‘ভোট চুৰি’ক লৈ দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিব ৰাহুল-খাৰ্গে

‘ভোট চুৰি’ক লৈ দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিব ৰাহুল-খাৰ্গে
‘‘দেশৰ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আৰু গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে সমগ্ৰ দেশতে এক অৰাজক পৰিস্থিতিৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছে ৷’’ এই অভিযোগ কংগ্ৰেছৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গেৰ ৷
By PTI
Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী: দেশৰ বিৰোধী দল কংগ্ৰেছৰ শীৰ্ষ নেতৃত্বই ভোট চুৰিৰ প্ৰসংগক লৈ এতিয়াও উত্তাল প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰিয়েই আছে ৷ ভোট চুৰিৰ বিষয়টোত তেওঁলোকে দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশৰ হস্তক্ষেপ বিচাৰিছে ৷ সোমবাৰে বিয়লি এই বিষয়টোক লৈ কংগ্ৰেছৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গে আৰু লোকসভাৰ বিৰোধী দলপতি ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়ে দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশ সূৰ্যকান্তক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিব ৷ সোমবাৰে বিয়লি প্ৰায় ৪-৫ বজাত এই বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷
বেংগালুৰুৰ এক অনুষ্ঠানত ভাষণ প্ৰদান কৰি কংগ্ৰেছৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি খাৰ্গে নিজমুখে এই কথা ব্যক্ত কৰে ৷ খাৰ্গে কয় যে দেশৰ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আৰু গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে সমগ্ৰ দেশতে এক অৰাজক পৰিস্থিতিৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছে ৷ দেশৰ মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্ত জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ পদত্যাগৰ দাবীৰে সাব্যস্ত কৰা প্ৰতিবাদৰ সময়তে প্ৰতিবাদস্থলীত বৃহৎসংখ্যক আৰক্ষী মোতায়েন আৰু প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলক আটক কৰাটোৱে যুৱ প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলৰ বিৰুদ্ধে চৰকাৰৰ ভয়ক প্ৰতিফলিত কৰিছে ৷
STORY | Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to meet CJI over alleged irregularities in EC, curbs on protests Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would meet the CJI on October 12 to raise concerns over alleged suppression of democratic rights, police action against protesters and irregularities in the Election Commission. READ: https://t.co/Ia46H1oupA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026
আনহাতে, সোমবাৰে হ’বলগা এই বৈঠক সন্দৰ্ভত মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশ সূৰ্যকান্তে কয়, ‘‘আমি বিয়লি ৪ বজাৰ পৰা ৫ বজাৰ ভিতৰত সময় বিচাৰিছো । এই বৈঠকৰ সময়ত আমি তেওঁলোকক তথ্য প্ৰদান কৰিম ৷ কিয়নো আমি কোনো কথা দাবী কৰিব নোৱাৰো ৷ তাৰ সলনি হাতযোৰ কৰি মাথোঁ অনুৰোধহে কৰিব পাৰো ৷’’
ইতিমধ্যে ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ লগতে মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গেই দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশলৈ এই সন্দৰ্ভত পত্ৰ লিখিছে ৷ খাৰ্গে ইতিমধ্যে বেংগালুৰুত দিয়া ভাষণৰ ভিডিঅ’ নিজৰ এক্স হেণ্ডেলত শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে ৷
We will continue our fight. Tomorrow, we are also going to meet the Chief Justice of India. I have written a letter, and Shri @RahulGandhi has also written a letter. We have scheduled a meeting between 4 and 5 PM, during which we will apprise him of the situation. We cannot demand anything from him, but we will place our concerns before him with folded hands and request his intervention. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have created chaos across the country. An undeclared Emergency is prevailing, and we will continue to fight against it. Yesterday, nearly 32,000 police personnel and 7,500 CRPF personnel were deployed. This itself shows how much fear the government has of the youth agitation. As I have already stated, roads were blocked, communication channels were disrupted, access to the airport was restricted, and mobile networks were shut down. All this demonstrates that the government does not want democracy to function peacefully in India. We will continue our fight to protect democracy and the constitutional rights of the people. 📍Bengaluru, Karnataka— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 11, 2026
খাৰ্গেই নিজৰ এক্স হেণ্ডেলত এই কথা লিখিছে, ‘‘কাইলৈ আমি ভাৰতৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিম ৷ মই এখন চিঠি লিখিছো আৰু ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়েও চিঠি লিখিছে । আমি বিয়লি ৪-৫ বজাত এখন বৈঠকৰ সময় বিচাৰিছো ৷ যিখন বৈঠকত আমি তেওঁক ভোট চুৰি সন্দৰ্ভত দেশৰ শেহতীয়া পৰিস্থিতিৰ বিষয়ে জনাম ।’’
উল্লেখ্য যে, শনিবাৰে নতুন দিল্লীত জাৰি কৰা নিৰাপত্তা সম্পৰ্কীয় পৰিস্থিতিৰ কথা উল্লেখ কৰি জ্যেষ্ঠ কংগ্ৰেছ নেতাগৰাকীয়ে কয় যে তেওঁ ৰাস্তা-ঘাট বন্ধ হৈ পৰিছিল, যাতায়াত ব্যাহত হৈ পৰিছিল, বিমানবন্দৰৰ প্ৰৱেশ বন্ধ কৰি দিয়াৰ লগতে ম’বাইল নেটৱৰ্কসমূহ বন্ধ কৰা হৈছিল ।
Kalaburagi, Karnataka: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Rahul Gandhi had clearly stated about Vote Chori, even though he had specifically mentioned it everywhere, he explained it like he would explain it to children on the board. Even though we said this, the Election Commission didn't listen. Neither did the government. We started a protest saying that we should bring it to the attention of the people. After we started the protest, many people realized that this was true and everyone started it too. Finally, we, the All India Alliance, came together and started a protest about this. Even the youth are protesting today after many people realized that there is some big fraud, some adulteration in this, and that there is some truth in what Rahul Gandhi is saying..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, ‘‘কালি প্ৰতিবাদস্থলীত প্ৰায় ৩২ হাজাৰ আৰক্ষী জোৱানৰ লগতে ৭৫০০ চিআৰপিএফৰ জোৱান নিয়োগ কৰা হৈছিল । ইয়াৰ পৰা দেখা যায় যে যুৱচামৰ আন্দোলনক লৈ চৰকাৰে কিমান ভয় খাইছে ।’’
‘‘এই সকলোবোৰে দেখুৱাইছে যে চৰকাৰে ভাৰতত গণতন্ত্ৰ শান্তিপূৰ্ণভাৱে চলাটো নিবিচাৰে । গণতন্ত্ৰ আৰু জনসাধাৰণৰ সাংবিধানিক অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষিত কৰাৰ বাবে আমি আমাৰ যুঁজ অব্যাহত ৰাখিম ৷’’ খাৰ্গে কয় ৷
উল্লেখ্য যে, শনিবাৰে ৰাজধানী নতুন দিল্লীৰ মাজমজিয়াত চিজেপিৰ নেতৃত্বত সাব্যস্ত কৰা প্ৰতিবাদৰ সময়তে ৭,০০০ৰো অধিক প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীক আটক কৰা হৈছিল ৷ ইয়াৰ ভিতৰত অধিকাংশ বিৰোধী নেতা-কৰ্মী আছিল ৷ প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলক যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত উপস্থিত হোৱাত বাধা প্ৰদান কৰাৰ বাবে মেট্ৰ’ আৰু ৰে’ল চলাচলত বাধা আৰোপ কৰা হৈছিল ৷ আনহাতে, দিল্লীৰ কিছু কিছু অংশত ইণ্টাৰনেট সেৱা বন্ধ কৰি দিয়া হৈছিল ।
VIDEO | Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the CJP protest says, "People used to move around freely here. I was the education minister at that time, and Devaraj Urs was the Chief Minister of the state. We never arrested people unnecessarily. In fact, many people used to come and request Devaraj Urs, 'Kindly arrest us,' but he refused, asking, 'On what grounds can I arrest you?' Here, Modi asks the police to arrest whomever he wants, whether they are on a flight, at a railway station or in the metro, wherever they may be... The youth only want to save democracy and protect their votes, but he is not listening and is always trying to suppress the rights of Indian citizens. We are not going to remain silent. We will fight for our rights, protect the Indian Constitution and safeguard the rights of citizens. Tomorrow, we are also going to meet the Chief Justice of India. I have written a letter, and Rahul ji has also written one, seeking an appointment between 4 pm and 5 pm... The Home Minister and Prime Minister are creating chaos in the country, and an undeclared Emergency is prevailing everywhere." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026
মঙলবাৰৰ পৰা বিৰোধী দলসমূহে প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰি মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্ত জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ পদত্যাগৰ দাবী জনাই আহিছে । মঙলবাৰে ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকে ৰাজপথলৈ ওলাই আহি প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰে । সংসদৰ পৰা নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগৰ দিশে পদযাত্ৰা কৰা প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলক আদবাটতে বাধা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল । ইয়াৰ পিছতে ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়ে প্ৰায় আঠ ঘণ্টা ধৰি আকাশবাণী ভৱন চৌহদৰ ভিতৰত ধৰ্ণা কাৰ্যসূচী ৰূপায়ণ কৰে ।
বুধবাৰ আৰু বৃহস্পতিবাৰে মধ্য দিল্লীত বিৰোধী সাংসদসকলে দুপৰীয়াৰ আহাৰ গ্ৰহণৰ বাবে বৈঠকত মিলিত হয় আৰু তাৰপিছতে প্ৰথম দিনা যন্তৰ-মন্তৰ আৰু দ্বিতীয়টো দিনত ৰাজঘাটলৈ পদযাত্ৰা কৰে ৷
STORY | Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to meet CJI over alleged irregularities in EC, curbs on protests Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would meet the CJI on October 12 to raise concerns over alleged suppression of democratic rights, police action against protesters and irregularities in the Election Commission. READ: https://t.co/Ia46H1oupA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026
শুকুৰবাৰে সন্ধিয়া ভাৰতৰ মিত্ৰজোঁটৰ দলসমূহেও ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতি দ্ৰৌপদী মুৰ্মুক সাক্ষাৎ কৰি স্মাৰকপত্ৰ দাখিল কৰি গণৰাজ্যৰ মুৰব্বী হিচাপে বিষয়টোত শীঘ্ৰে হস্তক্ষেপ কৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনায় । ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকে ভোট চুৰিৰ বিষয়টোক লৈ সোমবাৰে দিল্লীত জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল বাহিৰ কৰিব ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: দেশত গৃহযুদ্ধ সদৃশ, অঘোষিত জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতি : সৌৰভ দাস