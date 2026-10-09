অতি আপত্তিজনক, ঔপনিৱেশিক মনোভাব: ভ্যান্সৰ 'চুক্তিভিত্তিক দাস' মন্তব্যক তীব্ৰ গৰিহণা ভাৰতৰ
বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে স্পষ্ট কৰে যে আমেৰিকাত থকা ভাৰতীয় পেছাদাৰীসকল উচ্চ শিক্ষিত আৰু অতি দক্ষ ।
By ANI
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী : আমেৰিকাৰ উপ-ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতি জে ডি ভ্যান্সৰ এক মন্তব্যৰ বিৰুদ্ধে শুকুৰবাৰে ভাৰতে তীব্ৰ প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া ব্যক্ত কৰে । ভ্যান্সে এইচ-১বি (H-1B) ভিছাৰ অধীনত কাম কৰা বিদেশী কৰ্মচাৰীসকলক 'চুক্তিভিত্তিক দাস' (foreign indentured servants) বুলি অভিহিত কৰিছিল ।
ভাৰতৰ বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে এই শব্দচয়নক 'অতি আপত্তিকৰ' আৰু 'অনাহূত' বুলি গৰিহণা দিয়ে । বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ৰ মতে, এনে শব্দই ইতিহাসৰ বেদনাদায়ক আৰু ঔপনিৱেশিক যুগৰ দাসত্বৰ মানসিকতা বহন কৰে ।
The US is suspending Microsoft and other major IT firms from a green card program for skilled foreign workers, with Vice President JD Vance citing alleged fraud and a push to prioritize American workers https://t.co/1bybgb8UCl https://t.co/zWgVkWGHgr— Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2026
বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ৰ মুখপাত্ৰই স্পষ্ট কৰি দিয়ে যে আমেৰিকাত থকা ভাৰতীয় পেছাদাৰীসকল উচ্চ শিক্ষিত আৰু অতি দক্ষ, যিসকলে আমেৰিকাৰ অৰ্থনীতি আৰু উদ্ভাৱনী পৰিৱেশতন্ত্ৰলৈ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অৱদান আগবঢ়াই আহিছে । এই মন্তব্যই তেওঁলোকৰ অৱদানক সম্পূৰ্ণৰূপে আওকাণ কৰিছে ।
India strongly rejects US Vice President JD Vance’s “indentured labour” description of H-1B visa holders. New Delhi calls the terminology “deeply offensive,” citing its painful historical and colonial connotations. India also says recent US Labour Department measures do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries.— Asia Nexus (@nexusasian) October 9, 2026
বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে এক বিবৃতিত কয়, "আমি এই সন্দৰ্ভত আমেৰিকাৰ উপ-ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতিগৰাকীৰ কিছু মন্তব্য প্ৰত্যক্ষ কৰিছোঁ । আমাৰ বিশ্বাস যে এনেধৰণৰ বৰ্ণনা একেবাৰেই অনাহূত আৰু ই এই সত্যটোক সম্পূৰ্ণৰূপে আওকাণ কৰে যে আমেৰিকাত থকা ভাৰতীয় পেছাদাৰীসকল উচ্চ শিক্ষিত আৰু অতি দক্ষ, যিসকলে দেশখনৰ অৰ্থনীতি আৰু উদ্ভাৱনী পৰিৱেশতন্ত্ৰলৈ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ অৱদান আগবঢ়াই আহিছে ।"
India reacts to statements made by US VP J D Vance and the latest move by the US with regard to green card issue MEA: We have also seen some comments in this context by the US Vice President. We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem. “Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity. Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive.”— Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) October 9, 2026
বিবৃতিটোত লগতে কোৱা হৈছে, "প্ৰকৃততে আমেৰিকাৰ ইতিহাস প্ৰজন্মৰ পিছত প্ৰজন্ম ধৰি হোৱা প্ৰব্ৰজনকাৰীসকলৰ দ্বাৰা গঢ়ি উঠিছে, যিসকলৰ শ্ৰম, উদ্যোগ আৰু উদ্ভাৱনে দেশখনৰ বিকাশ আৰু সমৃদ্ধিত অৱদান যোগাইছে । এনে এক পৰিপ্ৰেক্ষিতত, বেদনাদায়ক ঐতিহাসিক আৰু ঔপনিৱেশিক যুগৰ দাসত্বৰ মানসিকতা বহন কৰা শব্দৰ আশ্ৰয় লোৱাটো অতিশয় আপত্তিজনক ।"
STORY | Talent mobility adds value to both economies: India on US decision on green card restrictions India on Friday reacted sharply to the US decision on permanent labour certification programme for certain leading IT companies, including a number of Indian giants. "We are aware of the US Department of Labor's decision concerning the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme for certain companies," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The MEA said: "It should also be clear that talent mobility adds value to both economies. While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US." It said the steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries. New Delhi also took strong exception to US Vice President JD Vance's remarks on PERM. READ: https://t.co/VhsHAcEG7G— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026
উল্লেখ্য যে বৃহস্পতিবাৰে ভিছা জালিয়াতিৰ ওপৰত এক সংবাদমেলত ভ্যান্সে এইচ-১বি ভিছা কৰ্মচাৰীসকলক 'চুক্তিভিত্তিক দাস' বুলি অভিহিত কৰাৰ লগতে বিদেশী আউটচ’ৰ্চিং প্ৰতিষ্ঠানসমূহে আমেৰিকান কৰ্মচাৰীৰ মজুৰি হ্ৰাস কৰাৰ অভিযোগ উত্থাপন কৰাৰ পিছতে এই বিবৃতি প্ৰকাশ পাইছে ।
US Vice president JD Vance terms H1B visa holders as "foreign indentured servants" https://t.co/NqJhNDTeyp— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 8, 2026
ভ্যান্সে কয়, "যদি আপুনি আমেৰিকাত এইচ-১বি ভিছাধাৰী হিচাপে কাম কৰি আছে, তেন্তে আপুনি একেটা পদত নিযুক্ত এজন আমেৰিকান নাগৰিকতকৈ ২০,০০০ ডলাৰ কমকৈ উপাৰ্জন কৰিছে । আৰু যদি আপোনাক এই বিদেশী আউটছ’ৰ্চিং প্ৰতিষ্ঠানসমূহৰ কোনোবা এটাই ইয়ালৈ আনিছে, তেন্তে আপুনি একেধৰণৰ পদত থকা এজন আমেৰিকান নাগৰিকতকৈ ৪৮,০০০ ডলাৰ কম উপাৰ্জন কৰিছে ।"
BREAKING: The Trump administration is suspending Microsoft, Adobe, and several major IT outsourcing firms from a key employment-based green card program, accusing them of abusing the visa system at the expense of American workers. Vice President JD Vance singled out Microsoft, saying the tech giant laid off 6,000 American workers while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B visas and nearly 3,000 green cards. "You cannot lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants." The Labor Department says it will stop accepting new applications and processing pending applications from the targeted companies as federal investigations continue. See which other major tech firms are being targeted: https://t.co/x5CWq8zbQt— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "গতিকে, মই নিশ্চিত যে ইয়াত থকা প্ৰতিজন লোকেই বুজি পাইছে যে আচলতে কি খেল খেলা হৈছে । আপোনালোকে দেশৰ বাহিৰৰ পৰা 'চুক্তিভিত্তিক দাস' লৈ আহে, আমেৰিকান কৰ্মচাৰীসকলক চাকৰিৰ পৰা উলিয়াই দিয়ে আৰু যদি আপুনি এটা বৃহৎ কৰ্প'ৰেচন, তেন্তে আপোনালোকে আমেৰিকান কৰ্মচাৰীসকলৰ মজুৰি কৰ্তন কৰি, তেওঁলোকৰ স্থানত এনে কিছুমান লোকক নিযুক্তি দি বুজন পৰিমাণৰ ধন ঘটিছে— যিসকল লোক প্ৰকৃততে আৰম্ভণিৰে পৰা আমেৰিকাত থকাৰ যোগ্য নহয় ।"
Vice President JD Vance pushes back on the lie that Americans are not good enough for jobs in their own country: “We have to push back against this lie. Americans are good enough to inherit the great things about their country. Americans are good enough to build a future in this great country. We cannot allow either foreign or domestic companies to send a message to the American people that they are not good enough for their own nation. Because when they do it pads their profits, it depresses the American spirit of camaraderie and self determination. It’s a terrible deal for American workers and we’re putting a stop to it.”— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 8, 2026
আনহাতে, কিছুমান নিৰ্দিষ্ট কোম্পানীৰ বাবে 'স্থায়ী শ্ৰমিক প্ৰমাণীকৰণ' (Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme) কাৰ্যসূচী সন্দৰ্ভত আমেৰিকাৰ শ্ৰম মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে গ্ৰহণ কৰা সিদ্ধান্তৰ কথা উল্লেখ কৰি বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে স্পষ্ট কৰি দিয়ে যে পিইআৰএম কাৰ্যসূচী এইচ-১বি ভিছাতকৈ সম্পূৰ্ণ পৃথক ।
বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে কয়, “কিছুমান নিৰ্দিষ্ট কোম্পানীৰ বাবে স্থায়ী শ্ৰমিক প্ৰমাণীকৰণ (পিইআৰএম) কাৰ্যসূচী সন্দৰ্ভত আমেৰিকাৰ শ্ৰম বিভাগৰ সিদ্ধান্তৰ বিষয়ে আমি অৱগত ।"
বিবৃতিটোত লগতে উল্লেখ কৰা হৈছে, "এইটো মন কৰিবলগীয়া যে পিইআৰএম কাৰ্যসূচী এইচ-১বি ভিছা কাৰ্যসূচীতকৈ সম্পূৰ্ণ পৃথক । পিইআৰএম আবেদন স্থগিত ৰখাৰ ফলত বৰ্তমানৰ এইচ-১বি ভিছাৰ বৈধতা বা এইচ-১বি ভিছাধাৰীসকল আৰু তেওঁলোকৰ ওপৰত নিৰ্ভৰশীল পৰিয়ালৰ মৰ্যাদাৰ ওপৰত প্ৰত্যক্ষ কোনো প্ৰভাৱ নপৰে, যদিও প্ৰভাৱিত কোম্পানীসমূহৰ যোগ্য কৰ্মচাৰীসকলৰ স্থায়ী বাসিন্দা বা গ্ৰীণ কাৰ্ড প্ৰক্ৰিয়াত কিছু প্ৰভাৱ পৰিব পাৰে ।"
#WATCH | US Vice President JD Vance says, "There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused this system more than Microsoft. In the last year, Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers. At the same time, the company benefited from 6,300 H-1B visas and almost 3,000 green cards. For every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants. That is a scandalous system that we've allowed in this country for far too long. But thanks to the work of this task force and thanks to the empowerment of the President of the United States, we are going to stop it. We have decided to suspend the PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) program for Microsoft, which means they will no longer be able to apply. They will no longer be able to take those H-1Bs and apply for permanent resident status within the United States of America..." (Source: The White House/Youtube)— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026
বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে দৃঢ়তাৰে কয় যে দক্ষ পেছাদাৰীৰ গতিবিধিয়ে দুয়োখন দেশৰ অৰ্থনৈতিক বিকাশ, উদ্ভাৱন আৰু নিয়োগত অৰিহণা যোগায় আৰু আমেৰিকাৰ এই সিদ্ধান্তই তেওঁলোকৰ অংশীদাৰিত্বমূলক উচ্চাকাংক্ষাক আগবঢ়াই নিব নোৱাৰে ।
বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰণালয়ে কয় যে তেওঁলোকে এই বিষয়টোক কেন্দ্ৰ কৰি সৃষ্টি হোৱা পৰিঘটনাসমূহ নিৰীক্ষণ কৰি থাকিব । "আমি এই বিষয়টোক কেন্দ্ৰ কৰি সৃষ্টি হোৱা ঘটনাসমূহ অনুসৰণ কৰি যাম ।" বিবৃতিটোত কোৱা হৈছে ।
উল্লেখ্য যে ইয়াৰ পূৰ্বে এক সুদূৰপ্ৰসাৰী পদক্ষেপ গ্ৰহণ কৰি আমেৰিকাৰ শ্ৰম সচিব কিথ ছণ্ডাৰলিঙে ঘোষণা কৰিছিল যে আমেৰিকা চৰকাৰে বিশ্বৰ কিছুমান বৃহৎ তথ্য-প্ৰযুক্তি আউটছ’ৰ্চিং প্ৰতিষ্ঠানক স্থায়ী শ্ৰম প্ৰমাণীকৰণ কাৰ্যসূচীৰ পৰা নিলম্বন কৰিছে । ইয়াৰ ভিতৰত আছে কগনিজেণ্ট, ইনফ’ছিছ, টাটা, উইপ্ৰ’, এইচচিএল আৰু কেপজেমিনি ।
আমেৰিকাৰ শ্ৰম বিভাগে এই নিলম্বনৰ কাৰণ একাধিক সক্ৰিয় ফেডাৰেল তদন্ত বুলি কয় যদিও তেওঁলোকে আমেৰিকাৰ মুখ্য তথ্য-প্ৰযুক্তি কোম্পানী মাইক্ৰ’ছফ্ট আৰু এড’বকো এই কাৰ্যসূচীৰ পৰা নিলম্বন কৰিছিল । ছণ্ডাৰলিঙে কয় যে নাম উল্লেখ কৰা কোম্পানীসমূহে সামূহিকভাৱে লাখ লাখ বিদেশী কৰ্মচাৰী বিচাৰিছিল আৰু লাখ লাখ এইচ-১বি ভিছা অনুমোদন আৰু স্থায়ী শ্ৰমিক প্ৰমাণ-পত্ৰ লাভ কৰিছিল ।
আমেৰিকান শ্ৰম সচিবগৰাকীয়ে কয়, "২০০৯ চনৰ পৰা কেৱল এই কোম্পানীসমূহেই প্ৰায় ৩০ লাখ বিদেশী শ্ৰমিকৰ অনুৰোধ জনাইছে । তেওঁলোকে ২ লাখ ৩০ হাজাৰতকৈ অধিক এইচ-১বি ভিছাৰ অনুমোদন আৰু এক লাখৰো অধিক স্থায়ী শ্ৰমিক প্ৰমাণ-পত্ৰ লাভ কৰিছে, অৰ্থাৎ লাখ লাখ চাকৰি আমেৰিকান শ্ৰমিকসকলৰ পৰা কাঢ়ি লোৱা হৈছে।"
আমেৰিকাৰ গৃহ নিৰাপত্তা বিভাগে অপচনেল প্ৰেকটিকেল ট্ৰেইনিং (অ’পিটি)ত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰিব বিচৰা এফ-১ অনা-অভিবাসী ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীৰ বাবে নতুন মাচুলৰ প্ৰস্তাৱ দিয়াৰ এদিন পিছতে এই ঘোষণা কৰা হৈছে । আনহাতে, এই ব্যৱস্থাক আমেৰিকাৰ শ্ৰমিকসকলক সুৰক্ষা প্ৰদান আৰু অনুপ্ৰৱেশ ব্যৱস্থাৰ অখণ্ডতা শক্তিশালী কৰাৰ প্ৰচেষ্টা বুলি অভিহিত কৰা হৈছে ।