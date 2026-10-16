চিজেপি নেতা অভিজিৎ দীপকেক আটক, অপ-কংগ্ৰেছ কৰ্মীৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ
দিল্লীৰ চেণ্ট্ৰেল পাৰ্কত 'লেহৰা দ্যো ত্ৰিৰংগা' শীৰ্ষক প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচীত অংগ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ যোৱাৰ সময়তে দীপকে, নেহাক আটক ৷
Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : শুকুৰবাৰে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ক'কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টী (চিজেপি) নেতা অভিজিৎ দীপকেক আটক কৰে ৷ দিল্লীৰ চেণ্ট্ৰেল পাৰ্কত 'লেহৰা দ্যো ত্ৰিৰংগা' শীৰ্ষক প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচীত অংগ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ যোৱাৰ সময়তে দীপকেক দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে আটক কৰে ৷
আনহাতে প্ৰতিবাদত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ যোৱাৰ পূৰ্বে দীপকেৰ বাসগৃহত উপস্থিত হৈছিল দিল্লীৰ এটা আৰক্ষীৰ দল আৰু আৰক্ষীয়ে তেওঁলৈ জাননী জাৰি কৰিছিল ৷ কিন্তু ঘোষণা কৰা প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচীলৈ যোৱাৰ সময়তে দীপকেক আৰক্ষীয়ে আটক কৰে ৷ আনহাতে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে নেহা ব'ৰাকো দিল্লীৰ মাণ্ডি হাউচৰ সমীপৰ পৰা আটক কৰিছে ৷
दिल्ली पुलिस अभिजीत दिपके पर हिंसा की बात करने का आरोप लगा रही है, जबकि वह जमीनी हकीकत को नजरअंदाज कर रहे हैं, और उनके खिलाफ निराधार आरोप लगा रहे हैं। https://t.co/YIZYjAW38S— Cockroaches of India (@CJP_for_India) October 16, 2026
নতুন দিল্লীৰ ডিচিপি শচীন শৰ্মাই কয়, "ইতিমধ্যে নতুন দিল্লীত বিএনএছএছৰ ১৬৩ ধাৰা বলবৎ হৈ আছে ৷ যাৰ বাবে কিছুমান নিষেধাজ্ঞা আৰোপ কৰা হৈছে । গতিকে, আমি সকলোকে আইন মানি চলিবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছো ।"
#WATCH | Delhi | CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by Delhi Police CJP has called for ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Central Park in Connaught Place today. Section 163 is in effect in Connaught Place and no permission has been granted by the NDMC for the Tiranga Yatra https://t.co/J7J0IqsUjH— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
ইফালে অভিজিৎ দীপকক জাৰি কৰা জাননীখনৰ সন্দৰ্ভত শৰ্মাই লগতে কয়, "ডিপি এক্টৰ অধীনত এখন জাননী জাৰি কৰা হৈছে । তেওঁক অৱগত কৰা হৈছে যে ইয়াত বিএনএছএছৰ ১৬৩ ধাৰা বলবৎ হৈ আছে আৰু আইন মানি চলিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়া হৈছে ।"
#WATCH | CJP's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest | Delhi: DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma says, "As has already been stated, Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) is in force in the New Delhi district, which entails certain restrictions. Therefore, we appeal to everyone to abide by the law" On notice issued to Abhijeet Dipke, he says, "A notice has been issued under the DP Act (Delhi Police Act). The message is to abide by the law. He has been informed that Section 163 of the BNSS is in force here and has been made aware of the implications of such actions. Given that this concerns the Connaught Place area, particularly during the ongoing festive season, he has been apprised of these factors and instructed to comply with the law...We will take whatever legal action is appropriate..."— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
আনহাতে শুক্ৰবাৰে চেণ্ট্ৰেল পাৰ্কত চিজেপিৰ 'লেহৰা দ্যো ত্ৰিৰংগা' সমদলৰ পূৰ্বে সমগ্ৰ নতুন দিল্লী অঞ্চলত ৬,০০০ তকৈও অধিক দিল্লী আৰক্ষী, কেন্দ্ৰীয় সশস্ত্ৰ আৰক্ষী বাহিনীৰ ২২০ টা কোম্পানী আৰু চিচিটিভি স্থাপন কৰা হৈছে ।"
#WATCH | Delhi | Police detains workers of the AISA and Left parties protesting near Mandi House demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. https://t.co/nKGkawPIKc— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
লগতে পঢ়ক :সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ প্ৰতি শিশুৰ আসক্তি : কেন্দ্ৰ আৰু শিশু অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষা আয়োগৰ পৰা জবাব বিচাৰিলে উচ্চতম ন্যায়ালয়ে