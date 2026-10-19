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ৰক্তাক্ত মণিপুৰ: দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত নিহত দুজন, ৰাইজে ঘেৰাও কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ বাসগৃহ

ইম্ফল ইষ্ট আৰু খাংপকপি জিলাৰ সীমান্ত গাঁৱত গুলীচালনাৰ ঘটনা ৷ দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত দুজন লোক নিহত ৷

2 persons shot dead by militants in Manipur
ৰাইজে ঘেৰাও কৰিলে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ চৰকাৰী বাসগৃহ (ETV Bharat Assam)
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By PTI

Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ইম্ফল : মণিপুৰত অব্যাহত আছে হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা ৷ সোমবাৰে খৰি সংগ্ৰহ কৰিবলৈ যোৱা এদল যুৱকলৈ লক্ষ্য কৰি দুৰ্বৃত্তই গুলীচালনা কৰে ৷ ফলত অৰুবাম ৰণিল (৩৫) আৰু লাইৰেনলাকপাম ইনাবৈ(৫১) নামৰ দুজন ব্যক্তি নিহত হোৱাৰ লগতে চাৰিজনকৈ লোক আহত হৈছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷

এই ঘটনা সংঘটিত হৈছে ইম্ফল ইষ্ট আৰু খাংপকপি জিলাৰ সীমান্ত গাঁৱত ৷ বৰ্তমানো তিনিজন লোক সন্ধানহীন হৈ আছে বুলি স্থানীয় লোকে জানিবলৈ দিছে ৷ ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত আৰক্ষীয়ে জনোৱা অনুসৰি, সোমবাৰে পুৱা প্ৰায় ৭ বজাত খৰি সংগ্ৰহ কৰাৰ বাবে নিজা গাঁৱৰ ওচৰৰে পাহাৰলৈ যোৱা ১৬ জনীয়া দলটোলৈ লক্ষ্য কৰি গুলীচালনা কৰিছিল দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ দলে ৷ ফলত দুজন লোক নিহত হোৱাৰ লগতে চাৰিজন লোক আহত হয় ৷

এই ঘটনাৰ পাছতে উত্তপ্ত হৈ পৰে ইম্ফলত ৷ সোমবাৰে স্থানীয় লোকে দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত নিহত দুই ব্যক্তিৰ মৃতদেহ লৈ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ বাসগৃহৰ সন্মুখত প্ৰতিবাদ সাব্যস্ত কৰে ৷ ইফালে প্ৰতিবাদকাৰীক নিয়ন্ত্ৰণৰ বাবে আৰক্ষীয়ে কন্দুৱা গেছ প্ৰয়োগ কৰে ৷ প্ৰতিবাদৰ ফলত কেশ দেৱান নামৰ এজন লোক আহত হয় বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷

দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীত নিহত দুই ব্যক্তিৰ মৃতদেহ বৰ্তমান জৱাহৰলাল নেহৰু ইনষ্টিটিউট অৱ মেডিকেল চায়েন্স চমুকৈ জেএনআইএমএছ ৰখা হৈছে বুলি জানিব পৰা গৈছে ৷ উল্লেখ্য যে, শনিবাৰে মাজনিশা দুৰ্বৃত্তই কুকি সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ ১৫ টাকৈ ঘৰ জ্বলাই দিছিল ৷ সেই ঘটনাৰ ২৪ ঘণ্টাৰ পাছতে পুনৰ দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ টাৰ্গেট হৈ পৰিল খৰি লুৰিবলৈ যোৱা ব্যক্তি ৷

ইফালে ঘটনাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ইউমনাম খেমচান্দ সিঙে শীঘ্ৰে তাৎক্ষণিক ব্যৱস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ নিৰ্দেশ দিছে ৷ উল্লেখ্য যে, ২০২৩ চনৰ মে’ মাহৰ পৰা ৰাজ্যখনত চলি থকা হিংসাত্মক পৰিস্থিতি এতিয়াও শান্ত হোৱাৰ নাম লোৱা নাই ৷

লগতে পঢ়ক:মণিপুৰত কুকি সম্প্ৰদায়ৰ ১৫টাকৈ ঘৰত অগ্নিসংযোগ দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ, আৰক্ষীৰ তদন্ত আৰম্ভ

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মণিপুৰত হিংসাত্মক ঘটনা
দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলীচালনা
দুৰ্বৃত্তৰ গুলী দুজনৰ মৃত্যু
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