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মণিপুৰত শান্তি প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ দাবীত ৰাজপথলৈ ওলাই আহিল হাজাৰ হাজাৰ জনতা, নগা-মেইটে-কুকি সংগঠনৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ

মণিপুৰত শান্তিৰ দাবীত ১২ হাজাৰৰো অধিক লোকৰ বিশাল সমদল ৷ তিনি বছৰীয়া সংকটৰ অৱসান বিচাৰি ঐক্যবদ্ধ থলুৱা জনগোষ্ঠী ৷

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মণিপুৰত শান্তি প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ দাবীত ৰাজপথলৈ ওলাই আহিল হাজাৰ হাজাৰ জনতা (ETV Bharat Assam)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
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তেজপুৰ : প্ৰায় তিনি বছৰৰো অধিক কাল মণিপুৰত চলি থকা হিংসা, হত্যাৰ পৰা পৰিত্ৰাণ বিচাৰি ৰাজপথলৈ ওলাই আহিছে হাজাৰ হাজাৰ লোক ৷ দীৰ্ঘদিনীয়া অস্থিৰতা আৰু সংঘাতৰ অৱসান ঘটাই ৰাজ্যখনত শান্তি-সম্প্ৰীতি আৰু স্বাভাৱিক পৰিৱেশ ঘূৰাই অনাৰ দাবীত শনিবাৰে মণিপুৰত এক বৃহৎ গণসমদল উলিওৱা হয় । এই সমদলত মেইটে, কুকি, নগা জনগোষ্ঠীৰ ১২ হাজাৰৰো অধিক লোকে অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ।

কো-অৰ্ডিনেটিং কমিটি অন মণিপুৰ ইণ্টিগ্ৰিটিৰ উদ্যোগত কেইবাটাও নগা সংগঠন আৰু অন্যান্য থলুৱা জনগোষ্ঠীয় সংগঠনৰ সহযোগত এই বিশাল সমদলৰ আয়োজন কৰা হয় । ৰাজ্যখনৰ বিভিন্ন প্ৰান্তৰ পৰা অহা লোকসকলে একত্ৰিত হৈ শান্তি, নিৰাপত্তা আৰু স্বাভাৱিক জনজীৱন পুনৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ দাবী উত্থাপন কৰে ।

সমদলত অংশগ্ৰহণকাৰীসকলে থলুৱা জনগোষ্ঠীসমূহৰ অস্তিত্ব আৰু অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষিত কৰা, সাধাৰণ নাগৰিকৰ নিৰাপত্তা নিশ্চিত কৰা তথা ৰাজ্যখনত আইন-শৃংখলা পৰিস্থিতিৰ উন্নত কৰাৰ দাবী জনায়। লগতে চলি থকা সংকটৰ স্থায়ী সমাধানৰ বাবে ৰাজ্য আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰক কাৰ্যকৰী পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনায় সমদলকাৰীয়ে ।

COCOMI-ৰ সৈতে কেইবাটাও নগা সংগঠন আৰু অন্যান্য থলুৱা জনগোষ্ঠীয় সংগঠনৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ এই সমদলৰ অন্যতম উল্লেখযোগ্য দিশ আছিল । লগতে বিভিন্ন জনগোষ্ঠীৰ লোকক একেটা মঞ্চত সমবেত হোৱাটোৱে মণিপুৰত শান্তি ঘূৰাই অনাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত সামূহিক প্ৰচেষ্টাৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তাক পুনৰ উন্মোচিত কৰিছে ।

উল্লেখ্য যে, ২০২৩ চনৰ ৩ মে'ৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ হোৱা জনগোষ্ঠীয় সংঘাতে মণিপুৰত ব্যাপক সমস্যাৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ এই সংঘাতত বহু লোকৰ প্ৰাণহানি হোৱাৰ লগতে ঘৰ-দুৱাৰ আৰু সম্পত্তিৰ বিস্তৰ ক্ষতি হৈছে । হাজাৰ হাজাৰ লোক গৃহহীন হৈ সাহায্য শিবিৰত আশ্ৰয় ল'বলৈ বাধ্য হৈছে । আনহাতে, গৃহহীন লোকসকলৰ পুনৰ সংস্থাপন, নিৰাপত্তা আৰু বিভিন্ন জনগোষ্ঠীৰ মাজত আস্থা পুনৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ প্ৰত্যাহ্বানো অব্যাহত আছে ।

এনে পৰিস্থিতিত শনিবাৰৰ এই বৃহৎ গণসমদলে মণিপুৰৰ সংকটৰ প্ৰতি পুনৰ চৰকাৰৰ দৃষ্টি আকৰ্ষণ কৰিছে । কেৱল আশ্বাসতে সীমাবদ্ধ নাথাকি সংকটৰ স্থায়ী সমাধানৰ বাবে ৰাজ্য আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰক সমন্বিত আৰু সময়সীমাবদ্ধ পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ দাবী জনাইছে প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক:

মণিপুৰৰ সংকট : নগা, কুকি-জো আৰু মেইটেইৰ পৃথক দাবীৰ মাজত শান্তিৰ সন্ধান

মণিপুৰত বৃহৎ অস্ত্ৰ ভাণ্ডাৰ উদ্ধাৰ; এজন সক্ৰিয় কেডাৰক গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ

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মণিপুৰত শান্তিৰ দাবীত সমদল
নগা সংগঠনৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ
COCOMIৰ উদ্যোগত সমদল
গৃহহীন লোকক পুনৰ সংস্থাপনৰ দাবী
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