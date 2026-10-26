'অৰ্ণৱ' আহি আছে ! ত্ৰস্তমান দেশৰ উত্তৰৰ পৰা দক্ষিণলৈ কেবাখনো ৰাজ্য
বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ 'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ গতিবেগ ঘণ্টাত ১১৫-১২৫ কিলোমিটাৰৰ পৰা ১৪০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত হ’ব পাৰে ।
Published : October 26, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : দেওবাৰে দক্ষিণ-পূব বংগোপসাগৰত উৎপন্ন হোৱা নিম্নচাপ আজি অৰ্থাৎ সোমবাৰৰ ভিতৰত তীব্ৰতৰ হৈ ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহলৈ পৰিণত হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷ বংগোপসাগৰত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ শক্তিশালী হোৱাৰ লগে লগে অহা সোমবাৰে দক্ষিণ ভাৰতৰ বহু ঠাইত বৰষুণৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷
এই ঘূৰ্ণী বতাহৰ সৈতে মোকাবিলা কৰিবলৈ ওড়িশাৰ প্ৰশাসনে দুৰ্যোগ প্ৰশমণ বিভাহৰ জৰিয়তে বিশেষ পদক্ষপ গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে ৷ প্ৰশাসনে ইতিমধ্য়ে ৰেড এলাৰ্ট জাৰি কৰিছে ৷
Cyclone Arnab: IMD issues red, orange alerts in Odisha; 225 fire teams deployed Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/9o3GHHTt9t #CycloneArnab #Odisha #IMDalerts https://t.co/ClPi0FvErX— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 26, 2026
#WATCH | Gajapati, Odisha | The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has deployed 45 Personnel in three teams for cyclone preparedness amid red alert ahead of Cyclone Arnab. https://t.co/SgAbeceVr2— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026
তামিলনাডু আৰু কেৰালাৰ কিছু অংশত বৰষুণ আৰু ধুমুহাৰ আশংকা ব্যক্ত কৰা হৈছে ৷ প্ৰচণ্ড বতাহ আৰু তীব্ৰ ঢৌৱে উপকূলীয় অঞ্চল, মাছমৰীয়া আৰু সাগৰীয় কাৰ্যকলাপৰ প্ৰতি ভাবুকি কঢ়িয়াই অনাৰো সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷
ভাৰতৰ বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগৰ তথ্য অনুসৰি ২৬ অক্টোবৰৰ ভিতৰত বংগৰ পূব-মধ্য আৰু ইয়াৰ কাষৰীয়া দক্ষিণ-পূব উপসাগৰৰ নিম্নচাপ তীব্ৰতৰ হৈ ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ ধুমুহালৈ পৰিণত হোৱাৰ পূৰ্ণ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷ এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ ভাৰত উপকূলৰ দিশে আগবাঢ়ি যোৱাৰ লগে লগে ২৭ অক্টোবৰৰ পুৱালৈকে এয়া তীব্ৰ ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ ধুমুহাৰ ৰূপ ল'ব ।
২৮ অক্টোবৰৰ পুৱালৈকে এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ 'অৰ্ণৱ' অধিক শক্তিশালী হৈ অতি ভয়াৱহ ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ ধুমুহালৈ পৰিণত হোৱাৰ আশংকা আছে ৷ এই ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহে ২৮ অক্টোবৰৰ দুপৰীয়াৰ পূৰ্বে বাপাটলা আৰু বিশাখাপট্টনমৰ মাজৰ অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশ আৰু য়ানামৰ উপকূল অতিক্ৰম কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷
#Cyclonic storm “#Arnab” [Pronunciation :#Ornab]” https://t.co/B7TAgFj3Ik— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
বতাহৰ গতিবেগ ঘণ্টাত ১১৫-১২৫ কিলোমিটাৰ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে, ঘণ্টাত ১৪০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত ধুমুহা ব’ব ৷ এই প্ৰচণ্ড বতাহে ঘৰ-দুৱাৰৰ ক্ষতিসাধন কৰিব পাৰে, গছ-গছনি আৰু বিদ্যুতৰ খুঁটা উভালি পেলাব পাৰে, পথ আৰু ৰে’ল সেৱাত ব্যাঘাত জন্মাব পাৰে ৷
স্বাভাৱিক জোৱাৰৰ স্তৰৰ পৰা ১ৰ পৰা ১.৫ মিটাৰ উচ্চতালৈ ধুমুহাৰ ঢৌৱে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ কাক্কিনাড়া আৰু য়ানামৰ ওচৰৰ নিম্নভূমি অঞ্চলত প্লাৱিত কৰিব পাৰে বুলিও সকীয়াই দিছে বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰই ৷
The #Deep #Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast #Bay of #Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 25th October, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 15.3°N and Longitude 89.7°E, about 520 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 730 km east-southeast of #Vishakhapatnam (#Andhra_Pradesh), 820 km east-southeast of #Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 920 km east-Southeast of #Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 990 km east of #Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move nearly westwards, and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Bay of #Bengal by 26th October early morning. Then it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a #severe #cyclonic #storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by 27th #October, morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral #Bay_of_Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around morning of 28th October, 2026. It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a #very #severe #cyclonic #storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026
বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগৰ ভুৱনেশ্বৰ কেন্দ্ৰৰ সঞ্চালক মনোৰমা মাহান্তিয়ে কয়, "আমি এই বতৰ ব্যৱস্থাটোক অহৰহ নিৰীক্ষণ কৰি আছো ৷ ইয়াৰ প্ৰভাৱত অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশ আৰু দক্ষিণ ওড়িশাৰ কিছুমান জিলাত প্ৰচণ্ড বতাহৰ সৈতে ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷"
সমগ্ৰ ভাৰতৰ বাবে বতৰৰ সতৰ্কবাণী
২৭ আৰু ২৮ অক্টোবৰত উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলসমূহত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷ ওড়িশাতো প্ৰচণ্ড বৰষুণ হ'ব পাৰে ৷ ২৮ অক্টোবৰত কিছুমান অঞ্চলত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হ’ব ৷ এই প্ৰচণ্ড বৰষুণৰ ফলত পানী জমা হোৱাৰ লগতে বানৰ ফলত শস্যৰো ক্ষতি হ’ব পাৰে ৷
The #Deep #Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into #cyclonic storm “#Arnab” [Pronunciation :#Ornab]” and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 26th October, 2026 over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral #Bay_of_Bengal near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross #Andhra_Pradesh & #Yanam coasts between #Bapatla and #Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
এই ধুমুহাৰ প্ৰভাৱ ২৮ অক্টোবৰত তেলেংগানা আৰু ছত্তীশগড়ৰো কিছু অংশত পৰিব ৷ পূব তেলেংগানা আৰু দক্ষিণ ছত্তীশগড়ত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷ বতাহৰ গতিবেগ ঘণ্টাত ৬০-৮০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত হ’ব পাৰে, কিছুমান অঞ্চলত ঘণ্টাত ৯০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত ধুমুহা বতাহ বলিব পাৰে ৷ ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ আৰু প্ৰচণ্ড বতাহে পৰিবহণ সেৱাত ব্যাঘাত জন্মাব পাৰে আৰু শস্যৰ ক্ষতি কৰিব পাৰে ৷
২৮ অক্টোবৰৰ পৰা ৩০ অক্টোবৰৰ ভিতৰত মধ্য আৰু পূব ভাৰতৰ কিছু অংশত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ ফলত বৰষুণ অব্যাহত থাকিব পাৰে ৷ বিদৰ্ভ আৰু পূব মধ্য প্ৰদেশৰ কিছু অঞ্চলত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ সম্ভাৱনা থকাৰ বিপৰীতে ঝাৰখণ্ডৰ কিছু অংশতো প্ৰৱল বৰষুণ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷ ৩০ অক্টোবৰত বিহাৰৰ কিছু অঞ্চলৰ লগতে পশ্চিমবংগ আৰু পূব উত্তৰ প্ৰদেশৰ কিছু অংশতো ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ৷
বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰই মাছমৰীয়াসকলক ২৬ অক্টোবৰলৈকে বংগৰ পূব-মধ্য আৰু ইয়াৰ কাষৰীয়া দক্ষিণ-পূব উপসাগৰত প্ৰৱেশ নকৰিবলৈ পৰামৰ্শ দিছে ৷ ২৬ অক্টোবৰৰ পৰা ২৮ অক্টোবৰৰ ভিতৰত পশ্চিম-মধ্য বংগ উপসাগৰতো মাছমৰীয়াসকলক মাছ ধৰাৰ পৰা বিৰত থাকিবলৈ কোৱা হৈছে ৷
অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশ আৰু ওড়িশাৰ উপকূলৰ মাছমৰীয়াসকলকো ২৭ অক্টোবৰৰ পৰা ২৮ অক্টোবৰলৈ সাগৰৰ পৰা আঁতৰি থাকিবলৈ পৰামৰ্শ দিয়া হৈছে ৷