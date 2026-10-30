প্ৰতিবাদৰ উত্তৰ প্ৰতিবাদেৰে: দিল্লীত কংগ্ৰেছৰ প্ৰতিবাদৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল উলিয়াব বিজেপিয়ে

প্ৰতিবাদৰ উত্তৰ প্ৰতিবাদেৰে: দিল্লীত কংগ্ৰেছৰ প্ৰতিবাদৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল উলিয়াব বিজেপিয়ে
দিল্লীৰ ৰামলীলা মৈদানত ১ নৱেম্বৰত প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰিব কংগ্ৰেছ নেতৃত্বাধীন ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকে । বিজেপিয়ে একেটা দিনতে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল বাহিৰ কৰাৰ সিদ্ধান্ত লৈছে ।
By ANI
Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী: প্ৰতিবাদৰ পাছত প্ৰতিবাদে যেন উশাহহীন কৰি তুলিছে দেশৰ ৰাজধানী দিল্লীক ৷ শিক্ষামন্ত্ৰীৰ পদত্যাগৰ দাবীত চিজেপিৰ প্ৰতিবাদ, নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগৰ বিৰুদ্ধে চিজেপিৰ প্ৰতিবাদ, কংগ্ৰেছৰ প্ৰতিবাদে উত্তাল কৰি ৰাখিছিল দিল্লীৰ পৰিৱেশ ৷ এইবাৰ পুনৰ ১ নৱেম্বৰত নিৰ্বাচন আয়োগ তথা মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্ত আৰু চৰকাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ সাজু হৈছে বিৰোধী ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লক ।
দিল্লীৰ ৰামলীলা মৈদানত ১ নৱেম্বৰত প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰিব কংগ্ৰেছ নেতৃত্বাধীন ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকে । ইফালে ভাৰতীয় জনতা পাৰ্টীয়ে একেটা দিনতে ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লকৰ এই প্ৰতিবাদৰ বিৰুদ্ধে প্ৰতিবাদী সমদল বাহিৰ কৰাৰ সিদ্ধান্ত লৈছে । দিল্লীৰ হৰি নগৰ অঞ্চলত পুৱা ১১ বজাত অনুষ্ঠিত হ’বলগীয়া এই পদযাত্ৰাত প্ৰায় ৫ হাজাৰ লোকে অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।
VIDEO | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questions the Congress party's decision to hold a rally on November 1, saying, "We want to ask why the Congress party is holding a rally on November 1. Is it because Rahul Gandhi, after returning from an unexplained 10-12-day foreign trip, will decide when to appear, and the protest will be held accordingly, regardless of its impact on India's economy? The area in Delhi where the rally is planned is a major trade and commerce hub in North India. Last year, the festive season, from Navratri to Diwali and Chhath Puja, witnessed business worth nearly Rs 6 lakh crore. Under whose influence are they attempting to carry out this exercise?..." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2026
কংগ্ৰেছৰ সমাৱেশৰ প্ৰত্যুত্তৰ হিচাপে আয়োজন কৰা এই প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচীত বিজেপিয়ে বৃহৎ সংখ্যক লোকক বিশেষকৈ শিখ সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ লোকক একত্ৰিত কৰিবলৈ সাজু হৈছে ।
১৯৮৪ চনৰ শিখ বিৰোধী সংঘাতৰ বলি হোৱা লোক আৰু তেওঁলোকৰ পৰিয়ালৰ লোকেও এই পদযাত্ৰাত অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । তেওঁলোকৰ অংশগ্ৰহণে ১৯৮৪ চনৰ সংঘাতৰ বিষয়টো চৰ্চালৈ অনাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । বিজেপিয়ে হিংসাত্মক পৰিস্থিতিত কংগ্ৰেছ নেতাৰ কথিত ভূমিকাক উজ্জ্বল কৰি তুলিব বিচাৰিছে ।
#WATCH | Chandigarh: On 1984 riot victims meet Punjab Governor, BJP MP Satnam Sandhu says, "... Sikh community is upset over the decision of Rahul Gandhi's rally in Delhi on November 1... It reflects a lack of sensitivity towards the victims and their families. The community is not opposed to political demonstrations but objects to the choice of November 1, a day when many Sikh families offer prayers and remember their loved ones... More than 25,000 affected families in Punjab continue to seek justice... Representatives of the affected families met the Governor today, submitted a letter and expressed their grievances..."— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
শিখ সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ কেইবাজনো জ্যেষ্ঠ বিজেপি নেতাৰ লগতে দলৰ আন বিশিষ্ট নেতায়ো এই পদযাত্ৰাত যোগদান কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । এই প্ৰতিবাদত দলটোৱে শিখ নেতা-কৰ্মীসকলৰ উল্লেখযোগ্য অংশগ্ৰহণ নিশ্চিত কৰাৰ বাবে সাজু হৈছে ।
नमस्कार, चलो दिल्ली रामलीला मार्च, लोकतंत्र को बचाने का, वोट चोरी को रोकने का, संविधान को बचाने का मार्च है। यह किसी एक राजनीतिक पार्टी का मार्च नहीं - यह हिंदुस्तान की आत्मा का मार्च है। सब लोग जो नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, ज्ञानेश कुमार से तंग हैं। सब लोग जो लोकतंत्र को बचाना चाहते हैं, संविधान की रक्षा करना चाहते हैं, आप सब आइए। एक ही protest है - देश का protest है। Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis - the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there. 🗓️ 1 नवंबर 📍 रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली #ChaloDilli— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2026
দিল্লীৰ হৰি নগৰৰ পৰা পুৱা ১১ বজাত আৰম্ভ হ’বলগীয়া এই পদযাত্ৰাত প্ৰায় ৫ হাজাৰ লোকে অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । ইয়াৰ পূৰ্বে যোৱা ৫ অক্টোবৰত কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা কে চি বেনুগোপালে ১ নৱেম্বৰত মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্ত জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে বিশাল সমদল আয়োজনৰ কথা ঘোষণা কৰিছিল । ভোটাৰ তালিকাৰ বিশেষ বিস্তৃত পুনৰীক্ষণ চমুকৈ এছআইআৰত অনিয়ম সংঘটিত হোৱাৰ অভিযোগ তুলি মুখ্য নিৰ্বাচন আয়ুক্তৰ পদত্যাগ দাবী কৰিছে বিৰোধী শিবিৰে ।
লগতে পঢ়ক: শুকুৰবাৰে জ্ঞানেশ কুমাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ৰাজহুৱা অভিযোগনামা; সাজু ইণ্ডিয়া ব্লক