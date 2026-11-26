মুম্বাইৰ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আক্ৰমণৰ ১৮ বছৰ : দেশবাসীয়ে সুঁৱৰিছে অভিশপ্ত স্মৃতিক
২০০৮ চনৰ ২৬ নৱেম্বৰত ১০ টা পাকিস্তানী সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীয়ে সাগৰীয় পথেৰে আহি মুম্বাইৰ কেইবাটাও স্থানক লক্ষ্য কৰি লৈছিল ৷
Published : November 26, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : দেশ কঁপাই যোৱা মুম্বাইৰ শিহৰণকাৰী সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আক্ৰমণে আজি অৰ্থাৎ বৃহস্পতিবাৰে ১৮ বছৰ অতিক্ৰম কৰিলে ৷ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীৰ সেই ভয়াৱহ আক্ৰমণে ১৮ বছৰ অতিক্ৰম কৰিলে যদিও এতিয়াও প্ৰতিজন ভাৰতীয়ৰ মনত সেই ভয়ংকৰ দিনটোৰ স্মৃতি সজীৱ হৈ আছে ৷
২০০৮ চনৰ ২৬ নৱেম্বৰত ১০ টা পাকিস্তানী সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীয়ে সাগৰীয় পথেৰে আহি তাজমহল পেলেচ হোটেল, অ'বেৰয় ট্ৰাইডেণ্ট, ছত্ৰপতি শিৱাজী মহাৰাজ টাৰ্মিনাছ আৰু নেৰিমান হাউছকে ধৰি একাধিক স্থানত নিৰ্বিচাৰে গুলীচালনা আৰু বিস্ফোৰণ সংঘটিত কৰিছিল ৷
২৬ নৱেম্বৰৰ পৰা ২৯ নৱেম্বৰলৈকে চলা এই ধাৰাবাহিক আক্ৰমণত ১৮ জন নিৰাপত্তাৰক্ষীসহ মুঠ ১৬৬ জন লোকৰ মৃত্যু ঘটাৰ লগতে ৩০০ৰো অধিক লোক আহত হৈছিল । ইয়াৰ উপৰি ক্ষতিসাধন হৈছিল কোটি কোটি টকাৰ সা-সম্পত্তি ৷
সেই কৰুণ ঘটনাৰ সাক্ষী আৰু আপোনজনক হেৰুওৱাসকলৰ হৃদয়ত সেই অভিশপ্ত দিনকেইটাৰ স্মৃতি আজিও প্ৰাঞ্জল হৈয়েই আছে । লিঅ’পল্ড কেফে আৰু নেৰিমান হাউচত এতিয়াও গুলীৰ চিন আছে ।
ইয়াৰ উপৰিও একমাত্ৰ জীৱিত সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী মহম্মদ আজমল আমিৰ কাছভক ধৰিবলৈ চেষ্টা কৰি নিজৰ প্ৰাণ আহুতি দিয়া সহকাৰী উপ-পৰিদৰ্শক টুকাৰাম ওম্বলেৰ গিৰগাঁও চৌপাট্টিত থকা আবক্ষ মূৰ্তি আৰু দক্ষিণ মুম্বাইৰ ৰাজপথবোৰে এতিয়াও সেই অভিশপ্ত দিনকেইটাৰ ক্ষত আৰু বীৰত্বৰ কাহিনী সোঁৱৰাই দিয়ে ।
ভাৰতীয় নিৰাপত্তা বাহিনী আৰু এন এছ জি কমাণ্ডোৱে 'অপাৰেশ্যন ব্লেক টৰ্নেডো'ৰ জৰিয়তে ৯ টা সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীক হত্য়া কৰিছিল আৰু জীৱন্তে ধৰা পৰা একমাত্ৰ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আজমল কাছভক বিচাৰ প্ৰক্ৰিয়াৰ অন্তত ২০১২ চনত ফাঁচি দিয়া হৈছিল ।
On this solemn anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I bow my head in remembrance of the innocent lives lost and salute the courage of our brave soldiers, police personnel, and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service will forever remain etched in our nation’s soul. Terrorism may shatter lives, but it can never break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion, and resilience. Today, we stand with the survivors and their families, reaffirming our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2026
ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতি দ্ৰৌপদী মুৰ্মুৱে সেই অভিশপ্ত দিনটো স্মৰণ কৰি বীৰ জোৱান, আৰক্ষী আৰু নিৰ্ভয়ে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদৰ বিৰুদ্ধে থিয় দিয়া সকলোৰে সাহস, তেওঁলোকৰ ত্যাগ আৰু নিঃস্বাৰ্থ সেৱাক প্ৰণাম জনায় ।
वर्ष 2008 में आज ही के दिन मुंबई पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले ने पूरे देश को झकझोर कर रख दिया था। आतंकियों को मुँहतोड़ जवाब देते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले वीर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ और इस हमले में जान गंवाने वाले सभी निर्दोष लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। आतंकवाद मानवता के विरुद्ध सबसे जघन्य अपराध है। मोदी सरकार की आतंक के खिलाफ 'जीरो टॉलरेंस' की नीति की सराहना दुनियाभर में हो रही है। आज भारत आतंकवाद के खिलाफ वैश्विक लड़ाई में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हुए आतंक के हर रूप और हर साजिश के विरुद्ध निर्णायक कार्रवाई कर रहा है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2026
গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে ২৬/১১ৰ নিহতসকলক শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি জনাই সাহসী জোৱানসকলক শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি জনায় ৷
Today, I pay my humble tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of our nation. I salute the courage, valour and unwavering dedication of our police and security personnel who stood firm in the face of terror. Their courage reflects the highest traditions of duty, sacrifice and service to the nation. Their supreme sacrifice remains an enduring inspiration. India remains steadfast in its commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2026
প্ৰতিৰক্ষা মন্ত্ৰী ৰাজনাথ সিঙে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদৰ সন্মুখত দৃঢ়তাৰে থিয় দিয়া আৰক্ষী আৰু নিৰাপত্তা বাহিনীৰ সাহস, বীৰত্ব আৰু অদম্য নিষ্ঠাক স্মৰণ কৰে ৷
Remember innocent lives lost & salute the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Committed to combating terrorism in all its forms & manifestations and bringing those involved to justice. Zero tolerance for terrorism. #NeverForget— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2026
বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰী এছ জয়শংকৰে মুম্বাইত সংঘটিত সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আক্ৰমণত প্ৰাণ হেৰুওৱাসকলক শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি জ্ঞাপন কৰি ভাৰতে সকলো ধৰণৰ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদৰ বিৰুদ্ধে যুঁজ দিয়াৰ প্ৰতিশ্ৰুতি পুনৰবাৰ স্মৰণ কৰে ।
Never forget, Never Forgive. Humble tributes to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Their sacrifice forever strengthens our resolve to stand united against terror and safeguard peace. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks https://t.co/NaNA5wsmQX— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 26, 2026
কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী সৰ্বানন্দ সোণোৱালেও ২৬/১১ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আক্ৰমণৰ শ্বহীদ আৰু নিহতসকললৈ শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি জনায় ৷
मुंबई में 26/11 को हुए दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमले में शहीद वीर जवानों और निर्दोष नागरिकों को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उनका अदम्य साहस और सर्वोच्च बलिदान देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा। https://t.co/Qlp4mtx6UZ— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 26, 2026
কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়েও মুম্বাইত সংঘটিত সাহসী সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আক্ৰমণৰ শ্বহীদ বীৰ জোৱান আৰু ভুক্তভোগীসকলক শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি জনায় ৷
VIDEO | 26/11 Anniversary: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar pay floral tributes to terror attack victims. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/irIvXXQeb2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2026
২৬/১১ৰ মুম্বাইত সংঘটিত সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আক্ৰমণত প্ৰাণহানি হোৱা আৰক্ষী বিষয়া আৰু কৰ্মীসকলক শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি জনোৱাৰ উদ্দেশ্যে মুম্বাই আৰক্ষী আয়ুক্তৰ কাৰ্যালয়ত এক পেৰেডৰ আয়োজন কৰা হয় ৷
এই পেৰেডত মহাৰাষ্ট্ৰৰ ৰাজ্যপাল জিষ্ণু দেৱ বাৰ্মা, মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী দেৱেন্দ্ৰ ফাড়নভিছ আৰু উপ-মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী সুনেত্ৰা পাৱাৰে অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰি মুম্বাইক ৰক্ষাৰ বাবে নিজৰ প্ৰাণ আহুতি দিয়াসকলক স্মৰণ কৰে ।
26 November 2008 will forever be etched in Bharat's history as a Black Day, when hundreds of innocents were massacred by Pakistani terrorists in the biggest every terror strike on the soil of the nation. Since then, we have moved a long way in securing our country from external and internal threats and have vowed to go after every element which is a threat to Bharat's security. My tributes to all the souls and the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the fateful period.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2026
মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই ২০০৮ চনৰ ২৬ নৱেম্বৰ ভাৰতৰ ইতিহাসত চিৰদিনৰ বাবে ‘ক’লা দিন’ হিচাপে খোদিত হৈ থাকিব বুলি উল্লেখ কৰে ৷