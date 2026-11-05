দিল্লীত নিৰ্মীয়মান তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহি দুজনৰ মৃত্যু, উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান অব্যাহত

দিল্লীত নিৰ্মীয়মান তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহি দুজনৰ মৃত্যু, উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান অব্যাহত
পুৰণি দিল্লীৰ চাৱৰী বজাৰৰ সমীপৰ পাভালন অঞ্চলত নিৰ্মাণৰত এটা তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহি কেবাজনো লোকৰ মৃত্যু ৷
Published : November 5, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST|
Updated : November 5, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী : ৰাজধানী দিল্লীত ইটোৰ পাছত সিটোকৈ অট্টালিকা খহি পৰাৰ ঘটনা সঘনাই বাতৰিৰ শিৰোনাম দখল কৰি আহিছে ৷ শেহতীয়া খবৰ অনুসৰি, পুনৰ আন এটা অট্টালিকা খহি পৰাৰ ঘটনা পোহৰলৈ আহিছে ৷ সংবাদ সংস্থা PTI-এ উল্লেখ কৰা মতে, বৃহস্পতিবাৰে পুৱা পুৰণি দিল্লীৰ চাৱৰী বজাৰৰ সমীপৰ পাভালন অঞ্চলত নিৰ্মাণৰত এটা তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহি পৰে । চাৱৰী বজাৰৰ মেট্ৰ’ ষ্টেচনৰ বিপৰীতে থকা শ্বীশ মহল গালী সত্তাৰাত পুৱা প্ৰায় ১০:১৫ বজাত এই ঘটনাটো সংঘটিত হয় ।
এই ঘটনাৰ ফলত দুজন লোক মৃত্যু হোৱাৰ তথ্য লাভ কৰা গৈছে ৷ এই ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ তলত আন কেবাজনো লোক আবদ্ধ হৈ পৰাৰ আশংকা কৰা হৈছে ।
দিল্লী অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীৰ বিষয়াসকলে জনোৱা মতে, এই খবৰ লাভ কৰাৰ পাছতে ঘটনাস্থলীলৈ তিনিটা পানীৰ টেংকাৰ, এখন দ্ৰুত সঁহাৰি বাহন, আৰু এটা ইণ্ডিডেণ্ট ৰেচপন্স টিমকে ধৰি ছটা জৰুৰীকালীন ইউনিটক প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে । ইতিমধ্যে ঘটনাস্থলীত কেবাজনো জ্যেষ্ঠ বিষয়া উপস্থিত আছে ।
A three-storey building under construction collapsed in the Paiwalan area near Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning. The incident was reported at around 10:15 am from Gali Sattara, Sheesh Mahal, opposite Chawri Bazaar Metro Station. Some people are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure. Six emergency units, including three water tenders, a water bowser, a quick response vehicle and an incident response team, were deployed. Senior officers are at the site. More details are awaited: DFS— IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2026
ডি কে ৰয়ে নামৰ এজন বিষয়াই কয়, ‘‘নিৰ্মাণৰত তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকাটো খহি পৰাৰ ফলত সম্ভৱতঃ কেবাজনো লোক ইয়াৰ ভিতৰত আবদ্ধ হৈ আছে । ইতিমধ্যে উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান চলাই থকা হৈছে ৷’’
STORY | Several feared trapped after three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday, with several people feared trapped under the debris, officials said. READ: https://t.co/IFDeGf7sKC— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2026
প্ৰত্যক্ষদৰ্শী মহম্মদ নইমে কয়, "এই ঘটনাটো প্ৰায় ৯ বা ৯:৩০ বজাত সংঘটিত হৈছিল । তেতিয়া আমি বিচনাতে আছিলো ৷ কিবা এটা ডাঙৰকৈ খহি পৰা যেন শব্দ শুনিবলৈ পালো। আমি সকলোৱে লগে লগে বাহিৰলৈ আহি দেখো আমাৰ ঘৰৰ কাষতে নিৰ্মাণ কৰা ঘৰটো ভাঙি গৈছে । ইতিমধ্যে সেই ঘৰটোত তিনি-চাৰিখন ছাদ দিয়া হৈছিল ।’’
#WATCH | Delhi: An eye-witness Mohd Nayeem says, "This happened around 9:00 or 9:30. We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realized it was the house being built next door. Three or four lintels had already been cast, and they all collapsed at once. One of the injured laborers said there were about three or four people there. We saw a body being taken out. This building was under construction for the last 3-4 months..."— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2026
মহম্মদ নইমে আৰু কয়, ‘‘আহত এজন শ্ৰমিকে কোৱা মতে, ধ্বংসাৱশেৰ সময়ত তাত তিনি-চাৰিজন লোক উপস্থিত আছিল, য’ৰ পৰা ইতিমধ্যে এটা মৃতদেহ বাহিৰলৈ উলিয়াই আনিবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে ৷ এই খহি পৰা অট্টালিকাটো তিনি-চাৰি মাহৰ পৰা বনাই থকা হৈছিল ৷’’
দিল্লী চৰকাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে অভিযোগ সৌৰভ ভৰদ্বাজৰ
ঘটনা সন্দৰ্ভত আপ নেতা সৌৰভ ভৰদ্বাজে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰে । তেওঁ কয়, ‘‘চাৱৰী বজাৰ/চান্দনী চকত আন এটা তিনিমহলীয়া অট্টালিকা ভাহি পৰে ৷ ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ তলত কেবাজনো লোক আবদ্ধ হৈ পৰাৰ আশংকা কৰা হৈছে । ৰেখা গুপ্তাৰ চৰকাৰ আৰু MCD-এ একাধিকবাৰ দিল্লীৰ সকলো অট্টালিকাৰ সুৰক্ষা সম্পৰ্কত অডিট কৰিছে, তথাপিও অট্টালিকাসমূহ এতিয়াও ভাঙি আছে । কিয় ?’’
Breaking: Another 3-storey building collapses at Chawri Bazaar/Chandni Chowk. Many feared trapped under debris. Rekha Gupta's government and MCD conducted multiple safety audits of all buildings in Delhi, yet buildings keep collapsing. Why? Safety audits have been ordered repeatedly, but instead of real action, multiple departments collected bribes many times, which is why buildings collapse every month. Earlier only @DelhiPolice and @MCD_Delhi took bribes; after Rekha Gupta's government, the Fire Department and SDMs (Revenue Department under her) also started collecting bribes from buildings. Those who refuse to pay bribes get sealed by MCD. This explains the pick-and-choose enforcement, shocking that two gyms in GK2 market were sealed in a ward while other gyms and commercial buildings stay open in same south zone.— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 5, 2026
তেওঁ কয় যে বাৰে বাৰে সুৰক্ষা অডিটৰ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়া হৈছিল যদিও কোনো ধৰণৰ সুনিৰ্দিষ্ট ব্যৱস্থা লোৱাৰ পৰিৱৰ্তে বিভিন্ন বিভাগে বাৰে বাৰে উৎকোচ লৈ সকলো দায়িত্ব সামৰিছে, যাৰ বাবেই প্ৰতিটো মাহত অট্টালিকা খহি পৰাৰ তথ্য পোহৰলৈ আহি আছে ৷