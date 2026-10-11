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‘ভোট চুৰি’ক লৈ দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিব ৰাহুল-খাৰ্গে

‘‘দেশৰ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আৰু গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে সমগ্ৰ দেশতে এক অৰাজক পৰিস্থিতিৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছে ৷’’ এই অভিযোগ কংগ্ৰেছৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গেৰ ৷

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কংগ্ৰেছ নেতৃত্ব ক্ৰমে ৰাহুল গান্ধী, মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গে আৰু প্ৰিয়ংকা গান্ধী (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST

4 Min Read
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নতুন দিল্লী: দেশৰ বিৰোধী দল কংগ্ৰেছৰ শীৰ্ষ নেতৃত্বই ভোট চুৰিৰ প্ৰসংগক লৈ এতিয়াও উত্তাল প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰিয়েই আছে ৷ ভোট চুৰিৰ বিষয়টোত তেওঁলোকে দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশৰ হস্তক্ষেপ বিচাৰিছে ৷ সোমবাৰে বিয়লি এই বিষয়টোক লৈ কংগ্ৰেছৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গে আৰু লোকসভাৰ বিৰোধী দলপতি ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়ে দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশ সূৰ্যকান্তক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিব ৷ সোমবাৰে বিয়লি প্ৰায় ৪-৫ বজাত এই বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷

বেংগালুৰুৰ এক অনুষ্ঠানত ভাষণ প্ৰদান কৰি কংগ্ৰেছৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি খাৰ্গে নিজমুখে এই কথা ব্যক্ত কৰে ৷ খাৰ্গে কয় যে দেশৰ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী আৰু গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে সমগ্ৰ দেশতে এক অৰাজক পৰিস্থিতিৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছে ৷ দেশৰ মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্ত জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ পদত্যাগৰ দাবীৰে সাব্যস্ত কৰা প্ৰতিবাদৰ সময়তে প্ৰতিবাদস্থলীত বৃহৎসংখ্যক আৰক্ষী মোতায়েন আৰু প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলক আটক কৰাটোৱে যুৱ প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলৰ বিৰুদ্ধে চৰকাৰৰ ভয়ক প্ৰতিফলিত কৰিছে ৷

আনহাতে, সোমবাৰে হ’বলগা এই বৈঠক সন্দৰ্ভত মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশ সূৰ্যকান্তে কয়, ‘‘আমি বিয়লি ৪ বজাৰ পৰা ৫ বজাৰ ভিতৰত সময় বিচাৰিছো । এই বৈঠকৰ সময়ত আমি তেওঁলোকক তথ্য প্ৰদান কৰিম ৷ কিয়নো আমি কোনো কথা দাবী কৰিব নোৱাৰো ৷ তাৰ সলনি হাতযোৰ কৰি মাথোঁ অনুৰোধহে কৰিব পাৰো ৷’’

ইতিমধ্যে ৰাহুল গান্ধীৰ লগতে মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গেই দেশৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশলৈ এই সন্দৰ্ভত পত্ৰ লিখিছে ৷ খাৰ্গে ইতিমধ্যে বেংগালুৰুত দিয়া ভাষণৰ ভিডিঅ’ নিজৰ এক্স হেণ্ডেলত শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে ৷

খাৰ্গেই নিজৰ এক্স হেণ্ডেলত এই কথা লিখিছে, ‘‘কাইলৈ ​​আমি ভাৰতৰ মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশক সাক্ষাৎ কৰিম ৷ মই এখন চিঠি লিখিছো আৰু ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়েও চিঠি লিখিছে । আমি বিয়লি ৪-৫ বজাত এখন বৈঠকৰ সময় বিচাৰিছো ৷ যিখন বৈঠকত আমি তেওঁক ভোট চুৰি সন্দৰ্ভত দেশৰ শেহতীয়া পৰিস্থিতিৰ বিষয়ে জনাম ।’’

উল্লেখ্য যে, শনিবাৰে নতুন দিল্লীত জাৰি কৰা নিৰাপত্তা সম্পৰ্কীয় পৰিস্থিতিৰ কথা উল্লেখ কৰি জ্যেষ্ঠ কংগ্ৰেছ নেতাগৰাকীয়ে কয় যে তেওঁ ৰাস্তা-ঘাট বন্ধ হৈ পৰিছিল, যাতায়াত ব্যাহত হৈ পৰিছিল, বিমানবন্দৰৰ প্ৰৱেশ বন্ধ কৰি দিয়াৰ লগতে ম’বাইল নেটৱৰ্কসমূহ বন্ধ কৰা হৈছিল ।

তেওঁ লগতে কয়, ‘‘কালি প্ৰতিবাদস্থলীত প্ৰায় ৩২ হাজাৰ আৰক্ষী জোৱানৰ লগতে ৭৫০০ চিআৰপিএফৰ জোৱান নিয়োগ কৰা হৈছিল । ইয়াৰ পৰা দেখা যায় যে যুৱচামৰ আন্দোলনক লৈ চৰকাৰে কিমান ভয় খাইছে ।’’

‘‘এই সকলোবোৰে দেখুৱাইছে যে চৰকাৰে ভাৰতত গণতন্ত্ৰ শান্তিপূৰ্ণভাৱে চলাটো নিবিচাৰে । গণতন্ত্ৰ আৰু জনসাধাৰণৰ সাংবিধানিক অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষিত কৰাৰ বাবে আমি আমাৰ যুঁজ অব্যাহত ৰাখিম ৷’’ খাৰ্গে কয় ৷

উল্লেখ্য যে, শনিবাৰে ৰাজধানী নতুন দিল্লীৰ মাজমজিয়াত চিজেপিৰ নেতৃত্বত সাব্যস্ত কৰা প্ৰতিবাদৰ সময়তে ৭,০০০ৰো অধিক প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীক আটক কৰা হৈছিল ৷ ইয়াৰ ভিতৰত অধিকাংশ বিৰোধী নেতা-কৰ্মী আছিল ৷ প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলক যন্তৰ-মন্তৰত উপস্থিত হোৱাত বাধা প্ৰদান কৰাৰ বাবে মেট্ৰ’ আৰু ৰে’ল চলাচলত বাধা আৰোপ কৰা হৈছিল ৷ আনহাতে, দিল্লীৰ কিছু কিছু অংশত ইণ্টাৰনেট সেৱা বন্ধ কৰি দিয়া হৈছিল ।

মঙলবাৰৰ পৰা বিৰোধী দলসমূহে প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰি মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্ত জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ পদত্যাগৰ দাবী জনাই আহিছে । মঙলবাৰে ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকে ৰাজপথলৈ ওলাই আহি প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰে । সংসদৰ পৰা নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগৰ দিশে পদযাত্ৰা কৰা প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীসকলক আদবাটতে বাধা প্ৰদান কৰা হৈছিল । ইয়াৰ পিছতে ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়ে প্ৰায় আঠ ঘণ্টা ধৰি আকাশবাণী ভৱন চৌহদৰ ভিতৰত ধৰ্ণা কাৰ্যসূচী ৰূপায়ণ কৰে ।

বুধবাৰ আৰু বৃহস্পতিবাৰে মধ্য দিল্লীত বিৰোধী সাংসদসকলে দুপৰীয়াৰ আহাৰ গ্ৰহণৰ বাবে বৈঠকত মিলিত হয় আৰু তাৰপিছতে প্ৰথম দিনা যন্তৰ-মন্তৰ আৰু দ্বিতীয়টো দিনত ৰাজঘাটলৈ পদযাত্ৰা কৰে ৷

শুকুৰবাৰে সন্ধিয়া ভাৰতৰ মিত্ৰজোঁটৰ দলসমূহেও ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতি দ্ৰৌপদী মুৰ্মুক সাক্ষাৎ কৰি স্মাৰকপত্ৰ দাখিল কৰি গণৰাজ্যৰ মুৰব্বী হিচাপে বিষয়টোত শীঘ্ৰে হস্তক্ষেপ কৰিবলৈ আহ্বান জনায় । ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকে ভোট চুৰিৰ বিষয়টোক লৈ সোমবাৰে দিল্লীত জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল বাহিৰ কৰিব ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক: দেশত গৃহযুদ্ধ সদৃশ, অঘোষিত জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতি : সৌৰভ দাস

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মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গে
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মুখ্য ন্যায়াধীশক সাক্ষাৎ
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