অৰ্ণৱ গ'ল আহি আছে 'মুৰাছু', ঘণ্টাত ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত সাগৰীয় ধুমুহাৰ সম্ভাৱনা

অৰ্ণৱ গ'ল আহি আছে 'মুৰাছু', ঘণ্টাত ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত সাগৰীয় ধুমুহাৰ সম্ভাৱনা
বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰৰ সতৰ্কবাণী, অৰ্ণৱৰ পাছত প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত আহিব পাৰে মুৰাছু নামৰ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ ৷
Published : November 1, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST|
Updated : November 1, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : আকৌ আহি আছে নতুনকৈ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণী বতাহ ৷ 'অৰ্ণৱ' নামৰ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ জাক পাৰ হোৱা মাত্ৰ তিনিদিনৰ পাছতে পুনৰ 'মুৰাছু' নামৰ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণী বতাহ আহিব পাৰে বুলি সতৰ্কবাণী প্ৰদান কৰিছে বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰই ৷ ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলসমূহত সেয়ে য়েল্ল এলাৰ্ট জাৰি কৰিছে ৷
বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি, বংগোপসাগৰত নিম্নচাপ সৃষ্টি হোৱাৰ ফলত দেওবাৰে আন এক ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ ইয়াৰ নাম দিয়া হৈছে 'মুৰাছু' ৷ 'মুৰাছু' শব্দটো তামিল ভাষাৰ পৰা আহিছে ৷ ইয়াৰ অৰ্থ হৈছে ড্ৰাম বা ঢোল ৷
Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at 1130 Hrs IST of today, the 01 Nov 2026 https://t.co/MES1ojRza5— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰই জাৰি কৰা তথ্য অনুসৰি, ৩ নৱেম্বৰৰ পুৱাৰ ভিতৰত অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ নেল্লোৰ আৰু নৰসাপুৰৰ মাজৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চল অতিক্ৰম কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । এই সময়ছোৱাত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত ১০০–১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ হ’ব পাৰে আৰু ইয়াৰ গতিবেগ ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত বৃদ্ধি পাব পাৰে ।
Cyclonic Storm “MURASU” Intensifies Over the Bay of Bengal Cyclonic Storm “MURASU” is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of 02 November 2026. It is very likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight of 02 November and early hours of 03 November, with a wind speed of 100–110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. Stay tuned to IMD for the latest updates and weather warnings. #Cyclone #CycloneMurasu #SevereCyclonicStorm #Murasu #HeavyRainfall #IMD #AndhraPradesh #Yanam #Odisha #AndhraPradesh #WeatherUpdate #BengalWeather @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
আইএমডিয়ে এক্স যোগে কয়, "১ নৱেম্বৰৰ দিনৰ ১১.৩০ বজাত দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিম আৰু পশ্চিম-মধ্য বংগোপসাগৰৰ নিম্নচাপ সৃষ্টিৰ ফলত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ 'মুৰাছু'লৈ ৰূপান্তৰিত হৈছে । দেওবাৰে পুৱাৰ ভাগত চেন্নাইৰ পৰা প্ৰায় ৭০০ কিলোমিটাৰ দক্ষিণ-পূবত, বিশাখাপত্তনমৰ পৰা ৭৭০ কিলোমিটাৰ দক্ষিণ-পূবত অৱস্থান কৰি আছিল ।"
The Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 23 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 01st November, 2026 over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 11.5°N and Longitude 86.4°E, about 700 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 770 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 810 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 6 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 2nd November. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of 3rd November 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
আইএমডিয়ে উল্লেখ কৰা অনুসৰি, 'মুৰাছু'ৰ বাবে দক্ষিণ আৰু পূব ভাৰতৰ কেইবাখনো ৰাজ্যত ধাৰাসাৰৰ পৰা অতি ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ কিছু উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলত ২, ৩ নৱেম্বৰত ধাৰাসাৰৰ পৰা অতি ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ আৰু ৪ নৱেম্বৰতো কিছুমান স্থানত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হ’ব পাৰে ।"
The Deep Depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 20 kmph during past 3 hours, and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 01st November, 2026 over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 11.8°N and Longitude 85.9°E, about 630 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 710 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 710 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 710 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 750 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 6 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 2nd November. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of 3rd November 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
আইএমডিয়ে সতৰ্ক কৰি দিছে যে ২ নৱেম্বৰৰ ৰাতিৰ পৰা ৩ নৱেম্বৰৰ দুপৰীয়ালৈকে পশ্চিম-মধ্য বংগোপসাগৰৰ ওপৰত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ ১০০–১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত বলিব ৷ এই সময়ছোৱাত মাছ ধৰা আৰু সৰু জাহাজসমূহৰ চলাচল নিৰাপদ নহ'ব ৷ সেয়ে মাছমৰীয়াসকলক ১ আৰু ২ নৱেম্বৰত দক্ষিণ-পূব বংগোপসাগৰ আৰু ৪ নৱেম্বৰৰ পুৱালৈকে দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিম বংগোপসাগৰলৈ নাযাবলৈ বতৰ বিজ্ঞানীয়ে পৰামৰ্শ দিছে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক :
'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ তাণ্ডৱত বিধ্বস্ত অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশ : ৬ জনৰ মৃত্যু, ঘৰ-শস্য সকলো ধ্বংস
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