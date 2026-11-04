অগ্নিবীৰৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল দুবছৰলৈ বৃদ্ধিৰ সিদ্ধান্ত মোদী চৰকাৰৰ
প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ অধ্যক্ষতাত কেবিনেট বৈঠক, অগ্নিপথ আঁচনিৰ সন্দৰ্ভত গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ...
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : দেশৰ যুৱক-যুৱতীৰ লগতে অগ্নিবীৰ সকলৰ বাবে ভাল খবৰ ৷ বৃদ্ধি পাব অগ্নিবীৰৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল ৷ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ অধ্যক্ষতাত বুধবাৰে অনুষ্ঠিত কেন্দ্ৰীয় কেবিনেট বৈঠকত গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰা হয় ৷ উক্ত বৈঠকত অগ্নিবীৰসকলৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল বৃদ্ধিৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কেন্দ্ৰীয় কেবিনেটে সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷
এই সন্দৰ্ভত কেন্দ্ৰীয় প্ৰতিৰক্ষা মন্ত্ৰী ৰাজনাথ সিঙে এক্স যোগে কয়,"বুধবাৰে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীৰ অধ্যক্ষতাত অনুষ্ঠিত কেবিনেট বৈঠকত অগ্নিবীৰ সকলৰ চাকৰিৰ সময়সীমা দুবছৰলৈ বৃদ্ধি কৰাৰ সিদ্ধান্ত লোৱা হৈছে ৷ যাক অগ্নিপথ আঁচনিৰ অধীনত অগ্নিবীৰসকলৰ দ্বিতীয় কাৰ্যকাল হিচাপে গণ্য কৰা হৈছে ৷"
Taking a significant decision today, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi has approved a two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under #Agnipath. I sincerely thank PM Modi for taking the decision of additional 2-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. This would also provide enrollment of all willing Agniveers as regular soldiers after the tenure of 4/6 years, who meet the selection criteria. This decision is continuation of long-term structural reforms of our defence forces, aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. It is not merely a recruitment policy; it is a way forward to prepare India's military for the changing character of warfare.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 4, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"যিসকল লোকে ইতিমধ্যে এই আগ্নিপথ আঁচনিৰ অধীনত অগ্নিবীৰৰ যোগ্যতা লাভ কৰি দেশ সেৱাত ব্ৰতী হৈ আছে তেওঁলোকৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল আৰু দুবছৰ বৃদ্ধি কৰা হৈছে ৷ ইয়াৰ ফলত চাৰি পৰা ছয়বছৰলৈ তেওঁলোকৰ কাৰ্যকাল বৃদ্ধি পাব ৷ ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা দীৰ্ঘকাললৈ ভাৰতীয় সেনাৰ শক্তি অধিক মজুবত হ'ব ৷ দেশৰ যুৱশক্তি সেনাত অধিক নিয়োগৰ ফলত আগন্তুক যুদ্ধ সদৃশ্য পৰিস্থিতিৰ বাবে ভাৰতীয় সেনাক এক প্ৰকাৰ সাজু কৰ হৈছে ৷"
Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, "As you know, 25% of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit. Previously, the provision was for 75% of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth. However, under this updated scheme, the remaining 75% of Agniveers will now be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Upon the completion of this two-year period, all those who are willing will be enrolled into the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria." #Agniveer— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 4, 2026
Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani says, "Today, the Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Armed Forces... The four-year service period of the first batch of Agniveers is now nearing completion. During these four years, we have evaluated their performance and received very positive feedback. As you know, 25% of Agniveers are enrolled in the regular forces based on merit. Earlier, the remaining 75% were to exit the service and join society as disciplined and motivated youth. However, under the revised scheme, the remaining 75% of Agniveers will be offered an additional engagement period of two years. After completing this two-year engagement period, all willing Agniveers will be enrolled in the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2026
এই সন্দৰ্ভত চিডিএছ জেনেৰেল এন এছ ৰাজা সুব্ৰহ্মমণিয়ে কয়,"আঁচনিৰ অধীনত পূৰ্বে ২৫ শতাংশ অগ্নিবীৰক স্থায়ী সামৰকিৰ বাহিনীত নিয়োগ আৰু ৭৫ শতাংশ অগ্নিবীৰক যাবলৈ দিয়া হৈছিল ৷ কিন্তু অগ্নিপথ আঁচনিৰ নতুন নিয়মৰ অধীনত অগ্নিবীৰসকলৰ চাকৰিৰ কাৰ্যকাল দুবছৰ বৃদ্ধি কৰা হৈছে আৰু ৭৫ শতাংশ অগ্নিবীৰক ঘৰলৈ যাবলৈ দিয়াৰ বিপৰীতে তেওঁলোকৰ ইচ্ছা অনুসৰি, ফিজিকেল ফিটনেছ আৰু লক্ষ্যত উপনীত হোৱাৰ ভিত্তিত স্থায়ীভাৱে নিয়োগ কৰা হ'ব ৷"
A significant step towards strengthening India’s defence preparedness! Union Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji approved an additional two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the #Agnipath scheme. The provision will also create an opportunity for willing Agniveers to enrol as regular soldiers after completing their 4/6-year tenure, subject to the prescribed selection criteria. This decision builds upon the long-term structural reforms aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. Beyond expanding opportunities for Agniveers, it reflects a broader vision of transforming our armed forces to meet the evolving challenges and changing character of modern warfare. #CabinetDecisions— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 4, 2026
অগ্নিবীৰৰ চাকৰিৰ ম্যাদ দুবছৰলৈ বৃদ্ধি কৰা সিদ্ধান্তক কেন্দ্ৰীয় পথ পৰিবহণ মন্ত্ৰী নীতিন গাডকাৰীয়েও আদৰণি জনাইছে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক:
সাঁচি কাঠৰ টুকুৰা, তেলৰ ৰপ্তানি কেন্দ্ৰ হ'ব বৰঝাৰ বিমান বন্দৰ : ঘোষণা কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰীৰ
ইপিএফঅ'ৰ ধন : চিকিৎসা জৰুৰীকালীন, বিবাহ, শিক্ষা বা চাকৰি হেৰুৱালে কেনেকৈ উলিয়াব ?