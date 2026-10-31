মণিপুৰত শান্তি প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ দাবীত ৰাজপথলৈ ওলাই আহিল হাজাৰ হাজাৰ জনতা, নগা-মেইটে-কুকি সংগঠনৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ
মণিপুৰত শান্তিৰ দাবীত ১২ হাজাৰৰো অধিক লোকৰ বিশাল সমদল ৷ তিনি বছৰীয়া সংকটৰ অৱসান বিচাৰি ঐক্যবদ্ধ থলুৱা জনগোষ্ঠী ৷
Published : October 31, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
তেজপুৰ : প্ৰায় তিনি বছৰৰো অধিক কাল মণিপুৰত চলি থকা হিংসা, হত্যাৰ পৰা পৰিত্ৰাণ বিচাৰি ৰাজপথলৈ ওলাই আহিছে হাজাৰ হাজাৰ লোক ৷ দীৰ্ঘদিনীয়া অস্থিৰতা আৰু সংঘাতৰ অৱসান ঘটাই ৰাজ্যখনত শান্তি-সম্প্ৰীতি আৰু স্বাভাৱিক পৰিৱেশ ঘূৰাই অনাৰ দাবীত শনিবাৰে মণিপুৰত এক বৃহৎ গণসমদল উলিওৱা হয় । এই সমদলত মেইটে, কুকি, নগা জনগোষ্ঠীৰ ১২ হাজাৰৰো অধিক লোকে অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ।
কো-অৰ্ডিনেটিং কমিটি অন মণিপুৰ ইণ্টিগ্ৰিটিৰ উদ্যোগত কেইবাটাও নগা সংগঠন আৰু অন্যান্য থলুৱা জনগোষ্ঠীয় সংগঠনৰ সহযোগত এই বিশাল সমদলৰ আয়োজন কৰা হয় । ৰাজ্যখনৰ বিভিন্ন প্ৰান্তৰ পৰা অহা লোকসকলে একত্ৰিত হৈ শান্তি, নিৰাপত্তা আৰু স্বাভাৱিক জনজীৱন পুনৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ দাবী উত্থাপন কৰে ।
Imphal, Manipur: Thousands of people from different communities participate in a mass rally organised by COCOMI and various civil society organisations, demanding an end to the alleged “proxy war”, abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, withdrawal of Assam Rifles and safe resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Former COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba says, "Today is a very historic day, and this is a testament to the unity of the indigenous population of Manipur. We are ready to face the injustice being carried out by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur against the people of the state. Today, we have demonstrated that the entire indigenous population, comprising 21 ethnic tribes, including the Nagas, Meiteis, Paites and every native community of the state, has come together to face the situation that Manipur has endured for the last three and a half years. Today's gathering has put forward four clear demands..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026
সমদলত অংশগ্ৰহণকাৰীসকলে থলুৱা জনগোষ্ঠীসমূহৰ অস্তিত্ব আৰু অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষিত কৰা, সাধাৰণ নাগৰিকৰ নিৰাপত্তা নিশ্চিত কৰা তথা ৰাজ্যখনত আইন-শৃংখলা পৰিস্থিতিৰ উন্নত কৰাৰ দাবী জনায়। লগতে চলি থকা সংকটৰ স্থায়ী সমাধানৰ বাবে ৰাজ্য আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰক কাৰ্যকৰী পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনায় সমদলকাৰীয়ে ।
#WATCH | Manipur | People in large numbers participated in the rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in Imphal Representatives from different communities, including people from both the hills and the valley, marched and raised slogans demanding the scrapping the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
COCOMI-ৰ সৈতে কেইবাটাও নগা সংগঠন আৰু অন্যান্য থলুৱা জনগোষ্ঠীয় সংগঠনৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ এই সমদলৰ অন্যতম উল্লেখযোগ্য দিশ আছিল । লগতে বিভিন্ন জনগোষ্ঠীৰ লোকক একেটা মঞ্চত সমবেত হোৱাটোৱে মণিপুৰত শান্তি ঘূৰাই অনাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত সামূহিক প্ৰচেষ্টাৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তাক পুনৰ উন্মোচিত কৰিছে ।
#Manipur: A powerful glimpse of COCOMI’s Mega Rally in Imphal, reportedly supported by Naga organisations! The Joint Indigenous Rally began at 11 AM from Tiddim Ground, proceeding towards THAU Ground, highlighting solidarity and collective aspirations. #COCOMI #MegaRally #Imphal #IndigenousUnity #PeaceInManipur https://t.co/kNj82uXi6e— Thockchom Sarita (@thockchom140402) October 31, 2026
উল্লেখ্য যে, ২০২৩ চনৰ ৩ মে'ৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ হোৱা জনগোষ্ঠীয় সংঘাতে মণিপুৰত ব্যাপক সমস্যাৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ এই সংঘাতত বহু লোকৰ প্ৰাণহানি হোৱাৰ লগতে ঘৰ-দুৱাৰ আৰু সম্পত্তিৰ বিস্তৰ ক্ষতি হৈছে । হাজাৰ হাজাৰ লোক গৃহহীন হৈ সাহায্য শিবিৰত আশ্ৰয় ল'বলৈ বাধ্য হৈছে । আনহাতে, গৃহহীন লোকসকলৰ পুনৰ সংস্থাপন, নিৰাপত্তা আৰু বিভিন্ন জনগোষ্ঠীৰ মাজত আস্থা পুনৰ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰ প্ৰত্যাহ্বানো অব্যাহত আছে ।
Imphal, Manipur: Ng. Akhiu, convenor of the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee, says, "Today, on October 31, 2026, a mega peace rally is being organised by COCOMI, endorsed by the United Naga Council and all Naga federating units. This mega rally is being held here in the Imphal Valley, with participants gathering at Tiddim Ground before marching to Thau Ground. The same rally is also being organised in all the hill districts of Manipur. We are organising these rallies with the same theme, the same demands and the same unity. The reason we are organising this mega rally is, first, to demand the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki militant groups. The second reason is to stop this proxy war, which is directly sponsored by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026
এনে পৰিস্থিতিত শনিবাৰৰ এই বৃহৎ গণসমদলে মণিপুৰৰ সংকটৰ প্ৰতি পুনৰ চৰকাৰৰ দৃষ্টি আকৰ্ষণ কৰিছে । কেৱল আশ্বাসতে সীমাবদ্ধ নাথাকি সংকটৰ স্থায়ী সমাধানৰ বাবে ৰাজ্য আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰক সমন্বিত আৰু সময়সীমাবদ্ধ পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ দাবী জনাইছে প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলে ।
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