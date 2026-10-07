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মণিপুৰত বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ, বিস্ফোৰক সামগ্ৰী উদ্ধাৰ

ইম্ফল পূব জিলাত বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ, অইনম থিংগেল নদীৰ পাৰত নিচাজাতীয় সামগ্ৰী জব্দ ৷

Imphal east district
পূব ইম্ফলত উদ্ধাৰ হোৱা বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ আৰু বিস্ফোৰক সামগ্ৰী (Manipur Police)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST

2 Min Read
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তেজপুৰ : মঙলবাৰে মণিপুৰৰ ইম্ফল পূব জিলাৰ ছাগোলমাং আৰক্ষী থানাৰ অন্তৰ্গত ৱাকান পাহাৰীয়া অঞ্চলত আৰক্ষী আৰু সেনাই অভিযান চলাই বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ জব্দ কৰে ৷

পাহাৰৰ পাদদেশত লুকুৱাই ৰখা অৱস্থাত অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ আৰু বিস্ফোৰক সামগ্ৰীসমূহ উদ্ধাৰ কৰা হয় ৷ উদ্ধাৰ হোৱা অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰৰ ভিতৰত আছে এটা এছএলআৰ, এটা দেশত নিৰ্মিত AK-47, এটা দেশত নিৰ্মিত MP-5, দেশত নিৰ্মিত চাৰিটা কাৰ্বাইন, দুটা পিষ্টল, দেশত নিৰ্মিত চাৰিটা ১২-ব’ৰ ছিংগল-বেৰেল বন্দুক আৰু ২৫ জাই সক্ৰিয় গুলী ৷

ইয়াৰ উপৰি এটা হেণ্ড গ্ৰেনেড, এটা ফ্ৰেগমেণ্টেচন গ্ৰেনেড, তিনিটা মৰ্টাৰ শ্বেল আৰু এটা খালী মৰ্টাৰ শ্বেল উদ্ধাৰ কৰা হয় । লগতে ৰেডিঅ’ ছেটৰ চাৰ্জাৰ, SLR বেয়নেট, ফ্লেয়াৰ ৰাউণ্ড, হেলমেট, জেকেট আৰু বুটকে ধৰি আন সামগ্ৰীও জব্দ কৰে অভিযানকাৰী দলটোৱে । উক্ত অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰসমূহ চুৰি কৰি লুকুৱাই থোৱাৰ সন্দেহ কৰা হৈছে ৷

আনহাতে মঙলবাৰে বিশেষ খবৰৰ ভিত্তিত মণিপুৰ আৰক্ষী আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় সুৰক্ষা বাহিনীৰ এটা যৌথ দলে অইনম থিংগেল নদীৰ পাৰত অভিযান চলাই বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ মজুত ৰখা নিচাজাতীয় সামগ্ৰীও জব্দ কৰে ৷ জব্দ কৰা ৫২ বাকচ কফ চিৰাপৰ ৮,৩২০ টা বটল আৰু প্ৰতিটো বটলত ১০ মিলিগ্ৰামকৈ ক’ডিন ফছফেট উদ্ধাৰ কৰে ৷

উল্লেখ্য যে, পোৰোমপাট আৰক্ষী থানাত পঞ্জীয়ন কৰা এটা গোচৰৰ ভিত্তিত মঙলবাৰে আহমেদাবাদত জেমছজিৎ ওৰফে থুইক আৰক্ষীয়ে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰা হৈছিল ৷ তাৰ পাছতে বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ নিচাজাতীয় সামগ্ৰী জব্দ কৰা হয় ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক: কাৰাবন্দী সাংসদ অমৃতপাল সিঙলৈ আদালতৰ সকাহ, আইতাকৰ সৈতে ভিডিঅ’ কলৰ অনুমতি

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মণিপুৰ
মণিপুৰ আৰক্ষী
মণিপুৰত অস্ত্ৰ ভাণ্ডাৰ
ভাৰতীয় সেনা
MANIPUR POLICE

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