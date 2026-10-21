মণিপুৰত পুনঃ হিংসা : কুকি গাঁৱত অগ্নিসংযোগ, কংগ্ৰেছৰ তীব্ৰ গৰিহণা
২০২৩ চনৰ মে’ মাহৰ পৰা ৩০০ৰো অধিক লোকে বহুমূলীয়া জীৱন হেৰুৱাইছে ৷ আনহাতে, ২৪,৫৩০ জন লোকে এনে পৰিস্থিতিৰ চিকাৰ হৈ সাহায্য শিবিৰতে থাকিবলগীয়া হৈছে...
Published : October 21, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
তেজপুৰ: কটকটীয়া নিৰাপত্তাৰ মাজতে সাতভনীৰ অন্যতম ৰাজ্য মণিপুৰত পুনৰ এবাৰ হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ৷ ৰাজ্যখনৰ কামজং জিলাত বুধবাৰে পুৱা এই হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ৷
এতিয়ালৈকে লাভ কৰা তথ্য অনুসৰি, কোনো অচিনাক্ত অস্ত্ৰধাৰী দুৰ্বৃত্তই জিলাখনৰ খোকাই অঞ্চলৰ এখন কুকি সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ গাঁৱত অগ্নিসংযোগ কৰে ৷ এই ঘটনাৰ দায়িত্ব কোনো উগ্ৰপন্থী সংগঠনে এই মুহূৰ্তলৈ স্বীকাৰ কৰা নাই যদিও এনএছচিএন-আইএম ইয়াত জড়িত থকাৰ সন্দেহ প্ৰকাশ কৰা হৈছে ।
বুধবাৰে পুৱা প্ৰায় ৫.৩০ বজাত এই ঘটনা ঘটে ৷ সেই সময়ত উখৰুল আৰু কামজং জিলাৰ সীমান্তত নগা আৰু কুকিসকলৰ মাজত উত্তেজনা অব্যাহত আছিল । এই কাণ্ডত চাৰিজন লোকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱায় ৷
এই অগ্নিসংযোগৰ ঘটনাত আহতৰ সংখ্যা, ক্ষয়-ক্ষতিৰ পৰিমাণ আদিৰ বিষয়ে অৱশ্যে কোনো সবিশেষ তথ্য লাভ কৰা নাই ৷ ৰাজ্যখনত প্ৰায়ে সৰু-বৰ হিংসাত্মক ঘটনাসমূহ সংঘটিত হৈ থাকে ৷ শেহতীয়া এই অগ্নিসংযোগৰ ঘটনাই পুনৰ এবাৰ ৰাজ্যখনৰ পৰিস্থিতি আৰু সুৰক্ষাক লৈ উদ্বেগৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছে ৷
Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP’s incompetence! The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Since May 2023, over 300 precious lives have been lost, while 24,530 are forced to be in relief camps in pathetic conditions. Women, children and vulnerable families continue to bear the brunt of this prolonged tragedy. The BJP’s political machinations, from imposing President’s Rule to replacing the Chief Minister and reinstalling its own government, have yielded no peace. PM Modi, who did not even set foot in Manipur for nearly 29 months after violence erupted, has abysmally failed on his so-called assurance in Parliament. The continuing bloodshed in this strategically vital border state is a grave indictment of the BJP’s failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah must answer three questions: 1️⃣ What happened to the Peace Committee constituted by Amit Shah in June 2023? What concrete measures have been taken to restore peace, protect citizens and address the continuing security challenges in this sensitive border state? 2️⃣ What action has been taken on the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee’s recommendations? Why are thousands of people still displaced, even as the Supreme Court has flagged 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps? What has been done to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families? 3️⃣After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President’s Rule and a change of Chief Minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance? How many more innocent lives must be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister act? Manipur deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace. As a strategically important border state, its security and stability cannot be held hostage to the BJP’s political expediency.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 21, 2026
আনহাতে, এই ঘটনাত কংগ্ৰেছৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সভাপতি মল্লিকাৰ্জুন খাৰ্গেই প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷ খাৰ্গেই এই ঘটনাৰ গৰিহণা দি মণিপুৰত দীৰ্ঘসময়ৰে পৰা চলি থকা হিংসাত্মক ঘটনাৰ বাবে গেৰুৱা দল বিজেপিক জগৰীয়া কৰিছে । সামাজিক মাধ্যম 'এক্স' হেণ্ডেলত তেওঁ এই ঘটনা সম্পৰ্কে এনেদৰে লিখিছে, ‘‘শেহতীয়াকৈ মণিপুৰত সংঘটিত হিংসাত্মক ঘটনাত যি চাৰিজন লোকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱালে, সেই ঘটনা অতি নিন্দনীয় । শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালসমূহলৈ মোৰ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলো ।’’
কংগ্ৰেছ সভাপতিগৰাকীয়ে লগতে কয়, ‘‘২০২৩ চনৰ মে’ মাহৰ পৰা ৩০০ৰো অধিক লোকে বহুমূলীয়া জীৱনসমূহ হেৰুৱাইছে ৷ আনহাতে, ২৪,৫৩০ জন লোকে এনে পৰিস্থিতিৰ স্বীকাৰ হৈ সাহায্য শিবিৰতে থাকিবলগীয়া হৈছে । মহিলা, শিশু আৰু আৰ্থিকভাৱে দুৰ্বল পৰিয়ালসমূহে এই দীৰ্ঘদিনীয়া দুখৰ বোজা বহন কৰি আহিছে ৷ ৰাজনৈতিক ষড়যন্ত্ৰ, ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতিৰ শাসন জাপি দিয়াৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ কৰি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ পুনৰ নিযুক্তিলৈকে এই সকলোবোৰ বিজেপিৰ নিয়ন্ত্ৰণত ৷ মণিপুৰৰ হিংসাত্মক ঘটনাৰ প্ৰায় ২৯ মাহ উকলিছে ৷ তাৰপিছতো কিন্তু মণিপুৰত এবাৰলৈও ভৰি নিদিলে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে ৷ তেওঁ এইক্ষেত্ৰত চূড়ান্তভাৱে ব্যৰ্থ হৈছে ।’’
আনহাতে, বুধবাৰে মণিপুৰৰ ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকৰ এটা প্ৰতিনিধি দলে খামেনলক অঞ্চলৰ নংছুম ভ্ৰমণ কৰে ৷ দলটোৱে শেহতীয়া হিংসাত্মক পৰিস্থিতিত যি তিনিজন লোকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱাইছিল, তেওঁলোকৰ পৰিয়ালসমূহকো সাক্ষাৎ কৰে । দলটোৱে য়ুম্পোকৰ সুশীল সিং, নোংছুম মায়াই লেইকাইৰ অৰুবাম ৰণিল সিং, লম্বোই খুলৰ ৫৩ বছৰীয়া লাইৰেনলাকপাম ইনোবি সিঙৰ পৰিয়ালৰ সৈতে সাক্ষাৎ কৰি শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালবৰ্গক সমবেদনা জনায় ।
INDIA BLOC–MANIPUR VISITS KHAMENLOK, MEETS BEREAVED FAMILIES A delegation of the INDIA Bloc–Manipur today visited Nongsum in the Khamenlok area and met the families of Ksh. Sushil Singh of Uyumpok, Arubam Ronil Singh of Nongsum Mayai Leikai, and Lairenlakpam Inaobi Singh (53) of Lamboi Khul, who were killed in the recent violence allegedly involving armed elements linked to groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement. We strongly condemn these brutal killings and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The continued killing of civilians reflects the Government’s complete failure to maintain law and order and protect its citizens. The Government must explain how armed movement and repeated violence are occurring despite the SoO ground rules and related security mechanisms. Any violation must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable under the law. Enough is enough. Manipur cannot be allowed to bleed indefinitely. Condolences cannot replace governance, security and justice. The Government must immediately restore law and order, strictly enforce the SoO ground rules, and end this cycle of violence. Indefinite violence cannot and will not be tolerated. @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @saptagiriulaka @christilak— Keisham Meghachandra Singh (@meghachandra_k) October 21, 2026
এক বিবৃতিত প্ৰতিনিধি দলটোৱে এই হত্যাকাণ্ডসমূহে চৰকাৰে যে আইন-শৃংখলা বজাই ৰাখিব পৰা নাই আৰু নাগৰিকসকলক সুৰক্ষা দিয়াত ব্যৰ্থ হৈছে তাকেই স্পষ্ট কৰিছে বুলি অভিযোগ তোলে ৷‘Sspension of Operations’ (SoO) চুক্তি আৰু ইয়াৰ সৈতে জড়িত নিয়মসমূহ প্ৰযোজ্য হোৱাৰ পিছতো সশস্ত্ৰ কাৰ্যকলাপ আৰু হিংসাত্মক কাণ্ডসমূহ কেনেকৈ বাৰে বাৰে সংঘটিত হৈ আছে, সেই বিষয়েও দলটোৱে প্ৰশ্ন উত্থাপন কৰে ।
তদুপৰি এই হত্যাকাণ্ডৰ সৈতে জড়িত দোষীক আইনৰ আওতালৈ আনি দোষীক উচিত শাস্তি প্ৰদানৰ দাবী তোলে ৷ ইয়াৰোপৰি চৰকাৰক ৰাজ্যখনলৈ শান্তি ঘূৰাই অনা, নিৰাপত্তা ব্যৱস্থা শক্তিশালী কৰাৰ লগতে SoOৰ ভিত্তিত কঠোৰ নিয়ম বলবৎ কৰাৰ বাবে তাৎক্ষণিক পদক্ষেপ ল’বলৈ আহ্বান জনায় । মণিপুৰত অব্যাহত থকা হিংসাৰ দাবানল অচিৰে শেষ হ’ব লাগিব বুলিও প্ৰতিনিধি দলটোৱে দাবী কৰে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: তোমালোক কিহৰ Gen Z ? বয়সেতো নকয় : আদালতৰ ধমকত আবেদন প্ৰত্যাহাৰ আশুতোষ-সৌৰভৰ