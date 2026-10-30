শ্ব’পিয়ানত সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীৰ বৃহৎ নেটৱৰ্ক উৎখাত, ১০ সন্দেহযুক্ত লোকক গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ
অনলাইনৰ বিভিন্ন ধৰণৰ পেমেণ্ট প্লেটফৰ্মৰ জৰিয়তে এইসকল লোকে একাধিক বিত্তীয় লেনদেন কৰা বুলি আৰক্ষীয়ে জানিবলৈ দিছে ৷
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰ: আৰক্ষীৰ চকুত ধূলি মাৰি হ’লেও জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰত এতিয়াও কিছু পৰিমাণে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীৰ শিবিৰ পৰিচালিত হৈ আছে ৷ যাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰ আৰক্ষীয়ে শেহতীয়াকৈ এক সফলতা লাভ কৰিছে ৷
সন্ত্ৰাসবাদমূলক কাৰ্যকলাপ আৰু সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী সংগঠনৰ সৈতে দীৰ্ঘদিনৰে পৰা যোগাযোগ ৰক্ষা কৰি চলা এনে ১০ জন সন্দেহযুক্ত লোকক শেহতীয়াকৈ জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰ আৰক্ষীয়ে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰে ।
Shopian, J&K | Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror financing module following a focused investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities. So far, 10 terrorist associates have been arrested in connection with the case. Accordingly, FIR No. 231/2026 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Shopian. During the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers. The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails. Initial Investigation has revealed that the accused were clandestinely collecting and raising funds from the general public and channelising the money through established financial links to facilitate the terrorist activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF). The funds were also allegedly being utilised to provide logistical support, including smartphones, for furthering terrorist activities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider network, establish additional financial linkages and identify other individuals involved in the module. More arrests are expected: J&K Police (Image source: J&K Police)— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
অনলাইনৰ বিভিন্ন ধৰণৰ পেমেণ্ট প্লেটফৰ্মৰ জৰিয়তে এইসকল লোকে একাধিক বিত্তীয় লেনদেন কৰা বুলি আৰক্ষীয়ে জানিবলৈ দিছে ৷ এই কথা পোহৰলৈ অহাৰ পিছতে আৰক্ষীয়ে অভিযান চলাই এইসকল লোকক গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰে । আৰক্ষীয়ে ধনৰ এই লেনদেন বিতংভাৱে পৰীক্ষা কৰাত বিভিন্ন কাৰাবন্দী সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীৰ নামত হোৱা বিত্তীয় লেনদেনৰ কথা পোহৰলৈ আহে ৷ ইতিমধ্যে শ্ব’পিয়ান থানাত এই সন্দৰ্ভত গোচৰ (নম্বৰ ২৩১/২০২৬) ৰুজু কৰা হৈছে ৷
গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ হোৱা ব্যক্তিকেইজন ক্ৰমে - শ্ব’পিয়ানৰ ওৱাইছ শ্বাফি নাইকু, শ্ব’পিয়ানৰ ৰাৱালপোৰাৰ তাজামুল আহমদ শ্বাহ, শ্ব’পিয়ানৰ চিত্ৰগাম কালানৰ মইজ ইকবাল আৰু ইমদাদ ইউছুফ গণি, পুলৱামাৰ শ্বাকিব জাহুৰ ৱাণী, আমিৰ আহমদ গণি আৰু লিয়াকত নাজিৰ ল’ন, ট্ৰেঞ্জৰ নাডিগুণ্ডৰ ফিৰ্ডাউছ থোকাৰ আৰু কাঠুৱাৰ চেক হৰিয়াৰ মহম্মদ হানিফ আৰু কাজু ।
ধৃত লোকসকলে স্থানীয় লোকৰ পৰা গোপনে ধন সংগ্ৰহ কৰি সেই ধন প্ৰতিষ্ঠিত বিত্তীয় চেনেলৰ জৰিয়তে লস্কৰ-ই-তৈবা আৰু সহযোগী সংস্থা ‘দ্য ৰেজিষ্টেন্স ফ্ৰণ্ট’ (টিআৰএফ) ক যোগান ধৰি অহাৰ অভিযোগ উত্থাপন হৈছে ৷ এই ধন ব্যৱহাৰ কৰি সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী সংগঠনসমূহৰ সৈতে জড়িত লোকসকলে স্মাৰ্টফোন, অন্যান্য সা-সামগ্ৰী ক্ৰয়ৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ব্যৱহাৰ কৰি অহা বুলিও অভিযোগ কৰা হৈছে ৷
অৱশ্যে ইয়াৰ সৈতে আন কোনো লোক জড়িত থকাৰ সন্দেহত আৰক্ষীয়ে অনুসন্ধান অব্যাহত ৰাখিছে ৷ আৰক্ষীয়ে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী সংগঠনটোৰ নেটৱৰ্ক পুলিয়ে-পোখাই উঘালিবলৈ তদন্ত অব্যাহত ৰাখিছে ৷
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