicial custody was extended by two days, according to police sources. READ: https://t.co/btUfGQsdom— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026
ইয়াৰ পাছত ১৪ অক্টোবৰত তেওঁলোকক বিশেষ কাৰ্যবাহী দণ্ডাধীশৰ আগত হাজিৰ কৰা হয় আৰু আদালতে দুয়োকে পাঁচদিনৰ ন্যায়িক জিম্মালৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰিছিল ৷ ১৯ অক্টোবৰত বিশেষ কাৰ্যবাহী দণ্ডাধীশে তেওঁলোকৰ জিম্মা আৰু দুদিনৰ বাবে বৃদ্ধি কৰে । দুয়োজন বৰ্তমান তিহাৰ কাৰাগাৰত আছে ।