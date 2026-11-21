আলোচনাৰে চিয়াং বহুমুখী প্ৰকল্পৰ উদ্বেগ সমাধান কৰা হ'ব, অৰুণাচলত গৃহমন্ত্ৰী শ্বাহৰ আশ্বাস
অৰুণাচল প্ৰদেশত আৰক্ষী প্ৰশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্ৰৰ এক অনুষ্ঠানত গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ ।
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
ইটানগৰ : "প্ৰস্তাৱিত আপাৰ চিয়াং বহুমুখী প্ৰকল্পক লৈ সৃষ্টি হোৱাৰ ৰাইজৰ উদ্বেগ আলোচনাৰ মাধ্যমেৰে সমাধান কৰা হ'ব ।" এই মন্তব্য গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহৰ । শনিবাৰে বান্দৰদেৱাত আৰক্ষী প্ৰশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্ৰত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰি কেন্দ্ৰীয় গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে এই মন্তব্য কৰে ।
অমিত শ্বাহে অৰুণাচল প্ৰদেশৰ চিয়াং উপত্যকাৰ জনসাধাৰণক আশ্বাস দিয়ে যে প্ৰস্তাৱিত ১১,২০০ মেগাৱাটৰ উজনি চিয়াং বহুমুখী প্ৰকল্প সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁলোকৰ উদ্বেগ আলোচনাৰ জৰিয়তে সমাধান কৰা হ'ব ।
#WATCH | Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh | At the President’s Police Colour Award Ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "There is an international border spanning 1,863 kilometres—comprising 1,126 kilometres with China, 520 kilometres with Myanmar, and 217 kilometres with Bhutan. Given the length of this international border, the security and peace of Arunachal Pradesh are of critical importance, not just for the state itself, but for the entire nation. Furthermore, the state is situated at the threshold of what can be termed a 'Death Triangle.' Since narcotics and illicit drugs from this 'Death Triangle' are trafficked into the rest of the country, Arunachal Pradesh plays a vital role in curbing this 'narco-trade.'— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
তেওঁ কয় যে প্ৰস্তাৱিত প্ৰকল্পটোৰ সৈতে অঞ্চলটোৰ সংস্কৃতি, পৰম্পৰা, ধৰ্মীয় বিশ্বাসৰ লগত আপোচ কৰা নহ'ব । শ্বাহে কয়, "মই চিয়াং উপত্যকাৰ মোৰ ভাই-ভনীসকলক আশ্বস্ত কৰিব বিচাৰো যে আমি ইতিবাচক আলোচনাৰ জৰিয়তে আগবাঢ়ি যোৱাৰ পথ বিচাৰিম আৰু এই বিষয়ে চিন্তা কৰাৰ কোনো প্ৰয়োজন নাই ।"
অৰুণাচল প্ৰদেশৰ উন্নয়নৰ সম্ভাৱনা, দেশৰ শক্তি সুৰক্ষা আৰু ৰাজ্যৰ অৰ্থনৈতিক আৰু নিৰাপত্তা স্বাৰ্থৰ কথা উল্লেখ কৰি শ্বাহে কয় যে এই সকলোবোৰ দিশ আৰু স্থানীয় জনগোষ্ঠীসমূহৰ আকাংক্ষাৰ মাজত ভাৰসাম্য ৰক্ষা কৰাৰ প্ৰয়োজনীয়তাৰ প্ৰতি চৰকাৰ সচেতন ।
তেওঁ কয়, "স্থানীয় সংস্কৃতিৰ প্ৰতি আপোনাৰ মনত যিমান সন্মান আছে একে সন্মান মোৰ আৰু আমাৰ চৰকাৰৰ মনতো আছে । আমি এই অঞ্চলৰ পৰম্পৰা, সংস্কৃতি, ধৰ্মৰ সৈতে আপোচ নকৰাকৈ আগবাঢ়ি যাম ।"
অমিত শ্বাহে লগতে কয়, "কাশ্মীৰৰ পুলৱামাত লস্কৰ-ই-তৈবাৰ অন্তিম সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীক হত্যা কৰা হৈছে । আজি এটাও স্থানীয় সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী নাই; যিসকল বাকী আছে সকলো বিদেশী সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী ।" তেওঁ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদৰ সমস্যা শীৰ্ষত থকা নব্বৈৰ দশকৰ কাশ্মীৰৰ পৰিস্থিতিৰ কথাও স্মৰণ কৰে । তেতিয়াও নিৰাপত্তা বাহিনীয়ে সমগ্ৰ উপত্যকাটোক একত্ৰিত কৰি ৰাখিবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছিল ।
VIDEO | Itanagar: At the function after presenting President's Police Colour to Arunachal Pradesh Police, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) says abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir has diminished the feeling of separatism among the youth of Kashmir, while referring to the killing of Lateef Bhat in an encounter. He says, "Friends, in Pulwama, Kashmir, the Kashmir Police eliminated the last known active local Kashmiri terrorist affiliated with Lashkar in an encounter. With this, I can proudly say today that there is not a single local terrorist left in the Kashmir Valley. Whoever remains are all foreign terrorists. This is a major milestone achieved after 35 years of struggle, through the continuous courage, dedication and sacrifices of our security forces and intelligence agencies. Today, I also want to remind the people of the country of what the Kashmir Valley was like in the 1990s, when there were doubts about how long we would be able to hold on to Kashmir. Terrorism was at its peak. The Chief Minister himself had fled to England, and it was the bravery of our security forces that kept Kashmir connected with the rest of the country. In 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the entire Opposition united and questioned what Article 370 had to do with terrorism. Today, standing proudly on this land of Parshuram, I want to tell the entire country that following the abrogation of Article 370, the feeling of separatism among the youth of Kashmir has diminished. The result is that today there is not a single Kashmiri youth involved in terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. This is not merely the end of the recruitment of misguided young people into terrorism; it is the beginning of the end of the ideology of separatism in the Valley. I hope that, just as development in the Valley began under the leadership of Modi ji in 2014, the coming years will bring a very bright future for Kashmir." #Kashmir #Terrorism #LateefBhat— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026
এই প্ৰসংগত শ্বাহে উল্লেখ কৰে যে অনুচ্ছেদ ৩৭০ বাতিলৰ পিছত জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰত বিচ্ছিন্নতাবাদৰ আৱেগ সমাপ্ত হৈছে । তেওঁ উল্লেখ কৰে যে ১৮৬৩ কিলোমিটাৰ আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় সীমান্ত দেশৰ বাবে অতি গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ । তেওঁ লগতে কয় যে অৰুণাচল আৰক্ষীয়ে আভ্যন্তৰীণ নিৰাপত্তা, উগ্ৰপন্থী আৰু চাইবাৰ অপৰাধৰ সৈতে মোকাবিলা কৰাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত এক উৎকৃষ্ট কাম কৰি আছে ।
কংগ্ৰেছক আক্ৰমণ
বিৰোধীক লক্ষ্য কৰি শ্বাহে উল্লেখ কৰে যে যেতিয়া সংসদত কংগ্ৰেছৰ নেতাসকলে উত্তৰ-পূৰ্বাঞ্চলৰ বাবে কি কৰা হৈছে বুলি প্ৰশ্ন কৰে তেতিয়া আমাৰ উত্তৰ হ'ল যে আমি আৱেগিক দূৰত্ব দূৰ কৰাৰ প্ৰচেষ্টা চলাইছো । কেন্দ্ৰীয় গৃহমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে যে আমি ৮২৫ কোটি টকা ব্যয়ৰে ১২ কিলোমিটাৰ দীঘল সুৰংগ নিৰ্মাণ কৰিছো ।
#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh | Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in 'Bada Khana' with Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, Itanagar. https://t.co/n7gcOYxJeh— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
অমিত শ্বাহে অৰুণাচল প্ৰদেশ আৰক্ষীক ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতিৰ নিচান বঁটা প্ৰদান কৰে । উল্লেখ্য যে ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতিৰ নিচান বঁটা ভাৰতৰ যিকোনো আৰক্ষী বাহিনীক প্ৰদান কৰা সৰ্বোচ্চ সন্মান । ৰাজ্যৰ ৰাজধানী ইটানগৰৰ সমীপৰ বান্দৰদেৱাত অনুষ্ঠিত অনুষ্ঠানতে এই সন্মান প্ৰদান কৰা হয় । ই আৰক্ষী বাহিনীৰ বিশিষ্ট সেৱা, পেছাদাৰী উৎকৃষ্টতা আৰু আইন-শৃংখলা বজাই ৰখাৰ প্ৰতি নিষ্ঠাক স্বীকৃতি দিয়ে ।
অনুষ্ঠানত কেইবাটাও ইউনিটে আকৰ্ষণীয় কুচকাৱাজ প্ৰদৰ্শন কৰে । এই অনুষ্ঠানত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী পেমা খাণ্ডু, ৰাজ্যৰ গৃহ মন্ত্ৰী মামা নাটুং আৰু আৰক্ষী সঞ্চালক প্ৰধান ৰাজেশ কুমাৰকে ধৰি বিভিন্ন বিশিষ্ট ব্যক্তি উপস্থিত থাকে । ইয়াৰ উপৰিও কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী কিৰেণ ৰিজিজু, উপ-মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী চৌনা মিন আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় গৃহ সচিব গোবিন্দ মোহনো উপস্থিত থাকে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক :
চিন্তাৰ পৰিধি অতিক্ৰম কৰিলেহে সম্ভাৱনা মুকলি কৰিব পাৰি : প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদী