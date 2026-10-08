প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীৰ দ্বাৰা ইণ্ডিয়া মোবাইল কংগ্ৰেছ ২০২৬ উদ্বোধন; ৬জি আৰু এআইক গুৰুত্ব প্ৰদান
ভাৰতত বিগত দশকত ডাটা খৰচ তীব্ৰভাৱে হ্ৰাস পোৱাৰ লগতে মোবাইল ডাটাৰ ব্যৱহাৰ তীব্ৰভাৱে বৃদ্ধি পোৱা দেখা গৈছে ।
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
নতুন দিল্লী : বৃহস্পতিবাৰে নতুন দিল্লীৰ যশোভূমিত প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদীয়ে দশম ইণ্ডিয়া মোবাইল কংগ্ৰেছ (India Mobile Congress চমুকৈ IMC) উদ্বোধন কৰে ৷ এই উদ্বোধনী অনুষ্ঠানতে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীয়ে ৰাইজক উদ্দেশ্যি কয় যে ডিজিটেল ইণ্ডিয়াৰ পদক্ষেপৰ লক্ষ্য হৈছে ডিজিটেল বিভাজন হ্ৰাস কৰি প্ৰযুক্তিবিদ্যাক সমাজৰ প্ৰতিটো শ্ৰেণীৰ বাবে সুলভ কৰি তোলা ।
৭ তাৰিখৰ পৰা চাৰিদিনীয়াকৈ আয়োজিত এই মেগা ইভেণ্টত ভাৰতৰ পৰৱৰ্তী ডিজিটেল বিৱৰ্তনৰ মূল চালক হিচাপে ৫জি, ৬জি, কৃত্ৰিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা (AI), অৰ্ধপৰিবাহী আৰু অন্যান্য উদীয়মান প্ৰযুক্তিৰ ওপৰত আলোকপাত কৰা হয় ।
Addressing the India Mobile Congress. It is encouraging to see India's telecom sector steadily moving towards greater self-reliance. https://t.co/tIuohkURIE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয়, "ডিজিটেল ইণ্ডিয়াৰ জৰিয়তে আমি এই পৰিৱৰ্তনৰ কেন্দ্ৰবিন্দুত মোবাইল ফোনক লৈ এই পৰিস্থিতিক সলনি কৰাৰ সংকল্প লৈছো । প্ৰযুক্তিৰ গণতান্ত্ৰিককৰণৰ দিশত এয়া এক বৃহৎ প্ৰচেষ্টা হৈ আহিছে ।"
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প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয় যে এতিয়া প্ৰতিখন জিলাতে ৫জি সংযোগ কৰা হৈছে ৷ সমগ্ৰ ভাৰততে ৫.৫ লাখৰো অধিক ৫জি বেছ ষ্টেচন চলি আছে । তেওঁ কয় যে ২০২২ চনৰ পৰা মোবাইল ইণ্টাৰনেটৰ গতি দহগুণ বৃদ্ধি পাইছে । দেশৰ ৫জি যাত্ৰাৰ কথা মনত পেলাই প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীয়ে উল্লেখ কৰে যে ২০২২ চনত ইণ্ডিয়া ম’বাইল কংগ্ৰেছ প্লেটফৰ্মৰ পৰা এই প্ৰযুক্তি মুকলি কৰা হৈছিল ।
एक दशक पहले तक भारत में digital divide बहुत बड़ी चुनौती थी। आधुनिक technology एक privilege बनती जा रही थी। यानि जिसके पास साधन है, वही आधुनिक technology का लाभ ले सकता था... भारत में यही स्थिति बनती जा रही थी। Digital India अभियान से हमने इस स्थिति को बदलने की ठानी... और इसके centre में mobile phone को लेकर आए। ये technology के democratisation का बहुत बड़ा प्रयास था: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2026
তেওঁ কয়, ‘‘২০২৩ চনত মই ভাৰতৰ ৫জি ৰোলআউটৰ পৰা ৫জি ৰিচ-আউটলৈ পৰিৱৰ্তনৰ কথা কৈছিলো ।’’ তেওঁ লগতে কয় যে টেলিকম সংস্কাৰ আৰু আন্তঃগাঁথনি সম্প্ৰসাৰণে মোবাইল ফোনক ভাৰতৰ ডিজিটেল ৰূপান্তৰৰ কেন্দ্ৰত ৰখাত সহায় কৰিছে ।
প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয়, "যোৱা ১০-১২ বছৰত মোবাইল ফোন কেৱল আধুনিক যোগাযোগৰ মাধ্যম হিচাপেই নহয়, সুশাসনৰ এক গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ আহিলা হিচাপেও আত্মপ্ৰকাশ কৰিছে । ই আমাৰ ডিজিটেল ইণ্ডিয়া দৃষ্টিভংগীৰ মূলতে আছে ।"
NEWS ALERT ! Reforms in telecom sector, infrastructure focus put mobile phones at centre of efforts to democratise technology: PM Modi at IMC 2026. https://t.co/JbOBoBnNse— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026
প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয় যে ভাৰতে ঘৰুৱাভাৱে মোবাইল ফোন আৰু টেলিকম হাৰ্ডৱেৰ নিৰ্মাণৰ ক্ষেত্ৰতো গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰা হৈছে ।
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প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয় যে মোবাইল ফোনসমূহে ভাৰতত কণ্টেণ্ট সৃষ্টিৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত এক বৈপ্লৱিক পৰিৱৰ্তন আনিছে, কিন্তু ব্যৱহাৰকাৰীৰ সুৰক্ষা এই বৃদ্ধিৰ সৈতে খোজ মিলাব লাগিব বুলিও তেওঁ গুৰুত্ব আৰোপ কৰে । তেওঁ কয় যে ফোন আৰু নেটৱৰ্ক সুৰক্ষা আমাৰ শীৰ্ষ অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ ।
VIDEO | Delhi: Speaking at India Mobile Congress, PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, "Friends, until about a decade ago, the digital divide was a major challenge in India. Modern technology was increasingly becoming a privilege—meaning that only those who had the means could benefit from modern technology. India was moving towards such a situation. Through the Digital India campaign, we decided to change this situation, with the mobile phone at its centre. This was a major effort towards the democratization of technology. For this, all the necessary reforms were carried out in the telecom sector. Infrastructure was expanded. We focused on ensuring that mobile phones and other telecom hardware were manufactured in India itself. Friends, all these efforts made access to mobile phones and data easier and more affordable for the common citizens of India. And today, this is enhancing the ease of living for the people of India." (Source: PM Narendra Modi YT) #PMModi #IndiaMobileCongress— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026
প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোদীয়ে কয়, ‘‘চাইবাৰ অপৰাধীয়ে নিজৰ সীমাক গুৰুত্ব নিদিয়ে । এখন দেশত বহি থকা ব্যক্তিয়ে দ্বিতীয়খন দেশৰ সম্পদ ব্যৱহাৰ কৰি তৃতীয়খন দেশত অপৰাধ সংঘটিত কৰিব পাৰে । ইয়াৰ সৈতে মোকাবিলা কৰিবলৈ আমি একেলগে কাম কৰি চাইবাৰ সুৰক্ষাৰ বাবে এক বিশ্বব্যাপী কাঠামো স্থাপন কৰাটো নিতান্তই প্ৰয়োজনীয় ।"
VIDEO | Delhi: Speaking at India Mobile Congress, PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, "Even during COVID, we saw how everything had come to a standstill. But in India, offices continued to function, banks continued to operate, and education continued. This was possible because of India’s digital ecosystem. Mobile and internet connectivity ensured that education, healthcare, payments, and government services continued without disruption. Today, even children from remote villages and economically disadvantaged backgrounds are able to access quality knowledge. Digital learning is becoming accessible to everyone... We have a platform called DIKSHA for online education. During COVID, by July 2022, the platform had recorded more than 5 billion learning sessions and nearly 60 billion learning minutes. Now, our effort is to connect around 250 million students through all our digital and online education platforms. So, friends, the revolution that has taken place in the telecom sector has directly benefited the citizens of India. You know that India is a diverse country in every sense—linguistically and geographically—and is filled with immense diversity. Because of this, people often face various difficulties in their daily lives. Mobile connectivity has helped transform this diversity into greater convenience as well." (Source: PM Narendra Modi YT) #PMModi #IndiaMobileCongress— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026
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আইএমচি ২০২৬ চাৰিটা স্তম্ভক কেন্দ্ৰ কৰি নিৰ্মাণ কৰা হৈছে ৷ সেয়া হৈছে -
- সৃষ্টি : ভৱিষ্যত গঢ়ি তোলা;
- সম্বৰ্ধন : ইন্ধন বৃদ্ধি;
- সাশক্ত: সুযোগ সম্প্ৰসাৰণ আৰু
- সুৰক্ষা: আস্থাক শক্তিশালী কৰা ।
এই অনুষ্ঠানৰ ৯টা প্ৰতিষ্ঠিত খণ্ডৰ ভিতৰত আছে ৫জি আৰু ৬জি, পৰৱৰ্তী প্ৰজন্মৰ এআই নেটৱৰ্ক, অৰ্ধপৰিবাহী, অস্থলজ নেটৱৰ্ক, চাইবাৰ সুৰক্ষা, কোৱাণ্টাম যোগাযোগ, উদ্যোগ ৰূপান্তৰ, বৃত্তাকাৰ অৰ্থনীতি আৰু ইএছজি আৰু ইলেক্ট্ৰনিক্স উৎপাদন ।
At the 10th India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister @narendramodi highlighted the initiatives undertaken in India to bridge the digital divide. He noted how wider access to mobile phones and data, telecom reforms, and the expansion of digital infrastructure have helped strengthen India’s digital ecosystem and make technology more accessible to citizens. #IndiaMobileCongress @DoT_India @exploreIMC— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) October 8, 2026
চাৰিটা নতুন ক্ষেত্ৰও সংযোজন কৰা হৈছে ৷ সেয়া হ’ল-
- স্মাৰ্ট ম'বিলিটি,
- ষ্টেডিয়ামৰ অভিজ্ঞতা,
- ঔদ্যোগিক ৰবটিক্স আৰু
- পৰিবহণ প্ৰযুক্তি