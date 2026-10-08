ETV Bharat / bharat

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীৰ দ্বাৰা ইণ্ডিয়া মোবাইল কংগ্ৰেছ ২০২৬ উদ্বোধন; ৬জি আৰু এআইক গুৰুত্ব প্ৰদান

ভাৰতত বিগত দশকত ডাটা খৰচ তীব্ৰভাৱে হ্ৰাস পোৱাৰ লগতে মোবাইল ডাটাৰ ব্যৱহাৰ তীব্ৰভাৱে বৃদ্ধি পোৱা দেখা গৈছে ।

PM Modi Draws Digital India Vision
প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

নতুন দিল্লী : বৃহস্পতিবাৰে নতুন দিল্লীৰ যশোভূমিত প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীয়ে দশম ইণ্ডিয়া মোবাইল কংগ্ৰেছ (India Mobile Congress চমুকৈ IMC) উদ্বোধন কৰে ৷ এই উদ্বোধনী অনুষ্ঠানতে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীয়ে ৰাইজক উদ্দেশ্যি কয় যে ডিজিটেল ইণ্ডিয়াৰ পদক্ষেপৰ লক্ষ্য হৈছে ডিজিটেল বিভাজন হ্ৰাস কৰি প্ৰযুক্তিবিদ্যাক সমাজৰ প্ৰতিটো শ্ৰেণীৰ বাবে সুলভ কৰি তোলা ।

৭ তাৰিখৰ পৰা চাৰিদিনীয়াকৈ আয়োজিত এই মেগা ইভেণ্টত ভাৰতৰ পৰৱৰ্তী ডিজিটেল বিৱৰ্তনৰ মূল চালক হিচাপে ৫জি, ৬জি, কৃত্ৰিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা (AI), অৰ্ধপৰিবাহী আৰু অন্যান্য উদীয়মান প্ৰযুক্তিৰ ওপৰত আলোকপাত কৰা হয় ।

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয়, "ডিজিটেল ইণ্ডিয়াৰ জৰিয়তে আমি এই পৰিৱৰ্তনৰ কেন্দ্ৰবিন্দুত মোবাইল ফোনক লৈ এই পৰিস্থিতিক সলনি কৰাৰ সংকল্প লৈছো । প্ৰযুক্তিৰ গণতান্ত্ৰিককৰণৰ দিশত এয়া এক বৃহৎ প্ৰচেষ্টা হৈ আহিছে ।"

  • প্ৰতিখন জিলাত 5G পোৱা যায়

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয় যে এতিয়া প্ৰতিখন জিলাতে ৫জি সংযোগ কৰা হৈছে ৷ সমগ্ৰ ভাৰততে ৫.৫ লাখৰো অধিক ৫জি বেছ ষ্টেচন চলি আছে । তেওঁ কয় যে ২০২২ চনৰ পৰা মোবাইল ইণ্টাৰনেটৰ গতি দহগুণ বৃদ্ধি পাইছে । দেশৰ ৫জি যাত্ৰাৰ কথা মনত পেলাই প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে যে ২০২২ চনত ইণ্ডিয়া ম’বাইল কংগ্ৰেছ প্লেটফৰ্মৰ পৰা এই প্ৰযুক্তি মুকলি কৰা হৈছিল ।

তেওঁ কয়, ‘‘২০২৩ চনত মই ভাৰতৰ ৫জি ৰোলআউটৰ পৰা ৫জি ৰিচ-আউটলৈ পৰিৱৰ্তনৰ কথা কৈছিলো ।’’ তেওঁ লগতে কয় যে টেলিকম সংস্কাৰ আৰু আন্তঃগাঁথনি সম্প্ৰসাৰণে মোবাইল ফোনক ভাৰতৰ ডিজিটেল ৰূপান্তৰৰ কেন্দ্ৰত ৰখাত সহায় কৰিছে ।

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয়, "যোৱা ১০-১২ বছৰত মোবাইল ফোন কেৱল আধুনিক যোগাযোগৰ মাধ্যম হিচাপেই নহয়, সুশাসনৰ এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ আহিলা হিচাপেও আত্মপ্ৰকাশ কৰিছে । ই আমাৰ ডিজিটেল ইণ্ডিয়া দৃষ্টিভংগীৰ মূলতে আছে ।"

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয় যে ভাৰতে ঘৰুৱাভাৱে মোবাইল ফোন আৰু টেলিকম হাৰ্ডৱেৰ নিৰ্মাণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰতো গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰা হৈছে ।

  • ডিজিটেল নিৰাপত্তা

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয় যে মোবাইল ফোনসমূহে ভাৰতত কণ্টেণ্ট সৃষ্টিৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত এক বৈপ্লৱিক পৰিৱৰ্তন আনিছে, কিন্তু ব্যৱহাৰকাৰীৰ সুৰক্ষা এই বৃদ্ধিৰ সৈতে খোজ মিলাব লাগিব বুলিও তেওঁ গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰে । তেওঁ কয় যে ফোন আৰু নেটৱৰ্ক সুৰক্ষা আমাৰ শীৰ্ষ অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ ।

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয়, ‘‘চাইবাৰ অপৰাধীয়ে নিজৰ সীমাক গুৰুত্ব নিদিয়ে । এখন দেশত বহি থকা ব্যক্তিয়ে দ্বিতীয়খন দেশৰ সম্পদ ব্যৱহাৰ কৰি তৃতীয়খন দেশত অপৰাধ সংঘটিত কৰিব পাৰে । ইয়াৰ সৈতে মোকাবিলা কৰিবলৈ আমি একেলগে কাম কৰি চাইবাৰ সুৰক্ষাৰ বাবে এক বিশ্বব্যাপী কাঠামো স্থাপন কৰাটো নিতান্তই প্ৰয়োজনীয় ।"

  • IMC 2026-এ বহল প্ৰযুক্তিৰ মনোযোগ আনে

আইএমচি ২০২৬ চাৰিটা স্তম্ভক কেন্দ্ৰ কৰি নিৰ্মাণ কৰা হৈছে ৷ সেয়া হৈছে -

  1. সৃষ্টি : ভৱিষ্যত গঢ়ি তোলা;
  2. সম্বৰ্ধন : ইন্ধন বৃদ্ধি;
  3. সাশক্ত: সুযোগ সম্প্ৰসাৰণ আৰু
  4. সুৰক্ষা: আস্থাক শক্তিশালী কৰা ।

এই অনুষ্ঠানৰ ৯টা প্ৰতিষ্ঠিত খণ্ডৰ ভিতৰত আছে ৫জি আৰু ৬জি, পৰৱৰ্তী প্ৰজন্মৰ এআই নেটৱৰ্ক, অৰ্ধপৰিবাহী, অস্থলজ নেটৱৰ্ক, চাইবাৰ সুৰক্ষা, কোৱাণ্টাম যোগাযোগ, উদ্যোগ ৰূপান্তৰ, বৃত্তাকাৰ অৰ্থনীতি আৰু ইএছজি আৰু ইলেক্ট্ৰনিক্স উৎপাদন ।

চাৰিটা নতুন ক্ষেত্ৰও সংযোজন কৰা হৈছে ৷ সেয়া হ’ল-

  1. স্মাৰ্ট ম'বিলিটি,
  2. ষ্টেডিয়ামৰ অভিজ্ঞতা,
  3. ঔদ্যোগিক ৰবটিক্স আৰু
  4. পৰিবহণ প্ৰযুক্তি

লগতে পঢ়ক : ভাৰতত সেৱা আৰম্ভ কৰিবলৈ ষ্টাৰলিংকক বাধা ! মাস্কৰ অভিযোগৰ প্ৰত্যুত্তৰ কেন্দ্ৰ চৰকাৰৰ

লগতে পঢ়ক : ২০৪৭ চনৰ ভিতৰত ভাৰতক উন্নত ৰাষ্ট্ৰলৈ পৰিৱৰ্তিত কৰিবলৈ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীৰ দৃঢ় প্ৰতিজ্ঞা

TAGGED:

প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী
দশম ইণ্ডিয়া মোবাইল কংগ্ৰেছ
ডিজিটেল ইণ্ডিয়া
মোবাইল ডাটাৰ ব্যৱহাৰ
PM MODI DRAWS DIGITAL INDIA VISION

Quick Links / Policies

সম্পাদকৰ পচন্দ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.