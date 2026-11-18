কাশ্মীৰত লস্কৰৰ শীৰ্ষ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী লতিফ ভাট নিহত : কৰিলে নিশ্চিত গৃহমন্ত্ৰীয়ে
নিৰাপত্তাবাহিনীয়ে আত্মসমৰ্পণৰ সুযোগ দিয়ে যদিও ভাটে আত্মসমৰ্পণ কৰিবলৈ অস্বীকাৰ কৰিছিল আৰু মছজিদৰ ভিতৰত প্ৰৱেশ কৰি গুলীচালনা কৰে ৷ ।
Published : November 18, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
শ্ৰীনগৰ (জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰ) : জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰৰ কুলগাম জিলাত বুধবাৰে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীৰে নিৰাপত্তাৰক্ষীৰ সংঘৰ্ষত লস্কৰ-ই-তৈবাৰ শীৰ্ষ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী লতিফ ভাট নিহত হয় ৷ সোমবাৰে এই অঞ্চলত নিৰাপত্তাৰক্ষীৰে হোৱা সংঘৰ্ষৰ সময়ত ভাটে পলায়ন কৰিবলৈ সক্ষম হয় ৷
বুধবাৰে পুৱা সেনাই আৰম্ভ কৰা তালাচী অভিযানৰ সময়ত ভাটক আত্মসমৰ্পণৰ সুযোগ দিয়া হৈছিল ৷ কিন্তু তেওঁ আত্মসমৰ্পণ কৰিবলৈ অস্বীকাৰ কৰিছিল ।
#Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 17, 2026
লতিফ ভাট কাশ্মীৰ উপত্যকাত জীয়াই থকা শেষৰজন স্থানীয় সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আছিল ৷ তেওঁৰ ওপৰত ১৫ লাখ টকাৰ পুৰস্কাৰ ঘোষণা কৰা হৈছিল ৷
With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2026
কেন্দ্ৰীয় গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে এই কথা নিশ্চিত কৰে ৷ তেওঁ সামাজিক মাধ্যম এক্সত পোষ্ট কৰি কয়, "জম্মু কাশ্মীৰ আৰক্ষী, ভাৰতীয় সেনা, চি আৰ পি এফ আৰু চোৰাংচোৱা সংস্থাৰ সমন্বিত প্ৰচেষ্টাত আজি পুৱাৰ ভাগত কুলগামত এক অভিযানত লস্কৰৰ উপত্যকাটোৰ শেষৰজন সক্ৰিয় স্থানীয় সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী লতিফ ভাট নিহত হয় । তেওঁৰ এটা সহযোগী সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী ওমৰ নিছাৰকো এদিন পূৰ্বে কুলগামত হত্যা কৰা হৈছিল । সমগ্ৰ অভিযানটোত অতি উচ্চ পৰ্যায়ৰ সহযোগিতা দেখা গৈছিল । জম্মু কাশ্মীৰ আৰক্ষী, সেনা আৰু চি আৰ পি এফ আৰু চোৰাংচোৱা সংস্থাৰ বীৰ জোৱানসকলক জাতিটোৱে প্ৰণাম জনাইছে ।"
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Security checks intensified in Kulgam after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists. A terrorist was killed in the district in a gunfight two days ago.#Kulgam #JammuAndKashmir— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2026
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time)
(Full video… pic.twitter.com/vAxZqRtmQO
কাশ্মীৰ মণ্ডল আৰক্ষীয়ে পুৱা এক্সৰ এটা পোষ্টত এই হত্যাকাণ্ডৰ কথা নিশ্চিত কৰে যদিও তেওঁৰ চিনাক্তকৰণ প্ৰক্ৰিয়া চলি আছে বুলি জানিবলৈ দিয়ে । পোষ্টটোত লিখা আছিল, "একাউণ্টাৰ ছাইটৰ পৰা এটা সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীৰ মৃতদেহ আৰু এটা অস্ত্ৰ উদ্ধাৰ কৰা হৈছে । চিনাক্তকৰণ প্ৰক্ৰিয়া চলি আছে । অধিক তথ্যৰ বাবে অপেক্ষা কৰা হৈছে ।"
কুলগামৰ এছ এছ পি অনয়ত আলীয়ে কয়, "জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰ আৰক্ষীৰ পৰা লাভ কৰা বিশ্বাসযোগ্য তথ্যৰ ভিত্তিত এই এনকাউণ্টাৰ কৰা হৈছিল ৷ সম্যক পৰিকল্পনা আৰু সকলো নিৰাপত্তা বাহিনীৰ সৈতে সংহত প্ৰচেষ্টাৰে আমি আজি এনকাউণ্টাৰত লতিফ নামৰ এজন স্থানীয় সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আৱদ্ধ হৈ থকা অঞ্চলটো সুৰক্ষিত কৰিলোঁ ৷"
Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: A video shows senior security officials repeatedly appealing to terrorist Lateef to surrender and lay down his arms during the ongoing anti-terror operation— IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2026
(Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/AvFDiJMJ5b
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "আমি তাক আত্মসমৰ্পণ কৰিবলৈ প্ৰতীয়মান কৰাবলৈ বহুত চেষ্টা কৰিলোঁ আৰু কথাও পাতিলোঁ ৷ মই ব্যক্তিগতভাৱে ভিডিঅ’ কলৰ জৰিয়তে ভিতৰত দিয়া ফোনটো ব্যৱহাৰ কৰি বহু সময় কথা পাতিলোঁ ৷ তাক আত্মসমৰ্পণ কৰিবলৈ বুজাবলৈ বহুত চেষ্টা কৰিলোঁ, বুজাই দিলোঁ যে সি এতিয়াও সৰু আৰু তেওঁৰ গোটেই জীৱনটো সন্মুখত আছে ৷ কিন্তু সি আত্মসমৰ্পণ কৰিবলৈ নাকচ কৰি এটা মছজিদত প্ৰৱেশ কৰি প্ৰায় ২:৪৫ বজাত গুলীচালনা আৰম্ভ কৰে ৷"
#WATCH | Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: On the ongoing encounter, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali says, "This encounter is based on a credible input from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. With thorough planning and coordinated efforts alongside all security forces, we properly cordoned off the area today, where a local terrorist named Lateef is trapped in this encounter. We made extensive efforts to appeal to him to surrender and spoke with him. I personally had a video call with him, and I spoke with him for a fairly long time through a phone provided inside. We tried hard to persuade him to surrender, telling him that he is still young and has his whole life ahead of him. He did not agree and entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 AM. We are strictly following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and exercising maximum restraint to ensure minimal damage to the mosque. We will neutralise this terrorist in due time; if it takes longer, we have no issue, as we have time and daylight on our side. Security forces have properly cordoned off the area. We hope to take all possible measures into account so that either he comes out on his own, or we handle the situation using our restraint methods to ensure zero or minimal damage to the mosque." "This will be one of our biggest successes of 2026. He became active on this very day last year (November 18, 2025), joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was heavily self-radicalised. He was receiving instructions from across the border to disrupt peace, tourism, and the economy after carrying out 3–4 ruthless attacks." (Source: SSP Office)— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "আমি কঠোৰভাৱে মানক পৰিচালনা পদ্ধতি (SOP) মানি চলিছো আৰু মছজিদৰ নূন্যতম ক্ষতি নিশ্চিত কৰিবলৈ সৰ্বোচ্চ নিয়ন্ত্ৰণ বজাই ৰাখিছো ।"
নিৰাপত্তাৰক্ষীয়ে ইটিভি ভাৰতক জনোৱা মতে, ভাট মছজিদত আত্মগোপন কৰি থকাৰ বাবেই এই অভিযান চলাওঁতে নিৰাপত্তা বাহিনীয়ে অত্যন্ত সংযম হৈ আছিল ।
এই ঘটনাৰ কিছু সময়ৰ পাছতে জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰ আৰক্ষীৰ অফিচিয়েল হেণ্ডেলত পোষ্ট কৰিলে, "দৌৰিব পাৰি, কিন্তু লুকাই থাকিব নোৱাৰি !"
সেনাই এই কথাও নিশ্চিত কৰি কয় যে নিৰাপত্তা বাহিনীয়ে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীটোক মছজিদৰ পৰা জোৰকৈ উলিয়াই আনি হত্যা কৰে । সেনাবাহিনীৰ চাইনাৰ কৰ্পছে এক্সত এটা পোষ্টত কয়, "অপাৰেশ্যনৰ সময়ত সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীটোৱে এটা মছজিদত আশ্ৰয় লৈছিল । নিৰাপত্তা বাহিনীয়ে অতি সংযমেৰে ধৰ্মীয় স্থানৰ পবিত্ৰতাক সন্মান জনাইছিল । তেওঁলোকে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীটোক মছজিদৰ চৌহদৰ পৰা জোৰকৈ উলিয়াই আনিছিল আৰু তাৰ পিছত হত্যা কৰিছিল ।"