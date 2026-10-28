ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ 'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ বাবে ওড়িশাত হাই এলাৰ্ট জাৰি, ১ লাখ লোকক নিৰাপদ স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰ
অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱ, প্ৰচণ্ড বতাহ বলিছে । আশ্ৰয় শিবিৰত থকাসকলক পৰিস্থিতি সম্পূৰ্ণৰূপে উন্নত হ’লেহে ঘৰলৈ পঠিয়াবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ ৷
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
ভুৱনেশ্বৰ : এফালৰ পৰা সকলো তহিলং কৰি আহিছে ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱ ৷ বতৰ বিজ্ঞানৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি, অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশত এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহে ইতিমধ্যে বিধ্বংসী ৰূপ ধাৰণ কৰিছে । ৰাজ্যখনত ঘণ্টাত ১২০-১৫০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগেৰে বতাহ বলিছে ।
কেৱল অন্ধ্ৰতে নহয়, ওড়িশাতো ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱৰ প্ৰভাৱ পৰা দেখা গৈছে ৷ ওড়িশাৰ বহু অঞ্চলত বানপানী আৰু ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হোৱা দেখা গৈছে । যাৰ বাবে ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰে কিছু সতৰ্কতামূলক ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে ।
STORY | Odisha evacuates over 30,000 people as cyclone Arnab triggers alert in southern districts The Odisha government has evacuated over 30,000 people to safety, with the entire southern region of the state remaining on high alert on Wednesday after the landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab was completed along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast, a minister said. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state expects the cyclone to affect all southern districts, with Malkangiri likely to be the worst hit. "The cyclone is presently within Andhra Pradesh, and it will later in the afternoon touch Odisha," Pujari said, adding that personnel and equipment had been mobilised at vulnerable locations and evacuation was continuing. The government’s focus is on Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts, where people from low-lying and landslide-prone areas are being shifted to shelters, he said. Schools and angawadi in 16 of the state's 30 districts remained closed for the day. As many as 2,037 cyclone shelters have been kept ready, with arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential facilities. The administrations in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada districts are also on alert, the minister said. The government has received reports of trees being uprooted in some southern districts, but there has been no report of major damage or casualties so far, Pujari said. READ: https://t.co/N15XfK4dlv— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
তথ্য মতে, এই সময়ছোৱাত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ ঘণ্টাত ১৫০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত হ’ব পাৰে । এই "অতি ভয়াৱহ ধুমুহা ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ"ৰ কেন্দ্ৰ বৰ্তমান উপকূলৰ ওচৰত আছে ৷ ইয়াৰ ভূ-ভাগত খুন্দা মৰা (লেণ্ডফল) প্ৰক্ৰিয়া অহা ৩ ঘণ্টালৈ জাৰি থকাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।
- এক লাখ লোকক সুৰক্ষিত স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰ
এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ সৈতে মোকাবিলা কৰিবলৈ ওড়িশা চৰকাৰ সতৰ্ক হৈ আছে । ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ সম্ভাব্য প্ৰভাৱৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখি প্ৰভাৱিত এলেকাৰ অঞ্চলবাসীক স্থানান্তৰ কৰাৰ বাবে প্ৰক্ৰিয়া অব্যাহত ৰাখিছে ৷
ওড়িশাৰ ৰাজহ আৰু দুৰ্যোগ ব্যৱস্থাপনা মন্ত্ৰী সুৰেশ পূজাৰীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে যে এতিয়ালৈকে প্ৰায় এক লাখ লোকক নিৰাপদ স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰ কৰা হৈছে ৷ সংবাদ মাধ্যমৰ সৈতে হোৱা এক সাক্ষাৎকাৰত মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয় যে এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ প্ৰভাৱ মলকানগিৰি, গজপতি, গঞ্জাম, কোৰাপুট, নবৰংগপুৰ, ৰায়গড়াকে ধৰি দক্ষিণ ওড়িশাৰ কেইবাখনো জিলাত অনুভৱ কৰা হৈছে । এই জিলাসমূহৰ বিষয়াসকলৰ সৈতে ৰাজ্য প্ৰশাসন অহৰহ যোগাযোগত আছে ।
তেওঁ আৰু কয়, ‘‘জনসাধাৰণৰ সুৰক্ষাক সৰ্বোচ্চ অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ দিয়া হৈছে ৷ লগতে যিকোনো সম্ভাব্য ক্ষতি কম কৰাৰ বাবে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰা হৈছে । এই পৰ্যন্ত কোনো বৃহৎ ক্ষয়-ক্ষতিৰ খবৰ পোৱা নাই । বৃহস্পতিবাৰৰ পৰা ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ প্ৰভাৱ ক্ৰমান্বয়ে হ্ৰাস পোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷’’
- চাৰিখন জিলাত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ
বুধবাৰ (২৮ তাৰিখ) আৰু বৃহস্পতিবাৰে (২৯ তাৰিখ) ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱে উত্তৰ দিশলৈ গতি কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে ইয়াৰ প্ৰভাৱৰ বাবে ওড়িশাৰ বহু ঠাইত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ আৰু প্ৰচণ্ড গতিবেগত বতাহ বলাৰ ভৱিষ্যদ্বাণী কৰিছে ।
বতৰৰ পৰিস্থিতিৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখি দক্ষিণ ওড়িশাৰ কিছুমান জিলাত ৰেড এলাৰ্টো জাৰি কৰা হৈছে । গঞ্জাম, গজপতি, ৰায়গড়া আৰু নবৰংগপুৰ জিলাত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।
VIDEO | Bhubaneswar: On the final preparations for 'Cyclone Arnab', Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari says, “As far as tackling the cyclonic storm is concerned, micromanagement has already been taken care of. All ODRAF, NDRF and fire services personnel have taken positions in different areas. The evacuation process has also begun, and people have started moving from vulnerable areas to the nearest flood and cyclone shelters. All necessary humanitarian facilities have been made available at the relief centres.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2026
এই জিলাসমূহত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত ৬০ৰ পৰা ৭০ কিলোমিটাৰ হ’ব পাৰে । বতৰ বিজ্ঞানী সঞ্জীৱ দ্বিবেদীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰিছে যে ঘণ্টাত ৮০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত ধুমুহা বতাহ বলিব পাৰে ।
- গৰ্ভৱতী মহিলাক নিৰাপদ স্থানত আশ্ৰয়
ৰায়গড়া জিলাৰ উপায়ুক্ত আশুতোষ কুলকাৰ্ণীয়ে জনোৱা মতে, আগন্তুক ১৫ দিনৰ ভিতৰত প্ৰসৱৰ সম্ভাৱনা থকা মুঠ ২৩৪ গৰাকী গৰ্ভৱতী মহিলাক নিৰাপদে প্ৰসূতি আশ্ৰয় শিবিৰৰ লগতে আৰু বিভিন্ন চিকিৎসালয়লৈ স্থানান্তৰ কৰা হৈছে । ইয়াৰে ৭৩ গৰাকী মহিলাই নিৰাপদে সন্তানো প্ৰসৱ কৰিছে আৰু সেই নৱজাতককেইটা বৰ্তমান সুস্থ অবস্থাত আছে ।
- অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশত 'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ প্ৰভাৱ
ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱৰ ফলত ক্ষতিগ্ৰস্ত হোৱা অঞ্চলসমূহত প্ৰাণ আৰু সম্পত্তিৰ ক্ষতি ৰোধ কৰাৰ বাবে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী চন্দ্ৰবাবু নাইডুৱে বিভাগীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষক সজাগ হ’বলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিছে ।
বিভিন্ন বিষয়াৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ কৰি ফিল্ড ষ্টাফলৈকে সকলোৰে সৈতে টেলিকনফাৰেন্স অনুষ্ঠিত কৰি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে জিলাসমূহৰ পৰিস্থিতি আৰু সাহায্য ব্যৱস্থা সন্দৰ্ভত পৰ্যালোচনা কৰে ।
Cyclone Arnab | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law & Order, for the Odisha Police, Sanjay Kumar, says, "We have made preparations. While the immediate level of concern appears lower than initially anticipated, strong winds have been recorded, and it is currently raining. We are concerned about the potential for flooding, and there is a risk that trees may fall tonight. Across the seven districts in the southern region, we have taken our 20 primary teams and divided them into smaller units, creating a total of 60 teams, which have been pre-positioned in strategic locations. In some areas, there is a risk of flood-like situations and landslides; furthermore, fallen trees could disrupt traffic. Beyond this, we are placing a strong emphasis on evacuation—a key component of the government’s and District Collectors' plans—and the police are providing full support in this effort. For those leaving their homes to move to safe shelters, we have increased patrols to ensure the security of their villages and properties; we have also established static patrol points. To ensure that communication networks remain intact, we have deployed VHF (Very High Frequency) radio sets, with additional units kept on standby. These are battery-operated, ensuring that communication remains functional even in the event of a power outage, allowing us to relay information from the field to our headquarters. I am confident that with the preparations made—and with our police teams and officers standing ready—we will prevent any significant inconvenience to the general public. Should the cyclone have any impact, we will work to clear obstructions and restore normalcy as quickly as possible, while also assisting the government with relief efforts if needed. We maintain excellent coordination with the District Collector, and we have also established effective coordination with the NDRF teams that have arrived. I am very optimistic that we will be able to provide all necessary support to the people of Odisha..."— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী চন্দ্ৰবাবু নাইডুৱে এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ ফলত কোনো লোকৰ প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱাইছে নেকি বুলিও বিষয়াসকলক প্ৰশ্ন কৰে । বিষয়াসকলো জনোৱা মতে, বিভিন্ন জিলাত বৰষুণৰ পৰিমাণ কমিছে যদিও প্ৰচণ্ড বেগেৰে বতাহ বলিয়ে আছে ।
ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ ফলত ক্ষতিগ্ৰস্ত অঞ্চলসমূহত সা-সম্পত্তিৰ ক্ষতি হ্ৰাস কৰাৰ বাবে পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিব লাগে বুলি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে পৰামৰ্শ আগবঢ়ায় ৷ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী নাইডুৱে স্পষ্টকৈ কয় যে ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ বাবে আশ্ৰয় শিবিৰত বাস কৰা লোকসকলক পৰিস্থিতি সম্পূৰ্ণৰূপে উন্নত হোৱাৰ পিছতহে যাতে ঘৰলৈ পঠিওৱা হয় ।