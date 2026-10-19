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আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণ-গুলীচালনাত ৰক্তাক্ত মণিপুৰ, দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ সন্ধানত সেনা-আৰক্ষী

দেওবাৰে নিশা ইম্ফলৰ চিংজামেই আৰক্ষী থানাৰ সমীপৰ কাকৱা লামডাইবুং লাম্পাকত আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণৰ ঘটনা ৷

3 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast
আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণ-দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীচালনাৰে ৰক্তাক্ত মণিপুৰৰ (ETV Bharat / ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 19, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
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মণিপুৰ : মণিপুৰত অব্যাহত আছে হিংসাত্মত পৰিস্থিতি ৷ দেওবাৰে নিশাৰ ভাগত ইম্ফলৰ চিংজামেই আৰক্ষী থানাৰ সমীপৰ কাকৱা লামডাইবুং লাম্পাকত আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণ হয় ৷ ফলত তিনিজনকৈ সেনা জোৱান আহত হৈছে ৷ আহত সেনা জোৱানকেইজন হৈছে চি পুন্নমবালাম (৫৮), ৰমেশ কুমাৰ (৫৭) আৰু পবিত্ৰ কুমাৰ জেনা (৫৬) বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷

আনহাতে ১৮ অক্টোবৰ অৰ্থাৎ দেওবাৰে মাজ নিশা কামজোং জিলাৰ এটা পাহাৰীয়া গাঁৱত কুকি সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ ১৫টাকৈ ঘৰত অগ্নিসংযোগ আৰু একেটা নিশা ইম্ফলৰ চিংজামেই আৰক্ষী থানাৰ সমীপৰ কাকৱা লামডাইবুং লাম্পাকত আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণৰ ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছিল ৷ ইফালে সোমবাৰে পুৱাৰ ভাগতে ইম্ফল ইষ্ট আৰু খাংপকপি জিলাৰ সীমান্ত গাঁৱত খৰি বুটলিবলৈ যোৱা তিনি যুৱকক গুলীয়াই হত্যা কৰিছিল দুৰ্বৃ্ত্তই ৷

মাত্ৰ কেইঘণ্টা মানৰ ভিতৰতে ৰাজ্যখনৰ তিনিটা স্থানত হোৱা হিংসাত্মক পৰিস্থিতিৰ সন্দৰ্ভত অতিৰিক্ত আৰক্ষী সঞ্চালক প্ৰধান (আইন-শৃংখলা) লহাৰী দৰ্জী লাটুৱে কয়,"প্ৰথমটো ঘটনাত দেওবাৰে নিশা প্ৰায় ১১.২০ বজাত থৌবাল আৰক্ষী থানাৰ অন্তৰ্গত খাংগাবোক পালি বজাৰত অনুষ্ঠিত এক সংগীতানুষ্ঠানত দুই সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ মাজত সংঘৰ্ষ হয় ৷ সেই ঘটনাই ক্ৰমান্বয়ে খাংগাবোকৰ পৰা চাংগাকফাম গাঁৱলৈ বিয়পি পৰে ৷ সোমবাৰে পুৱতি নিশা নিয়ন্ত্ৰণলৈ আহে ৷"

তেওঁ লগতে কয়,"একেটা নিশা দ্বিতীয় ঘটনা নিশা প্ৰায় ১১.৪১ বজাত চিংজামেই আৰক্ষী থানাৰ সমীপৰ কাকৱা লামডাইবুং লাম্পাকত সংঘটিত হৈছিল ৷ য'ত এটা আইইডি (IED) বিস্ফোৰণ ঘটে আৰু ৩ গৰাকী চিআৰপিএফ জোৱান আহত হয় ।"

আৰক্ষী বিষয়াগৰাকীয়ে কয়,"সোমবাৰে পুৱা প্ৰায় ৯.৪০ বজাত ছাগোলমাং আৰক্ষী থানাৰ অন্তৰ্গত চুনুলোক পাহাৰৰ খংবাল টাংখুল অঞ্চলত খৰি আনিবলৈ যোৱা ১৪ জনীয়া মেইটেই যুৱকলৈ লক্ষ্য কৰি দুৰ্বৃত্তই গুলীচালনা কৰে ৷ এই ঘটনাত তিনিজন যুৱকৰ মৃত্যু হোৱাৰ লগতে তিনিজন আহত হৈছে ।"

তেওঁ কয়,"আটাইকেইটা ঘটনাৰ বাবে তদন্ত প্ৰক্ৰিয়া চলি আছে ৷ উগ্ৰপন্থীৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ব্যাপক অভিযান চলোৱা হ'ব ৷ দোষীক কোনো কাৰণতে সাৰি যাবলৈ দিয়া নহব ৷ আমি ৰাইজক সংযম হ'বলৈ আৰু আইন হাতত তুলি নলবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছো । লগতে জনসাধাৰণক সামাজিক মাধ্যমত চলোৱা মিছা বাতৰিৰ বা উৰা বাতৰিক বিশ্বাস নকৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছো ৷"

লগতে পঢ়ক: ৰক্তাক্ত মণিপুৰ: দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত নিহত দুজন, ৰাইজে ঘেৰাও কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ বাসগৃহ

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মণিপুৰত আইইডি বিস্ফোৰণ
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মণিপুৰ আৰক্ষী
মণিপুৰত দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীচালনা
IED BLAST IN MANIPUR

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