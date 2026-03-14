এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ ঘোষণা, যুদ্ধই বৃদ্ধি কৰাইছে বিমান ভাৰা ৷ বিমান যাত্ৰীৰ মূৰত মাধমাৰ !

এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ ঘোষণা, যুদ্ধই বৃদ্ধি কৰাইছে বিমান ভাৰা ৷ বিমান যাত্ৰীৰ মূৰত মাধমাৰ !
আজিৰ পৰা বৃদ্ধি হৈছে বিমান ভাৰা ৷ এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ ঘোষণা, ৪২৫- ২,৩০০ টকা পৰ্যন্ত বিমান ভাৰা বৃদ্ধি ৷
Published : March 14, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী: আপুনিও বিমানেৰে যাত্ৰা কৰিবলৈ পৰিকল্পনা কৰিছে নেকি ? বিমান যাত্ৰাৰ বাবে আপুনি আগতীয়াকৈ যদি টিকট বুক কৰা নাই তেতিয়া হ'লে আপোনাৰ বাবে বেয়া খবৰ ৷ কাৰণ আজিৰে পৰা হোৰাহোৰে বাঢ়িছে বিমান ভাৰা ৷ ঘৰুৱা আৰু আন্তৰ্জাতিক বিমান যাত্ৰাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত যাত্ৰীয়ে ৪২৫ টকাৰ পৰা ২,৩০০ টকা পৰ্যন্ত ভাৰা বৃদ্ধি হ'ব বুলি এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াই ঘোষণা কৰিছে ৷ কাৰণ দক্ষিণ এছিয়াত হোৱা যুদ্ধৰ বাবে বিমান ইন্ধৰন দামবৃদ্ধি পাইছে ৷
উল্লেখ্য যে, আমেৰিকা, ইজৰাইল আৰু ইৰাণৰ মাজত হোৱা যুদ্ধৰ বাবে বিশ্বজুৰি খাৰুৱা তেল, ৰন্ধন গেছ, ইন্ধৰ নাটনি হৈছে ৷ ইফালে বিশ্বজুৰি খাৰুৱা তেলৰ মূল্য বৃদ্ধিৰ ফলতে ভাৰততো বিমান যাত্ৰাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত যাত্ৰীয়ে ভৰিব লাগিব অধিক ভাৰা ৷ সামাজিক মাধ্যম এক্স (X)ৰ জৰিয়তে এই কথা উল্লেখ কৰিছে এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াই ৷
Fuel charge on bookings— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 13, 2026
Due to the sharp increase in fuel prices amid the evolving geopolitical situation in parts of the Middle East, IndiGo will implement a fuel charge on domestic and international routes for bookings made on or after 14 March 2026.
Please find the detailed… pic.twitter.com/Q0CGCPz59I
IndiGo, India's leading airline, is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective 00:01hrs on 14th March, 2026. This measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet… pic.twitter.com/dQ772DWyMW— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2026
ইতিমধ্যে এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াই ঘোষণা কৰা অনুসৰি, ১৪ মাৰ্চ অৰ্থাৎ আজিৰ পৰা ঘৰুৱা বিমানৰ উৰণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত ৪২৫ টকা, মধ্য-পূবলৈ উৰণৰ বাবে ৯০০ টকা, দক্ষিণ-পূব এছিয়া আৰু চীন, আফ্ৰিকা আৰু পশ্চিম এছিয়াৰ বাবে ১,৮০০ টকাকৈ ভাৰা বৃদ্ধি কৰা হৈছে ৷ সমান্তৰালকৈ ইউৰোপলৈ ২,৩০০ টকা বিমান ভাৰা বৃদ্ধি কৰা হৈছে বুলি ঘোষণা কৰিছে ৷
Fuel charge on bookings— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 13, 2026
Due to the sharp increase in fuel prices amid the evolving geopolitical situation in parts of the Middle East, IndiGo will implement a fuel charge on domestic and international routes for bookings made on or after 14 March 2026.
Please find the detailed… pic.twitter.com/Q0CGCPz59I
#ImportantUpdate— Air India (@airindia) March 10, 2026
Air India group has announced expanded fuel surcharges on domestic and international routes, following a steep rise in jet fuel prices driven by the Gulf region’s geopolitical situation. The new fuel surcharges - also applicable to Air India Express - will be…
এভিয়েশ্যন ট্ৰিবিউন ফিউল (এ টি এফ)য়ে ভাৰতত বা ভাৰতৰ পৰা চলাচল কৰা প্ৰায় ৮০ শতাংশ বিমানৰ ইন্ধন যোগান ধৰে ৷ এ টি এফে বিমান ইন্ধৰ নতুন দাম ঘোষণাৰ লগে লগে এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াইও ভাৰা বৃদ্ধিৰ কথা ঘোষণা কৰিছে ৷ দক্ষিণ এছিয়াত হোৱা যুদ্ধৰ বাবে ইণ্ডিগ'ৱে বিমান ভাৰা বৃদ্ধি কৰিব লগীয়া হৈছে হৈছে বুলি এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াই উল্লেখ কৰিছে ৷ ইৰাণৰ ওপৰত আমেৰিকা আৰু ইজৰাইলৰ ভয়ংকৰ আক্ৰমণৰ ফল ভুগিছে বিশ্বসবাসীয়ে ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক : ‘আমাক উদ্ধাৰ কৰক...’ ইৰাণৰ বন্দৰত বন্দী ভাৰতীয় নাবিকৰ প্ৰাণৰ নিৰাপত্তা বিচাৰি উদ্ধাৰৰ বাবে কাতৰ আহ্বান