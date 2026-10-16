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চিজেপি নেতা অভিজিৎ দীপকেক আটক, অপ-কংগ্ৰেছ কৰ্মীৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ

দিল্লীৰ চেণ্ট্ৰেল পাৰ্কত 'লেহৰা দ্যো ত্ৰিৰংগা' শীৰ্ষক প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচীত অংগ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ যোৱাৰ সময়তে দীপকে, নেহাক আটক ৷

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চিজেপি নেতা অভিজিৎ দীপকেক আটক (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
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হায়দৰাবাদ : শুকুৰবাৰে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে ক'কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টী (চিজেপি) নেতা অভিজিৎ দীপকেক আটক কৰে ৷ দিল্লীৰ চেণ্ট্ৰেল পাৰ্কত 'লেহৰা দ্যো ত্ৰিৰংগা' শীৰ্ষক প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচীত অংগ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ যোৱাৰ সময়তে দীপকেক দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে আটক কৰে ৷

আনহাতে প্ৰতিবাদত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰিবলৈ যোৱাৰ পূৰ্বে দীপকেৰ বাসগৃহত উপস্থিত হৈছিল দিল্লীৰ এটা আৰক্ষীৰ দল আৰু আৰক্ষীয়ে তেওঁলৈ জাননী জাৰি কৰিছিল ৷ কিন্তু ঘোষণা কৰা প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচীলৈ যোৱাৰ সময়তে দীপকেক আৰক্ষীয়ে আটক কৰে ৷ আনহাতে দিল্লী আৰক্ষীয়ে নেহা ব'ৰাকো দিল্লীৰ মাণ্ডি হাউচৰ সমীপৰ পৰা আটক কৰিছে ৷

নতুন দিল্লীৰ ডিচিপি শচীন শৰ্মাই কয়, "ইতিমধ্যে নতুন দিল্লীত বিএনএছএছৰ ১৬৩ ধাৰা বলবৎ হৈ আছে ৷ যাৰ বাবে কিছুমান নিষেধাজ্ঞা আৰোপ কৰা হৈছে । গতিকে, আমি সকলোকে আইন মানি চলিবলৈ আহ্বান জনাইছো ।"

ইফালে অভিজিৎ দীপকক জাৰি কৰা জাননীখনৰ সন্দৰ্ভত শৰ্মাই লগতে কয়, "ডিপি এক্টৰ অধীনত এখন জাননী জাৰি কৰা হৈছে । তেওঁক অৱগত কৰা হৈছে যে ইয়াত বিএনএছএছৰ ১৬৩ ধাৰা বলবৎ হৈ আছে আৰু আইন মানি চলিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিয়া হৈছে ।"

আনহাতে শুক্ৰবাৰে চেণ্ট্ৰেল পাৰ্কত চিজেপিৰ 'লেহৰা দ্যো ত্ৰিৰংগা' সমদলৰ পূৰ্বে সমগ্ৰ নতুন দিল্লী অঞ্চলত ৬,০০০ তকৈও অধিক দিল্লী আৰক্ষী, কেন্দ্ৰীয় সশস্ত্ৰ আৰক্ষী বাহিনীৰ ২২০ টা কোম্পানী আৰু চিচিটিভি স্থাপন কৰা হৈছে ।"

লগতে পঢ়ক :সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ প্ৰতি শিশুৰ আসক্তি : কেন্দ্ৰ আৰু শিশু অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষা আয়োগৰ পৰা জবাব বিচাৰিলে উচ্চতম ন্যায়ালয়ে

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দিল্লী আৰক্ষী
চিজেপি নেতা অভিজিৎ দীপকে
বিএনএছএছ
চিজেপিৰ প্ৰতিবাদ
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