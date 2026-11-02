এইবাৰ 'মুৰাছু' আহিছে : অন্ধ্ৰ-ওড়িশা-তামিলনাডুত হাই এলাৰ্ট জাৰি, বিমানসেৱা বাতিল
৪ নৱেম্বৰলৈকে সাগৰৰ পৰিস্থিতি ৰুক্ষৰ পৰা অতি ৰুক্ষ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।
Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
হায়দৰাবাদ : ‘অৰ্ণৱ’ৰ পাছত এইবাৰ আন এজাক সাগৰীয় ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ আহিছে, যাৰ নাম ‘মুৰাছু’ ৷ সোমবাৰে বংগোপসাগৰত ‘মুৰাছু’ (তামিল শব্দ- সতৰ্কবাণী বুজাবলৈ ব্যৱহাৰ কৰা ঢোলৰ দৰে বাদ্যযন্ত্ৰক বুজায়) ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহৰ গতি অধিক তীব্ৰতৰ হৈ পৰিছে । ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশ, ওড়িশা আৰু তামিলনাডুত ইতিমধ্যে হাই এলাৰ্টত জাৰি কৰিছে ।
বিভাগীয় কৰ্তৃপক্ষই সাগৰৰ পাৰত বাস কৰা আৰু ক্ষতি হ’ব পৰা অঞ্চলসমূহ খালী কৰাৰ বাবে ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে ৷ সোমবাৰে নিশা অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলত ই ধুমুহাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলসমূহত সেয়ে য়েল্ল এলাৰ্ট জাৰি কৰিছে ৷
STORY | Odisha government evacuates people from vulnerable areas as Murasu intensifies into severe cyclonic storm The Odisha government on Monday expedited the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas after Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, officials said. Southern Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall under the impact of the storm, which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, said that severe cyclonic storm Murasu was moving at a speed of 25 kmph and lay centred around 200 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 210 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 220 km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), and 260 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh). "It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole between 11.30 pm on Monday and 4 am on Tuesday," it added. IMD sources said that several areas in Odisha have started experiencing light rainfall under the influence of the system and the intensity of the precipitation is likely to increase gradually. Following the warning, the state has prioritised evacuation from vulnerable areas and strengthened emergency response mechanisms, officials said. READ: https://t.co/2Xtajlcoza— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2026
বতৰ বিজ্ঞান কেন্দ্ৰই জাৰি কৰা তথ্য অনুসৰি, ৩ নৱেম্বৰৰ পুৱাৰ ভিতৰত এই ধুমুহাই অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ নেল্লোৰ আৰু নৰসাপুৰৰ মাজৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চল অতিক্ৰম কৰাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । এই সময়ছোৱাত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ প্ৰতি ঘণ্টাত ১০০-১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ হ’ব পাৰে আৰু ইয়াৰ গতিবেগ ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ পৰ্যন্ত বৃদ্ধি পাব পাৰে ।
দেশৰ কিছু কিছু স্থানত ঘূৰ্ণীবতাহ ‘মুৰাছু’ৰ প্ৰভাৱ দেখিবলৈ পোৱা গৈছে ৷ চেন্নাইকে ধৰি তামিলনাডুৰ একাংশ অঞ্চলত সোমবাৰৰ পৰা ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণ হোৱা দেখা গৈছে । বেয়া বতৰৰ বাবে চেন্নাই বিমানবন্দৰ আৰু বিজয়াৱাড়া বিমানবন্দৰত কেইবাখনো বিমান সেৱা বাতিল কৰা হৈছে ।
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Strong winds and rough sea conditions prevail in Nellore as Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is expected to cross between Nellore and Narsapuram between midnight today and the early hours tomorrow https://t.co/PVpFNpj3RN— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026
সোমবাৰে পুৱা ৮:৩০ বজাত ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগৰ শেহতীয়া এক্স পোষ্ট অনুসৰি - অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ নেল্লোৰৰ পৰা প্ৰায় ১৬০ কিলোমিটাৰ পূব-দক্ষিণ-পূব, তামিলনাডুৰ চেন্নাইৰ পৰা ১৮০ কিলোমিটাৰ উত্তৰ-পূব, অন্ধ্ৰ প্ৰদেশৰ কাৱলীৰ পৰা ১৮০ কিলোমিটাৰ পূব-দক্ষিণ-পূব, অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ অংগোলেৰ পৰা ২১০ কিলোমিটাৰ দক্ষিণ-পূবত প্ৰদেশ আৰু অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ মচলিপট্টনমৰ পৰা ২৪০ কিলোমিটাৰ দক্ষিণত ‘মুৰাছু’ৰ কেন্দ্ৰবিন্দু আছিল ।
The Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with speed of 20 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 02nd November, 2026 over the same region near Latitude 13.6°N and Longitude 82.5°E, about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 290 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 310 km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 330 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km south of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2026
এক্সৰ পোষ্টটোত বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে উল্লেখ কৰা মতে - ‘‘উত্তৰ-পশ্চিম দিশলৈ গতি কৰি দক্ষিণ অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূল পাৰ হৈ যোৱা ৩ নৱেম্বৰৰ মাজনিশা (২৩৩০ ঘণ্টা IST)ৰ সময়ত ১০০ৰ পৰা ১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগত বতাহৰ গতিবেগেৰে ১০০ৰ পৰা ১১০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগেৰে অংগোলেৰ ওচৰৰ নেল্লোৰ আৰু নাৰ্ছাপুৰৰ মাজত ১২০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগেৰে ধুমুহাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰাৰ অতি সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।’’
The #Severe_Cyclonic_Storm “#Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of #Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 02nd #November, 2026 over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Latitude 14.1°N and Longitude 81.4°E, about 160 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 180 km northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 180 km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 240 km south of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross south #Andhra #Pradesh coast as a #Severe_Cyclonic_Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between #Nellore and #Narsapur, to the south of #Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of today, the 02nd November to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of tomorrow, the 3rd November, 2026. #CycloneMurasu— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2026
অন্ধ্ৰপ্ৰদেশৰ উপকূলীয় অঞ্চলত ২ আৰু ৩ নৱেম্বৰত অতি প্ৰবল বৰষুণ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে । ৩ আৰু ৪ নৱেম্বৰত ওড়িশাৰ ৰায়গাডা, কোৰাপুট, মালকানগিৰি, গাজাপতি আৰু গঞ্জামকে ধৰি দক্ষিণৰ জিলাসমূহত ধাৰাসাৰ বৰষুণৰ পূৰ্বানুমান কৰা হৈছে ৷
সোমবাৰে সন্ধিয়াৰ পৰা ওড়িশা উপকূলত বতাহৰ গতিবেগ বৃদ্ধি হৈ ঘণ্টাত ৫০-৬০ কিলোমিটাৰ আৰু ৩ নৱেম্বৰত ঘণ্টাত ৭০ কিলোমিটাৰ বেগেৰে বতাহ বলিব বুলি অনুমান কৰা হৈছে ।
ভাৰতীয় বতৰ বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে মাছমৰীয়াসকলক বংগোপসাগৰত প্ৰৱেশ নকৰিবলৈ পৰামৰ্শ দিছে ৷ ৪ নৱেম্বৰলৈকে সাগৰৰ পৰিস্থিতি ৰুক্ষৰ পৰা অতি ৰুক্ষ হোৱাৰ সম্ভাৱনা আছে ।