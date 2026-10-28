ETV Bharat / bharat

ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ 'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ বাবে ওড়িশাত হাই এলাৰ্ট জাৰি, ১ লাখ লোকক নিৰাপদ স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰ

অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱ, প্ৰচণ্ড বতাহ বলিছে । আশ্ৰয় শিবিৰত থকাসকলক পৰিস্থিতি সম্পূৰ্ণৰূপে উন্নত হ’লেহে ঘৰলৈ পঠিয়াবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ ৷

Cyclone Arnab
অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ 'অৰ্ণৱ' (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

ভুৱনেশ্বৰ : এফালৰ পৰা সকলো তহিলং কৰি আহিছে ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱ ৷ বতৰ বিজ্ঞানৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি, অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশত এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহে ইতিমধ্যে বিধ্বংসী ৰূপ ধাৰণ কৰিছে । ৰাজ্যখনত ঘণ্টাত ১২০-১৫০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগেৰে বতাহ বলিছে ।

কেৱল অন্ধ্ৰতে নহয়, ওড়িশাতো ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱৰ প্ৰভাৱ পৰা দেখা গৈছে ৷ ওড়িশাৰ বহু অঞ্চলত বানপানী আৰু ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হোৱা দেখা গৈছে । যাৰ বাবে ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰে কিছু সতৰ্কতামূলক ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে ।

তথ্য মতে, এই সময়ছোৱাত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ ঘণ্টাত ১৫০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত হ’ব পাৰে । এই "অতি ভয়াৱহ ধুমুহা ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ"ৰ কেন্দ্ৰ বৰ্তমান উপকূলৰ ওচৰত আছে ৷ ইয়াৰ ভূ-ভাগত খুন্দা মৰা (লেণ্ডফল) প্ৰক্ৰিয়া অহা ৩ ঘণ্টালৈ জাৰি থকাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।

  • এক লাখ লোকক সুৰক্ষিত স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰ

এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ সৈতে মোকাবিলা কৰিবলৈ ওড়িশা চৰকাৰ সতৰ্ক হৈ আছে । ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ সম্ভাব্য প্ৰভাৱৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখি প্ৰভাৱিত এলেকাৰ অঞ্চলবাসীক স্থানান্তৰ কৰাৰ বাবে প্ৰক্ৰিয়া অব্যাহত ৰাখিছে ৷

Cyclone Arnab
ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ 'অৰ্ণৱ' : ১ লাখ লোকক নিৰাপদ স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰ (ETV Bharat Odisha)

ওড়িশাৰ ৰাজহ আৰু দুৰ্যোগ ব্যৱস্থাপনা মন্ত্ৰী সুৰেশ পূজাৰীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে যে এতিয়ালৈকে প্ৰায় এক লাখ লোকক নিৰাপদ স্থানলৈ স্থানান্তৰ কৰা হৈছে ৷ সংবাদ মাধ্যমৰ সৈতে হোৱা এক সাক্ষাৎকাৰত মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয় যে এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ প্ৰভাৱ মলকানগিৰি, গজপতি, গঞ্জাম, কোৰাপুট, নবৰংগপুৰ, ৰায়গড়াকে ধৰি দক্ষিণ ওড়িশাৰ কেইবাখনো জিলাত অনুভৱ কৰা হৈছে । এই জিলাসমূহৰ বিষয়াসকলৰ সৈতে ৰাজ্য প্ৰশাসন অহৰহ যোগাযোগত আছে ।

তেওঁ আৰু কয়, ‘‘জনসাধাৰণৰ সুৰক্ষাক সৰ্বোচ্চ অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ দিয়া হৈছে ৷ লগতে যিকোনো সম্ভাব্য ক্ষতি কম কৰাৰ বাবে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰা হৈছে । এই পৰ্যন্ত কোনো বৃহৎ ক্ষয়-ক্ষতিৰ খবৰ পোৱা নাই । বৃহস্পতিবাৰৰ পৰা ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ প্ৰভাৱ ক্ৰমান্বয়ে হ্ৰাস পোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷’’

  • চাৰিখন জিলাত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ

বুধবাৰ (২৮ তাৰিখ) আৰু বৃহস্পতিবাৰে (২৯ তাৰিখ) ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱে উত্তৰ দিশলৈ গতি কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে ইয়াৰ প্ৰভাৱৰ বাবে ওড়িশাৰ বহু ঠাইত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ আৰু প্ৰচণ্ড গতিবেগত বতাহ বলাৰ ভৱিষ্যদ্বাণী কৰিছে ।

বতৰৰ পৰিস্থিতিৰ প্ৰতি লক্ষ্য ৰাখি দক্ষিণ ওড়িশাৰ কিছুমান জিলাত ৰেড এলাৰ্টো জাৰি কৰা হৈছে । গঞ্জাম, গজপতি, ৰায়গড়া আৰু নবৰংগপুৰ জিলাত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।

এই জিলাসমূহত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত ৬০ৰ পৰা ৭০ কিলোমিটাৰ হ’ব পাৰে । বতৰ বিজ্ঞানী সঞ্জীৱ দ্বিবেদীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰিছে যে ঘণ্টাত ৮০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত ধুমুহা বতাহ বলিব পাৰে ।

  • গৰ্ভৱতী মহিলাক নিৰাপদ স্থানত আশ্ৰয়

ৰায়গড়া জিলাৰ উপায়ুক্ত আশুতোষ কুলকাৰ্ণীয়ে জনোৱা মতে, আগন্তুক ১৫ দিনৰ ভিতৰত প্ৰসৱৰ সম্ভাৱনা থকা মুঠ ২৩৪ গৰাকী গৰ্ভৱতী মহিলাক নিৰাপদে প্ৰসূতি আশ্ৰয় শিবিৰৰ লগতে আৰু বিভিন্ন চিকিৎসালয়লৈ স্থানান্তৰ কৰা হৈছে । ইয়াৰে ৭৩ গৰাকী মহিলাই নিৰাপদে সন্তানো প্ৰসৱ কৰিছে আৰু সেই নৱজাতককেইটা বৰ্তমান সুস্থ অবস্থাত আছে ।

  • অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশত 'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ প্ৰভাৱ

ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱৰ ফলত ক্ষতিগ্ৰস্ত হোৱা অঞ্চলসমূহত প্ৰাণ আৰু সম্পত্তিৰ ক্ষতি ৰোধ কৰাৰ বাবে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী চন্দ্ৰবাবু নাইডুৱে বিভাগীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষক সজাগ হ’বলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিছে ।

বিভিন্ন বিষয়াৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ কৰি ফিল্ড ষ্টাফলৈকে সকলোৰে সৈতে টেলিকনফাৰেন্স অনুষ্ঠিত কৰি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে জিলাসমূহৰ পৰিস্থিতি আৰু সাহায্য ব্যৱস্থা সন্দৰ্ভত পৰ্যালোচনা কৰে ।

মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী চন্দ্ৰবাবু নাইডুৱে এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ ফলত কোনো লোকৰ প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱাইছে নেকি বুলিও বিষয়াসকলক প্ৰশ্ন কৰে । বিষয়াসকলো জনোৱা মতে, বিভিন্ন জিলাত বৰষুণৰ পৰিমাণ কমিছে যদিও প্ৰচণ্ড বেগেৰে বতাহ বলিয়ে আছে ।

ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ ফলত ক্ষতিগ্ৰস্ত অঞ্চলসমূহত সা-সম্পত্তিৰ ক্ষতি হ্ৰাস কৰাৰ বাবে পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিব লাগে বুলি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে পৰামৰ্শ আগবঢ়ায় ৷ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী নাইডুৱে স্পষ্টকৈ কয় যে ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ বাবে আশ্ৰয় শিবিৰত বাস কৰা লোকসকলক পৰিস্থিতি সম্পূৰ্ণৰূপে উন্নত হোৱাৰ পিছতহে যাতে ঘৰলৈ পঠিওৱা হয় ।

লগতে পঢ়ক : অন্ধ্ৰৰ উপকূলত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱ: ঘণ্টাত ১৩৫ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত বলিছে বতাহ, কেইবাখনো জিলাত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ

লগতে পঢ়ক : 'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ তাণ্ডৱ ২৪ ঘণ্টা অব্যাহত থাকিব, বিদ্যালয় বন্ধ ঘোষণা

TAGGED:

ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ অৰ্ণৱ
অন্ধ্ৰ প্ৰদেশৰ উপকূল
CYCLONE ARNAB
ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ বিধ্বংসী ৰূপ

Quick Links / Policies

সম্পাদকৰ পচন্দ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.