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প্ৰতিবাদৰ উত্তৰ প্ৰতিবাদেৰে: দিল্লীত কংগ্ৰেছৰ প্ৰতিবাদৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল উলিয়াব বিজেপিয়ে

দিল্লীৰ ৰামলীলা মৈদানত ১ নৱেম্বৰত প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰিব কংগ্ৰেছ নেতৃত্বাধীন ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকে । বিজেপিয়ে একেটা দিনতে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল বাহিৰ কৰাৰ সিদ্ধান্ত লৈছে ।

BJP plans major protest march in Delhi
বিজেপিৰ সমদলৰ প্ৰতিনিধিত্বমূলক ছবি (ANI)
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By ANI

Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
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নতুন দিল্লী: প্ৰতিবাদৰ পাছত প্ৰতিবাদে যেন উশাহহীন কৰি তুলিছে দেশৰ ৰাজধানী দিল্লীক ৷ শিক্ষামন্ত্ৰীৰ পদত্যাগৰ দাবীত চিজেপিৰ প্ৰতিবাদ, নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগৰ বিৰুদ্ধে চিজেপিৰ প্ৰতিবাদ, কংগ্ৰেছৰ প্ৰতিবাদে উত্তাল কৰি ৰাখিছিল দিল্লীৰ পৰিৱেশ ৷ এইবাৰ পুনৰ ১ নৱেম্বৰত নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগ তথা মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্ত আৰু চৰকাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ সাজু হৈছে বিৰোধী ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লক ।

দিল্লীৰ ৰামলীলা মৈদানত ১ নৱেম্বৰত প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰিব কংগ্ৰেছ নেতৃত্বাধীন ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকে । ইফালে ভাৰতীয় জনতা পাৰ্টীয়ে একেটা দিনতে ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকৰ এই প্ৰতিবাদৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল বাহিৰ কৰাৰ সিদ্ধান্ত লৈছে । দিল্লীৰ হৰি নগৰ অঞ্চলত পুৱা ১১ বজাত অনুষ্ঠিত হ’বলগীয়া এই পদযাত্ৰাত প্ৰায় ৫ হাজাৰ লোকে অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।

কংগ্ৰেছৰ সমাৱেশৰ প্ৰত্যুত্তৰ হিচাপে আয়োজন কৰা এই প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচীত বিজেপিয়ে বৃহৎ সংখ্যক লোকক বিশেষকৈ শিখ সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ লোকক একত্ৰিত কৰিবলৈ সাজু হৈছে ।

১৯৮৪ চনৰ শিখ বিৰোধী সংঘাতৰ বলি হোৱা লোক আৰু তেওঁলোকৰ পৰিয়ালৰ লোকেও এই পদযাত্ৰাত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । তেওঁলোকৰ অংশগ্ৰহণে ১৯৮৪ চনৰ সংঘাতৰ বিষয়টো চৰ্চালৈ অনাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । বিজেপিয়ে হিংসাত্মক পৰিস্থিতিত কংগ্ৰেছ নেতাৰ কথিত ভূমিকাক উজ্জ্বল কৰি তুলিব বিচাৰিছে ।

শিখ সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ কেইবাজনো জ্যেষ্ঠ বিজেপি নেতাৰ লগতে দলৰ আন বিশিষ্ট নেতায়ো এই পদযাত্ৰাত যোগদান কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । এই প্ৰতিবাদত দলটোৱে শিখ নেতা-কৰ্মীসকলৰ উল্লেখযোগ্য অংশগ্ৰহণ নিশ্চিত কৰাৰ বাবে সাজু হৈছে ।

দিল্লীৰ হৰি নগৰৰ পৰা পুৱা ১১ বজাত আৰম্ভ হ’বলগীয়া এই পদযাত্ৰাত প্ৰায় ৫ হাজাৰ লোকে অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । ইয়াৰ পূৰ্বে যোৱা ৫ অক্টোবৰত কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা কে চি বেনুগোপালে ১ নৱেম্বৰত মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্ত জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে বিশাল সমদল আয়োজনৰ কথা ঘোষণা কৰিছিল । ভোটাৰ তালিকাৰ বিশেষ বিস্তৃত পুনৰীক্ষণ চমুকৈ এছআইআৰত অনিয়ম সংঘটিত হোৱাৰ অভিযোগ তুলি মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্তৰ পদত্যাগ দাবী কৰিছে বিৰোধী শিবিৰে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক: শুকুৰবাৰে জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ৰাজহুৱা অভিযোগনামা; সাজু ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লক

TAGGED:

BJP PLANS MAJOR PROTEST MARCH
PROTEST MARCH IN DELHI
CONGRESS RALLY ON NOVEMBER 1
দিল্লীত কংগ্ৰেছৰ প্ৰতিবাদ

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