দেশত গৃহযুদ্ধ সদৃশ, অঘোষিত জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতি : সৌৰভ দাস
১৯৭৫ চনতো এই ধৰণৰ পৰিৱেশ দেখা পোৱা গৈছিল বুলি দাবী চিজেপি নেতা সৌৰভ দাসৰ ৷
Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : প্ৰতিৰোধমূলক গ্ৰেপ্তাৰৰ পৰা মুকলি হোৱাৰ পাছতে ক’কৰোচ্ছ জনতা পাৰ্টীৰ (চিজেপি) নেতা আশুতোষ ৰাংকা, সৌৰভ দাসে দেওবাৰে সংবাদমেল সম্বোধন কৰি চৰকাৰৰ বিৰুদ্ধে ক্ষোভ উজাৰে ৷ সংবাদমেলত চিজেপিৰ নেতা সৌৰভ দাসে সমগ্ৰ দেশতে জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতিও বুলি উল্লেখ কৰিলে ৷
দেশৰ পৰিস্থিতৰ সন্দৰ্ভত দাসে কয়, "দেশত অঘোষিত জৰুৰীকালীন পৰিস্থিতিৰ সৃষ্টি হৈছে ৷ ১৯৭৫ চনতো এই ধৰণৰ পৰিৱেশ দেখা পোৱা গৈছিল ৷ ইমান দশকৰ পাছতো এজন একনায়কত্ববাদী লোক শাসনৰ গাদীত বহি আছে আৰু গৃহযুদ্ধ সদৃশ পৰিৱেশলৈ আমাক থেলি দিছে ৷"
#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "They seized our phones but did not provide a seizure memo... We suspect our phones were hacked or cloned. Just as has happened to other activists over the years, we fear they may have hacked into our devices to plant documents or other material to be presented later as evidence... We want to state here that our phones have likely been compromised..."— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
তেওঁ লগতে কয়, "শান্তিৰে প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ দিল্লীলৈ লোক আহিছে ৷ তেওঁলোকে অনুমিত দিয়া স্থানত প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ আহিছে ৷ শান্তিৰে প্ৰতিবাদ কৰিবলৈ আহিছে বুলি চৰকাৰে ভাল পাব লাগিছিল ৷ আমাৰ দাবী শুনিবলৈ এটা প্ৰতিনিধি দল চৰকাৰে আমাৰ সৈতে কথা পাতিবলৈ প্ৰেৰণ কৰিব লাগিছিল ৷ কিন্তু দিল্লীক এক যুদ্ধ সদৃশ্য পৰিৱেশলৈ ৰূপান্তৰিত কৰিলে ৷ কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰে জনতাৰ লগত যুদ্ধ কৰিছে, যিটো দুৰ্ভাগ্যজনক ৷"
Delhi: CJP Co-Convenor Saurav Das says, "Let me tell you what has happened over the past three to four days. The entire city of Delhi has been turned into a cantonment. Between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel have been called in. Troops from Naxal-affected areas, Bengal and Kashmir, including BSF personnel from border areas, have been airlifted to Delhi. More than 40,000 personnel have reportedly been deployed, and the city has been placed under heavy restrictions. This is creating a major problem. If you want to create a negative atmosphere around protesters and a movement, you do not just make things difficult for the protesters; you also create problems for ordinary citizens who may not even be participating in the protest. This creates a negative image of the movement, and that is exactly what is happening in Delhi. Closing 57 metro stations, suspending trains coming to Delhi from other states, cancelling Rajdhani Express services and shutting shops—all this is affecting ordinary people. Today is Sunday, and many people would normally be out doing their work. What purpose does shutting shops serve The government believes this will create a negative atmosphere against the youth and the movement..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026
প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীক দমনৰ বাবে চৰকাৰে লোৱা পদক্ষেপৰ সন্দৰ্ভত দাসে কয়, "৩০-৪০ হাজাৰ আৰক্ষী, সেনা দিল্লীত মোতায়ন কৰা হৈছে ৷ ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীৰ ভাবমূৰ্তি নষ্ট কৰিবলৈ আৰু ৰাইজৰ মাজলৈ প্ৰতিবাদৰ সন্দৰ্ভত বেয়া বাৰ্তা দিবলৈ চৰকাৰে সকলো যাতায়ত ব্যৱস্থা বন্ধ কৰি দিলে ৷ সাধাৰণ জনতাক অধিকাৰৰ পৰা বঞ্চিত কৰিলে ৷ বিগত দুই-তিনিদিনত এই ব্যৱস্থা গঢ়ি তুলছিল চৰকাৰে ৷"
আটকৰ সময়ত আৰক্ষীয়ে দুৰ্ব্যৱহাৰৰ সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁ কয়, "কোনোধৰণৰ নথি-পত্ৰ নেদেখুৱাকৈ আমাক ধৰি লৈ গৈছিল ৷ আমাৰ ফোন জব্দ কৰা হৈছিল ৷ আমি কৈছিলো আমাক আমাৰ অধিবক্তাৰ সৈতে কথা পতাৰ সুবিধা দিব লাগে বুলি ৷ কিন্তু আৰক্ষীয়ে সেই কথা শুনা নাছিল আৰু যেতিয়া আটক কৰা হয় তেতিয়া অধিবক্তাৰ কিহৰ প্ৰয়োজন বুলি আৰক্ষীয়ে আমাক প্ৰশ্ন কৰিছিল ৷ ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা আমাৰ মৌলিক অধিকাৰ খৰ্ব কৰিলে ৷"
#WATCH | Delhi: During a press conference, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "We sincerely appreciate the way four former Chief Ministers—Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Manik Sarkar, and Pinarayi Vijayan—took to the streets yesterday. We are deeply grateful for the battle they waged alongside the country's students and youth to safeguard our democracy, and we hope that all such organizations and political parties will continue to fight this battle together in the future. The protests are still ongoing. Even today, several colleagues from CJP have been detained and subjected to physical assault. The entire SFI team was detained today. Many members of AISF have also faced detention and assault over the past few days..."— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
"আমাৰ প্ৰশ্ন হৈছে ২৪ ঘণ্টাত যে আমাৰ ফোনসমূহ জব্দ কৰি ৰাখিলে ৷ কিন্তু দিয়া নাছিল কোনোধৰণৰ প্ৰমাণপত্ৰ ৷ সেই সময়ত আমাৰ ফোনসমূহ কি কি কৰিলে ? আমাৰ আংশকা হৈছে আমাৰ ফোনসমূহ হেক কৰা হৈছে ৷ যিটো ভিন্ন লোকৰ লগত হৈছে ৷" সৌৰভ দাস কয় ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক: আটক বা গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ নহয়, মোক অপহৰণ কৰা হৈছিল : ইউটিউবাৰ ধ্ৰুৱ ৰাথী