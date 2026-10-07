মণিপুৰত বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ, বিস্ফোৰক সামগ্ৰী উদ্ধাৰ
ইম্ফল পূব জিলাত বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ, অইনম থিংগেল নদীৰ পাৰত নিচাজাতীয় সামগ্ৰী জব্দ ৷
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
তেজপুৰ : মঙলবাৰে মণিপুৰৰ ইম্ফল পূব জিলাৰ ছাগোলমাং আৰক্ষী থানাৰ অন্তৰ্গত ৱাকান পাহাৰীয়া অঞ্চলত আৰক্ষী আৰু সেনাই অভিযান চলাই বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ জব্দ কৰে ৷
পাহাৰৰ পাদদেশত লুকুৱাই ৰখা অৱস্থাত অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰ আৰু বিস্ফোৰক সামগ্ৰীসমূহ উদ্ধাৰ কৰা হয় ৷ উদ্ধাৰ হোৱা অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰৰ ভিতৰত আছে এটা এছএলআৰ, এটা দেশত নিৰ্মিত AK-47, এটা দেশত নিৰ্মিত MP-5, দেশত নিৰ্মিত চাৰিটা কাৰ্বাইন, দুটা পিষ্টল, দেশত নিৰ্মিত চাৰিটা ১২-ব’ৰ ছিংগল-বেৰেল বন্দুক আৰু ২৫ জাই সক্ৰিয় গুলী ৷
On 06-10-2026, a joint team of Imphal East District Police and Central Security Forces conducted search operation in the Wakan Hill Range under Sagolmang-PS and recovered a large cache of suspected looted arms, ammunition and explosives concealed at the foothills. Major recoveries: i)01 SLR, 01 country-made AK-47 and 01 country-made MP-5 ii)04 country-made carbines and 02 pistols iii)04 country-made 12-bore single-barrel guns iv)25 live rounds of assorted calibres v)01 No. 36 HE grenade with detonator and 01 fragmentation grenade vi)03 mortar shells and 01 empty mortar shell vii)Other items including radio-set chargers, SLR bayonet, flare round, helmet, jacket and boots.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 7, 2026
ইয়াৰ উপৰি এটা হেণ্ড গ্ৰেনেড, এটা ফ্ৰেগমেণ্টেচন গ্ৰেনেড, তিনিটা মৰ্টাৰ শ্বেল আৰু এটা খালী মৰ্টাৰ শ্বেল উদ্ধাৰ কৰা হয় । লগতে ৰেডিঅ’ ছেটৰ চাৰ্জাৰ, SLR বেয়নেট, ফ্লেয়াৰ ৰাউণ্ড, হেলমেট, জেকেট আৰু বুটকে ধৰি আন সামগ্ৰীও জব্দ কৰে অভিযানকাৰী দলটোৱে । উক্ত অস্ত্ৰ-শস্ত্ৰসমূহ চুৰি কৰি লুকুৱাই থোৱাৰ সন্দেহ কৰা হৈছে ৷
Following investigation into an FIR case registered at Porompat PS after the arrest of three individuals along with contraband items earlier on 04-10-2026, one Nongthombam Jamesjit @ Thoi, S/o N. Meghajit, proprietor of Kangla Drugs & Surgical Pharmacy, Naoremthong Bazar, Imphal West, emerged as the suspected kingpin of the network. He was traced to Ahmedabad, Gujarat and arrested on 06-10-2026. A 4-day transit remand has been obtained for bringing him to Manipur for further investigation. Further, based on the disclosure of one of the persons arrested earlier, in connection with the said FIR, a joint team of Manipur Police, central Security Forces and YADAM conducted a search operation at Oinam Thingel riverbank. During the search, a major concealed stock was recovered: - 52 boxes of CHOCO+ cough syrup - 160 bottles per box - Total: 8,320 bottles - Each bottle containing Codeine Phosphate 10 mg Further investigation is underway.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 7, 2026
আনহাতে মঙলবাৰে বিশেষ খবৰৰ ভিত্তিত মণিপুৰ আৰক্ষী আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় সুৰক্ষা বাহিনীৰ এটা যৌথ দলে অইনম থিংগেল নদীৰ পাৰত অভিযান চলাই বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ মজুত ৰখা নিচাজাতীয় সামগ্ৰীও জব্দ কৰে ৷ জব্দ কৰা ৫২ বাকচ কফ চিৰাপৰ ৮,৩২০ টা বটল আৰু প্ৰতিটো বটলত ১০ মিলিগ্ৰামকৈ ক’ডিন ফছফেট উদ্ধাৰ কৰে ৷
উল্লেখ্য যে, পোৰোমপাট আৰক্ষী থানাত পঞ্জীয়ন কৰা এটা গোচৰৰ ভিত্তিত মঙলবাৰে আহমেদাবাদত জেমছজিৎ ওৰফে থুইক আৰক্ষীয়ে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰা হৈছিল ৷ তাৰ পাছতে বৃহৎ পৰিমাণৰ নিচাজাতীয় সামগ্ৰী জব্দ কৰা হয় ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: কাৰাবন্দী সাংসদ অমৃতপাল সিঙলৈ আদালতৰ সকাহ, আইতাকৰ সৈতে ভিডিঅ’ কলৰ অনুমতি