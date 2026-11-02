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এইবাৰ 'মুৰাছু' আহিছে : অন্ধ্ৰ-ওড়িশা-তামিলনাডুত হাই এলাৰ্ট জাৰি, বিমানসেৱা বাতিল

৪ নৱেম্বৰলৈকে সাগৰৰ পৰিস্থিতি ৰুক্ষৰ পৰা অতি ৰুক্ষ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।

After Arnab, Cyclone Murasu to hit east coast
সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ মুৰাছু (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST

3 Min Read
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হায়দৰাবাদ : ‘অৰ্ণৱ’ৰ পাছত এইবাৰ আন এজাক সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ আহিছে, যাৰ নাম ‘মুৰাছু’ ৷ সোমবাৰে বংগোপসাগৰত ‘মুৰাছু’ (তামিল শব্দ- সতৰ্কবাণী বুজাবলৈ ব্যৱহাৰ কৰা ঢোলৰ দৰে বাদ্যযন্ত্ৰক বুজায়) ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ গতি অধিক তীব্ৰতৰ হৈ পৰিছে । ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশ, ওড়িশা আৰু তামিলনাডুত ইতিমধ্যে হাই এলাৰ্টত জাৰি কৰিছে ।

বিভাগীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষই সাগৰৰ পাৰত বাস কৰা আৰু ক্ষতি হ’ব পৰা অঞ্চলসমূহ খালী কৰাৰ বাবে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে ৷ সোমবাৰে নিশা অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলত ই ধুমুহাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলসমূহত সেয়ে য়েল্ল এলাৰ্ট জাৰি কৰিছে ৷

বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰই জাৰি কৰা তথ্য অনুসৰি, ৩ নৱেম্বৰৰ পুৱাৰ ভিতৰত এই ধুমুহাই অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ নেল্লোৰ আৰু নৰসাপুৰৰ মাজৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চল অতিক্ৰম কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । এই সময়ছোৱাত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত ১০০-১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ হ’ব পাৰে আৰু ইয়াৰ গতিবেগ ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত বৃদ্ধি পাব পাৰে ।

দেশৰ কিছু কিছু স্থানত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ ‘মুৰাছু’ৰ প্ৰভাৱ দেখিবলৈ পোৱা গৈছে ৷ চেন্নাইকে ধৰি তামিলনাডুৰ একাংশ অঞ্চলত সোমবাৰৰ পৰা ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হোৱা দেখা গৈছে । বেয়া বতৰৰ বাবে চেন্নাই বিমানবন্দৰ আৰু বিজয়াৱাড়া বিমানবন্দৰত কেইবাখনো বিমান সেৱা বাতিল কৰা হৈছে ।

সোমবাৰে পুৱা ৮:৩০ বজাত ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগৰ শেহতীয়া এক্স পোষ্ট অনুসৰি - অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ নেল্লোৰৰ পৰা প্ৰায় ১৬০ কিলোমিটাৰ পূব-দক্ষিণ-পূব, তামিলনাডুৰ চেন্নাইৰ পৰা ১৮০ কিলোমিটাৰ উত্তৰ-পূব, অন্ধ্ৰ প্ৰদেশৰ কাৱলীৰ পৰা ১৮০ কিলোমিটাৰ পূব-দক্ষিণ-পূব, অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ অংগোলেৰ পৰা ২১০ কিলোমিটাৰ দক্ষিণ-পূবত প্ৰদেশ আৰু অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ মচলিপট্টনমৰ পৰা ২৪০ কিলোমিটাৰ দক্ষিণত ‘মুৰাছু’ৰ কেন্দ্ৰবিন্দু আছিল ।

এক্সৰ পোষ্টটোত বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে উল্লেখ কৰা মতে - ‘‘উত্তৰ-পশ্চিম দিশলৈ গতি কৰি দক্ষিণ অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূল পাৰ হৈ যোৱা ৩ নৱেম্বৰৰ মাজনিশা (২৩৩০ ঘণ্টা IST)ৰ সময়ত ১০০ৰ পৰা ১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত বতাহৰ গতিবেগেৰে ১০০ৰ পৰা ১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগেৰে অংগোলেৰ ওচৰৰ নেল্লোৰ আৰু নাৰ্ছাপুৰৰ মাজত ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগেৰে ধুমুহাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰাৰ অতি সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।’’

অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলত ২ আৰু ৩ নৱেম্বৰত অতি প্ৰবল বৰষুণ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । ৩ আৰু ৪ নৱেম্বৰত ওড়িশাৰ ৰায়গাডা, কোৰাপুট, মালকানগিৰি, গাজাপতি আৰু গঞ্জামকে ধৰি দক্ষিণৰ জিলাসমূহত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ পূৰ্বানুমান কৰা হৈছে ৷

সোমবাৰে সন্ধিয়াৰ পৰা ওড়িশা উপকূলত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ বৃদ্ধি হৈ ঘণ্টাত ৫০-৬০ কিলোমিটাৰ আৰু ৩ নৱেম্বৰত ঘণ্টাত ৭০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগেৰে বতাহ বলিব বুলি অনুমান কৰা হৈছে ।

ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে মাছমৰীয়াসকলক বংগোপসাগৰত প্ৰৱেশ নকৰিবলৈ পৰামৰ্শ দিছে ৷ ৪ নৱেম্বৰলৈকে সাগৰৰ পৰিস্থিতি ৰুক্ষৰ পৰা অতি ৰুক্ষ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।

লগতে পঢ়ক : অৰ্ণৱ গ'ল, আহি আছে 'মুৰাছু' : ঘণ্টাত ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত সাগৰীয় ধুমুহাৰ সম্ভাৱনা

লগতে পঢ়ক : 'অৰ্ণৱ'ৰ তাণ্ডৱত বিধ্বস্ত অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশ : ৬ জনৰ মৃত্যু, ঘৰ-শস্য সকলো ধ্বংস

TAGGED:

সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ মুৰাছু
ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ বাবে বাতিল বিমান সেৱা
ওড়িশা উপকূলত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ বৃদ্ধি
মুৰাছুৰ কেন্দ্ৰবিন্দু
CYCLONE MURASU TO HIT EAST COAST

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