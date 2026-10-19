আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণ-গুলীচালনাত ৰক্তাক্ত মণিপুৰ, দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ সন্ধানত সেনা-আৰক্ষী
দেওবাৰে নিশা ইম্ফলৰ চিংজামেই আৰক্ষী থানাৰ সমীপৰ কাকৱা লামডাইবুং লাম্পাকত আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণৰ ঘটনা ৷
By PTI
Published : October 19, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
মণিপুৰ : মণিপুৰত অব্যাহত আছে হিংসাত্মত পৰিস্থিতি ৷ দেওবাৰে নিশাৰ ভাগত ইম্ফলৰ চিংজামেই আৰক্ষী থানাৰ সমীপৰ কাকৱা লামডাইবুং লাম্পাকত আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণ হয় ৷ ফলত তিনিজনকৈ সেনা জোৱান আহত হৈছে ৷ আহত সেনা জোৱানকেইজন হৈছে চি পুন্নমবালাম (৫৮), ৰমেশ কুমাৰ (৫৭) আৰু পবিত্ৰ কুমাৰ জেনা (৫৬) বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷
আনহাতে ১৮ অক্টোবৰ অৰ্থাৎ দেওবাৰে মাজ নিশা কামজোং জিলাৰ এটা পাহাৰীয়া গাঁৱত কুকি সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ ১৫টাকৈ ঘৰত অগ্নিসংযোগ আৰু একেটা নিশা ইম্ফলৰ চিংজামেই আৰক্ষী থানাৰ সমীপৰ কাকৱা লামডাইবুং লাম্পাকত আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণৰ ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছিল ৷ ইফালে সোমবাৰে পুৱাৰ ভাগতে ইম্ফল ইষ্ট আৰু খাংপকপি জিলাৰ সীমান্ত গাঁৱত খৰি বুটলিবলৈ যোৱা তিনি যুৱকক গুলীয়াই হত্যা কৰিছিল দুৰ্বৃ্ত্তই ৷
#WATCH | Imphal, Manipur: ADGP Manipur Police, Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo says, "This is regarding a series of unfortunate incidents which have occurred on the 18th of October and today also. In the first incident last night at around 11:20 PM, tension erupted between two communities following a stone-pelting incident by unidentified persons during a musical night at Khangabok Pali Bazar under Thoubal police station. The incidents subsequently escalated and communities of Khangabok and Sangakpham got involved. At around 12:40 AM, one individual succumbed to his injuries; these were bullet injuries, at Raj Medicity, while several others were injured. Additional forces were immediately rushed into the area, including RAF, CRPF, and Assam Rifles and Police and security forces brought the situation under control at around approximately 1:50 AM today morning, 19th of October. Efforts are on to identify the accused. Witnesses are being located and questioned, and operations are ongoing to also seize the illegal arms in the area. In a second incident around 11:41 PM, an IED exploded at Kakwa Lamdaibung Lampak, near Singjamai PS and 3 CRPF personnel were seriously injured and hospitalized at Raj Medicity. We are pursuing some leads regarding the incident and are confident that we will be able to take action as per law on the culprits. Today at around 9:40 AM, unidentified armed militants opened fire on a group of 14 Meitei villagers who were engaged in cutting and transporting firewood ahead of Khongbal, Tangkhul area, the exact spot is Sunulok Hill under Sagolmang police station. In the incident, three individuals succumbed to bullet injuries. Three other individuals have also sustained injuries. The injured have been safely evacuated and are undergoing further medical treatment. Various inputs regarding the persons involved have already been received. The matter is under thorough investigation, and after due process, we will ensure all necessary action will be taken to punish the perpetrators of such heinous crimes. Police and security forces are taking the matter with utmost concern. Necessary security measures have been put in place and the situation is being very closely monitored. Even as we speak, operations are on in the area with joint teams of Police, CoBRAs, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and BSF, and more Int-based operations are in the offing on priority. Sniffer dogs and drones are being used, and helicopter surveillance has also commenced. District contingency plans are in full place with full alertness and preparedness. Joint nakas are in place and mobile checkposts have been deployed in full force. Manipur Police, in close coordination with the CRPF, BSF, Army, Assam Rifles and other sister security agencies, is working continuously to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation. Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure that operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens. Intensified action will be taken against all inimical elements involved in these incidents without fear or favor. All necessary legal and operational measures will be pursued in the strictest manner to identify those responsible and to bring them to justice. We appeal to the public to remain calm, exercise restraint, and not take the law into their own hands. People are also requested not to believe or circulate unverified information, rumours, or provocative content on social media, as these may aggravate the situation. We urge all sections of society to cooperate with the Police and security forces in maintaining peace and preventing further escalation. Manipur police reiterates its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to promptly report any suspicious activity or information to the nearest police station or the central control room. Further updates will be shared as and when verified information becomes available."— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026
মাত্ৰ কেইঘণ্টা মানৰ ভিতৰতে ৰাজ্যখনৰ তিনিটা স্থানত হোৱা হিংসাত্মক পৰিস্থিতিৰ সন্দৰ্ভত অতিৰিক্ত আৰক্ষী সঞ্চালক প্ৰধান (আইন-শৃংখলা) লহাৰী দৰ্জী লাটুৱে কয়,"প্ৰথমটো ঘটনাত দেওবাৰে নিশা প্ৰায় ১১.২০ বজাত থৌবাল আৰক্ষী থানাৰ অন্তৰ্গত খাংগাবোক পালি বজাৰত অনুষ্ঠিত এক সংগীতানুষ্ঠানত দুই সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ মাজত সংঘৰ্ষ হয় ৷ সেই ঘটনাই ক্ৰমান্বয়ে খাংগাবোকৰ পৰা চাংগাকফাম গাঁৱলৈ বিয়পি পৰে ৷ সোমবাৰে পুৱতি নিশা নিয়ন্ত্ৰণলৈ আহে ৷"
তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"একেটা নিশা দ্বিতীয় ঘটনা নিশা প্ৰায় ১১.৪১ বজাত চিংজামেই আৰক্ষী থানাৰ সমীপৰ কাকৱা লামডাইবুং লাম্পাকত সংঘটিত হৈছিল ৷ য'ত এটা আইইডি (IED) বিস্ফোৰণ ঘটে আৰু ৩ গৰাকী চিআৰপিএফ জোৱান আহত হয় ।"
আৰক্ষী বিষয়াগৰাকীয়ে কয়,"সোমবাৰে পুৱা প্ৰায় ৯.৪০ বজাত ছাগোলমাং আৰক্ষী থানাৰ অন্তৰ্গত চুনুলোক পাহাৰৰ খংবাল টাংখুল অঞ্চলত খৰি আনিবলৈ যোৱা ১৪ জনীয়া মেইটেই যুৱকলৈ লক্ষ্য কৰি দুৰ্বৃত্তই গুলীচালনা কৰে ৷ এই ঘটনাত তিনিজন যুৱকৰ মৃত্যু হোৱাৰ লগতে তিনিজন আহত হৈছে ।"
তেওঁ কয়,"আটাইকেইটা ঘটনাৰ বাবে তদন্ত প্ৰক্ৰিয়া চলি আছে ৷ উগ্ৰপন্থীৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ব্যাপক অভিযান চলোৱা হ'ব ৷ দোষীক কোনো কাৰণতে সাৰি যাবলৈ দিয়া নহব ৷ আমি ৰাইজক সংযম হ'বলৈ আৰু আইন হাতত তুলি নলবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছো । লগতে জনসাধাৰণক সামাজিক মাধ্যমত চলোৱা মিছা বাতৰিৰ বা উৰা বাতৰিক বিশ্বাস নকৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছো ৷"
লগতে পঢ়ক: ৰক্তাক্ত মণিপুৰ: দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত নিহত দুজন, ৰাইজে ঘেৰাও কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ বাসগৃহ