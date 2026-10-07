দেশৰ ৰাজধানী দিল্লীত পুনৰ খহিল অট্টালিকা, আহত কেবাজনো চিকিৎসাধীন
দিল্লীৰ নতুন সীমাপুৰীৰ ইদগাহ মাছ বজাৰৰ সমীপত থকা এটা পাঁচ মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা বুধবাৰে ভাঙি পৰে ।
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী: দেশৰ ৰাজধানী দিল্লীত পুনৰ খহি পৰিল অট্টালিকা ৷ দিল্লীৰ নতুন সীমাপুৰীৰ ইদগাহ মাছ বজাৰৰ সমীপত থকা এটা পাঁচ মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা বুধবাৰে ভাঙি পৰে। ইয়াৰ ফলত অঞ্চলটোত আতংকৰ সৃষ্টি হয় ।
বিয়লি প্ৰায় ৩:১৫ বজাত অট্টালিকাটো ভাঙি পৰাৰ বিষয়ে অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীয়ে খবৰ লাভ কৰে । লগে লগে ঘটনাস্থলীত দিল্লী অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীৰ এটা দল উপস্থিত হৈ উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান আৰম্ভ কৰে । ঘটনাস্থলীত উপস্থিত আছে দিল্লী আৰক্ষী আৰু অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীৰ দল ।
STORY | Few suspected trapped after portion of building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, an officer said. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Some people might be trapped in the debris, he said. READ: https://t.co/uhxX1jGFU2 VIDEO |— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026
খবৰ অনুসৰি একাংশ লোক ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ তলত আবদ্ধ হৈ পৰাৰ খবৰ পোৱা গৈছে । ততাতৈয়াকৈ আহতসকলক ৰাজীৱ গান্ধী চিকিৎসালয়লৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হয় আৰু বৰ্তমান তেওঁলোক চিকিৎসাধীন হৈ আছে ।
অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীয়ে জনোৱা মতে, প্ৰথমে তিনিখন পানীৰ টেংক আৰু উদ্ধাৰকাৰী দল ঘটনাস্থলীলৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছিল । এছ টি অ’ মনোজ ত্যাগীয়ে এজন জ্যেষ্ঠ বিষয়াৰ সহায় বিচাৰে । মুখ্য অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বিষয়া এ. মালিকে এই সন্দৰ্ভত তথ্য প্ৰদান কৰে । বৰ্তমান উদ্ধাৰ আৰু সাহায্য অভিযান চলি আছে, বৰ্তমানলৈকে কোনো হতাহতৰ খবৰ বিভাগীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষই প্ৰকাশ কৰা নাই ।
VIDEO | Delhi: A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a building collapsed in Seemapuri area. A local Saleem says, “This was our house. It suddenly collapsed. We managed to get quite a few people out. My own son-in-law was trapped inside, but he was safely rescued. My daughter was also inside, and she has been rescued as well. Two children have also been rescued. Three others are still trapped inside, and they are being rescued by removing the roof with the help of a crane.” Pankaj Luthra, Municipal Councillor, Jhilmil, says, “We received information that an old building, around 40–50 years old, had collapsed…Four to five people have already been rescued from the debris. The entire police force, MCD and administration are involved in the rescue operation. We are making every possible effort to ensure that no further incident occurs and are doing our best.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026
এই অট্টালিকাটো যোৱা বছৰহে নিৰ্মাণ কৰা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে । পাঁচ মহলীয়া অট্টালিকাটোৰ তলৰ মহলাত দোকান আছিল আৰু ওপৰৰ চাৰিটা মহলাত প্ৰতিটোতে বিভিন্ন পৰিয়াল আছিল । অট্টালিকাৰ মালিক আৰু তেওঁৰ পৰিয়ালটোও অট্টালিকাটোত বাস কৰিছিল আৰু তেওঁলোক ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ মাজত আৱদ্ধ হৈ পৰা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে । স্থানীয় ৰাইজে দুটা শিশুক ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ পৰা উদ্ধাৰ কৰি চিকিৎসালয়লৈ লৈ যায় ।
VIDEO | Delhi: A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a building collapsed in Seemapuri area. Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena says, “So far, around five to six people have been taken to the hospital. The rescue operation is still underway. We will know once all the information is compiled. At present, two to three people can still be seen inside, and they are also communicating with us. The rescue operation is underway.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026
সত্য নিকেতনৰ ঘটনা
৬ ছেপ্টেম্বৰত দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিম দিল্লীৰ সত্য নিকেতনৰ সমীপত এটা বহুমহলীয়া অট্টালিকা ভাঙি যায় । এই দুৰ্ঘটনাত ৭ জন লোকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱায়, আন কেইবাজনো লোক আহত হয় । এই ঘটনাৰ পিছতে দিল্লী চৰকাৰে কঠোৰ ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰি জৰাজীৰ্ণ অট্টালিকাসমূহ ছীল কৰাৰ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়ে । বুধবাৰে উত্তৰ-পূব দিল্লীৰ সীমাপুৰী অঞ্চলত আন এটা বহুমহলীয়া অট্টালিকা ভাঙি পৰা ঘটনাই চাঞ্চল্যৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক: দিল্লীত পঞ্চতাৰকা হোটেলৰ পৰা নাগালেণ্ডৰ যুৱতীক টানি-আজুৰি মাৰ্চিডিজত তুলি নিয়াৰ চেষ্টা