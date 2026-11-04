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অগ্নিবীৰৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল দুবছৰলৈ বৃদ্ধিৰ সিদ্ধান্ত মোদী চৰকাৰৰ

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ অধ্যক্ষতাত কেবিনেট বৈঠক, অগ্নিপথ আঁচনিৰ সন্দৰ্ভত গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ...

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani
চিডিএছ জেনেৰেল এন এছ ৰাজা সুব্ৰহ্মণী (All India Radio News X)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
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হায়দৰাবাদ : দেশৰ যুৱক-যুৱতীৰ লগতে অগ্নিবীৰ সকলৰ বাবে ভাল খবৰ ৷ বৃদ্ধি পাব অগ্নিবীৰৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল ৷ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ অধ্যক্ষতাত বুধবাৰে অনুষ্ঠিত কেন্দ্ৰীয় কেবিনেট বৈঠকত গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰা হয় ৷ উক্ত বৈঠকত অগ্নিবীৰসকলৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল বৃদ্ধিৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কেন্দ্ৰীয় কেবিনেটে সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷

এই সন্দৰ্ভত কেন্দ্ৰীয় প্ৰতিৰক্ষা মন্ত্ৰী ৰাজনাথ সিঙে এক্স যোগে কয়,"বুধবাৰে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ অধ্যক্ষতাত অনুষ্ঠিত কেবিনেট বৈঠকত অগ্নিবীৰ সকলৰ চাকৰিৰ সময়সীমা দুবছৰলৈ বৃদ্ধি কৰাৰ সিদ্ধান্ত লোৱা হৈছে ৷ যাক অগ্নিপথ আঁচনিৰ অধীনত অগ্নিবীৰসকলৰ দ্বিতীয় কাৰ্যকাল হিচাপে গণ্য কৰা হৈছে ৷"

তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"যিসকল লোকে ইতিমধ্যে এই আগ্নিপথ আঁচনিৰ অধীনত অগ্নিবীৰৰ যোগ্যতা লাভ কৰি দেশ সেৱাত ব্ৰতী হৈ আছে তেওঁলোকৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল আৰু দুবছৰ বৃদ্ধি কৰা হৈছে ৷ ইয়াৰ ফলত চাৰি পৰা ছয়বছৰলৈ তেওঁলোকৰ কাৰ্যকাল বৃদ্ধি পাব ৷ ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা দীৰ্ঘকাললৈ ভাৰতীয় সেনাৰ শক্তি অধিক মজুবত হ'ব ৷ দেশৰ যুৱশক্তি সেনাত অধিক নিয়োগৰ ফলত আগন্তুক যুদ্ধ সদৃশ্য পৰিস্থিতিৰ বাবে ভাৰতীয় সেনাক এক প্ৰকাৰ সাজু কৰ হৈছে ৷"

এই সন্দৰ্ভত চিডিএছ জেনেৰেল এন এছ ৰাজা সুব্ৰহ্মমণিয়ে কয়,"আঁচনিৰ অধীনত পূৰ্বে ২৫ শতাংশ অগ্নিবীৰক স্থায়ী সামৰকিৰ বাহিনীত নিয়োগ আৰু ৭৫ শতাংশ অগ্নিবীৰক যাবলৈ দিয়া হৈছিল ৷ কিন্তু অগ্নিপথ আঁচনিৰ নতুন নিয়মৰ অধীনত অগ্নিবীৰসকলৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল দুবছৰ বৃদ্ধি কৰা হৈছে আৰু ৭৫ শতাংশ অগ্নিবীৰক ঘৰলৈ যাবলৈ দিয়াৰ বিপৰীতে তেওঁলোকৰ ইচ্ছা অনুসৰি, ফিজিকেল ফিটনেছ আৰু লক্ষ্যত উপনীত হোৱাৰ ভিত্তিত স্থায়ীভাৱে নিয়োগ কৰা হ'ব ৷"

অগ্নিবীৰৰ চাকৰিৰ ম্যাদ দুবছৰলৈ বৃদ্ধি কৰা সিদ্ধান্তক কেন্দ্ৰীয় পথ পৰিবহণ মন্ত্ৰী নীতিন গাডকাৰীয়েও আদৰণি জনাইছে ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক:

সাঁচি কাঠৰ টুকুৰা, তেলৰ ৰপ্তানি কেন্দ্ৰ হ'ব বৰঝাৰ বিমান বন্দৰ : ঘোষণা কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰীৰ

ইপিএফঅ'ৰ ধন : চিকিৎসা জৰুৰীকালীন, বিবাহ, শিক্ষা বা চাকৰি হেৰুৱালে কেনেকৈ উলিয়াব ?

TAGGED:

অগ্নিবীৰৰ কাৰ্যকাল ছবছৰলৈ বৃদ্ধি
অগ্নিবীৰৰ চাকৰিৰ আবেদন
কেন্দ্ৰীয় কেবিনেট অগ্নিবীৰ আঁচনি
অগ্নিবীৰৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল
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