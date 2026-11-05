দিল্লীত নিৰ্মীয়মান তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহি দুজনৰ মৃত্যু, উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান অব্যাহত

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পুৰণি দিল্লীৰ চাৱৰী বজাৰৰ সমীপৰ পাভালন অঞ্চলত নিৰ্মাণৰত এটা তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহি কেবাজনো লোকৰ মৃত্যু ৷

Several feared trapped after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar
তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহিল (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST

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Updated : November 5, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST

3 Min Read
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নতুন দিল্লী : ৰাজধানী দিল্লীত ইটোৰ পাছত সিটোকৈ অট্টালিকা খহি পৰাৰ ঘটনা সঘনাই বাতৰিৰ শিৰোনাম দখল কৰি আহিছে ৷ শেহতীয়া খবৰ অনুসৰি, পুনৰ আন এটা অট্টালিকা খহি পৰাৰ ঘটনা পোহৰলৈ আহিছে ৷ সংবাদ সংস্থা PTI-এ উল্লেখ কৰা মতে, বৃহস্পতিবাৰে পুৱা পুৰণি দিল্লীৰ চাৱৰী বজাৰৰ সমীপৰ পাভালন অঞ্চলত নিৰ্মাণৰত এটা তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহি পৰে । চাৱৰী বজাৰৰ মেট্ৰ’ ষ্টেচনৰ বিপৰীতে থকা শ্বীশ মহল গালী সত্তাৰাত পুৱা প্ৰায় ১০:১৫ বজাত এই ঘটনাটো সংঘটিত হয় ।

এই ঘটনাৰ ফলত দুজন লোক মৃত্যু হোৱাৰ তথ্য লাভ কৰা গৈছে ৷ এই ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ তলত আন কেবাজনো লোক আবদ্ধ হৈ পৰাৰ আশংকা কৰা হৈছে ।

দিল্লীত তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহিল (ETV Bharat)

দিল্লী অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীৰ বিষয়াসকলে জনোৱা মতে, এই খবৰ লাভ কৰাৰ পাছতে ঘটনাস্থলীলৈ তিনিটা পানীৰ টেংকাৰ, এখন দ্ৰুত সঁহাৰি বাহন, আৰু এটা ইণ্ডিডেণ্ট ৰেচপন্স টিমকে ধৰি ছটা জৰুৰীকালীন ইউনিটক প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছে । ইতিমধ্যে ঘটনাস্থলীত কেবাজনো জ্যেষ্ঠ বিষয়া উপস্থিত আছে ।

ডি কে ৰয়ে নামৰ এজন বিষয়াই কয়, ‘‘নিৰ্মাণৰত তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকাটো খহি পৰাৰ ফলত সম্ভৱতঃ কেবাজনো লোক ইয়াৰ ভিতৰত আবদ্ধ হৈ আছে । ইতিমধ্যে উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান চলাই থকা হৈছে ৷’’

প্ৰত্যক্ষদৰ্শী মহম্মদ নইমে কয়, "এই ঘটনাটো প্ৰায় ৯ বা ৯:৩০ বজাত সংঘটিত হৈছিল । তেতিয়া আমি বিচনাতে আছিলো ৷ কিবা এটা ডাঙৰকৈ খহি পৰা যেন শব্দ শুনিবলৈ পালো। আমি সকলোৱে লগে লগে বাহিৰলৈ আহি দেখো আমাৰ ঘৰৰ কাষতে নিৰ্মাণ কৰা ঘৰটো ভাঙি গৈছে । ইতিমধ্যে সেই ঘৰটোত তিনি-চাৰিখন ছাদ দিয়া হৈছিল ।’’

মহম্মদ নইমে আৰু কয়, ‘‘আহত এজন শ্ৰমিকে কোৱা মতে, ধ্বংসাৱশেৰ সময়ত তাত তিনি-চাৰিজন লোক উপস্থিত আছিল, য’ৰ পৰা ইতিমধ্যে এটা মৃতদেহ বাহিৰলৈ উলিয়াই আনিবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে ৷ এই খহি পৰা অট্টালিকাটো তিনি-চাৰি মাহৰ পৰা বনাই থকা হৈছিল ৷’’

দিল্লী চৰকাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে অভিযোগ সৌৰভ ভৰদ্বাজৰ

ঘটনা সন্দৰ্ভত আপ নেতা সৌৰভ ভৰদ্বাজে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰে । তেওঁ কয়, ‘‘চাৱৰী বজাৰ/চান্দনী চকত আন এটা তিনিমহলীয়া অট্টালিকা ভাহি পৰে ৷ ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ তলত কেবাজনো লোক আবদ্ধ হৈ পৰাৰ আশংকা কৰা হৈছে । ৰেখা গুপ্তাৰ চৰকাৰ আৰু MCD-এ একাধিকবাৰ দিল্লীৰ সকলো অট্টালিকাৰ সুৰক্ষা সম্পৰ্কত অডিট কৰিছে, তথাপিও অট্টালিকাসমূহ এতিয়াও ভাঙি আছে । কিয় ?’’

তেওঁ কয় যে বাৰে বাৰে সুৰক্ষা অডিটৰ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়া হৈছিল যদিও কোনো ধৰণৰ সুনিৰ্দিষ্ট ব্যৱস্থা লোৱাৰ পৰিৱৰ্তে বিভিন্ন বিভাগে বাৰে বাৰে উৎকোচ লৈ সকলো দায়িত্ব সামৰিছে, যাৰ বাবেই প্ৰতিটো মাহত অট্টালিকা খহি পৰাৰ তথ্য পোহৰলৈ আহি আছে ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক : দেশৰ ৰাজধানী দিল্লীত পুনৰ খহিল অট্টালিকা, শিশুসহ নিহত ৪, কমেও ৮ গৰাকী আহত

লগতে পঢ়ক : তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা ভাঙি ৬ জনৰ মৃত্যু, ১১ জন আহত

Last Updated : November 5, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST

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তিনি মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা খহি মৃত্যু
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