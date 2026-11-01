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অৰ্ণৱ গ'ল আহি আছে 'মুৰাছু', ঘণ্টাত ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত সাগৰীয় ধুমুহাৰ সম্ভাৱনা

বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰৰ সতৰ্কবাণী, অৰ্ণৱৰ পাছত প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত আহিব পাৰে মুৰাছু নামৰ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ ৷

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আহিছে মুৰাছু নামৰ সাগৰীয় ধুমহা (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : November 1, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST

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Updated : November 1, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST

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হায়দৰাবাদ : আকৌ আহি আছে নতুনকৈ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণী বতাহ ৷ 'অৰ্ণৱ' নামৰ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ জাক পাৰ হোৱা মাত্ৰ তিনিদিনৰ পাছতে পুনৰ 'মুৰাছু' নামৰ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণী বতাহ আহিব পাৰে বুলি সতৰ্কবাণী প্ৰদান কৰিছে বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰই ৷ ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলসমূহত সেয়ে য়েল্ল এলাৰ্ট জাৰি কৰিছে ৷

বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি, বংগোপসাগৰত নিম্নচাপ সৃষ্টি হোৱাৰ ফলত দেওবাৰে আন এক ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ ইয়াৰ নাম দিয়া হৈছে 'মুৰাছু' ৷ 'মুৰাছু' শব্দটো তামিল ভাষাৰ পৰা আহিছে ৷ ইয়াৰ অৰ্থ হৈছে ড্ৰাম বা ঢোল ৷

বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰই জাৰি কৰা তথ্য অনুসৰি, ৩ নৱেম্বৰৰ পুৱাৰ ভিতৰত অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ নেল্লোৰ আৰু নৰসাপুৰৰ মাজৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চল অতিক্ৰম কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । এই সময়ছোৱাত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত ১০০–১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ হ’ব পাৰে আৰু ইয়াৰ গতিবেগ ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত বৃদ্ধি পাব পাৰে ।

আইএমডিয়ে এক্স যোগে কয়, "১ নৱেম্বৰৰ দিনৰ ১১.৩০ বজাত দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিম আৰু পশ্চিম-মধ্য বংগোপসাগৰৰ নিম্নচাপ সৃষ্টিৰ ফলত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ 'মুৰাছু'লৈ ৰূপান্তৰিত হৈছে । দেওবাৰে পুৱাৰ ভাগত চেন্নাইৰ পৰা প্ৰায় ৭০০ কিলোমিটাৰ দক্ষিণ-পূবত, বিশাখাপত্তনমৰ পৰা ৭৭০ কিলোমিটাৰ দক্ষিণ-পূবত অৱস্থান কৰি আছিল ।"

আইএমডিয়ে উল্লেখ কৰা অনুসৰি, 'মুৰাছু'ৰ বাবে দক্ষিণ আৰু পূব ভাৰতৰ কেইবাখনো ৰাজ্যত ধাৰাসাৰৰ পৰা অতি ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ কিছু উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলত ২, ৩ নৱেম্বৰত ধাৰাসাৰৰ পৰা অতি ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ আৰু ৪ নৱেম্বৰতো কিছুমান স্থানত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হ’ব পাৰে ।"

আইএমডিয়ে সতৰ্ক কৰি দিছে যে ২ নৱেম্বৰৰ ৰাতিৰ পৰা ৩ নৱেম্বৰৰ দুপৰীয়ালৈকে পশ্চিম-মধ্য বংগোপসাগৰৰ ওপৰত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ ১০০–১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত বলিব ৷ এই সময়ছোৱাত মাছ ধৰা আৰু সৰু জাহাজসমূহৰ চলাচল নিৰাপদ নহ'ব ৷ সেয়ে মাছমৰীয়াসকলক ১ আৰু ২ নৱেম্বৰত দক্ষিণ-পূব বংগোপসাগৰ আৰু ৪ নৱেম্বৰৰ পুৱালৈকে দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিম বংগোপসাগৰলৈ নাযাবলৈ বতৰ বিজ্ঞানীয়ে পৰামৰ্শ দিছে ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক :

'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ তাণ্ডৱত বিধ্বস্ত অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশ : ৬ জনৰ মৃত্যু, ঘৰ-শস্য সকলো ধ্বংস

দক্ষিণত 'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ তাণ্ডৱ আৰম্ভ : অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশত প্ৰাণ কাঢ়িলে তিনিজনৰ

Last Updated : November 1, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST

TAGGED:

CYCLONE MURASU
মুৰাছু নামৰ সাগৰীয় ধুমুহা
অৰ্ণৱ নামৰ সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ
বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগৰ সতৰ্কবাণী
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