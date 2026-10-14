ৰে'লৱে কৰ্মচাৰীলৈ বোনাচ, খালী হৈছে হাজাৰ হাজাৰ পদ, IDBIক সহায় কৰিব কেন্দ্ৰই : মন্ত্ৰী অশ্বিনী বৈষ্ণৱ

ৰে'লৱে কৰ্মচাৰীলৈ বোনাচ, খালী হৈছে হাজাৰ হাজাৰ পদ, IDBIক সহায় কৰিব কেন্দ্ৰই : মন্ত্ৰী অশ্বিনী বৈষ্ণৱ
মোদী কেবিনেটত কেইবাটাও গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ ৷ ৰে’লৱে কৰ্মচাৰীক ৭৮ দিনৰ কৰ্মক্ষমতা-ভিত্তিক বোনাচ প্ৰদান কৰিব কেন্দ্ৰই ৷
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : বুধবাৰে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীৰ অধ্যক্ষতাত অনুষ্ঠিত হয় কেবিনেট বৈঠক ৷ গ্ৰামোন্নয়ন বিভাগৰ ভিন্ন কাৰ্যসূচী, ৰে'লৱে কৰ্মচাৰী, উদ্যোগ প্ৰতিষ্ঠা বা ব্যৱসায়ীৰ উপকৃত হোৱাকৈ কেবিনেটত কেইবাটাও সিদ্ধান্ত গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে ৷
কেবিনেটত গ্ৰহণ কৰা সিদ্ধান্তৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী অশ্বিনী বৈষ্ণৱে কয়,"প্ৰায় ১১,৪০,৭৭০ গৰাকী ৰে’লৱে কৰ্মচাৰীক ৭৮ দিনৰ কৰ্মক্ষমতা-ভিত্তিক বোনাচ প্ৰদানৰ অনুমোদন জনোৱা হৈছে ৷ যিসকল কৰ্মচাৰীয়ে উৎসৱৰ সময়তো দিনে-নিশাই পৰিশ্ৰম কৰি আছে তেওঁলোকলৈ এই বোনাচ ৷ ইয়াৰ বাবদ মুঠ প্ৰায় ২,০০৯ কোটি টকা খৰচ হ'ব ৷"
Delhi | Union Cabinet approves continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31 A total of 3.20 crore beneficiaries across all 36 States/UTs will benefit from this approval. https://t.co/HJkOaAntCB— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
ৰে'লৱে বিভাগত চলি থকা নতুন নিযুক্তিৰ সন্দৰ্ভত মন্ত্ৰী বৈষ্ণৱে কয়,"বৰ্তমান ৰে’লৱেত বৃহৎ নিযুক্তি প্ৰক্ৰিয়া চলি আছে ৷ প্ৰায় ১,৬৫,০০০ খালী পদৰ কথা ঘোষণা কৰা হৈছে ৷ সমান্তৰালকৈ ইয়াৰ বাবে কিছু কিছু পদৰ বাবে পৰীক্ষাসমূহ অনুষ্ঠিত হৈ আছে ৷"
গ্ৰামোন্নয়ন বিভাগৰ ভিন্ন কাৰ্যসূচীৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কেবিনেত লোৱা সিদ্ধান্তৰ সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁ কয়,"গ্ৰামোন্নয়ন বিভাগৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সামাজিক সাহায্য কাৰ্যসূচীৰ বাবে ২০২৬-২৭ ৰ পৰা ২০৩০-৩১ লৈ অৰ্থাৎ আগন্তুক পাঁচ বছৰত মুঠ ৫৩,৪২৮ কোটি টকা ব্যয় কৰা হ'ব ।
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 78 days to Railway Employees Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "In today's Cabinet meeting, the first decision taken was the approval of a performance-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for approximately 11,40,770 railway employees. This is a Diwali gift for all the hardworking railway staff who toil day and night; while the rest of us celebrate festivals, they are out in the field on the tracks, amidst the public, or in workshops working tirelessly. This bonus is for all those railway employees. The total bonus payout amounts to approximately ₹2,009 crore. Massive recruitment is currently underway in the railways; around 165,000 vacancies have been announced, and examinations for these are ongoing..."— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী সামাজিক সাহায্য যোজনা (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana), প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী বৃদ্ধাৱস্থা পেঞ্চন যোজনা (Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana), প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী বিধৱা পেঞ্চন যোজনা (Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana), প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী দিব্যাংগজন পেঞ্চন যোজনা (Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana), প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী পৰিয়াল লাভ যোজনাত এই ধন খৰচ কৰা হ'ব ৷"
ক্ষুদ্ৰ আৰু মজলীয়া উদ্যোগ অৰ্থাৎ MSMEৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কেবিনেটত লোৱা সিদ্ধান্তৰ বিষয়ে মন্ত্ৰীগাৰকীয়ে কয়,"ক্ষুদ্ৰ, মজলীয়া উদ্যোগ আৰু নতুন উদ্যোগ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ বাবে উপযুক্ত ধনৰ প্ৰয়োজন ৷ সেয়ে MSMEৰ খণ্ডক শক্তিশালী কৰিবলৈ ঔদ্যোগীক বিকাশ বেংক চমুকৈ আইডিবিআইক কৌশলগত অংশীদাৰ বাছনি কৰা হৈছে ৷"
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "A major decision has been taken regarding the financial sector, specifically concerning IDBI, an institution crucial for the growth of our MSMEs and new industries. A decision has been made to undertake the strategic restructuring of IDBI. Given the rapid pace of India's growth, there is a significant need for growth capital...A strategic partner has been selected for the Industrial Development Bank, an institution that has played a pivotal role in industrial development. This partnership will facilitate the infusion of new capital and pave the way for the largest FDI inflow into India's financial services sector... The Government of India and LIC will jointly retain a 34% stake in the restructured entity. Retaining this 34% stake will significantly enhance the value of the holdings held by both the Government of India and LIC. In a sense, fresh capital is being infused into IDBI and the financial services sector. This move will create new growth opportunities, particularly for MSMEs, small industries, new entrepreneurs, and those entering the services sector or looking to expand, while also serving as a major opportunity to attract FDI into financial services."— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"এই অংশীদাৰিত্বই নতুন পুঁজি প্ৰদানত সহজ কৰি তুলিব আৰু ভাৰতৰ বিত্তীয় সেৱা খণ্ডলৈ আটাইতকৈ ডাঙৰ প্ৰত্যক্ষ বৈদেশিক বিনিয়োগ অনাৰ পথ প্ৰশস্ত কৰিব ৷ ভাৰত চৰকাৰ আৰু এলআইচিৰ যুটীয়াভাৱে গঠিত প্ৰতিষ্ঠানটোৰ ৩৪% অংশীদাৰিত্ব নিজৰ হাতত ৰাখিব । এই ৩৪% অংশীদাৰিত্ব ধৰি ৰাখিলে ভাৰত চৰকাৰ আৰু এলআইচি দুয়োৰে হাতত থকা শ্বেয়াৰৰ মূল্য যথেষ্ট বৃদ্ধি পাব ।"
মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে কয়,"আইডিবিআই আৰু বিত্তীয় সেৱা খণ্ডত নতুন পুঁজিৰ সঞ্চাৰ কৰা হৈছে । বিশেষকৈ ক্ষুদ্ৰ উদ্যোগ, নতুন উদ্যোক্ত আৰু সেৱা খণ্ডত প্ৰৱেশ কৰা বা ব্যৱসায় সম্প্ৰসাৰণ কৰিব বিচৰা লোকসকলৰ বাবে এই পদক্ষেপৰ ফলত নতুন বিকাশৰ সুযোগ সৃষ্টি হ’ব ৷"
লগতে পঢ়ক: জয়পুৰত এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ যাত্ৰীবাহী বিমানৰ জৰুৰী অৱতৰণ