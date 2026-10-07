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দেশৰ ৰাজধানী দিল্লীত পুনৰ খহিল অট্টালিকা, আহত কেবাজনো চিকিৎসাধীন

দিল্লীৰ নতুন সীমাপুৰীৰ ইদগাহ মাছ বজাৰৰ সমীপত থকা এটা পাঁচ মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা বুধবাৰে ভাঙি পৰে ।

DELHI BUILDING COLLAPSE CASES
ৰাজধানীত মহানগৰত পুনৰ খহিল অট্টালিকা (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST

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নতুন দিল্লী: দেশৰ ৰাজধানী দিল্লীত পুনৰ খহি পৰিল অট্টালিকা ৷ দিল্লীৰ নতুন সীমাপুৰীৰ ইদগাহ মাছ বজাৰৰ সমীপত থকা এটা পাঁচ মহলীয়া অট্টালিকা বুধবাৰে ভাঙি পৰে। ইয়াৰ ফলত অঞ্চলটোত আতংকৰ সৃষ্টি হয় ।

বিয়লি প্ৰায় ৩:১৫ বজাত অট্টালিকাটো ভাঙি পৰাৰ বিষয়ে অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীয়ে খবৰ লাভ কৰে । লগে লগে ঘটনাস্থলীত দিল্লী অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীৰ এটা দল উপস্থিত হৈ উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান আৰম্ভ কৰে । ঘটনাস্থলীত উপস্থিত আছে দিল্লী আৰক্ষী আৰু অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীৰ দল ।

খবৰ অনুসৰি একাংশ লোক ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ তলত আবদ্ধ হৈ পৰাৰ খবৰ পোৱা গৈছে । ততাতৈয়াকৈ আহতসকলক ৰাজীৱ গান্ধী চিকিৎসালয়লৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হয় আৰু বৰ্তমান তেওঁলোক চিকিৎসাধীন হৈ আছে ।

অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বাহিনীয়ে জনোৱা মতে, প্ৰথমে তিনিখন পানীৰ টেংক আৰু উদ্ধাৰকাৰী দল ঘটনাস্থলীলৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰা হৈছিল । এছ টি অ’ মনোজ ত্যাগীয়ে এজন জ্যেষ্ঠ বিষয়াৰ সহায় বিচাৰে । মুখ্য অগ্নিনিৰ্বাপক বিষয়া এ. মালিকে এই সন্দৰ্ভত তথ্য প্ৰদান কৰে । বৰ্তমান উদ্ধাৰ আৰু সাহায্য অভিযান চলি আছে, বৰ্তমানলৈকে কোনো হতাহতৰ খবৰ বিভাগীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষই প্ৰকাশ কৰা নাই ।

এই অট্টালিকাটো যোৱা বছৰহে নিৰ্মাণ কৰা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে । পাঁচ মহলীয়া অট্টালিকাটোৰ তলৰ মহলাত দোকান আছিল আৰু ওপৰৰ চাৰিটা মহলাত প্ৰতিটোতে বিভিন্ন পৰিয়াল আছিল । অট্টালিকাৰ মালিক আৰু তেওঁৰ পৰিয়ালটোও অট্টালিকাটোত বাস কৰিছিল আৰু তেওঁলোক ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ মাজত আৱদ্ধ হৈ পৰা বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে । স্থানীয় ৰাইজে দুটা শিশুক ধ্বংসাৱশেষৰ পৰা উদ্ধাৰ কৰি চিকিৎসালয়লৈ লৈ যায় ।

সত্য নিকেতনৰ ঘটনা

৬ ছেপ্টেম্বৰত দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিম দিল্লীৰ সত্য নিকেতনৰ সমীপত এটা বহুমহলীয়া অট্টালিকা ভাঙি যায় । এই দুৰ্ঘটনাত ৭ জন লোকে প্ৰাণ হেৰুৱায়, আন কেইবাজনো লোক আহত হয় । এই ঘটনাৰ পিছতে দিল্লী চৰকাৰে কঠোৰ ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰি জৰাজীৰ্ণ অট্টালিকাসমূহ ছীল কৰাৰ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়ে । বুধবাৰে উত্তৰ-পূব দিল্লীৰ সীমাপুৰী অঞ্চলত আন এটা বহুমহলীয়া অট্টালিকা ভাঙি পৰা ঘটনাই চাঞ্চল্যৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিছে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক: দিল্লীত পঞ্চতাৰকা হোটেলৰ পৰা নাগালেণ্ডৰ যুৱতীক টানি-আজুৰি মাৰ্চিডিজত তুলি নিয়াৰ চেষ্টা

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দিল্লীত খহিল অট্টালিকা
দিল্লী আৰক্ষী
সীমাপুৰী
BUILDING COLLAPSES IN DELHI
DELHI BUILDING COLLAPSE CASES

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