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দেশত গৃহযুদ্ধ সদৃশ, অঘোষিত জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতি : সৌৰভ দাস

১৯৭৫ চনতো এই ধৰণৰ পৰিৱেশ দেখা পোৱা গৈছিল বুলি দাবী চিজেপি নেতা সৌৰভ দাসৰ ৷

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দেশত অঘোষিত জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতিৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST

2 Min Read
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হায়দৰাবাদ : প্ৰতিৰোধমূলক গ্ৰেপ্তাৰৰ পৰা মুকলি হোৱাৰ পাছতে ক’কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টীৰ (চিজেপি) নেতা আশুতোষ ৰাংকা, সৌৰভ দাসে দেওবাৰে সংবাদমেল সম্বোধন কৰি চৰকাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ক্ষোভ উজাৰে ৷ সংবাদমেলত চিজেপিৰ নেতা সৌৰভ দাসে সমগ্ৰ দেশতে জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতিও বুলি উল্লেখ কৰিলে ৷

দেশৰ পৰিস্থিতৰ সন্দৰ্ভত দাসে কয়, "দেশত অঘোষিত জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতিৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ ১৯৭৫ চনতো এই ধৰণৰ পৰিৱেশ দেখা পোৱা গৈছিল ৷ ইমান দশকৰ পাছতো এজন একনায়কত্ববাদী লোক শাসনৰ গাদীত বহি আছে আৰু গৃহযুদ্ধ সদৃশ পৰিৱেশলৈ আমাক থেলি দিছে ৷"

তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "শান্তিৰে প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ দিল্লীলৈ লোক আহিছে ৷ তেওঁলোকে অনুমিত দিয়া স্থানত প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ আহিছে ৷ শান্তিৰে প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ আহিছে বুলি চৰকাৰে ভাল পাব লাগিছিল ৷ আমাৰ দাবী শুনিবলৈ এটা প্ৰতিনিধি দল চৰকাৰে আমাৰ সৈতে কথা পাতিবলৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰিব লাগিছিল ৷ কিন্তু দিল্লীক এক যুদ্ধ সদৃশ্য পৰিৱেশলৈ ৰূপান্তৰিত কৰিলে ৷ কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰে জনতাৰ লগত যুদ্ধ কৰিছে, যিটো দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷"

প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীক দমনৰ বাবে চৰকাৰে লোৱা পদক্ষেপৰ সন্দৰ্ভত দাসে কয়, "৩০-৪০ হাজাৰ আৰক্ষী, সেনা দিল্লীত মোতায়ন কৰা হৈছে ৷ ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীৰ ভাবমূৰ্তি নষ্ট কৰিবলৈ আৰু ৰাইজৰ মাজলৈ প্ৰতিবাদৰ সন্দৰ্ভত বেয়া বাৰ্তা দিবলৈ চৰকাৰে সকলো যাতায়ত ব্যৱস্থা বন্ধ কৰি দিলে ৷ সাধাৰণ জনতাক অধিকাৰৰ পৰা বঞ্চিত কৰিলে ৷ বিগত দুই-তিনিদিনত এই ব্যৱস্থা গঢ়ি তুলছিল চৰকাৰে ৷"

আটকৰ সময়ত আৰক্ষীয়ে দুৰ্ব্যৱহাৰৰ সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁ কয়, "কোনোধৰণৰ নথি-পত্ৰ নেদেখুৱাকৈ আমাক ধৰি লৈ গৈছিল ৷ আমাৰ ফোন জব্দ কৰা হৈছিল ৷ আমি কৈছিলো আমাক আমাৰ অধিবক্তাৰ সৈতে কথা পতাৰ সুবিধা দিব লাগে বুলি ৷ কিন্তু আৰক্ষীয়ে সেই কথা শুনা নাছিল আৰু যেতিয়া আটক কৰা হয় তেতিয়া অধিবক্তাৰ কিহৰ প্ৰয়োজন বুলি আৰক্ষীয়ে আমাক প্ৰশ্ন কৰিছিল ৷ ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা আমাৰ মৌলিক অধিকাৰ খৰ্ব কৰিলে ৷"

"আমাৰ প্ৰশ্ন হৈছে ২৪ ঘণ্টাত যে আমাৰ ফোনসমূহ জব্দ কৰি ৰাখিলে ৷ কিন্তু দিয়া নাছিল কোনোধৰণৰ প্ৰমাণপত্ৰ ৷ সেই সময়ত আমাৰ ফোনসমূহ কি কি কৰিলে ? আমাৰ আংশকা হৈছে আমাৰ ফোনসমূহ হেক কৰা হৈছে ৷ যিটো ভিন্ন লোকৰ লগত হৈছে ৷" সৌৰভ দাস কয় ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক: আটক বা গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ নহয়, মোক অপহৰণ কৰা হৈছিল : ইউটিউবাৰ ধ্ৰুৱ ৰাথী

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