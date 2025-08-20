হায়দৰাবাদ: ভাৰতত Realme এ মুকলি কৰিছে নতুন ফোন ছিৰিজ । এই ফোন ছিৰিজৰ নাম হৈছে Realme P4 Series । এই ছিৰিজৰ অধীনত কোম্পানীটোৱে ভাৰতত দুটা স্মাৰ্টফোন Realme P4 আৰু P4 Pro 5G মুকলি কৰিছে । Realme P4 5G ত কোম্পানীয়ে 6.77 ইঞ্চিৰ ফ্লেট AMOLED ডিছপ্লে দিছে, যিটো ফুল-এইচডি + ৰিজ’লিউচনৰ সৈতে উপলব্ধ । স্ক্ৰীণৰ ৰিফ্ৰেজ ৰেট 144Hz আৰু শীৰ্ষ উজ্জ্বলতা 4500 নিট । আনহাতে, Realme P4 Pro 5G ত কোম্পানীয়ে 6.78 ইঞ্চিৰ HyperGlo 4D Curve + স্ক্ৰীণ প্ৰদান কৰিছে, যিটো 1.5K ৰিজ’লিউচন, HDR10 + সমৰ্থন আৰু 6500 নিটৰ শীৰ্ষ উজ্জ্বলতাৰ সৈতে উপলব্ধ ।
Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G ভাৰতত মূল্য, ৰং, উপলব্ধতা
ভাৰতত Realme P4 Pro 5G ৰ মূল্য 8জিবি + 128 জিবি বিকল্পৰ বাবে 24,999 টকা । 8GB + 256GB আৰু 12GB + 256GB ভেৰিয়েন্টৰ মূল্য ক্ৰমে 26,999 টকা আৰু 28,999 টকা । ইয়াক বাৰ্চ উড, ডাৰ্ক অক উড আৰু মিডনাইট আইভী শ্বেডত ক্ৰয়ৰ বাবে উপলব্ধ ।
Realme P4 Pro 5G ক্ৰয় কৰা গ্ৰাহকে লাভ কৰিব পাৰিব নিৰ্বাচিত বেংক কাৰ্ডত 3000 টকা ৰেহাই, 2000 টকাৰ এক্সচেঞ্জ অফাৰ আৰু তিনি মাহৰ বিনামূলীয়া ইএমআই বিকল্প । 27 আগষ্টৰ নিশা 12 বজাৰ পৰা বিক্ৰীৰ বাবে মুকলি হ’ব এই স্মাৰ্টফোনটো ।
