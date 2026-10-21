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আশুতোষ-সৌৰভ : কনাট প্লেচ থানাত ৰুজু গোচৰৰ তদন্ত ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ

চিজেপি নেতা সৌৰভ দাস আৰু আশুতোষ ৰাংকাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ৰুজু হোৱা দুয়োটা গোচৰৰ তদন্ত ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চক অৰ্পণ কৰিছে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ।

Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka
আশুতোষ ৰাংকা আৰু সৌৰভ দাস (File photo : ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
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নতুন দিল্লী : ক’কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টীৰ নেতা আশুতোষ ৰাংকা আৰু সৌৰভ দাসৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ৰুজু হোৱা এটা গোচৰ তদন্তৰ বাবে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ কৰিছে । যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত অনাধিকাৰ প্ৰৱেশৰ গোচৰটোৰ পাছতে কনাট প্লেচ থানাত ৰুজু হোৱা গোচৰটোও মঙলবাৰে ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ কৰা হৈছিল ।

জানিব পৰা মতে, ৰাংকা আৰু দাসৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ভাৰতীয় ন্যায় সংহিতাৰ ২২৩এ (ৰাজহুৱা কৰ্মচাৰীয়ে যথাযথভাৱে জাৰি কৰা আদেশ অমান্য), ৩৩২ (অপৰাধৰ উদ্দেশ্যৰে কোনো ঠাইত অবৈধভাৱে প্ৰৱেশ) আৰু ৬১(২) (অপৰাধমূলক ষড়যন্ত্ৰ) ধাৰাত কনাট প্লেচ থানাত গোচৰ ৰুজু কৰা হৈছিল ।

উল্লেখ্য যে, ক’কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টীৰ সহ আহ্বায়ক আশুতোষ ৰাংকা আৰু সৌৰভ দাসৰ যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত অনাধিকাৰ প্ৰৱেশৰ গোচৰটো সোমবাৰে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ কৰিছিল ৷ দিল্লী আৰক্ষীৰ এক সূত্ৰই এই কথা প্ৰকাশ কৰিছিল ৷ তথ্য মতে, ১৩ অক্টোবৰত এই দুয়োটা গোচৰে পঞ্জীয়ন হৈছিল ৷

দিল্লী আৰক্ষীৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি, ১৩ অক্টোবৰত আশুতোষ ৰাংকা, সৌৰভ দাস আৰু অন্যান্য চিজেপিৰ সদস্যসকল যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত উপস্থিত হৈছিল । নিৰ্দিষ্ট প্ৰতিবাদস্থলীৰ তালিকাৰ পৰা যন্তৰ-মন্তৰক আঁতৰাই দিয়াৰ পিছতে তেওঁলোক উপস্থিত হোৱাত আৰক্ষীয়ে তেওঁলোকক প্ৰৱেশত বাধা দিয়াৰ চেষ্টা চলাইছিল ।

আৰক্ষীৰ অভিযোগ যে তেওঁলোকে এক ব্যক্তিগত চৌহদৰ মাজেৰে যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত প্ৰৱেশ কৰি বেৰিকেড পাৰ হৈ গৈছিল । এই প্ৰতিবাদৰ সময়তে আৰক্ষীয়ে মুঠ ১৪ জন লোকক আটক কৰে আৰু ঘটনা সন্দৰ্ভত দুটা গোচৰ ৰুজু কৰা হয় ।

ইয়াৰ পাছত ১৪ অক্টোবৰত তেওঁলোকক বিশেষ কাৰ্যবাহী দণ্ডাধীশৰ আগত হাজিৰ কৰা হয় আৰু আদালতে দুয়োকে পাঁচদিনৰ ন্যায়িক জিম্মালৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰিছিল ৷ ১৯ অক্টোবৰত বিশেষ কাৰ্যবাহী দণ্ডাধীশে তেওঁলোকৰ জিম্মা আৰু দুদিনৰ বাবে বৃদ্ধি কৰে । দুয়োজন বৰ্তমান তিহাৰ কাৰাগাৰত আছে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক : আশুতোষ-সৌৰভৰ ন্যায়িক জিম্মা বৃদ্ধি; যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত ক’কৰোচ্ছৰ অনাধিকাৰ প্ৰৱেশৰ গোচৰৰ তদন্ত ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চলৈ হস্তান্তৰ

লগতে পঢ়ক : দশেৰাত ৰাৱণৰ লগতে জ্বলিল ৰাহুল গান্ধী, অভিজিৎ দীপকে, নেহা ব’ৰা, ধ্ৰুৱ ৰাথীৰ পুত্তলিকা

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ক’কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টী
যন্তৰ মন্তৰত প্ৰতিবাদ
কন’ট প্লেচ থানাত ৰুজু
ক্ৰাইম ব্ৰাঞ্চ
SOURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA

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