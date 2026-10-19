ৰক্তাক্ত মণিপুৰ: দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত নিহত দুজন, ৰাইজে ঘেৰাও কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ বাসগৃহ
ইম্ফল ইষ্ট আৰু খাংপকপি জিলাৰ সীমান্ত গাঁৱত গুলীচালনাৰ ঘটনা ৷ দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত দুজন লোক নিহত ৷
By PTI
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
ইম্ফল : মণিপুৰত অব্যাহত আছে হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা ৷ সোমবাৰে খৰি সংগ্ৰহ কৰিবলৈ যোৱা এদল যুৱকলৈ লক্ষ্য কৰি দুৰ্বৃত্তই গুলীচালনা কৰে ৷ ফলত অৰুবাম ৰণিল (৩৫) আৰু লাইৰেনলাকপাম ইনাবৈ(৫১) নামৰ দুজন ব্যক্তি নিহত হোৱাৰ লগতে চাৰিজনকৈ লোক আহত হৈছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷
এই ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ইম্ফল ইষ্ট আৰু খাংপকপি জিলাৰ সীমান্ত গাঁৱত ৷ বৰ্তমানো তিনিজন লোক সন্ধানহীন হৈ আছে বুলি স্থানীয় লোকে জানিবলৈ দিছে ৷ ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত আৰক্ষীয়ে জনোৱা অনুসৰি, সোমবাৰে পুৱা প্ৰায় ৭ বজাত খৰি সংগ্ৰহ কৰাৰ বাবে নিজা গাঁৱৰ ওচৰৰে পাহাৰলৈ যোৱা ১৬ জনীয়া দলটোলৈ লক্ষ্য কৰি গুলীচালনা কৰিছিল দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ দলে ৷ ফলত দুজন লোক নিহত হোৱাৰ লগতে চাৰিজন লোক আহত হয় ৷
Is this what you called peace in Manipur @YKhemchandSingh @KonthoujamG CM & HM? More than 8 #Meitei farmers being injured & one death after #Kuki_Zomilitants attacked early this morning while working at Uyumpok Nongshum, Khamenlok. Indian army failed to protect indigenous people https://t.co/W5yzPIM5ZJ— Loyathangjing (@LThang28110) October 19, 2026
এই ঘটনাৰ পাছতে উত্তপ্ত হৈ পৰে ইম্ফলত ৷ সোমবাৰে স্থানীয় লোকে দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত নিহত দুই ব্যক্তিৰ মৃতদেহ লৈ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ বাসগৃহৰ সন্মুখত প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰে ৷ ইফালে প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীক নিয়ন্ত্ৰণৰ বাবে আৰক্ষীয়ে কন্দুৱা গেছ প্ৰয়োগ কৰে ৷ প্ৰতিবাদৰ ফলত কেশ দেৱান নামৰ এজন লোক আহত হয় বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷
Manipur, India Bodies Dump outside CM Bunglow. Bodies of two villagers Meetei Killed in an ambush by suspected ARMED groups while going for wood cutting in the nearby hills. The area was reportedly occupied from time to time by armed Kuki Terrorists. https://t.co/wm9H9wGxP9— huidrom athouba (@HuidromAthouba) October 19, 2026
#BIGbreakingnews Two Meitei men from Nongsum Areas, who went to collect firewood near Hongman Village, #Manipur were shot and killed by warmongers cum hatemongers Kuki Narco-Terrorists today. 📍Hongman Village (frequently referred to as Hongman Khongbal) is a scenic and clean village located in the state of Manipur, India • Community: The village is primarily inhabited by the Tangkhul Naga community, making it one of the westernmost Tangkhul settlements. • Bordering Areas: Hongman lies on a foothill directly bordering Nongsum village (located in the Imphal East district under the Khundrakpam Constituency). More details awaited. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @manipur_police @CMO_MANIPUR_ @LokBhavManipur @ANI @thewire_in @ThePrintIndia @IndiaToday @IndiaTodayNE @republic @IndianExpress @thecaravanindia @DeccanHerald @htTweets @the_hindu @newslaundry @newsreel_asia @karishmahasnat @rajkbhat @tweets_prateekg @NilakshiRabhaIN @nit_set @SumirDH @jeegujja @hornbilltv @Nagaland_Post @NELiveTV @ukhrultimes @meiteiheritage @EastMojo @LIANGMAIPOST @Makaam271yr @NewsNltv @ramindesai @LevinaNeythiri @vijaita @TheBlueHills49— 📍SHANGH CHE🚭 (@JosephNaga1986) October 19, 2026
দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত নিহত দুই ব্যক্তিৰ মৃতদেহ বৰ্তমান জৱাহৰলাল নেহৰু ইনষ্টিটিউট অৱ মেডিকেল চায়েন্স চমুকৈ জেএনআইএমএছ ৰখা হৈছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷ উল্লেখ্য যে, শনিবাৰে মাজনিশা দুৰ্বৃত্তই কুকি সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ ১৫ টাকৈ ঘৰ জ্বলাই দিছিল ৷ সেই ঘটনাৰ ২৪ ঘণ্টাৰ পাছতে পুনৰ দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ টাৰ্গেট হৈ পৰিল খৰি লুৰিবলৈ যোৱা ব্যক্তি ৷
STORY | One dead, several injured in clashes in Manipur's Thoubal district, prohibitory orders clamped At least one person was killed and several others were injured in clashes that broke out between two communities in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Monday. District authorities imposed prohibitory orders restricting people from leaving their residences in the two affected areas where a few houses and vehicles were also burnt. READ: https://t.co/chFMdKaniY— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026
ইফালে ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ইউমনাম খেমচান্দ সিঙে শীঘ্ৰে তাৎক্ষণিক ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ নিৰ্দেশ দিছে ৷ উল্লেখ্য যে, ২০২৩ চনৰ মে’ মাহৰ পৰা ৰাজ্যখনত চলি থকা হিংসাত্মক পৰিস্থিতি এতিয়াও শান্ত হোৱাৰ নাম লোৱা নাই ৷
লগতে পঢ়ক:মণিপুৰত কুকি সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ ১৫টাকৈ ঘৰত অগ্নিসংযোগ দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ, আৰক্ষীৰ তদন্ত আৰম্ভ