মণিপুৰত পুনঃ হিংসা : কুকি গাঁৱত অগ্নিসংযোগ, কংগ্ৰেছৰ তীব্ৰ গৰিহণা

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২০২৩ চনৰ মে’ মাহৰ পৰা ৩০০ৰো অধিক লোকে বহুমূলীয়া জীৱন হেৰুৱাইছে ৷ আনহাতে, ২৪,৫৩০ জন লোকে এনে পৰিস্থিতিৰ চিকাৰ হৈ সাহায্য শিবিৰতে থাকিবলগীয়া হৈছে...

MANIPUR VIOLENCE
শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালক সাক্ষাৎ (x@meghachandra_k)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST

4 Min Read
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তেজপুৰ: কটকটীয়া নিৰাপত্তাৰ মাজতে সাতভনীৰ অন্যতম ৰাজ্য মণিপুৰত পুনৰ এবাৰ হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ৷ ৰাজ্যখনৰ কামজং জিলাত বুধবাৰে পুৱা এই হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ৷

এতিয়ালৈকে লাভ কৰা তথ্য অনুসৰি, কোনো অচিনাক্ত অস্ত্ৰধাৰী দুৰ্বৃত্তই জিলাখনৰ খোকাই অঞ্চলৰ এখন কুকি সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ গাঁৱত অগ্নিসংযোগ কৰে ৷ এই ঘটনাৰ দায়িত্ব কোনো উগ্ৰপন্থী সংগঠনে এই মুহূৰ্তলৈ স্বীকাৰ কৰা নাই যদিও এনএছচিএন-আইএম ইয়াত জড়িত থকাৰ সন্দেহ প্ৰকাশ কৰা হৈছে ।

বুধবাৰে পুৱা প্ৰায় ৫.৩০ বজাত এই ঘটনা ঘটে ৷ সেই সময়ত উখৰুল আৰু কামজং জিলাৰ সীমান্তত নগা আৰু কুকিসকলৰ মাজত উত্তেজনা অব্যাহত আছিল । এই কাণ্ডত চাৰিজন লোকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱায় ৷

এই অগ্নিসংযোগৰ ঘটনাত আহতৰ সংখ্যা, ক্ষয়-ক্ষতিৰ পৰিমাণ আদিৰ বিষয়ে অৱশ্যে কোনো সবিশেষ তথ্য লাভ কৰা নাই ৷ ৰাজ্যখনত প্ৰায়ে সৰু-বৰ হিংসাত্মক ঘটনাসমূহ সংঘটিত হৈ থাকে ৷ শেহতীয়া এই অগ্নিসংযোগৰ ঘটনাই পুনৰ এবাৰ ৰাজ্যখনৰ পৰিস্থিতি আৰু সুৰক্ষাক লৈ উদ্বেগৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছে ৷

আনহাতে, এই ঘটনাত কংগ্ৰেছৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গেই প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷ খাৰ্গেই এই ঘটনাৰ গৰিহণা দি মণিপুৰত দীৰ্ঘসময়ৰে পৰা চলি থকা হিংসাত্মক ঘটনাৰ বাবে গেৰুৱা দল বিজেপিক জগৰীয়া কৰিছে । সামাজিক মাধ্যম 'এক্স' হেণ্ডেলত তেওঁ এই ঘটনা সম্পৰ্কে এনেদৰে লিখিছে, ‘‘শেহতীয়াকৈ মণিপুৰত সংঘটিত হিংসাত্মক ঘটনাত যি চাৰিজন লোকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱালে, সেই ঘটনা অতি নিন্দনীয় । শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালসমূহলৈ মোৰ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলো ।’’

কংগ্ৰেছ সভাপতিগৰাকীয়ে লগতে কয়, ‘‘২০২৩ চনৰ মে’ মাহৰ পৰা ৩০০ৰো অধিক লোকে বহুমূলীয়া জীৱনসমূহ হেৰুৱাইছে ৷ আনহাতে, ২৪,৫৩০ জন লোকে এনে পৰিস্থিতিৰ স্বীকাৰ হৈ সাহায্য শিবিৰতে থাকিবলগীয়া হৈছে । মহিলা, শিশু আৰু আৰ্থিকভাৱে দুৰ্বল পৰিয়ালসমূহে এই দীৰ্ঘদিনীয়া দুখৰ বোজা বহন কৰি আহিছে ৷ ৰাজনৈতিক ষড়যন্ত্ৰ, ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতিৰ শাসন জাপি দিয়াৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ কৰি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ পুনৰ নিযুক্তিলৈকে এই সকলোবোৰ বিজেপিৰ নিয়ন্ত্ৰণত ৷ মণিপুৰৰ হিংসাত্মক ঘটনাৰ প্ৰায় ২৯ মাহ উকলিছে ৷ তাৰপিছতো কিন্তু মণিপুৰত এবাৰলৈও ভৰি নিদিলে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে ৷ তেওঁ এইক্ষেত্ৰত চূড়ান্তভাৱে ব্যৰ্থ হৈছে ।’’

আনহাতে, বুধবাৰে মণিপুৰৰ ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকৰ এটা প্ৰতিনিধি দলে খামেনলক অঞ্চলৰ নংছুম ভ্ৰমণ কৰে ৷ দলটোৱে শেহতীয়া হিংসাত্মক পৰিস্থিতিত যি তিনিজন লোকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱাইছিল, তেওঁলোকৰ পৰিয়ালসমূহকো সাক্ষাৎ কৰে । দলটোৱে য়ুম্পোকৰ সুশীল সিং, নোংছুম মায়াই লেইকাইৰ অৰুবাম ৰণিল সিং, লম্বোই খুলৰ ৫৩ বছৰীয়া লাইৰেনলাকপাম ইনোবি সিঙৰ পৰিয়ালৰ সৈতে সাক্ষাৎ কৰি শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালবৰ্গক সমবেদনা জনায় ।

এক বিবৃতিত প্ৰতিনিধি দলটোৱে এই হত্যাকাণ্ডসমূহে চৰকাৰে যে আইন-শৃংখলা বজাই ৰাখিব পৰা নাই আৰু নাগৰিকসকলক সুৰক্ষা দিয়াত ব্যৰ্থ হৈছে তাকেই স্পষ্ট কৰিছে বুলি অভিযোগ তোলে ৷‘Sspension of Operations’ (SoO) চুক্তি আৰু ইয়াৰ সৈতে জড়িত নিয়মসমূহ প্ৰযোজ্য হোৱাৰ পিছতো সশস্ত্ৰ কাৰ্যকলাপ আৰু হিংসাত্মক কাণ্ডসমূহ কেনেকৈ বাৰে বাৰে সংঘটিত হৈ আছে, সেই বিষয়েও দলটোৱে প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন কৰে ।

তদুপৰি এই হত্যাকাণ্ডৰ সৈতে জড়িত দোষীক আইনৰ আওতালৈ আনি দোষীক উচিত শাস্তি প্ৰদানৰ দাবী তোলে ৷ ইয়াৰোপৰি চৰকাৰক ৰাজ্যখনলৈ শান্তি ঘূৰাই অনা, নিৰাপত্তা ব্যৱস্থা শক্তিশালী কৰাৰ লগতে SoOৰ ভিত্তিত কঠোৰ নিয়ম বলবৎ কৰাৰ বাবে তাৎক্ষণিক পদক্ষেপ ল’বলৈ আহ্বান জনায় । মণিপুৰত অব্যাহত থকা হিংসাৰ দাবানল অচিৰে শেষ হ’ব লাগিব বুলিও প্ৰতিনিধি দলটোৱে দাবী কৰে ৷

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